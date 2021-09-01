Houston County real estate transfers Aug. 23-26, 2021

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Stone Martin Builders LLC, William F. Hobbs, 257 Puent Drive, $319,734, 08/23/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Earl Eugene Atterberry II and Jennifer Atterberry, 229 Sandbed Road, Newton, $312,315, 08/23/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Jason Andrew Owens and Amber L. Lewis, 243 Sandbed Road, $295,315, 08/23/21
Rebecca J. Parrish, Thomas AAAC Inc., 707 Arlington Ave., 712 Arlington Ave., and 714 Arlington Ave., $45,000, 08/23/21
Cindy Moss, Larry R. Lee and Kathy O. Lee, 1705 Haisten Drive, $215,000, 08/23/21
James and Linda Fife, Jennifer E. Ford, 100 Drake Drive, $267,000, 08/23/21
Kriser Homes South Inc., Kimberly J. Haggard and Michael Matthews, 8105 S. Park Ave., Taylor, $345,085.20, 08/23/21
Tate Clark, Sara Lou Birch and John Charles Birch, 104 Grand Oaks Drive, $90,000, 08/23/21
M&M Homebuilders LLC, Kathryn Regina Lindsey and Scotty Alan Lindsey II, 1.958 acres on Middleton Road, $24,000, 08/23/21
Mary Jo Price Griggs, Richard Tharps III and Nikki Scherrell Patterson, 651 Sandstone Drive, $210,000, 08/23/21
James Anthony Moone, David Scott Jordan and Alice Fletcher, 1304 Burbank St., $185,000, 08/23/21
Brandon S. Ziegenfelder and Emily Deese Ziegenfelder, Scott Jefferey Snyder and Jennifer Elaine Snyder, 2419 Stonewood Drive, $160,500, 08/23/21
Heather Maxwell Godwin, Edward L. Nicolazzi Jr. and Olinda Barreto Nicolazzi, 611 Mohican Ave., $139,900, 08/23/21
David Mauldin, Melissa Williams Bukowski and Jamie R. Bukowski, 462 Jones Road, Newton, $181,200, 08/23/21
Gaither G. Holley, William G. Johnson, 705 Circleview Drive, $75,000, 08/23/21
Charles Edward Bryan and Patricia Ann Bryan, Keith Dildine Chilson and Mae Vaughan Chilson, 449 Hosea Road, $275,000, 08/23/21
Christopher D. Kirkland and Dana P. Kirkland, Phillip Eugene Douglas and Ginger P. Douglas, 1042 Lynn Jarvis Road, Kinsey, $295,000, 08/24/21
Michael McConnell Sullivan Jr. and Ann-Marie Sullivan f/k/a Ann-Marie Robinson, Wiregrass Restoration LLC, 316 Chapelwood Drive, $107,000, 08/24/21
Jerry H. King, Howard Jeffery Achilles and Mellanie Ward Achilles, 8 acres on North County Road 9, Newton, $80,000, 08/24/21
Montgomery Highway LLC, William Austin Reynolds Dooley and Sydney Smith Dooley, 507 Gardenia Drive, $190,000, 08/24/21
Daniel John Kaplan and Colleen Jessica Beck-Kaplan, Laroderick L. Roberts and Jillana L. Kendall, 112 Yuri Drive, $161,000, 08/24/21
Austin Heath West and Lynsey Nichole West, David Bowers, 117 Tuscany Lane, $281,000, 08/24/21
Debra Clark, Dena Radakovich, Michael Granberry and Virginia R. Granberry, Michael D. O’Malley, 209 Chloe Court, $204,000, 08/24/21
Patrick Scott Nelson, Sybil Brown, 906 Orchard Circle, $239,900, 08/24/21
Kenneth M. Quiller and Kandace Quiller, Matthew Caylor Dixon and Hannah Helms Dixon, 615 Sandstone Drive, $201,000, 08/24/21
Clarence L. Raker and Darlene H. Raker, William R. Barron Jr. and Mary H. Barron, 127 Woodcreek Drive, $175,000, 08/24/21
Edward C. Fowler and Evelyn Fowler, Chase Brunson and Kala Doughtie, 108 Richberry Drive, $127,000, 08/24/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, John Steven Justice and Kathryn Justice, 259 Paxton Loop, $305,052, 08/24/21
Roberts Holdings LLC, Richard Jordan and Lori Jordan, 8232 S. County Road 81, Gordon, $75,000, 08/24/21
CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, Lots 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 15, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44 and 45 of Block A, Lots 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19 of Bock B, and Lots 14, 18, and 22 of Block C, of Hidden Lake East Second Addition Subdivision, $1,336,175, 08/24/21
CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, 300 Ridgeland 8A and 302 Ridgeland 9A, $103,550, 08/24/21
CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, 219 Daphne Drive 18A, 606 Billings Trail 52A and 602 Billings Trail 53A, $193,325, 08/24/21
CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, 128 Asbury Park 13C, $53,675, 08/24/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, CWS LLC, 628 Billings Trail 45A, $70,775, 08/24/21
Jimmy R. Monk, Monica M. Monk, 4345 Eddins Road, $205,000, 08/24/21
M4 Development LLC, Jeremy Garner and Lynisha Garner, 1194 Patterson Road, $260,500, 08/24/21
SWTJ LLC, David Bishop and Jennifer Bishop, 8.8 +/- acres, Memphis Church Road, $73,320, 08/25/21
SWTJ LLC, Nick Bryant and Amy Bryant, 3.2 +/- acres, Memphis Church Road, $28,480, 08/25/21
Tom A. West III and W. Dan Morris Jr., David Bishop and Jennifer Bishop, 126 Winterberry Road, $184,400, 08/25/21
Madie L. Moulton, Miguel Angel Coyt, 603 Highland St., $120,000, 08/25/21
Tracy L. Knowlton, Jonathan Brad Wood and Christi Elaine Wood, 3125 S. County Road 55, Ashford, $254,500, 08/25/21
Gussie L. Haines, Brianna Nicole Jenkins, 111 Roberts St., $75,000, 08/25/21
Wheelless Development LTD, Mahmoud Abudayyak, 210, 212, 214, 406, 502 and 504 Prestwick Drive, $50,000, 08/25/21
Lawanna H. Dykes, Ryan Matthew Lawley, 1020 S. Lena St., $74,500, 08/25/21
Alicia M. Ely and Brian S. Deveault, Jose Izquierdo and Heather Dawn Izquierdo, 1252 Sandbed Road, Newton, $225,000, 08/25/21
Jamie Katherin McCurley, CAT Properties LLC, 700 Dexter St., $20,000, 08/26/21
John Lucas Inc., Thomas James Fotopoulos, 4884 Prevatt Road, Cowarts, $195,500, 08/26/21
W&C Holdings LLC, Wiregrass Leasing Company LLC, 1100 W. Newton St., $90,000, 08/26/21
Ozark Acres LLC, Carol Elaine Oliver, 505 Fourth Ave., $500, 08/26/21
Mary Robinson, Tasha Fussell and Tannis Fussell, Daniel F. Carnley and Debra Carnley, 0 St. Stephens Road, Slocomb, $78,000, 08/26/21
James Larry Beaty and Janet S. Beaty, Thomas K. Jones and Deborah Jones, 1911 Fairfield Drive, $144,900, 08/26/21
Great South Leasing LLC, Montez Holdings LLC, 4978 Montgomery Highway, $1,000, 08/26/21
Montez Holdings LLC, RAM Dothan Hospitality Two LLC, 4978 Montgomery Highway, $1,250,000, 08/26/21
Sam Winegar and Michelle Winegar, Benjamin Forbes Dietrich and Laurel Dietrich, 103 Lakeside Drive, $225,000, 08/26/21
Loren Lee Crawford, Trevor Dylan Suggs and Cecelia Calhoun Suggs, 144 Meadows Road, Ashford, $15,000, 08/26/21
Jennifer W. Cook f/k/a Jennifer W. Elliott, Charlie W. Lowery and Donna Dunn Lowery, 750 Suggs Road, Headland, $160,000, 08/26/21
Angela D. Driggers, Courtney and Jonathan Olson, 629 Wimbledon Drive, $100,000, 08/26/21
Jenovia Inc., Charles Brian Sellers and Tara Amanda Sellers, 61 Hood St., Cottonwood, $50,000, 08/26/21
Duncor Development Inc., City of Dothan, 2004 Fern Drive, $70,000, 08/26/21
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 285 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 08/26/21
Jeremy Enfinger and Kristyn Enfinger, Edwin G. Smith and Lashan Smith, TBD Hunter Road, Columbia, $20,000, 08/26/21
James A. Knight and Dorothy L. Knight, Ronald Helms and Kimberly Helms, 0 Carpenter Road, Newton, $255,000, 08/26/21
Paul Lockhart and Tracy Lockhart, Leni Rachel Alex, 120 Ridgecrest Loop, $284,000, 08/26/21
James Welton Short and Candace Nicole Short, Dalton L. Cape and Katherine Cape, 201 Lighthouse Drive, $275,000, 08/26/21
Tony Lavor Jones and Valerie Vickers Jones, Jackie Freeman, 110 Michigan Drive, $183,500, 08/26/21