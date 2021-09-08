Houston County real estate transfers Aug. 30-Sept. 2, 2021

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Steven H. Sykes and Juanita L. Sykes, Timothy Luke Tucker and Lori Campbell Tucker, 3601 Brookside Drive, $335,000, 08/30/21
Lee Whitman, Shasta Jackson, 925 Fletcher Smith Road, Cottonwood, $148,900, 08/30/21
Richard B. Gamble and Sandra Gamble, C. David Scarborough and Murriel W. Scarborough, 225 Melrose Lane, $139,750, 08/30/21
Cowarts Baptist Church, Timothy Marteze Stinson Sr. and Ivory N. Stinson, 721 N. Broad St., Cowarts, $199,900, 08/30/21
Andrew J. Scarborough, as Administrator of the Estate of Carolyn Gayle White of The Estate of Carolyn Gayle White, Bailey Lynn Sims, 44 Sanders Court, Cowarts, $105,000, 08/30/21
Beverly Grey, George Darryl Simpson and Christy D. Simpson, 668 Oppert Road, $325,200, 08/30/21
Joseph Jerome Hardy and Mary Lisa Hardy, Beverly Dupree Grey, 661 Earline Road, $172,000, 08/30/21
Eddie Gus Glover Jr., Duane Allan Reese and Wendy Kay Reese, 211 Paul Revere Run, $289,500, 08/30/21
Michael A. Berry, Mary F. Walker and LBJ Investments, 1307 W. Powell St., $241,000, 08/30/21
Larry C. Roberts and Clara Sue Roberts, Kristina Richards, 1.44 acres, Boys Club Road, $37,500, 08/30/21
Michael W. Shelley and Bonnie Faye Shelley, Legacy Custom Homes & Remodeling LLC, 1273 N. Broadway St., Ashford, $15,000, 08/30/21
R. Bryan Adams and Laurie K. Adams, David Matthew Harkey and Cinthya Harkey, 204 Byrd Lane, $400,000, 08/30/21
Emma Cummings, Greater Beulah Baptist, 105 Pine St., $2,000, 08/30/21
Kala Pike and Richard Watkins, Chance Willard, 110 Wembley Court, $165,000, 08/30/21
Kenneth B. Kiser Sr., Mohan Properties LLC, 630 Headland Ave., $19,000, 08/30/21
Micheal Dylan Cook and Hillary Briana Cook, Katelynn A. Tucker and Heather Jeanette Austin, 160 Mikado Drive, Kinsey, $128,000, 08/30/21
Matthew J. Carpenter and Shaine Carpenter, Richard Allen Fleming, 2040 Middleton Road, $215,000, 08/30/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Christopher Wilson Bledsoe, 512 Paxton Loop, $281,206, 08/30/21
OWH Real Estate Group LLC, FFC Properties LLC, 1347 W. Main St., $357,500, 08/30/21
Robert Smith, Brandan P. Hayes, 45 Bruner Mill Road, Ashford, $149,900, 08/31/21
Woodburn Drive Self Storage LLC, SecurCare MoveIt McAllen LLC, 113, 115, 116 S. Woodburn Drive, $4,865,000, 08/31/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Keaton Frank Tettelbach and Jessica Kathleen Tettelbach, 199 Sandbed Road, Newton, $307,786, 08/31/21
Johnston Construction LLC, Coleton Michael Barberree, 120 Winterberry Road, $167,900, 08/31/21
Paul Dean Clark, Tony Jones and Valerie Jones, 203 Kilkenny Drive, $338,000, 08/31/21
Andrew David Poston and Margaret M. Poston, Don Jacobs, 102 Crichton Court, $305,000, 08/31/21
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 143 Ridgeview Drive, $58,000, 08/31/21
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 435 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 08/31/21
Joseph H. Samuel and Anita M. Samuel, Johnnie McClain and Jerry J. McClain, 133 Lakeside Drive, $228,500, 08/31/21
Southern Home Builders LLC, Garrett L. Rozewicz and Kimberly S. Kipping, 384 Hilltop Drive, $325,000, 08/31/21
Ronald Cole McArdle, Gary E. Hales and Jaime L. Hale, 612 Ben Ivey Road, Webb, $350,000, 08/31/21
Cherly Story f/k/a Gomes and Jason Story, Jesus Alvarado Hernandez, 109 Hillman St., $62,000, 08/31/21
Kacie Watkins Puent and Kenneth Adrian Puent, Kimberley Pendergrass Brown, 906 Main St., Ashford, $60,000, 08/31/21
Tracy Solomon and Inez H. Trotter, Taylor A. Pollock, 2705 Griffin Drive, $160,000, 08/31/21
Carthel W. Holland and Cynthia G. Holland, Nicholas Wade Bailey and Amanda Diane Bailey, 104 Oakwood Drive, $442,000, 08/31/21
Linda G. Adkinson, Jermaine Shipman and Valerie Shipman, 3307 Cathy Lou Road, $150,000, 08/31/21
Ralph R. Wallace, Daniel L. Galbraith, 1603 Hayne Drive, $165,000, 08/31/21
Andre Justin Allen Mahone, Reginald Chandler and Tiffany Chandler, 1109 W. Newton St., $70,000, 08/31/21
Kathryn W. White, David J. McCroan, 585 Battles Road, $299,900, 08/31/21
Stephenson and Smith Investments LLC, Boxdrop Holdings LLC, 1325 Fortner St., $220,000, 08/31/21
Smith Investments LLC, Boxdrop LLC, 1325 Fortner St., $25,000, 08/31/21
Thomas Alexander Culbreth, Anna Stephens, 1508 Oak Drive, $187,000, 08/31/21
Martin C. Everett and Hailey C. Everett, Michael Miller and Meghan Miller, 2200 Choctaw St., $320,000, 08/31/21
Barbara M. Bain, Danny L. Gay and Linsey Chaplin, 0 Holland Road, Newton, $45,000, 08/31/21
Sea Breeze Dothan LLC, Cayman Bay MHP Dothan LLC, 3818 Napier Field Road, $10,603,900.40, 09/01/21
Sea Breeze Dothan LLC, Bel Aire MHP Dothan LLC, 3549-3551 Napier Field Road, $5,370,644.90, 09/01/21
Sea Breeze Dothan LLC, Colony Park MHP Dothan LLC, 3385 Hartford Highway, $2,540,487.56, 09/01/21
Kenneth Monk, Rudy Richard Perez and Melissa Perez, 108 Smoke Rise Court, $155,000, 09/01/21
Sea Breeze Dothan LLC, Shade Tree MHP Dothan LLC, 2226 S. Oates St., $2,278,732, 09/01/21
Ryan Gegg and Courtney Gegg, Andy Roy Levin and Jane Lyman Levin, 121 Glencoe Way, $422,500, 09/01/21
Adrian T. Cox and Carol J. Cox, Larhonda F. Williams, 101 Sugarberry Road, $250,000, 09/01/21
M4 Development LLC, Kasaun J. Griffin, 820 Roy Martin Road, $252,112, 09/01/21
Estate of Lorell Sanders Mims, Michael Matera and Karan Matera, 1655 Roney Road, $100,000, 09/01/21
Do T. Nguyen and Melanie Nguyen, Spencer Carter and Star Carter, 103 Dunwoody Place, $363,000, 09/01/21
Teresa A. Chance, Janice Kirksey and Rayonda Kirksey, 204 Ameris Ave., $227,000, 09/01/21
William D. and Mary Hall Eubanks, WDE LLC, 304 Madison Ave., $9,000, 09/01/21
Michael A. Powell and Wendi Powell, Elizabeth Renaker, 208 Pearce St., $125,000, 09/01/21
Frank G. Buie and Ruth J. Buie, Victory Family Church Inc., Headland Avenue, $65,000, 09/01/21
Herndon Oil Corporation, Tri Star Energy LLC, 812 W. Main St., $375,000, 09/01/21
Herndon Oil Corporation, Tri Star Energy LLC, 2214 Reeves St., $308,375, 09/01/21
Herndon Oil Corporation, Tri Star Energy LLC, 3206 Montgomery Highway, $1,125,000, 09/01/21
Herndon Oil Corporation, Tri Star Energy LLC, 5825 W. Main St., $2,178,375, 09/01/21
Herndon Oil Corporation, Tri Star Energy LLC, 1101 Ross Clark Circle, $545,625, 09/01/21
CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, Lots 12, 15, 22, 23, 28 and 38 of Block A of McAllister Trails Subdivision, $425,650, 09/01/21
Herndon Oil Corporation, Tri Star Energy LLC, 2940 Hartford Highway, $818,125, 09/01/21
Herndon Oil Corporation, Tri Star Energy LLC, 3376 W. Main St., $804,875, 09/01/21
Donald H. Bullock and Glenda F. Bullock, Daisy Jackson, 325 Chapelwood Drive, $165,000, 09/01/21
South Electronics LLC, Super Properties LLC, 262 Fortner St., $249,000, 09/01/21
Deborah Brennan, Michael Joseph Dlack, 108 Rosetta Circle, $362,000, 09/01/21
M. Celeste Rotherham, Jason Lloyd Moring and Mary Katherine Moring, 205 Pinehurst Drive, $405,000, 09/01/21
Charles M. West and Elizabeth S. West, Aubry S. Martin and Demaris A. Martin, 620 Waterford Way, Ashford, $350,000, 09/02/21
Bradley Colquett and Chrystal Colquett, Shailendrasinh Arvindsinh Champavat and Priya Champavat, 101 Anthem Ave., $449,900, 09/02/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Wesley Taylor Hutson and Kennedy Suzanne Benton, 302 Ridgeland Road, $272,900, 09/02/21
Deloney Construction, Yolunda Jones, 12 E. Chadwick Circle, $110,000, 09/02/21
Five Star Credit Union, Wesley Howell, 55 Sweet Blackberry Lane, Ashford, $170,000, 09/02/21
Justin Brown and Rochelle Brown, Leo Daniel Hart and Cheri Hart, 450 Choc Hills Road, $267,500, 09/02/21
Tammy Talliaferro (Toliver) Bishop, Deborah Talliaferro (Toliver) Clinton, 2612 Springhill Road, Gordon, $1,300, 09/02/21
Julie Tonia George, Trustee of Julie George Living Trust, Jonathan Ard and Adriana Ard, Lot 2, Block C, Olympia Drive, $22,500, 09/02/21
William G. Liddon Sr. and Barbara M. Liddon, William G. Liddon Jr. and Haley W. Liddon, 405 Girard Ave., $475,000, 09/02/21
James Terence Keel, McLaughlin Properties LLC, 176.809 acres off County Road 95, Columbia, $486.499.75, 09/02/21
LMB Investments LLC, Shania Nunez, 350 Meadow Creek Drive, Webb, $102,000, 09/02/21
Steve Glover Revocable Trust, Nathan Pfister and Lindsey Pfister, 214 Glen Eagles Drive, $940,000, 09/02/21
Terry Lance Beasley and Michelle G. Beasley, Russell L. Morgan and Xiomara C. Morgan, 104 Mill Ridge Road, $214,000, 09/02/21
Rachel L. Davidson and Brian J. Davidson, Nathan Joseph Pearson and Juliana Marie Pfeifer-Pearson, 209 Stonegate Drive, $325,000, 09/02/21
James Earl Collins and Linda Grace Collins, Yolanda S. Youngblood, 143 Princeton Drive, $191,000, 09/02/21
The Nathan John Mouery and Dawn Lorraine Mouery Trust, Charles Molldrem and Melanie Molldrem, 510 Hedstrom Drive, $119,000, 09/02/21
Stephen Williams and Christy Wynn Williams, David J. Willis and Karen H. Willis, 4950 Eddins Road, $302,000, 09/02/21
Michael Barber, Brooke Walker and Jacob Walker, 108 Denise St., $112,000, 09/02/21
Todd Clements and Nicole Clements, Mary Ellen Hanchey, 717 Frankfort Drive, $189,900, 09/02/21