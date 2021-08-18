Houston County real estate transfers Aug. 9-12, 2021

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
William Harry Bruce Jr., Nacine Yvonne Macko and Cora Marie Macko, 242 Chloe Court, $233,000, 08/09/21
James Clarence Herman, Eulus Mitchell, 717 N. Cherry St., $12,500, 08/09/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, M&P Developments LLC, 109 Allendale Court, $357,050, 08/09/21
Jason Shiver and April Shiver, Justin D. Godwin and Michelle L. Godwin, 386 Roy Martin Road, $180,000, 08/09/21
William N. Bowden Jr., Sonya Kawar, 103 Shelby Lane, $180,000, 08/09/21
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 376 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 08/09/21
Juliette Vanessa Holland et al, Brittany Jackson Nelson et al, 114 Designer Circle, $250,000, 08/09/21
Michael L. Minotti and Melissa Minotti, William Bettilyon and Erika G. Bettilyon, 106 Cronan Court, Taylor, $336,500, 08/09/21
Dana Kierce and Jeffrey A. Kierce, Nicholas Goosen and Jocelyn Rose Urbanek, 213 Princeton Drive, $259,900, 08/09/21
Jerry Ray Sullivan, Rick Shehane and Martha Shehane, 630 Farrah Circle, $218,500, 08/09/21
Ronald Meadows and Richard Meadows, Bobbi J. Dulaney, 203 Hill St., $84,900, 08/09/21
Jacob Morgan Sellers, Tirth Investment Group LLC, 126 Helms Road, Rehobeth, $149,000, 08/09/21
Patsy S. Prescott, Personal Representative of The Estate of Thomas G. Prescott, Gilbert Holding LLC, 610 Mustang Drive, $42,000, 08/09/21
Pollard Investments & Construction LLC, Tyler Rashun Watkins and Jennyfer Carolina Cortez, 492 Sandbed Road, Newton, $260,000, 08/09/21
William Joseph Smith, Brenda J. Smith and Carla S. DuBose, John Arthur Shaw and Ann Chancey Shaw, 511 Gladstone Way, $410,000, 08/09/21
Mark Anthony Howard, Trustee of One Mah Trust, Joseph Adam Davis and Amber Davis, Lot 3, Omussee Road, $45,000, 08/09/21
Bill O. Miller, Schmitz Properties LLC, 3205 Tennyson Drive, $118,000, 08/09/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Benjamin Sellers and Emma Catherine Sellers, 113 Waxmyrtle Road, $179,364, 08/09/21
Ezekial Harvey and Charlie Harvey, MTD Acquisitions LLC, 107 Bethel Road, Headland, $65,000, 08/09/21
Sandra E. Paramore, Jason Jorgensen and Jennifer L. Jorgensen, 1609 Cone Drive, $150,000, 08/10/21
Martha Lynn Oakley and Estate of Marion L. Oakley, W & W Properties Inc., 160 +/- acres off of Nuclear Plant Road, Columbia, $200,162.50, 08/10/21
Jeremy Enfinger, Jeffery Bass, 0 Hunter Road, $15,500, 08/10/21
Even From Heaven LLC, JCNW Holdings LLC, seven properties in Houston County, $400,000, 08/10/21
Madeline Fay Ferrell, Joseph Davis and Amber Davis, 1756 Omussee Road, $379,900, 08/10/21
Wittichen Supply Company, Wittichen Supply Company LLC, 458 Bic Road, $1,099,912, 08/10/21
Stephen R. Mixson and Cheryl A. Mixson, Amy Michelle Garrett, 1026 S. Bell St., $45,000, 08/10/21
Estate of Sue V. McNeal, Carol McNeal, Donna Hall and Bobby McNeal, Paul J. Richardson, 205 Darlington Circle, $138,000, 08/10/21
Joseph Adam Davis and Amber Davis, Kristian Siniard, 1771 National Road, $264,900, 08/10/21
Brent Phillips, Amanda Goodwin, 1313 McArdle Road, Kinsey, $93,000, 08/10/21
Carol Goodman, C Weaver LLC, 1109 Sumter St., $90,000, 08/10/21
Blake Robert Hawthorne, Shakeitha L. Marshall and Tyrone B. Fedd, 2404 Aberdeen Road, $118,000, 08/10/21
K and K RE LLC, James Patrick Marshall, 1716 Campbellton Highway, $130,000, 08/11/21
David K. Dillard and J. Paul Dillard, Michael David Rejmenczak and Hannah Rejmenczak, 13.13 +/- acres, National Road, $118,170, 08/11/21
Drew Champlin and Lauren Champlin, Joan L. Ice, 103 Rickey Court, Taylor, $129,900, 08/11/21
Michael Lynn Earnhardt and Stacey M. Earnhardt, Shelby Marie Hallford, 105 Holiday Court, Taylor, $136,000, 08/11/21
Bradley Bumgardner, Jose Carcana and Sophia I. Rodriguez, 830 Dusy St., $97.900, 08/12/21
Mary F. Walker and LBJ Investments LLC, Randall Wade Baxley and Deborah Baxley, 9123 S. Park Ave., $85,000, 08/12/21
Gary J. Paulk and Dianne M. Paulk, Gary Lamar Paulk and Dianne M. Paulk, 3600 Firetower Road, Pansey, $92,000, 08/12/21
Gordon Gary Younkers and Glenda Sue Younkers, Chiet Huntley, 3988 County Road 203, $112,900, 08/12/21
Jeffrey L. Danner Jr., Vanessa Glenn, 2601 Sherrick Drive, $179,000, 08/12/21
William T. Wheetley and Ellen N. Wheetley, Dalton Blake Quattlebaum and Kaitlan Austin Adams, 122 Brattleboro Court, $235,000, 08/12/21
Bobbie Howard Johnson and Linda C. Howard, Ryan Redmon and Kayla Redmon, 1131 Patterson Road, $130,000, 08/12/21
Wesley Jackson Marshall, Gamble Ag LLC, 124.09 acres on County Road 55, Columbia, $428,400, 08/12/21
Christine M. Gray, Paul J. Blair, Lot 8, Block D of the Urban Renewal Project of Alabama R-7, $20,000, 08/12/21
Vivian D. Manning, MMA Holdings LLC, 602 Collier St., $1,000, 08/12/21
Lovey Floyd as the Administrator of the Estate of Jerry Wayne Floyd, Zackrey Whaley and Dianne Whaley, 4032 Kinsey Road, $66,152.74, 08/12/21
Karen Martin Strength and Billy Strength, Craig Lobaugh and Juanita Lobaugh, Lot 6, Skipper Road, $62,000, 08/12/21
Martha S. Faison, Katrina Anne Cose and Daniel Robert Cose, 5617 Headland Ave., $167.000, 08/12/21
John William Farnham Sr., Donald McCoy and Darlene McCoy, 605 Cotton Ridge Lane, $230,000, 08/12/21
Steve Hodge Building & Development LLC, Lucas Shane Monahan and Mallory Benak Monahan, 338 Braxton Drive, Newton, $463,900, 08/12/21
Mary F. Walker and LBJ Investments LLC, Amanda Byrley and Christopher Byrley, 90 Windwood Road, $300,000, 08/12/21
Jeffery Murdock and Ashley Murdock, Bobby Rouse Jr., 109 Pinehurst Drive, Ashford, $135,000, 08/12/21
S. Dianne Marshburn, William D. McLaughlin Jr. and Haley C. McLaughlin, 514 N. Englewood Ave., $330,000, 08/12/21
Victoria Ann Galloway, Anna K. Lewis, 202 Roosevelt Drive, $125,000, 08/12/21