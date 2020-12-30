Houston County real estate transfers Dec. 21-23, 2020

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
J&J Farms, Kalia LLC, Lot 6 Pea Market Road, Columbia, $27,000, 12/21/20
Estate of Shirley Nan Belk, Christy Howard Browning and Thomas Lamar Browning Jr., 661 Knob Hill Circle, $64,000, 12/21/20
Jawanna T. Blackmon, Marlin W. Schul and Susan L. Schul, 802 Edinburgh Way, $363,000, 12/21/20
DAC LTD, ATC Ponderosa B-1 LLC f/k/a Branch Towers, 0 Ross Clark Circle, $150,000, 12/21/20
James F. Harrison and Shere S. Harrison, Michael J. Butler and Ashley M. Butler, 863 Cowarts Creek Road, Ashford, $445,000, 12/21/20
Esther Yvonne McCall, Trustee of Esther Yvonne McCall, as Trustee of an Irrevocable Living Trust, Roy Lee, 205 Springview St., $15,000, 12/21/20
Patricia C. Hawk, Alicia Danielle Duke and Alexander Darnell Gutzmore, 1500 Eastwood Drive, $115,000, 12/21/20
Keith Allyn Harper, Vinh Nguyen and Hai Ba Bui, acreage on Guy Branch Road, Cottonwood, $266,300, 12/21/20
Keith S. Jackson and Mary F. Walker, Gardenia L. Wilson, 203 Belhaven Drive, $148,500, 12/21/20
Charles R. Casper and Mattie L. Casper, Ernest Guy Forehand and Carolyn Payne Forehand, 107 Crichton Court, $216,000, 12/21/20
Tracy Hyche, Personal Representative of Estate of Betty Jean Davidson, Timothy Nevitt, 1607 Cone Drive, $186,000, 12/21/20
Donald J. Speed and Kadra S. Speed, Michael Hess and Elizabeth N. Hess, 2404 Stonewood Drive, $185,000, 12/21/20
Betty F. Peters, Steven Blanding and Haley E. Schultz, 107 Riveredge Parkway, $238,359, 12/21/20
James W. Folkes and Brenda D. Folkes, Kathryn Wells, 2155 Ben Ivey Road, Webb, $88,650, 12/21/20
Roberto Price, Martina Delgado Mendez and Florentin Meza Romero, South County Road 33, $29,000, 12/21/20
LBJ Investments LLC and Mary F. Walker, Kevin R. Broyles and Susan Anderson Broyles, 1602 Dakota St., $212,000, 12/21/20
M4 Development LLC, Christina Hendry and Wesley Hendry, 445 Choc Hills Road, $231,270, 12/21/20
Billy J. Sheffield II, Bruce D. Blackwell and Elizabeth W. Blackwell, 2501 Sunnybrook Court, $210,000, 12/21/20
Stephen H., Morrison and Susan M. Morrison, Jo Hemmert, 822 Landview Drive, $88,000, 12/21/20
Lexicon Relocation LLC dba Sterling Lexicon LLC, Junliang Han, 111 Tablerock Court, $273,000, 12/21/20
Skipper-Thomas Company Inc., James Jerry Skipper, Trustee, 1989 Reeves St., $130,000, 12/21/20
Michael Tucker, Valerie H. Moore and Xylorose Crowder, 11 Howell St., Cottonwood, $21,700, 12/21/20
Valerie Hodges and Xylorose Crowder, Stephanie Parker, 11 Howell St., Cottonwood, $21,700, 12/21/20
Dwayne Johnson, Dwight Thomas and Shuvon Hall, 200 Jeff St., $15,000, 12/21/20
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 2635 Halls Mill LLC, 2635 Halls Mill Road, $67,410, 12/21/20
CBSM II LLC, Agree Convenience No. 1 LLC, 4196 Ross Clark Circle, $5,398,770, 12/21/20
Bradley Frank Powell et al, John W. Jenkins, 703 Circleview Drive, $98,000, 12/21/20
Scott A. Gilchrist et al, Courtney Coggins et al, 1111 Southland Drive, $30,000, 12/21/20
Tara Hubbard Construction Co., Trevor Grantham, 211 Royal Orleans Court, $263,000, 12/21/20
Tyler P. Black and Margo S. Black, Mark Coffman and Marianne L. Coffman, 120 Pinetree Drive, $503,000, 12/21/20
William A. Smith Jr. a/k/a William Smith Jr., Hillard Cooper, 1208 Stadium St., $30,000, 12/21/20
Brian Emmanuel Fields, Anthony Lashune Williams, Fletcher Smith Road, Cottonwood, $8,500, 12/21/20
Bob the Builder LLC, Chastinee L. Belcher, 504 JW Rich Road, Kinsey, $215,000, 12/21/20
Srinivasa Rao Chennareddy et al, Limitless Development LLC, Old Barn Road, $205,000, 12/21/20
Betty A. Povlacs, Domby Levon Ausey et al, 4629 S. Park Ave., $800,000, 12/21/20
Gabrielle Whitney Hughes and Joseph Trent Hughes, Marlow Smith and Angela G. Smith, 487 Cypress St., Webb, $227,000, 12/22/20
Kynn Brown, William H. Jones and Hazel L. Jones, 2415 3rd Ave., $90,000, 12/22/20
Timothy Glen Owens, Craig Lenor Davis and Terra Davis, 0 Mimosa Drive, $55,000, 12/22/20
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Ian K. Johnson and Lacey S. Johnson, 200 Daphne Drive, $366,037, 12/22/20
Robert L. Gurley III and Kristin R. Gurley, Jeffrey J. Jernigan and Theresa L. Jernigan, 122 Ridgecrest Loop, $296,000, 12/22/20
Scott Alan Judy and Milissa Mae Judy, James F. Pettigrew and Lisa Pettigrew, 617 Wimbledon Drive, $204,000, 12/22/20
Drew A. Key and Kellie W. Key, Mark J. Blumenshine and Susan M. Blumenshine, 109 Thistlewood Drive, $135,000, 12/22/20
Richard M. Fernandez, Kendall Thompson and Tamera Haley Thompson, 1208 Avondale Drive, $145,000, 12/22/20
JoAnn Gilbert Maxwell and Bruce Allen Gilbert, Deborah Lee Kessel, 101 Todd Court, $85,000, 12/22/20
Keith Lamont Jordan, John Lucas Inc., 0 Cowarts Creek Road, Ashford, $70,000, 12/22/20
Sue Stuckey Woods, Naser Kamlen, Mahmoud Abudayyak and Rami Sedda, O. North Brannon Stand Road and Highway 605, $290,000, 12/22/20
Lillie Corbitt f/k/a Lillie Ford, Carl Bob Properties LLC, 202 E. Newton St., $12,500, 12/22/20
Danny L. Chestnut, Summerford Land LLC, 60 acres +/- on South County Road 81, $192,000, 12/22/20
Community Loan Servicing LLC, Community Loan Servicing LLC, 85 Marshall Road, $41,400, 12/22/20
Stephanie Nicole Deese, Deese Investments LLC, 1514 Plaza Drive, $97,186.27, 12/22/20
David Mauldin, David M. Asbill Jr. and Tabitha R. Asbill, 1331 Sandbed Road, Newton, $220,000, 12/22/20
Even From Heaven LLC, James Rodney McCloud and Emily Christine McCloud, 1506 Adrian Road, $61,000, 12/22/20
Shane Manders, Laura Creazzo, 815 Price St., $35,000, 12/22/20
Karen Elizabeth Tindell f/k/a Karen Elizabeth Arnold and Adam Tindell, Heather L. Bailey, 117 Patriot Place, $190,000, 12/22/20
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Douglas M. Cole and JoAnn J. Cole, 106 Allendale Court, $343,389, 12/22/20
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Luke Gunter and Karis Malkoff, 580 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $203,805, 12/22/20
Willis H. Smitherman and Lana H. Smitherman, Eric Ray Barron and Emily Nix Barron, 101 Fair Oak Drive, $265,273, 12/22/20
Morgan Whitehead Moon f/k/a Morgan Elizabeth Whitehead and Tyler Moon, Ashley Jordan Thomas, 3435 S. County Road 33, Ashford, $88,000, 12/22/20
Talice L. Mullen and Dianne D. Steensland, Wiregrass Restoration LLC, 2143 W. Main St., $145,000, 12/22/20
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Phillip Lindsey and Malinda Lindsey, 115 Firefly Court, $223,638, 12/22/20
George Reginald Lewis Jr. and Linda Lee Lewis Minton n/k/a Linda Lee Strawderman, Robert Cliff Lewis Jr. and Patty S. Lewis, South Park Avenue, $25,000, 12/22/20
Tony L. Shelley and Beverly J. Shelley, Adam Sidelinker and Emilee Sidelinker, 318 Stonegate Drive, $385,000, 12/22/20
Cindy Jo Willis, Trustee of Scott Alan Arnold and Cindy Jo Willis, Trustees of the Martha Faye Arnold Irrevocable Trust, Carolyn Carriere, 1711 Keating Road, $122,000, 12/22/20
William D. McFatter and Mildred T. McFatter, Watson & Downs Investments IIC, 2443 and 2463 Montgomery Highway, $300,000, 12/22/20
Jacky R. Howlett, Stephen W. Amanzio, 100 Mill Ridge Road, $285,000, 12/23/20
Klapal Contracting Inc., The Oaks Group Inc., 112 Laney Lane, $50,000, 12/23/20
Margaret A. Ward, Nathan Joshua Wallace, 1014 Glenwood Drive, $71,000, 12/23/20
Highlands Cove LLC, Dianne Manuel, 120 Yorkhill St., $389,500, 12/23/20
Muriel Windsor, Andrew and Wanda Smith Jr., 607 N. Main St., Columbia, $12,000, 12/23/20
Bitty’s Girls LLC, Richard Bryan Ashmore, TBD Rowland Road, $34,500, 12/23/20
Marietta Brandenburg, Donald and Kimberly McCart, 318 Billy Snell Road, $15,000, 12/23/20
Jefferson Davis Gautier Jr., Diann Waller and Amanda Raley, 5-acre lot on D. Hodge Road, Cottonwood, $40,000, 12/23/20
Jefferson Davis Gautier Jr., Chris Raley and Amanda Raley, 5-acre lot on D. Hodge Road, Cottonwood, $40,000, 12/23/20
CWS LLC, Sanders Construction Services LLC, 519 Sprucepine Road, $21,600, 12/23/20
John E. Smith and Martha S. Smith, G & S Wiregrass Properties LLC, 301 Page St., 303 Page St., 703 Catalpa Ave., and 1071 Fountain St., $79,600, 12/23/20
Beverly J. Wright, Veronica Michelle Herrington, 2408 Stonebridge Road, $145,000, 12/23/20
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 101 Bozeman Way, $80,000, 12/23/20