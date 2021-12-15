Houston County real estate transfers Dec. 6-9, 2021

Leslie Wasdin Everett, Executrix of Estate of Barbara R. Wasdin, Davis M. Short, 256 Mikado Drive, Kinsey, $126,900, 12/06/21

Allan R. Kimble, John Lucas Inc., 6.10 +/- acres, Baxter Road, Ashford, $51,850, 12/06/21

Carolina Tejada, Omar Tejada, 142 Candle Brook Drive, $16,400, 12/06/21

Kelly M. Ashley and Joseph E. Spooner and Betty C. Spooner, Edward E. Harden and Robbie C. Harden, 7.31 acres off Bruner Road, $75,000, 12/06/21

Kelly M. Ashley and Joseph E. Spooner and Betty C. Spooner, Andrew D. Ming and Morgan H. Ming, 7.31 acres off Bruner Road, $75,000, 12/06/21

William T. Peters and Amanda Laine Peters, Alan Dakotah Devier and Kaleb Devier, 14221 W. U.S. Highway 84, Newton, $130,000, 12/06/21

Heather Michele Hornsby, Curtis A. Bryce and Melissa Ann Bryce, 2631 Halls Mill Road, $125,000, 12/06/21

Deborah Dansby, Kevin Sherwood and Stacey L. Allen, Kenneth K. Wild, 601 Westmead St., $16,000, 12/06/21

The City of Ashford, Carl and Loretta Womack, cemetery lots in the Ashford City Cemetery, $3,600, 12/06/21