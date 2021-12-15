Houston County real estate transfers Dec. 6-9, 2021

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Joe P. Collins, Chad Dean Development LLC, 13 +/- acres, Hadden Road, $144,820, 12/06/21
William A. DeLoach, Matthew T. Kruger and Kristin D. Kruger, Lot 6, Skipper Road, Rehobeth, $66,500, 12/06/21
Triple S Properties LLC, Melissa Jackson, 1708 Keating Road, $120,000, 12/06/21
Victoria Kendrick, Kevin D. Boswell, 1015 Campbellton Highway, $179,000, 12/06/21
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 159 Daffodil Court, Rehobeth, $38,000, 12/06/21
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 181 Daffodil Court, Rehobeth, $38,000, 12/06/21
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 170 Daffodil Court, Rehobeth, $38,000, 12/06/21
George E. Caldwell and Hildegard Caldwell, Walter Ogden McGill III and Barbara Lynn Isenburg, 38 Vansant Place, $230,000, 12/06/21
Clay Milton and Angela S. Singletary, Dean Scott, 210 Wicklow Drive, $305,000, 12/06/21
Cartus Financial Corporation, Wayne Stephen Rase, 5493 Hodgesville Road, $225,000, 12/06/21
Christopher Williams a/k/a Christopher D. Williams and Jonathan Williams a/k/a Jonathan Tyler Williams, Mary F. Walker and LBJ Investment LLC, 1891 Skipper Road, $40,000, 12/06/21
Leslie Wasdin Everett, Executrix of Estate of Barbara R. Wasdin, Davis M. Short, 256 Mikado Drive, Kinsey, $126,900, 12/06/21
Allan R. Kimble, John Lucas Inc., 6.10 +/- acres, Baxter Road, Ashford, $51,850, 12/06/21
Carolina Tejada, Omar Tejada, 142 Candle Brook Drive, $16,400, 12/06/21
Kelly M. Ashley and Joseph E. Spooner and Betty C. Spooner, Edward E. Harden and Robbie C. Harden, 7.31 acres off Bruner Road, $75,000, 12/06/21
Kelly M. Ashley and Joseph E. Spooner and Betty C. Spooner, Andrew D. Ming and Morgan H. Ming, 7.31 acres off Bruner Road, $75,000, 12/06/21
William T. Peters and Amanda Laine Peters, Alan Dakotah Devier and Kaleb Devier, 14221 W. U.S. Highway 84, Newton, $130,000, 12/06/21
Heather Michele Hornsby, Curtis A. Bryce and Melissa Ann Bryce, 2631 Halls Mill Road, $125,000, 12/06/21
Deborah Dansby, Kevin Sherwood and Stacey L. Allen, Kenneth K. Wild, 601 Westmead St., $16,000, 12/06/21
The City of Ashford, Carl and Loretta Womack, cemetery lots in the Ashford City Cemetery, $3,600, 12/06/21
Ashley Pippin f/k/a Ashley P. Berry, James Allen Gibson II and Paige Elizabeth Sigle, 4310 W. Cook Road, $179,000, 12/06/21
Courtney Bryant Myers and Barbara G. Houk, Rodger Dickey, 107 Jules Lane, Ashford, $174,900, 12/06/21
Deron Earl Davis and Christopher Daniel Nicholson Cross, Nirav Kantibhai Chaudhari, 202 Cotton Ridge Lane, $329,000, 12/06/21
Charles B. Napier, Jessica Mireles, Lot 7, West Cook Road, Taylor, $32,000, 12/06/21
Charles B. Napier, Jose R. Mireles Jr., Lot 9, West Cook Road, Taylor, $32,000, 12/06/21
Nancy Goddard, George Kireta and Madeline Kireta, 106 Hidden Creek Circle, $264,000, 12/06/21
Joan M. Hollars, Alan Michael Thomas and Betty Olivia Elise Thomas, 404 Powder Horn Drive, Midland City, $173,000, 12/06/21
Dereck and Heather Womack, Lloyd and Brenda Rich, 12754 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, $20,570, 12/06/21
Bart F. McDaniel and Hayley R. McDaniel, Cody Dane Gilliam, 104 Huron Drive, $200,000, 12/06/21
Estate of Donald Lee Clements, Reginald Chapple Jr. and Laquetta Lyle-Chapple, 103 Larkspur Court, $172,900, 12/06/21
Jason W. Kinney II and Kristin Kinney, ReNia Tamica Glover, 125 Patriot Place, $287,000, 12/06/21
Chase Randall Glover and Ashton Glover, Lauren Bailee Collins, 2212 Jordon Ave., Cowarts, $142,500, 12/06/21
Kenneth R. Coulombe and Kimala P. Coulombe, Jeffrey D. Metz, 203 Westchester Drive, $99,500, 12/07/21
Dan Lee Construction Co. Inc., Michael Brandon Martin and Kristi Lynn Martin, 375 W. Cook Road, Taylor, $192,000, 12/07/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Amilia Lynn Frazier and Ashley Brent Croft, 435 Paxton Loop, $331,662, 12/07/21
Nick and Amy Bryant, David Bishop and Jennifer Bishop, 3.20 +/- acres, Memphis Church Road, $28,480, 12/07/21
SWTJ LLC, David Bishop and Jennifer Bishop, Lot 7, 10.27 +/- acres, Memphis Church Road, $62,920.29, 12/07/21
SWTJ LLC, Nick Bryant and Amy Bryant, Lot 7B, 3.20 +/- acres, Memphis Church Road, $28,482.71, 12/07/21
Brent Allen Galloway, Cato Properties LLC, 202 Bougainvillea Circle, $100,000, 12/07/21
Steven E. Smith and Brittany A. Longino-Smith, Darrell Cole and Charity Cole, 993 Suggs Road, Headland, $399,000, 12/07/21
Sylvia Gross, Susan Marsh and Virginia Harrell, Antonio Hill, 1214 Bradley Road, $34,000, 12/07/21
The Shoppes at South Oates LLC, MRP Dothan LLC, 3341 S. Oates St., $3,480,000, 12/07/21
Zackary Barfield and Jessica Barfield, James R. Brannon and June M. Brannon, 3 acres, BJ Mixon Road, Cottonwood, $22,000, 12/07/21
Ronald H. Gilmore, Anslie Peters and Mychal Peters, Lot 43, Squirrel Drive, Newton, $50,000, 12/07/21
James B. Smith, Gigi Oliver, 1704 Myra St., $140,000, 12/07/21
Blissett Builders Inc., Nelle Troyer, 209 Wynnfield Way, $316,410, 12/07/21
Florence Dawson, Michael Capehart and Lakisha Capehart, 12395 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, $13,000, 12/07/21
Lute T. Renshaw III and Sabrina Renshaw, COSA Investments LLC, 1128 Appian Way, $220,000, 12/07/21
Charles L. Walker, David Lee Gillette, 10 and 14 Leon Drive, $137,500, 12/07/21
Now Properties LLC, Scott Love, 785 Nobles Road, Cottonwood, $146,000, 12/07/21
Gene Chandler Elliott, William E. Stickler and Kathleen M. Stickler, 20.9 acres +/- Rambo Mill Road, Cottonwood, $102,500, 12/08/21
Sect Real Estate Holdings LLC, Lois Blankenship and Sandy Churchfield, 104 E. Fontana Circle, $149,000, 12/08/21
Dalton Peltier and Sarah Elizabeth Peltier, Robert Seitz and Linda Sue Bailey, 5772 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $225,000, 12/08/21
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 247 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 12/08/21
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 207 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 12/08/21
The Estate of Betty Bond Johns, Jesus Alvarado Hernandez, 1149 Campbellton Hwy. $40,000, 12/08/21
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 459 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 12/08/21
Troy Bank and Trust Company, Mark McSparin, 14200 U.S. 84, Newton, $250,000, 12/08/21
J. Kaz Espy, Administrator of Estate of James William Carr, Louis DeRosier and Marie Rosette DeRosier, 525 Furnie Folks Road, Webb, $121,000, 12/08/21
Mary Louise Brown and James M. Brown, Lisa M. Massey, 241 Veritas Drive, $215,000, 12/08/21
Laurie Jean Dozier Brandon, Doug Shumate, 100 Lancaster Court, $72,500, 12/08/21
Ketchum Enterprises LLC, Latifah Aisha Williams, 459 Lucy Grade Road, $504,900, 12/08/21
Jonathan Scott North and Taylor North, Edward Crawford Rivenbark II, 502 Davis St., $95,000, 12/08/21
Echo Properties LLC, Calvin Neal, 118 Michigan Drive, $198,900, 12/08/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, John Hunter Harrell and Sierra Dawn Harrell, 143 Ridgeview Drive, $312.940, 12/09/21
Alicia Dawn Trawick, Jessica L. Coffman Johnson, 617 N. Brannon Stand Road, Midland City, $220,000, 12/09/21
Derek D. Bynum and Ashley B. Bynum, Phillip E. Childree and Stephanie H. Childree, 202 Craftsman Drive, $335,000, 12/09/21
North Highland Baptist Church, Quam McGhee, 903 N. Bell St., part of Lot 1, Block 4 Resurvey, Tindell Subdivision Addition, $1,150, 12/09/21
North Highland Baptist Church, Quam McGhee, 901 N. Bell St., part of Lot 1, Block 4 Resurvey, Tindell Subdivision Addition, $1,150, 12/09/21
Sdp AL Dothan 1 LLC, Himmelstein Associates LLC, 3471 Ross Clark Circle, $2,315,000, 12/09/21
Jarett T. Maddox and Adrienne A. Maddox, Chad Dean Construction Inc., 344 Southgate Road, $115,000, 12/09/21
Guy Rolen, John-David Jenkins, 1103 Deerpath Road, $225,000, 12/09/21
Troy D. Smith, Diamond H Services Inc., 161 Glover Road, $153,500, 12/09/21
Roland J. Marquette Jr. and Jeanne M. Marquette, Venture Seed Investments LLC, 127 Waterford Place, $150,000, 12/09/21
Jerry M. Snellgrove and Mary K. Snellgrove, Cledie M. Drayton, 1810 Crenshaw Drive, $146,000, 12/09/21
Guy Hill Woodall Jr. and Reygan G. Woodall, Austin K. Richard and Meda J. Richard, 732 Faulk Road, $250,000, 12/09/21
Kristin Cross, Personal Representative of the Estate of Josephine M. Taylor, Andrew Broughton, 219 Okeechobee Drive, $196,000, 12/09/21
Jerry Adkins and Julie C. Adkins, Christopher Jackson and Olivia Jackson, 0 McCoy Road, Cottonwood, $6,000, 12/09/21
M. Jan Roberts, Trenton Michael Adams, 113 Bracewell Ave., $124,900, 12/09/21
State Land Commissioner of Alabama and Rickie Temmis, Keith Wilson, Lot 25, Block B, second addition Harmondale Subdivision, $2,541.25, 12/09/21
State Land Commissioner of Alabama and Bertha Guilford, Keith Wilson, beginning and northeast corner Lot 4, Block 11 resurvey Tindell addition, $1,841.55, 12/09/21
Joey Dale Pybus and Bobbie Ward Pybus, Matthew Thomas Nelson and Shawna Nelson, 138 Ridgecrest Loop, $334,900, 12/09/21
Minnie Peoples Clark, 578 Webb Road LLC, 578 Webb Road, $10,000, 12/09/21
Matthew C. Miller and Jessica G. Miller, Jacquelyn Macy Rogers and Jacob Seth Rogers, 232 Prestwick Drive, $325,000, 12/09/21
Leo P. Green and Audrey M. Green, Millard Collins DuBose Jr., 0 Joe Cook St., Cottonwood, $65,000, 12/09/21