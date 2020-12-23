Houston County real estate transfers Dec. 7-17, 2020

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Jarrod Oates and Heather Oates, Sam A. Bajalia and Carol E. Bajalia, 326 Tracie Lane, Headland, $364,000, 12/07/20
Marielle Chesborough, Nicholas David Money, 585 Dean Road, Slocomb, $132,500, 12/07/20
Chester Emphrey Jr., Sherard Terrance Martin and Tara Martin, 560 Ben Ivey Road, Webb, $280,000, 12/07/20
Charles McKinley, Raymond and Michelle Andrews, 17186 W. U.S. 84, Newton, $84,900, 12/07/20
DunCap LLC, Evergreen Creative LLC, 109 N. Montgomery Highway, $58,000, 12/07/20
Jasmine Cove LLC, Cove Lane LLC, 100 Cove Lane, Lot 1, 104 Cove Lane, Lot 3, 106 Cove Lane, Lot 4, 108 Cove Lane, Lot 5, 138 Cove Lane, Lot 19, 111 Cove Lane, Lot 33, 109 Cove Lane, Lot 34, 105 Cove Lane, Lot 36, $108,000, 12/07/20
Quinn Kriser, Glen Nix, 1125 Martin St., $82,000, 12/07/20
Denton Apartments LLC, Seven Timbers LLC and Keith A. Blackmon, 101, 103, 105, 109, 113, 115 and 121 Timbers Drive, $612,500, 12/07/20
Gail R. Darden and Kathryn D. McInnish, Franklin Delano Cason, 220 Cumberland Drive, $141,000, 12/07/20
Sandra Sallas and Christie LaRue Sallas Bond, Dalton Stealth German, 0 George Road, $40,000, 12/07/20
William L. Mathson, Jacob S. Rogers and Lydia J. Rogers, 505 Grove Park Lane, $295,000, 12/07/20
Rachel Hutto and Justin Hutto, Trudy Pitts, 1176 Benton Store Road, Columbia, $40,000, 12/07/20
Marella McNair Collins as co-trustee of the Marital Trust under the will of Charles C. McNair Sr., Toby W. Warr and Brenton W. Warr, 700 acres Henry County and 100 acres Houston County, Old U.S.. 84, $1,200,000, 12/07/20
Wilma Darlene Carter, Paul Phillip Sakers Jr., 409 Omussee Road, Cowarts, $39,000, 12/07/20
Sydney S. Fridell, Penny L. Reynolds, 2209 Glen Haven Drive, $64,675, 12/07/20
Ricky Allen Dixon, Tonya Lynn Dixon-Wilkinson and John L. Dixon Jr., Donald Iwanski, 13 Parkplace Court, $156,000, 12/07/20
Bradley Ron Wilkins and Courtney S. Wilkins, John Erie Barley and Kellie J. Barley, 1243 Silcox Road, Ashford, $527,500, 12/07/20
Kevin R. Diel and Sheryl R. Diel, Anthony G. West and Christine West, 1685 N. State Hwy. 123, Newton, $470,000, 12/07/20
Samuel Bryan Bratcher and Courtney Golden Bratcher, Ad4m LLC, 104 Tablerock Court, $265,000, 12/07/20
Jeremy M. Johnson and Aleeshia S. Johnson, Alphonso Anglin Jr., 1500 N. Cherokee Ave., $132,500, 12/08/20
Robert J. Barnett and Maude D. Barnett, Macell V. Culver, Octavius O. Culver and Gerald S. Rivers, 1503 Virwood Drive, $50,000, 12/08/20
Terry R. Simmons and Robyn N. Simmons, Jeremy Robinson, 1244 Harden Road, Slocomb, $270,000, 12/08/20
William Seth Goree, Jorge Rayvel Islas and Jessica Denise Jetton, 1206 S. Edgewood Drive, $53,700, 12/08/20
John E. Smith, Elliot A. Smith Child’s Trust, 501 Dusy St. and 904 S. Edgewood, $60,000, 12/08/20
Plumbline Construction Inc., CBW Properties LLC, 1150 Winslette Road, Newton, $229,000, 12/08/20
Derek B. Johnson, Robert A. Nand, 675 Limestone Road, $349,000, 12/08/20
The Estate of Betty Ann Evans Deal, a/k/a Betty Ann Deal, deceased, Albert L. Buckhalter, 400 Junaluska Ave., $105,000, 12/09/20
Joshua Wade Storm and Christen King Storm, Karl Anson Blumthal and Courtney Danielle Blumthal, TBD Hooper Cherry Road, $52,500, 12/09/20
Christopher L. Williams and Denise Handsford-Williams, Tatyana Blackmon, 85 Blazer Drive, Kinsey, $139,900, 12/09/20
Robert E. Cunningham and Virginia D. Cunningham, Lance Lewis, 526 Day Road, Ashford, $55,000, 12/09/20
Roger B. Hornsby and Kym Carter Hornsby, Evan Thomas McPartland, 309 Partridge Lane, $219,000, 12/09/20
Bruce R. Denhart et al, Cory A. Hobbs and Kelly Hobbs, 704 Grove Park Lane, $210,000, 12/09/20
Donald F. and Debra A. Meldrum, Russell E. and Myrna L. Chancey, 163 C B Barn Road, Cottonwood, $95,000, 12/09/20
Alfred Saliba Corporation Inc., James Lee and Monica F. Lee, 113 Litchfield Drive, $258,500, 12/09/20
Thomas Kirsch and Sarah Kirsch, Jennifer Marie Ham, 2416 Stonewood Drive, $170,000, 12/09/20
Keith W. Bragg and Melissa M. Bragg, Kimberly Thompson, 3065 Trawick Road, $306,500, 12/09/20
Shon Markus Worley and Haley Leanne Worley, Hien Thi Dieu Nguyen, 110 Wellston Court, $166,500, 12/09/20
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Christopher Lee Williams and Denise L. Handsford-Williams, 607 Cotton Ridge Lane, $186,500, 12/10/20
Tammy Stinson, Tyrone Bryant, 1407 Carver Drive, $2,500, 12/10/20
Glenda T. Yeste, Cynthia Champion Hutchins and Cecil Calvin Hutchins, 517 Bluff Springs Road, Cowarts, $130,000, 12/10/20
Spann Farm Development LLC, Norman Williamson and Theresa B. Williamson, 0 Crabapple Court, $1,000, 12/10/20
Norman Williamson and Theresa B. Williamson, Spann Farm Development LLC, 117 Crabapple Court, $1,000, 12/10/20
Spann Farm Development LLC, Robert L. Kirkland and Hannah M. Kirkland, 117 Crabapple Court, $282,000, 12/10/20
Wiregrass Restoration LLC, John Langdon and Alanis Paten Willis, 207 Greenridge Road, $120,000, 12/10/20
Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity Inc., Mary Bass Johnson, 208 Adkins Court, $68,000, 12/10/20
Drew A. Kriser and Nathan Kriser, Terry Simmons and Robyn Simmons, Skipper Road, $38,000, 12/10/20
M&M Homebulders LLC, James N. Goolsby, 2140 Middleton Road, $160,000, 12/10/20
The Estate of Sandra D. McCormick, deceased, H. Bryan Bain, 1859 Denton Road, $60,000, 12/10/20
BGRS Relocation Inc., Leslie C. Thompson, 4221 Iris Road, $389,500, 12/14/20
Landon Brazell, Blair Campbell and Hannah Brady, 248 Chloe Court, $179,900, 12/14/20
Peter D. Quinn and Sandra M. Quinn, Miguel A. Torres and Gladys Torres, 101 Lighthouse Drive, $243,400, 12/14/20
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Mary F. Walker and LBJ Investments, 729 Hatton Road, $57,000, 12/14/20
Professional Lane Realty LLC, Richard E. Crum, 443 W. Main St., $315,000, 12/14/20
Dennis W. Caplette, Trustee of Dennis W. Caplette Living Trust, and Elizabeth A. Caplette, Trustee of Elizabeth A. Caplette Living Trust, RCM LLC, 1904 Berkshire Drive, $110,000, 12/14/20
Corey E. Camp, Kenneth Everett, 2302 Aberdeen, $92,000, 12/14/20
David Mauldin, Timothy Evan Vierkandt and Laura Summerlin Vierkandt, 2.3 acres +/- on Eddins Road, $40,000, 12/14/20
David Mauldin, Stephen Lee Hughes and Nealy Y. Hughes, 500 Jones Road, Newton, $180,000, 12/14/20
Kimberly McCord, Beverly Demott Living Trust, 180 Greenbriar Drive, $169,000, 12/14/10
Srinivasa Rao Chennareddy and Vijava Sasi Ramineni, Antonio F. Potter Sr. and Tammie L. Potter, 107 Wildflower Way, $725,000, 12/14/20
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Rhonda Bradford, 200 Firefly Court, $209,770, 12/14/20
Thomas H. Adams Jr. and Patricia A. Cox, Kalia LLC, 0 Pansey Road, Ashford, $48,000, 12/14/20
Tyler Kelley and April H. Kelley, Charlotte B. Singley, 2073 Holland Road, Newton, $189,500, 12/14/20
Ryan J. Kriser, Brenda Joyce Mungie, 429 Knob Hill, $57,000, 12/14/20
Brenda Joyce Mungie, Helms Farms Inc., 2908 Heritage Drive, $75,000, 12/14/20
William Todd Culpepper and Jacqueline Elizabeth Culpepper, Walter Wayne Peterson and Ulonda E. Peterson, 108 Nutberry Way, $220,000, 12/14/20
Dothan Development Inc., Subhi Properties LLC, 1058 E. Cottonwood Drive, $350,000, 12/14/20
Pamela L. VanCampen and Ed Vermillion, Rhonda Hazelrigg, 205 Candace Court, $139,900, 12/14/20
Tracy Jolley and Robert Jolley, Michael Lamont Bennett, 404 Westbrook Road, $341,000, 12/14/20
Jonnie Jo Cox, Elizabeth Wilson and John Morris Wilson, 1222 Denton Road, $97,000, 12/14/20
Foy G. Mann Jr. and Emily A. Mann, George M. Narby and Mary Jo Narby, 610 Prestwick Drive, $586,000, 12/15/20
Dorothy B. Watson and Jimmy G. Watson, Mark Jackson Dennis Jr., 415 Daniel Circle, $110,000, 12/15/20
Charles P. Malysse Jr., Daniel Fink and Lisa Kay Fink, 319 Cannondale Circle, Cowarts, $225,000, 12/15/20
Thomas Springfield, Adam Wade McDougald, 104 Hidden Sunset Drive, $120,000, 12/15/20
James M. West, Scott Anthony Patterson, 6122 D. Hodge Road, Cottonwood, $172,500, 12/15/20
John P. Moore Jr., Jeffery Britt Boutwell and Rebekah Nicole Boutwell, 109 E. Fontana Circle, $112,000, 12/15/20
Robert Gene Livingston and Lee Ann Livingston, Wayne Bennett and Susan Bennett, 1846 Lonnie Road, Cottonwood, $210,000, 12/15/20
Michael David Scott Bertsch and Hannah Marie Bertsch, Roland Wayne Thomas and Kimberly Ann Thomas, 4284 County Road 203, $272,500, 12/16/20
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Brian Heath Danford and Matlei Renee Nottingham-Danford, 178 Puent Drive, $309,960, 12/16/20
John E. Smith, Hawker Investments LLC, 1023 S. Bell St., $34,900, 12/16/20
James Riggs and Rebecca Riggs, Donald Nelson, 149 Ridgecrest Loop, $242,000, 12/16/20
John Smith, Darryl S. Roberts for Greater Beulah Baptist, 0 Webb, $9,000, 12/16/20
Martha D. Lawson, Slade Jones, 609 S. Edgewood Drive, $11,000, 12/16/20
Andre Flowers and Valencia Flowers, Roger Stanley Watford and Susan Jean Watford, 224 Glen Oaks Drive, $240,000, 12/16/20
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Timothy Griswold and Briana Garrard Griswold, 100 Winterberry Road, $189,300, 12/16/20
Michael Miller and Crystal Miller, Arthur Kendig and Mary Kathryn Kendig, 23 Hampton Way, $815,000, 12/16/20
Martha Conner, James Paul McDonough and Aimee Jo McDonough, 0 Brookhill Road, $35,000, 12/16/20
Gary Montoya, James K. Wooten and Angela L. Wooten, 101 Due West Court, $245,000, 12/16/20
William C. Altman and Darlene F. Altman, Phillip A. Pollard, 314 Gwinnett Place, $205, 000, 12/16/20
Jay W. Wilkes, Michael H. Bedsole, 1749, 1765 and 1775 Montgomery Highway, $200,000, 12/16/20
Chad Dean Construction Inc., Jennifer Lee Adkinson, 1858 Middleton Road, $435,000, 12/16/20
Jack’s Family Restaurants LP, JDW Properties I LLC, 3401 Reeves St., $1,991,600, 12/16/20
James Steven Roy and Traci Lanier Roy, Joseph A. Trenticosta, 1404 Dakota St., $103,000, 12/16/20
Debra Anderson, Robert James Hopkins, 69 Hughes Drive, $144,900, 12/16/20
Karen Smalley, Teresa A. Adams, 364 S. Foster St., $140,000, 12/16/20
Evan R. Kohen and Mallory E. Kohen, Jared Reynolds, 2176 Middleton Road, $202,000, 12/16/20
Reuben Dempsey Wright Jr., Louretta Wright and Danny Wright, Kimbro Investments LLC, 0 Christmas Road, Ashford, $11,000, 12/16/20
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Eric Jurgensen and Yolanda Allen-Jurgensen, 227 Lincolnshire Way, $726,341, 12/16/20
Joshua W. Probert and Stephanie A. Probert, Christian Behr, 404 Chandler St., $86,000, 12/16/20
The Estate of Margaret Belden May, Kimberly Dawn Spann and Scott Spann, 708 Crimson Court, $145,000, 12/16/20
Alfred Saliba Corporation, James Q. Snellgrove and Lindsey J. McKay, 307 Courtland Drive, $183,225, 12/16/20
Schmitz Properties LLC, Alaina Shea Cleveland and Jessica Nicole Phillips, 207 Seeba Drive, $185,300, 12/16/20
Melany M. Durrance and Benjamin R. Durrance, Michele Lee Acosta, 9011 S. County Road 33, $142,000, 12/17/20
Paul M. Hughes, George E. and Valerie L. Stringer, Cottonwood Road (Hwy. 53), $1,500, 12/17/20
Joe J. Summerford III, Summerford Land LLC, 213 N. Broadway St. and 0 N. Broadway St., Ashford, $167,200, 12/17/20
Linda Joyce Schnur and Thomas J. Spivey Jr., Co-Personal Representatives of The Estate of Thomas J. Spivey, Linda Joyce Schnur and Thomas J. Spivey Jr., Jeffrey Allen Mohn and Susan Mohr, 111 Yorkshire St., $228,000, 12/17/20
G5 LLC, Roberta Smith, 818 Mckay St., $9,000, 12/17/20
Michael J. Elmore and Caireen L. Elmore, Barbara Rutledge, Trustee of Rutledge Family Trust, 624 Wimbledon Drive, $160,000, 12/17/20
David Oneal Jones, Chase Aaron Crow and Kayleigh Alana Crow, 0 Stateline Road, Cottonwood, $9,905, 12/17/20
James Larry Everett, Vintage Trailer Works Inc., 935 Tate Drive, $140,000, 12/17/20
James Robert Burns Jr., Frankie A. Barnes and Brenda G. Barnes, 1065 Paul Jeffcoat Road, Gordon, $51,000, 12/17/20
Cecil Robinson, Andy Lamond Wells and Brenda Kay Wells, 0 Draughon Road, Gordon, $118,000, 12/17/20
ARCP DG Dothan LLC, Mohan K. Kalla, 670 Gene Terry Road, $1,055,000, 12/17/20
Stacy Bedsole, David Landon Darty Jr., 405 Westfield, $170,000, 12/17/20
Now Properties LLC, Reginald Ford and Eddie Ford, 0 Pansey Road, Ashford, $30,000, 12/17/20
Candice Davis, PC LLC, 904 Southland Drive, $53,000, 12/17/20