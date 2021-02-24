 Skip to main content
Houston County real estate transfers Feb. 16-18, 2021
dot generic real estate transactions generic 1
Metro Creative Graphics

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Steven Mark Crowder and Katherine R. Crowder, P-Cola Housing LLC, 790 Woodland Drive, $62,000, 02/16/21

James E. Lane, Peyton Dulac, 0 Blackman, $24,500, 02/16/21

Blackman Estates, Adam and Sarah Meuli, 3537 Murphy Mill Road, $127,500, 02/16/21

Ellane Singletary, Personal Representative of The Estate of David Schofield, B & B Equity Partners LLC, 331 Brushfire Drive, $80,000, 02/16/21

Christopher Miranda and Amanda Mashburn, Kenneth L. Hatfield and Maelynn Hatfield, 108 Pioneer Trail, $191,000, 02/16/21

Daisy Elizabeth Marsh, Stanley Jackson and Betty J. Jackson, Highway 95, Gordon, $11,000, 02/16/21

Theresa M. Glover, Jason Brent Hanchey and Jimmy L. Hanchey, 106 Cobblestone St., $273,000, 02/16/21

Aaron Sean Taylor and Amanda L. Taylor, Robert Elswick and Carla Elswick, 203 Forsythia Lane, $205,000, 02/16/21

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 271 Sandbed Road, Newton, $29,000, 02/16/21

Joe Paul Armstrong, Tracey E. Horn, Erica B. Horn and Paul Horn, 100 Stonegate Drive, $298,000, 02/16/21

Drew Marchman and Megan Maarchman, Justin M. Lord and Jill G. Lord, 106 Rainbow Drive, $199,900, 02/17/21

Cecelia M. Blount, Dana A. Longino and Judy Kim Longino, 407 Santolina Road, $169,000, 02/17/21

Gardner & Elsea Investments LLC, K&C Patel Group Inc., 13182 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, $45,000, 02/17/21

Willis O. Hilyer II, Jodi Lynn Walker and Eric J. Walker, 79 acres on Bruner Pond Road, Ashford, $330,000, 02/17/21

Doyle C. Newby, Daniel Lee Devore, TBD Blair Lane, $21,000, 02/17/21

Ken Knox Jr., James Paul Peterson and Martha Dasinger Peterson, 72 acres, South Springhill Church Road, Gordon, $98,000, 02/17/21

Jirah Lee Daniels, Dovenshe Taylor, 1007 Jonathan St., $36,500, 02/17/21

Joseph C. Sorrells Jr., Covenant Park LLC, 0 Kornegay St., $50,000, 02/17/21

Georgia Chrisana Hawk, Henderson Steel Erectors Inc., 0 Westgate Parkway (Metes and Bounds description), $350,000, 02/17/21

Wilbur L. Walton Jr., Mark Dunning and Cleve Creel, 209 Beecher St., $46,000, 02/17/21

Jason Chad Cooper, Charmon L. Powers Brown and Earnest Lee Brown, 7 East Chadwick Circle, $120,000, 02/17/21

Craig A. Sanders and Daisy A. Sanders, Richard Case and Jessica Case, 119 Lawrenceburg Court, $182,000, 02/17/21

Paige Woodham Heffner and Raye Ann W. Calton, David Matthew Sexton and Tiffany Hicks Sexton, Woodham Road, Headland, $97,250, 02/17/21

Jonathan Cody and Laura Cody, Jacob Beauchamp and Megan Beauchamp, 2116 Cecily St., $184,500, 02/18/21

Klapal Contracting Inc., Hewes Construction LLC, 106 Cruz Court, $50,000, 02/18/21

Klapal Contracting Inc., Hewes Construction LLC, 105 Cruz Court, $50,000, 02/18/21

Jerry Wayne Griffin, Patricia A. Shepard, 2406 Stonewood Drive, $178,000, 02/18/21

The Broadway Group LLC, Granada Apartments LLC, 894 N. Brannon Stand Road, Midland City, $1,532,461.44, 02/18/21

Paul F. Meyers II, Executor of the Estate of Lynda C. Woodham, Hibiscus LLC, 212 Chalker St., $35,000, 02/18/21

Garner Farms LLC, Quentin B. Umphrey, Estate of Martha Garner Umphrey, CGP Dothan (Hwy. 231) TB LLC, Lot 47 on Final Plat of Replat of Lots 47-49 Griffin Heights Subdivision Phase 2, $830,000, 02/18/21

Danny Brannon et al, Huey J. Martin et al, 1204 Sturgeon Court, $38,000, 02/18/21

Rankin Properties LLC, Willie Peterson, 801 State Ave., $21,000, 02/18/21

Gabriel Hall, Virginia R. Bush, 3028 Nottingham Way, $117,500, 02/18/21

Hugh Gregory Brown and Michele D. Brown, Elizabeth Bell Ludlum and Robert Samuel Enfinger, 322 Scott Nursery Road, $213,500, 02/18/21

Danny M. Hayes, Evelyn L. Mejia, 1209 Fairlane Drive, $80,000, 02/18/21

The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, David E. Robinson and Trinere Green, 551 Laura Lane, Newton, $79,000, 02/18/21

Linda C. Howard and Bobbie Howard Johnson, Eric Daniel Mullins and Kristi Marie Hardin Mullins, 10 acres on Patterson Road, $80,000, 02/18/21

