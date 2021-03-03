 Skip to main content
Houston County real estate transfers Feb. 22-25, 2021
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Effie B. Jefferson and Crystal Williams (power of attorney), Crystal Williams, 2492 Old Highway 84, Ashford, $2,000, 02/22/21

John Patrick Bartlett and Robin L. Bartlett, Christopher M. Waldrop, 2209 Saddlewood Trail, $219,900, 02/22/21

Jill B. Myer, James Bradley Kirkland and Sheila Kirkland, 115 Mill Pond Drive, $184,900, 02/22/21

Brenda J. Hughes and Jami Barnes, Kynn Brown, 211 Tiffany Drive, $175,000, 02/22/21

SA Fulford LLC, Kathryn Lanzendorfer and Kurt Lanzendorfer, 42 acres on East Highway 52, Columbia, $100,000, 02/22/21

William Lipscomb III, Hunter Wayland and Christy Wayland, 1900 Van Buren St., $112,500, 02/22/21

William B. Farley and Leticia B. Andrade, Shane M. Bailes and Emilie B. Bailes, 3721 State Line Road, Cottonwood, $175,375, 02/22/21

Brock Cody, Ernest J. Green, Lot 6-7 Block A Brown Subdivision, Headland Avenue, $1,500, 02/22/21

Shane Manders, Madhu Babu Sebastian, 2613 Denton Road, $76,000, 02/22/21

Naomi Davidson, Daniel C. Davidson and Catherine L. Davidson, 117 Bradberry Drive, $156.000, 02/22/21

Benjamin Danner and Rachael E. Wittern, Annaleen V. Salvador and David Sarmiento Salvador, Mill Creek Estates Subdivision 2nd add Block D Lot 5, $165,000, 02/22/21

Rachelle L. Boyd and Cordell C. Comer, Resheda Laneka Jackson, 108 Princeton Drive, $155,000, 02/22/21

Stephen T. Maddox Jr. and Candice L. Maddox, Adam R. Eppler and Lauryl M. Eppler, 205 Marigold Lane, $439,900, 02/22/21

Southern Home Builders LLC, Bruce J. Erickson, 176 Hilltop Road, Newton, $255,000, 02/22/21

Charles A. Jayroe and Teresa Daniels Jayroe, Catherine Gosack, 208 Trunbury Drive, $185,000, 02/22/21

James D. Hornsby and Virginia P. Hornsby, Kimberly Brown, 801 Richmond Road, $280,000, 02/22/21

Doyle Newby, Herschel Baker and Wendy Baker, 20 Vansant Place, $177,500, 02/22/21

Joseph Craig Eggers and Wendy Eggers, Joyce A. Pollard, 1109 Garden Lane, $47,500, 02/22/21

Henry C. Williams Homestead LLC, Donald W. Poorman, 16460 E. State Hwy. 52, Columbia, $27,832, 02/22/21

Matthew Hughes, Steven Eubanks, 720 Saint Mary Road, Cottonwood, $52,000, 02/22/21

Lynne B. Lewis, James C. Cochran Jr. and Sandi L. Cochran, 88 acres on North State Highway 123, Newton, $210,000, 02/22/21

Christa Paige Battles and Duffy B. Battles, Amanda Tiffany Manning, 2608 Rosebush Road, $155,200, 02/22/21

Stacey Harrison and Michael A. Kemp, Helene Saliba, 40 acres on South State Highway 605, $38,000, 02/22/21

American Interstate Investments LLC, Distinctive Investments Alabama LLC, 320 Mona Drive, $90,000, 02/22/21

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 201 Puent Drive and 525 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 02/22/21

Manuel Moctezuma and Candace Moctezuma, Larry Flippo, Lot 3, County Road 33, Ashford, $37,000, 02/22/21

Ryan Bond and Beverly Bond, Joel D. Bond and Rebecca M. Bond, 13 acres off Hubbard Road, Newton, 02/22/21

Mary E. Todd, Caputo Properties LLC, 382 Timbers Drive, $60,000, 02/23/21

Jonnie Jo Cox, Hayden L. Byrd, 0 Baywood Road, $12,000, 02/23/21

Carol B. Atkins and Laura Lee Slavins a/k/a Laura R. Slavins, Lauren M. Hales and Jace P. Boutwell, 148 Swan Lake Drive, Ashford, $50,000, 02/23/21

Clint T. Wade and Miranda M. Wade, Colby G. Reeder and Sydney M. Reeder, 302 Redbud Circle, $300,000, 02/23/21

Jack H. Avery and Cindy Avery, Shelia Wilson, 107 Lindsey Lane, $252,000, 02/23/21

Michael Shane Jackson and Heather Marie Jackson, Latarius Dale, 301 Jester St., Cowarts, $150,000, 02/23/21

The Oaks Group Inc., Levi A. Tate and Anna C. Tate, 113 Whispering Oaks Trail, $78,000, 02/23/21

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Jerry Newby, 128 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $224,900, 02/23/21

Ashley Leanne Smith and John Michael King, William Newton, Traci Newton and Ellen Boone Newton, 201 Willowbrook Terrace, $160,000, 02/23/21

Colby G. Reeder, Brandon H. Stewart and Cheyenne C. Sapp, 602 Junaluska Ave., $155,000, 02/23/21

The 2014 Marjorie C. Warren Irrevocable Trust, Amy S. Mingledorff, 223 Morning Glory Lane, $217,500, 02/23/21

Sara McCullough and Hugh McCullough, Brandi Benz and Derek R. Benz, 326 Hidden Creek Circle Unit 2, $195,000, 02/23/21

Earnie R. Faulk Jr., Deshynic Conner, 2905 Heritage Drive, $156,000, 02/23/21

Spann Farm Realty Co. Inc., James Fernandez and Tina Vasinamakin, 0 Old Barn Lane, $145,000, 02/23/21

Cottonwood City Cemetery, Town of Cottonwood, 100 Joe Cook St., Cottonwood, $11,300, 02/23/21

Marcher Investments LLC and Marcus D. Hidle, Robert E. Matera, 1616 W. Selma St., $102,000, 02/23/21

Zale Ingalls II and Ashley Ingalls, Dezmond Myracle, 14.42 acres, Ashford Road, Ashford, $65,000, 02/23/21

Tommy Q. Thornell, Joseph Gibbons, Jordon Avenue, $10,000, 02/23/21

Nora R. Clarke Irrevocable Trust, Nancy S. Clarke, 206 N. Koonce St., $25,000, 02/23/21

Jeremey Morris and Lindsay Morris, Joseph K. Hall and Lindsey D. Driver, 107 Lucy Lane, $310,000, 02/23/21

Thomas Chad Wilson and Kelly Anne Wilson, Tyler Austin Ferros, 5785 Hodgesville Road, $153,500, 02/24/21

Kristopher Bramblett and Jamie Renee Bramblett, Alex Ealy, 205 N. Beverlye Road, $170,000, 02/24/21

Edward G. Rogero IV and Kellie L. Rogero, Tania Castillo Castellanos, 1710 Graduate St., $20,000, 02/24/21

Judy F. Winter, Leigh A. Hughes and Christi Fowler, 259 Melrose Lane, $140,000, 02/24/21

Rocky Road LLC, Hagar Properties LLC, 4388 Montgomery Highway, $515,000, 02/24/21

Firecracker Holdings LLC, Jonette Newsome, 3900 Richland Road, $125,000, 02/24/21

Faye Evans Head and Mary Christine Evans Brittain, Cynthia S. Hollis, North Englewood Avenue, $105,000, 02/24/21

Greg Hawkins and Shirleen Hawkins, Daniel Joseph Mitchell and Elaine Paulette Mitchell, 1234 Malvern Road, $20,000, 02/24/21

Greg Hawkins and Shirleen Hawkins, Daniel Joseph Mitchell and Elaine Paulette Mitchell, 1234 Malvern Road, $252,500, 02/24/21

Tyson Belisomo and Shelley D. Belisomo, Jork Van Eenaeme and Megan Livingston, 113 Taybridge Lane, $230,000, 02/24/21

Sandra Ann Enfinger, Wells Fargo Bank N.A., 1211 Fairlane Drive, $49,806.11, 02/25/21

Kalia LLC, Ashley Nicole Corbin and Christopher Shane Corbin, Lot 6 Pea Market Road, Columbia, $27,000, 02/25/21

J&J Farms LLC, Jonathan Register and Lauren Register, 35.39 acres County Road 33, Ashford, $99,000, 02/25/21

Ralph Moseley and Sarah Gardner, Buehl B. Buchanan Jr. and Wanda A. Buchanan, Lot 1, 2, 2, J B Jackson Road, Ashford, $173,333, 02/25/21

Myra Faye C. Bohannan, Myra Faye C. Bohannan for and during her natural life with remainder to Melonie Saunders, 2008 Brackin Drive, $72,500, 02/25/21

Cynthia N. Rogers, Brenda Bottoms, 215 Orleans St., $565,000, 02/25/21

Tatum LLC, Oscar A. Handal, 308 N. Alice St., $8,000, 02/25/21

Reginald Hawk and Stephanie Hawk Pennywell, Henderson Steel Erectors Inc., 0 Westgate Parkway (metes and bounds description), $700,000, 02/25/21

Dicks Rentals LLC, Lester Thomas and Darlene Bell, 202 Morgan St., $25,000, 02/25/21

Ryan Langhammer, Joshua Dane Hicks and Rachel Hicks, 601 Dogwood Trail, $89,900, 02/25/21

Pollard Investments & Construction LLC, Brandon M. Nelson and Alexandria Nelson, 5678 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $224,000, 02/25/21

Judy P. Snyder, John E. Smith, 519 Santolina Road, $122,500, 02/25/21

Kerry May and Tonya May, Brenda Joyce Stinson and Frank Leroy Stinson, 14 acres off Barnes Road, Cottonwood, $20,300, 02/25/21

Richard I. Blackwell and Denise M. Blackwell, PC LLC, 1014, 1108 and 1110 Cabot, 506 Dutch, 109 Naomi and 1210 Hamilton, $112,000, 02/25/21

Ryan Bond and Beverly Bond, Jeremy Clayton Fink and Kylie Ann Fink, 13.31 acres on Thomley Road, Newton, $130,000, 02/25/21

