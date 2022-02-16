Houston County real estate transfers Feb. 7-Feb. 10, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Carolyn D. Vinson, Diego Santiago-Pravia and Mylie Rebecca Nichols, 3004 Hillary Hill Road, $205,000, 02/07/22
Roger Cassidy, Deandre McDowell, 704 Moorehouse Drive, $93,000, 02/07/22
David T. Dennis and Glenda Dennis, James S. Baltzell and Mary C. Baltzell, 200 N. Englewood Ave., $215,000, 02/07/22
Ronald Alan Paulk and Carla R. Paulk, Nicholas Jacob Rice, 1402 Hiawatha Drive, $140,000, 02/07/22
Christina Marie Solorio, Grant Maurice Satcher, 910 Main St., Ashford, $165,000, 02/07/22
Janice Fitzwater, Mark E. Hutchinson, 103 Pine Hills Drive, $115,000, 02/07/22
Timothy Moats and Teresa Moats, Daniel S. Chavers, 307 Chapelwood Drive, $221,000, 02/07/22
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 166 Puent Drive, $58,000, 02/07/22
MCS Investments LLC, Two Doods LLC, 0 Coe Dairy Road, $16,900, 02/07/22
SA Fulford LLC, Johnny Earl Eubanks Jr. and Deborah Anne Eubanks, 10 acres off of D Hodge Road, Cottonwood, $61,250, 02/07/22
Estate of Sybil R. Ward, Charlotte Ann Poulsen, 207 N. Iroquois, $92,425, 02/07/22
SA Fulford LLC, James M. West Jr., 0 Sewell Road, Cottonwood, $49,500, 02/07/22
James A. Confer and Kerri J. Confer, Dennis Wayne McWaters, 102 Littleaf Court, $270,000, 02/07/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Shaves Robinson, 606 Ridgeland Road, $200,000, 02/07/22
Jeffery Wells and Amanda Wells, Gail Birchfield and Gary Tidmore, 5155 S. Park Ave., $302,000, 02/08/22
Brandon Scott Lunseth, Robert Scott Bradshaw, 2601 Creekwood Drive, $140,000, 02/08/22
Ryan Kriser, Sunbelt Auto Pros LLC, 1210 W. Main St., $285,000, 02/08/22
Ashley Andrews and Brandi J. Andrews, Sun Young Park, 1532 Glen Lawrence Road, Cowarts, $235,000, 02/08/22
Magnolia Cove LLC, Geiger Joint Living Trust, 107/109 Heights Drive, $28,000, 02/08/22
YRC Inc., Saia Motor Freight Line LLC, 686 Murray Road, $650,000, 02/08/22
The Broadway Group LLC, ELM 26 AL LLC, 55 Decatur Road, Cottonwood, $1,858,381.80, 02/08/22
Beacon Properties LLC, Misty Williams, 1607 Randall Road, $192,900, 02/08/22
Sharon Robbins, Michael Robbins and Brianna Robbins, 3410 Redmond Road, $85,000, 02/08/22
Nathan Kriser, Sebastian Heersink and Emily Heersink, 456 S. Oates St., $26,500, 02/08/22
Robert P. Ferris and Barbara J. Ferris, Haley Brackin and Jennifer Brackin, 107 Cannondale Circle, $25,000, 02/09/22
Jessica Donaldson and Michael Donaldson, Stefanie Mead, 1120 Appian Way, $229,900, 02/09/22
Frances J. Bradshaw, George Danny Bradshaw and Joyce M. Bradshaw, 0 Willie Varnum Road, $2,000, 02/09/22
Keyana Donelson, Rosalyn Warren, 810 E. Newton St., $9,000, 02/09/22
Kenneth Jackson and Rhonda Jackson, Logan Riley Humphries and Meredith Martin Humphries, 312 Melrose Lane, $225,000, 02/09/22
Christopher D. Glover, Garrett Lee Kleinschnitz, 425 S. State Highway 109, $80,000, 02/09/22
David Mauldin, Richard H. Karch and Rebecca S. Karch, 106 Due West Court, $265,000, 02/09/22
Seahoss Farms LLC, Johnnie Edward Sapp and Jackie Sapp, 0 Springhill Road, $213,000, 02/09/22
Valerie June Grooms, Skyla Michelle Hardin, 3301 Hodgesville Road, $118,550, 02/09/22
Suter Corporation Inc., Geraldine Sales, 617 Webb Road, $9,200, 02/09/22
Valerie June Grooms, Rosa Mendoza, 3335 Hodgesville Road, $40,000, 02/09/22
Cecil Christopher Dupree and Cecilia Dupree Shirley, as Co-Trustees of the Linda H. Dupree Revocable Trust, D and S Holdings LLC, 7.58 acres on South Park Ave., $75,800, 02/09/22
Sharner V. Bostick and Reginald Brooks, Jams Walker, 2203 Aberdeen Road, $149,000, 02/09/22
The Estate of Phillip Trotter, a/k/a Phillip Wright Trotter, Johnathan Zachary Berry, 0 South County Road 8, Gordon, $89,500, 02/10/22
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Matthew Cole Maund and Erin Frances Maund, 90 Popcorn Circle, Rehobeth, $287,078, 02/10/22
Richard Hampton Karch and Rebecca S. Karch, Donald Smith and Anna Jane Brown Smith, 507 Audubon Drive, $208,500, 02/10/22
William P. and Percy Lee Brown and Houston County Judge of Probate Patrick H. Davenport, Ciecierski Remodeling & Construction LLC, 1426 Kinsey Road, $7,000, 02/10/22
J D Watford and Houston County Judge of Probate Patrick H. Davenport, Ciecierski Remodeling & Construction LLC, 2605 Timothy Road, $3,100, 02/10/22
Kenneth Whatley, City of Dothan, Alabama, 0 N. Foster St., $101,050.88, 02/10/22
Arthur A. Morris III and Chrisdeana J. Morris, Michael Klosky and Alana Klosky, 325 Stonegate Drive, $280,000, 02/10/22
Daniel J. Johnson and Ashley Johnson, Joshua David Blighton, 105 Lilac Lane, $269,900, 02/10/22
Stephen Ashley Barrett, Sterling Properties LLC, 5276 S. Park Ave., $67.500, 02/10/22
Robert E. Talliaferro and Wendy Talliaferro, Dennis W. Guidry and Wanda C. Guidry, 301 Jerome Court, $126,000, 02/10/22
Mohammed Shahjahan, Obert J. Forss, 1005 Deborah St., $78,000, 02/10/22
Debra Collins f/k/a Debra C. Hussey, The Anderson South Company LLC, 1017 Deborah St., $51,000, 02/10/22
Terry L. Wallace and Carolyn F. Wallace, Haley W. Johnson, 1904 Northside Drive, $225,000, 02/10/22
Kyle Trevor Cureton and Kaylin Lashae Cureton, Flor Maria Brown and Michael Brown, 104 Pineridge Road, Taylor, $140,000, 02/10/22
Gary Jordan and Carolyn Jordan, Shane Cobb and Marsha Cobb, 103 Forsythia Lane, $239,500, 02/10/22
Drew D. Keefer and Jessica Lynne Philyaw, aka Jessica Lynne Keefer, Edward Lawrence and Sheila Lawrence, 166 Princeton Drive, $237,000, 02/10/22
Melissa De Journett, Patricia H. Clanton and Thomas W. Henderson, Edward Paul Fryer and Holly S. Fryer, 133 Bell Lane, Ashford, $30,000, 02/10/22
Honeysuckle Group LLC, City of Dothan, parcel for Honeysuckle Road widening project, $43,000, 02/10/22
Honeysuckle Group LLC, City of Dothan, permanent easement for Honeysuckle Road widening project, $300, 02/10/22
Ciecierski Remodeling and Construction LLC, Martesha Shakeida Skinner, 500 Birchwood Lane, $192,900, 02/10/22