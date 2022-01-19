 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Houston County real estate transfers Jan. 10-13, 2022
Houston County real estate transfers Jan. 10-13, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Michael A. Berry, Modern Investments LLC, 1303 W. Powell St., $92,500, 01/10/22

James E. Brazier Jr. and Tracie S. Brazier, Joseph Waters, 213 Dahlia Drive, Taylor, $75,000, 01/10/22

Robert Duncan Bellingrath and Lisa M. Bellingrath, Daniell Powell, 2021 Holland Road, Newton, $249,000, 01/10/22

George Talley and Judy Talley, Dustin Everett, 206 Roosevelt Drive, $38,770.77, 01/10/22

Melbourne V. Thompson and Ethel V. Thompson, Lynda Lawson Kinsaul, 508 Audubon Drive, $245,000, 01/10/22

Clarence L. McDaniel Jr., Trustee of The Clarence McDaniel Revocable Trust, Victor Alfonso Chavez Cano, 283 Blackberry Lane, Kinsey, $17,000, 01/10/22

LBJ Investments LLC and Mary F. Walker, Daniel J. Trujillo, 937 Woodland Drive, $129,900, 01/10/22

Michaelangelo Ashley Givens, as Personal Representative and an heir of The Estate of Carol Givens, Paul White and Kelly White, 1178 and 1196 Faulk Road, $18,000, 01/10/22

Alena L. Hammond and Jennifer L. Watts, Sara Parton, 111 Hidden Creek Circle, $215,000, 01/10/22

Clinton Dale Watkins and Ashley Farrington Watkins, Billy Wayne Martin and Agnes Schmitt, 108 Roanoke Way, $194,900, 01/10/22

LAF Investments LLP, Brandon Lamar Huff, 4671 Headland Ave., $240,000, 01/10/22

Betty Crowley Knight, Eddie Lundy Properties LLC, 1205 Richard Road, $32,850.67, 01/10/22

Wheelless Development Ltd., Shannon Geiger, 88.47 acres off U.S. Highway 84, $68,000, 01/10/22

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 364 Lantana Court, Rehobeth, $38,000, 01/10/22

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 150 Daffodil Court, Rehobeth, $38,000, 01/10/22

Rural Housing Service, USDA, Justin Walls and Tiffany Walls, 2390 Grimsley Road, Gordon, $4,500, 01/10/22

Randy Adams, Penny Quattlebaum, 722 Metcalf St., Cottonwood, $800, 01/10/22

Randy Adams, Penny Quattlebaum, 722 Metcalf St., Cottonwood, $24,000, 01/10/22

Tanya Lloyd Williams Damon, Personal Representative of Estate of Charles R. Logan, James T. New and Vicky L. New, 314 Bocage Drive, $550,000, 01/10/22

Justin Holland and Sherry Holland, Best in Dothan LLC, 411 Riveredge Parkway, $279,000, 01/10/22

John O. Welch and Elizabeth Welch, Elisha Jackson, 500 Summerrain Terrace, $221,575, 01/10/22

Golden Hour LLC, Caleb C. Galloway, 1737 Fortner St., $100,000, 01/10/22

Frederick Kent Nunnally and Karen Lynn Turner Nunnally, Justin G. Hovey and Danielle Hovey, 20 Foxchase Drive, $1,100,000, 01/10/22

Amelia Lynn Frazier, Kenneth Wilson II and Lucy L. Wilson, 309 Courtland Drive, $254,000, 01/10/22

Muhammad Abdullah Norton, Jose Heriberto Diaz Vasquez, 268 Reardon Road, Rehobeth, $25,000, 01/11/22

Michael R. Pierce and Angelia J. Pierce, Elan Homes and Communities Inc., 110 Prestwick Drive, $45,000, 01/11/22

Steve Hodge Building & Development LLC, Benjamin W. Ryals and Morgan K. Ryals, 241 Grace Drive, Newton, $409,900, 01/11/22

Stephen R. Mixson, Linda Faye Taylor, 2007 Sullivan Drive, $60,000, 01/11/22

Gary A. Saliba and Robin P. Saliba, Ryan Uhler and Morgan Leigh Godwin, 305 Roosevelt Drive, $145,000, 01/11/22

Mark E. Starkey, Eliu Cepero, C. Enterprises Inc., 12446 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, $37,000, 01/11/22

Priscilla Stroh Bonham, Personal Representative of The Estate of Walter Otto Stroh, LBJ Investments LLC and Mary F. Walker, 3104 Balfour Drive, $65,000, 01/11/22

Elliot Williamson, Stormie L. Knight and William Edward Knight, 304 Darlington Circle, $130,000, 01/12/22

John W. Martin and Paula Martin, Gene Autry Matthews, 107 Ormond Court, $325,000, 01/12/22

Brett Daniel Harlow, Jerry Atkins and Kimberly Susan Atkins, 102 Bobby Lane, Taylor, $135,000, 01/12/22

William L. Boone Jr., Tina Brown, 1034 Boys Club Road, $60,096.54, 01/12/22

M&M Homebuilders LLC, Ciecierski Remodeling & Construction LLC, 203 Thistlewood Drive, $16,000, 01/12/22

David Mauldin, William E. Gandy and Madeleine Gandy, 0 Jones Road, Newton, $25,000, 01/12/22

CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, 111 Clarksdale, 102 Clarksdale and 223 Daphne, $184,025, 01/12/22

CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, 220 Windemere, 231 Windemere, 241 Windemere and 247 Windemere, $367,325, $367,325, 01/12/22

SWTJ LLC, Emma J. Harger and Kolton Harger, Lot 9, Highway 53, The Villas in Ardilla subdivision, $104,500, 01/12/22

Alonza H. Skipper and Selena K. Halstead, Jessica Barfield and Zackary Barfield, 2318 Iris Road, $375,000, 01/12/22

Savvy Developers LLC, Tyler Aaron Daniel and Clara B. McCready, 307 Madison Ave., $150,000, 01/12/22

James L. Clay and Dawn U. Clay, Gordon Alan Bullock and Lana Henry Bullock, 2003 Deerpath Road, $269,900, 01/12/22

Louise Senn, Louise Senn for and during her natural life with remainder to Margaret Hadden, 292 Searcy Road, Newton, $32,900, 01/13/22

Jodi L. Walker and Eric J. Walker, Samuel Walter Lightsey and Lindsay Culpepper Lightsey, 0 Bruner Pond Road, Ashford, $38,000, 01/13/22

Jeremy Chavedo, Jennifer A. Hart, 280 Caravan Lane, Kinsey, $136,500, 01/13/22

G5 LLC, Fortner Plaza LLC, 107 Woods Drive, $32,000, 01/13/22

Leslie Wasdin Everett, Personal Representative of Estate of Barbara Wasdin, Peggy Lee James and Melvin Joseph Tyler, 175 Caravan Lane, Kinsey, $139,900, 01/13/22

Jerry W. Lawrence, Schmitz Properties LLC, 206 Pinetree Drive, $161,300, 01/13/22

Ethelyne B. Rodgers, Kenneth Morris, 302 W. Roxbury Road, $176,200, 01/13/22

Helms Farms Inc., Wiley Dawsey Jr., 105 Pearce St., $109,000, 01/13/22

SWTJ LLC, Mickey Spillane Thomas and Kenyatta Thomas, Lot 1, Memphis Church Road, $50,350, 01/13/22

Estate of Janice Danford, a Protected Person, Thu V. Bui, 2903 Selwood Circle, $119,000, 01/13/22

Katrina C. Hagler, Administrator of The Estate of James I. Salter, Terez Salter, 317 Beulah St., $20,000, 01/13/22

The Dale S. Birenbaum Trust, Brenda G. Robb and Bruce M. Robb, 118 Telford Place, $397,000, 01/13/22

