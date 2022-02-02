Houston County real estate transfers Jan. 24-27, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 144 Puent Drive, $58,000, 01/24/22
Kimberly Byrd and Lester Richard Miller Jr., Edward W. Thomas Sr. and Joan H. Thomas, 1835 N. State Highway 123, Newton, $950,000, 01/24/22
Rene Roberson Segrest and Jere C. Segrest, Stephen Patrick Sweeney and Cheryl Sweeney, 111 Glenfinnan Way, $459,900, 01/24/22
Derek Winn and Samantha Winn, Lance Michael Morgan and Lauren Hogan Morgan, 503 Ameris Ave., $378,000, 01/24/22
Stephen Phillips Hickman, as Executor and as an heir of The Estate of William H. Hickman, The Fit Nurse Health & Wellness LLC, 216 N. County Road 33, Ashford, $180,000, 01/24/22
Justin G. Hovey and Danielle Hovey, Curtis Cavanaugh and Melanie Cavanaugh, 113 Camellia Drive, $499,900, 01/24/22
R.D. Ingersoll and Eva B. Ingersoll, Rayes Castillo, 2303 Creekwood Drive, $70,000, 01/24/22
William M. Bernhardt, Matthew J. Carpenter and Shaine Carpenter, 60 Centre Drive, $262,000, 01/24/22
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Hope Homes LLC, 3103 Springfield Lane, $80,000, 01/24/22
Pearline J. Ward, Do Wright Enterprises LLC, 819 and 821 Parker St., $12,000, 01/24/22
Paula S. Via, Halena J. Anderson, 88 Coleman Road, Rehobeth, $96,500, 01/24/22
John Coleman, Emanuel Bravo Alvarez, 0 Cowart Creek, $15,000, 01/24/22
Joel A. Sewell, Rebekah S. Odegard Sewell, William C. Sewell and Ivey T. Sewell, Brian Kilpatrick and Tracyann Gloria Kilpatrick, 1517 Plaza Drive, $218,000, 01/24/22
Richard Lee Burrough Jr., David Harrison and Mary Bess Harrison, 3214 Springdale Drive, $110,000, 01/24/22
Steven N. Wise, Co-Trustee of Robert H. Wise Family Trust, Michael F. Azar and Sheila B. Azar, 20 acres on Ludmor Road, $220,000, 01/24/22
Nancy Lynn Richardson, Christian James Beaty, 4790 County Road 22, Headland, $135,000, 01/24/22
ADJ Real Estate Group LLC, West Family Trust, 1206 Judson St., 706 Chinook St., 110 Coral Lane, 1506 Randall Lane, 1000 Capstone Drive, 811 Dusy St., 133 Radford Circle, 215 Begonia Drive and 1007 Agutha Drive, $729,495, 01/24/22
Nancy Lynn Richardson, George Thomas Revis and Kaleigh Brooke Carter, 4834 County Road 22, Headland, $112,500, 01/24/22
USDA, Shirley Lewis and Randell Lewis, 184 Saint Mary Road, Cottonwood, $33,556, 01/24/22
Brian M. Kilpatrick and Tracyann Gillespie Kilpatrick, Latishia Antoinette Copes and Mattie Copes, 105 Richberry Drive, $153,900, 01/24/22
Kayla Gannon, Jimmy D. Campbell and Sonya Campbell, 109 Winterberry Road, $208,000, 01/24/22
Richard Coley Harris and Aaron Elizabeth Harris, Matt McAllister and Heather McAllister, 511 Edinburgh Way, $313,000, 01/24/22
Bambi Schelske, Roman Shutt, 129 Stillwood Road, $285,000, 01/24/22
Barbara Fenster, Katie M. Butler, 124 Blair Lane, $230,000, 01/25/22
Thomas C. Parks and Ellen H. Parks, Margaret Anne Parks, 412 Orchard Circle, $200,000, 01/25/22
Leon Fleyshman and Ellen Fleyshman, Gregory S. Wolverton, 109 Radford Circle, $112,000, 01/25/22
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Joel Alexander Sewell and Rebekah Suzanne Odegard Sewell, 447 Paxton Loop, $309,254, 01/25/22
Robert Gallagher, Ashley Olson and Kenneth Olson, 0 North Broadway, Ashford, $15,000, 01/25/22
Theresa Lynne Clark, Douglas N. Wilson, 1016 Northfield Circle, $80,000, 01/25/22
Hunter Glenn Cordle, Savannah Ingram, 1127 Trawick Road, $136,000, 01/25/22
David Mauldin, Aaron Pollard, 0 Oak Hill Road, Newton, $25,000, 01/25/22
M&M Homebuilders LLC, Aaron Pollard, 0 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $50,000, 01/25/22
Victoria Leiter Mele and John C. Novogrod, Co-Trustees of The Marion Oates Leiter Revocable Trust, Chadwick R. Barrentine, 80 +/- acres, Sewell Road, Cottonwood, $248,000, 01/25/22
Levi A. Tate and Anna C. Tate, Nakeshia Foster, 113 Whispering Oaks Trail, $75,000, 01/25/22
Polly A. Fulford, Amber Holland-Smith and Steve Holland, 1556 Doyle Holland Road, Slocomb, $190,000, 01/25/22
W & W Properties Inc., McLaughlin Properties LLC, property on Nuclear Plant Road, Columbia, $350,000, 01/25/22
S & I LLC, AVOSS LLC, 1438 and 1462 Whatley Drive, $300,000, 01/25/22
Tenet Partners Inc., The Living Trust of Rick S. Pope and The Koser Family Trust 2018, 4071 W. Main St., $2,169,000, 01/25/22
Stephen E. Peterman and Colleen W. Peterman, Amy Griffin, 606 W. Roxbury Road, $169,900, 01/25/22
Richard C. Scussel Jr., Brannon Lucas and Kristen King Lucas, 103 Cotton Ridge Lane, $275,000, 01/25/22
Bart A. Elliott and Jewell Darene Elliott, Philip J. Skipper and Sherry R. Skipper, 95 Williamson Way, $93,000, 01/26/22
Karie Pease Johnson and Hunter Troy Johnson, Brittany Lee Sanders, 363 Cypress St., Webb, $149,000, 01/26/22
SWTJ LLC, Brittany Smiley, Lot 3, Memphis Church Road, $66,500, 01/26/22
Nathan D. Reynolds, Timothy W. Strickland and Kristin E. Strickland, 522 Rosemont Drive, $230,000, 01/26/22
Cartus Financial Corporation, Kayla Gannon and Broxton Gannon, 208 Folsom Road, $285,000, 01/26/22
Eric Easley, Corey Bradshaw and Hailey Bradshaw, 1506 Warrick Ave., $130,000, 01/26/22
Sue Ann Hall, Lavista LLC, 900 E. Saunders Road, $103,000, 01/26/22
Tyrone Parrish and W. Rhone Parrish, Naomi & Olive LLC, 1389 W. Main St., $375,000, 01/26/22
Benjamin E. Hill and Casey M. Hill, Anna Marie Martin, 107 Mill Creek Circle, $171,000, 01/26/22
Watwood Investments LLC, Southeastern Freight Lines Inc., 2.63 acres off Westgate Parkway, $92,050, 01/27/22
SWTJ LLC, Markita Thornton, Lot 4 Memphis Church Road, $50,350, 01/27/22
Paul and Barbara Bronold, Darrin and Gina and Zachary Swan, 101 W. Crawford St., $90,000, 01/27/22
Homer Lassiter Jr. and Teresa C. Lassiter, Lori Matlock and Rod Matlock, 308 Bocage Drive, $750,000, 01/27/22
Three V. Properties LLC, McLaughlin Properties LLC, 0 Goodson Road, Columbia, $688,000, 01/27/22
Henderson Family LLC, James Yelverton and Charmayne Yelverton, 206 W. Wilson St., $252,000, 01/27/22
Linda H. Dupree 2016 Revocable Trust, John E. Smith, 220 Habersham Drive, $315,000, 01/27/22
Mohammed N. Razavi, Gregory Swallender, 13.1 acres Hill Top Road, $90,000, 01/27/22
Jerry H. King, Cameron N. Ball and Peyton Bailey Henderson, 0 County Road 9, Newton, $80,000, 01/27/22
Daryl Denson and Katrina Spencer, Brooke Hanor and Jeremy Cote, 1103 Evergreen Ave., $280,000, 01/27/22