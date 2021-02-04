 Skip to main content
Houston County real estate transfers Jan. 25-28, 2021
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Donald Wayne Gauldin Jr. and Christiawna Joy Gauldin, John Edward Jones Jr. and Cynthia Jones, 207 Lakeside Drive, $250,000, 01/25/21

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 262 Puent Drive, $58,000, 01/25/21

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 392 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 01/25/21

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 285 Sandbed Road, Newton, $29,000, 01/25/21

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 208 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 01/25/21

Steven Hyatt, Sherice Janeau Curry, 207 Petunia Drive, Taylor, $125,000, 01/25/21

C and M LLC, Auhm Sai LLC, 2841 Ross Clark Circle, $830,000, 01/25/21

Jacob D. Walker and Leah Brooks Walker, Robert Wood and Kimberly Wood, 502 Gardenia Drive, $172,000, 01/25/21

Aaron Brent McKinley and Aleigha McKinley, Jon Mixson and Sonja Mixson, 207 Shandwick Court, $581,000, 01/25/21

J. Refugio Robles and Guadalupe Resendiz, Shari Barfield, 1505 S. Oates St., $63,500, 01/25/21

Gilbert Construction Company Inc., Richard L. Walker and Gladys L. Walker, 105 Scarlet Oaks Court, $145,850, 01/25/21

Matthew Rivers and Laura Rivers, Ashley Brian Miller and Eva K. Sasser, 107 Greystone Court, $427,000, 01/25/21

Norman Williamson and Theresa B. Williamson a/k/a Theresa Williamson, Jarett T. Maddox and Adrienne A. Maddox, 0 Hardy Road, $95,000, 01/26/21

David R. Cornelius and Misty R. Cornelius, Justin Allen Outlaw, 1816 Fairfield Drive, $118,000, 01/26/21

Jerod Peak and Anna Mauldin Peak, Patricia Frances Filo, 310 Madison Ave., $85,000, 01/26/21

Rebecca J. Parrish, Tim Patterson, 1226 3rd Ave., $16,500, 01/26/21

Terry E. Nix and Virginia T. Nix, Quinn Kriser and Stacy Kriser, 301 Trawick Road, $75,000, 01/26/21

Tan H. Evans, Doyle Wallace Harris, Janie H. Bacon and Lori J. Johnson, Taycan Enterprises LLC, 301 Pleasant Road, $45,000, 01/26/21

Integrity Investments Inc., Johnny Graham Jr. and Marcia Williams, Lot 18, Block A, Pristine Acres Subdivision, $10,000, 01/26/21

Tommy Ferguson and Gregory McCain, Jason Reneau, 18.68 acres, Roney Road, Kinsey, $135,000, 01/26/21

Ira L. Laney, Lora Jan Meyers and Cynthia L. Meyers, Jane Carole Norton, 1521 Catalina Drive, $189,900, 01/26/21

Marion Higginbotham and Lyle Troy Higginbotham, David E. Brown, 96 Acorn Valley, Cottonwood, $65,000, 01/26/21

R&R Realty Inc., Alabama Rock LLC, 3910 Ross Clark Circle, $320,000, 01/26/21

Thomas L. West and Linda L. West, Lucille Weeks, 110 Brattleboro Court, $170,000, 01/26/21

Sumerlyn Kendrick, Justin C. April and Bonnie Clayton April, 112 N. Roberta Ave., $117,000, 01/26/21

David H. Leflet, Fortino Galindo Santiago, 134 Knob Hill Circle, $50,000, 01/27/21

M & M Homebuilders LLC, Joshua Ryan Odom, 2104 Middleton Road, $163,000, 01/27/21

Felts Trailer & Equipment Company Inc., Techway Holdings LLC, 150 Ross Clark Circle, $715,000, 01/27/21

Lydia Frances Walker, Gilbert Holding LLC, 919 S. Alice St., $50,000, 01/27/21

David Brandon Shoupe and Brooke Emily Shoupe, Dean Richard Bock III, 224 Begonia Drive, Taylor, $120,000, 01/28/21

Community Loan Servicing LLC, Jesus A. Hernandez, 85 Marshall Road, $37,500, 01/28/21

Ten Fifty Thirty Fifteen LLC, Adrian D. Mack and Mindy Mack, 108 Pine Hills Drive, $115,000, 01/28/21

John H. Watson and Janice C. Killebrew, Ciecierski Remodeling and Construction LLC, 103 Sandpiper Lane and 500 Birchwood Lane, $40,000, 01/28/21

John H. Watson and Janice C. Killebrew, Ciecierski Remodeling and Construction LLC, 101 Sandpiper Lane, $20,000, 01/28/21

Helms Investments Inc., Taycan Properties LLC, 221 Madison Ave., $42,000, 01/28/21

Lloyd M. Lord and Cathy L. Lord, Thomas Stewart, 115 Silver Maple Lane, $215,000, 01/28/21

Deanna David, Willie Paul Igles Jr., 202 Pearl St., $94,750, 01/28/21

Ketchum Enterprises LLC, Ivan J. Valenzuela and Angela A. Valenzuela, 105 Gary Court, $390,000, 01/28/21

Teresa Chesnut, Jennifer Solomon, 207 N. Koonce, Columbia, $75,000, 01/28/21

JAN Inc., Darty Investments LLC, 440 Westgate Parkway, $110,000, 01/28/21

Justin and Melanie Tolbert, Stephen Edward Hyatt, 1137 Boys Club Road, Rehobeth, $245,000, 01/28/21

Larry C. Roberts and Clara Sue Roberts, Robert W. Braden and Jennifer Braden, 1 acre on Boys Club Road, $31,000, 01/28/21

The Estate of Betty Lee Fitzhugh Bauer, deceased, Nina Ann Haddock Spivey, 2600 Evans Drive, $183,000, 01/28/21

Jase T. Ledman and Bryan V. Ledman, Brendan L. Morales, 228 Bougainvillea, $134,000, 01/28/21

Donna Marie Reeves Polhamus, Steven Edwin Smith and Brittany Anne Longino Smith, 53.22 acres on Bill Yance Road, Columbia, $96,860, 01/28/21

Bryan Bain, Trinity Investments and Improvements LLC, 3840 Jordan Ave., Cowarts, $250,000, 01/28/21

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Ryan Aycock, 310 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $252,090, 01/28/21

Timothy L. Walker, Schmitz Properties LLC, 909 Dogwood Trail, $55,107.59, 01/28/21

