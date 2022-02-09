Houston County real estate transfers Jan. 31-Feb. 3, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Johney Dumas, Jared Scott, 55 Donnie Mae Drive, $85,000, 01/31/22
Jonathan S. Hartigan and Melisa D. Hartigan, Jacob Zane Wise and Heather Wise, 120 Windham Court, $209,000, 01/31/22
Brenda Hatfield, Terra Land Company LLC, 0 Westgate Parkway, $48,000, 01/31/22
SongFeng Bai and Mei Hua Lin, Melody A. Bland, 1879 S. Saint Andrews St., $225,000, 01/31/22
Scot Russell Craig and Robyn Craig, Chase R. Thomas and Jessica M. Thomas, 2190 Honeysuckle Road, $237,000, 01/31/22
Debbie Gilmore, Judy A. Burks, Guy Branch Road, Gordon, $5,810, 01/31/22
Chad Lane Dykes, Personal Representative of Estate of Lawanna Dykes, Deceased, Fateeha Tariq and Mohammad Wajih Iqbal, 109 Winthrop Court, $196,900, 01/31/22
Barbara G. Motola Alford, John Trotman Carroll and Sarah Elizabeth Carroll, 405 Westbrook Road, $385,000, 01/31/22
Franklin D. Foster, Enlighten LLC, 4360 W. Cook Road, $135,000, 01/31/22
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 384 Lantana Court, Rehobeth, $38,000, 01/31/22
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 476 and 469 Paxton Loop, $116,000, 01/31/22
J. Kaz Espy as Administrator of Estate of Ronald Amatriain a/k/a Ronald M. Amatriain, Martiro Holdings LLC, 2007 Aberdeen Road, $93,000, 01/31/22
Stephen E. Peterman and Betty June Peterman, Jeremy L. Trotter and Kayla Trotter, property on West Cook Road, $100,000, 01/31/22
Barton & Crutchfield LLC, Jessica Filo, 1263 W. Selma St., $114,000, 01/31/22
Jonathan George Johnson, Richard Merritt and Gwendolyn Merritt, 14 Williamsburg Place, $214,000, 01/31/22
Russell Moseley, Patricia Ramirez de Banda and Angel Banda Camacho, 5905 Henry Mouring Road, $92,000, 01/31/22
Traci Beauchamp, Julie Campbell, 2810 Evans Drive, $237,000, 01/31/22
Kyle Harris, Jeffrey Mark Register and Caitlin Smith Register, 101 Burlington Court, $160,000, 02/01/22
Don Earl Herndon Jr. and Penny Daniel Herndon, Britton Hughes and Lindsey Hughes, 0 Cumbie Road, Newton, $90,000, 02/01/22
Letha Temples and Wanda Jones, Co-Trustees of Letha Temples Living Trust, Modern Investments LLC, 503 W. Franklin St., $57,000, 02/01/22
Rosalyn B. Jones, Suzanne B. Johnson and Pamela B. Waterworth, Glenn Allen Waterworth and Amanda Joy Waterworth, 2919 Fortner St., $150,000, 02/01/22
Everett Construction Company Inc., SM Capital LLC, 25 Nomad Circle, Kinsey, $144,900, 02/01/22
Chad Dean Construction Inc., Orlando Montez Collins and Tonya Nicole Collins, 1457 National Road, $348,110, 02/01/22
William J. Sawyer and Melissa Sawyer, Center Phase Enterprises LLC, 1098 Malvern Road, $50,000, 02/01/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Amin Properties LLC, 604 Ridgeland Drive, $198,984, 02/01/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Amin Properties LLC, 610 Ridgeland Drive, $205,920, 02/01/22
Jimmy Ray Lanton Jr., Jonathan Kytes Shockey and Lisa Ann Shockey, 00 County Road 22, Columbia, $293,368.50, 02/01/22
Wiley Robert Deal Jr., Trustee of Wiley Robert Deal Sr. Revocable Living Trust, William J. Sullivan II and Shannon B. Sullivan, 66.966 acres, East State Highway 52, Columbia, $147,325.20, 02/01/22
Michael Anderson Sr. and Cathy Anderson, Deondria Ward, 115 Hardridge Lane, $145,000, 02/01/22
RET LLC, KIWI LLC, 4177 and 4185 Montgomery Highway, $3,400,000, 02/01/22
Sharel Parrish et al, Leo Michael Darts, 2004 Apricot, $65,000, 02/01/22
Lee Whitman, William Morgan et al, 1234 Prevatt Road, $350,000, 02/01/22
William G. Anderson and State of Alabama, Keith Wilson, 507 E. Lafayette St., $1,223.56, 02/01/22
James L. Harrell and Kathy M. Harrell, Pamela H. Palmer and Patti H. Crowder, 0 Johnny Murphy Road, $56,606, 02/02/22
Patti D. Exum, Bryant M. Winn, 104 Wrinn Lane, $154,900, 02/02/22
David Matthew Goddard and Brandie Darlene Goddard, Larry Wise and Melissa Joan Wise, 4459 Gene Terry Road, Cottonwood, $169,000, 02/02/22
Everett Construction Company Inc., Vanessa March, 12 El Camino Drive, Kinsey, $144,900, 02/02/22
John M. Godwin and Pamela J. Godwin, Jim Neely and Bonnie Neely, 8.64 acres +/- on Iris Road, $200,000, 02/02/22
Patricia Carter, James Clay Carter and Mamie Nichols Carter, 2.427 acres, Cottonwood, $1,000, 02/02/22
Amy Burdeshaw Herring, individually and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Shelby Roy Burdeshaw, Deceased, Amy Burdeshaw Herring, 478 Burdeshaw Road (three parcels), $74,709, 02/02/22
David Matthew McLean, David Matthew McLean and Jennifer Crutchfield McLean, 1264 Huskey Road, $159,000, 02/02/22
Blue Deese Corporation Inc., Halei Gunn McEntee and Shane Thomas Weems, 347 Jester St., Cowarts, $168,500, 02/02/22
Joseph Garrett, William Anthony Strength and Dawn Marie Strength, 1123 Antioch Church Road, Ashford, $42,500, 02/02/22
Michael Harrison and Mark Harrison, Nathaniel Prietz, 1217 Avondale Drive, $144,000, 02/02/22
Terra Land Company LLC, Realo Properties LLC, 0 Westgate Parkway, $100,000, 02/02/22
Bill J. Pullins Sr., Joseph McThomas Taylor and Juanita Taylor, 2603 Robindale Drive, $139,000, 02/02/22
Scott Milton Williams and Lisa Griffin Williams, Hope Homes LLC, 821 Mobile St., $42,500, 02/02/22
BR King Properties LLC, Devon Daniels, 312 W. Burdeshaw St., $40,000, 02/02/22
Enro Realty Company Inc., SW Dothan PS LLC, 200 Buyers Drive, $970,000, 02/03/22
KANGA LLC, RAF Properties LLC, 106 and 110 Edgefield Road, 103 and 203 Autumn Ridge, $775,000, 02/03/22
Leedarrious R. Cole, Administrator of Estate of Lee E. Cole, Wiregrass Leasing Company LLC, 600 Dusy St., $71,000, 02/03/22
Smart Homes of the Wiregrass LLC, Henry Campbell and Nettie Campbell, 1092 Trawick Road, $244,105, 02/03/22
Gary D. Dean, Stephen Lee Hughes and Nealy Yarborough Hughes, 507 Oakwood Drive, $485,000, 02/03/22
Deborah F. Dehart, Dorothy Elina Kimbler, 207 Boyce Road, $215,000, 02/03/22
James Cabble Jr., John Swilling, 0 King St., $3,000, 02/03/22
James L. Britt, Fortner Plaza LLC, 302 Young America Drive, $56,500, 02/03/22
Wanda Gail Taylor, Capital Investors LLC, 106 Alcan Way, $40,000, 02/03/22