Houston County real estate transfers July 12-15, 2021

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Carl Zorn, Claire D. Holland, 1514 Oak Drive, $152,500, 07/12/21
Southern Home Builders LLC, Trevor Bush and Amber Bush, 254 Hilltop Road, Newton, $272,000, 07/12/21
Mike Alford and Heather Alford, Jerome Philip Hawthorn and Sandra Lynn Hawthorn, 3025 Cumbie Road, Newton, $380,000, 07/12/21
James Marvin Shelley, LBJ Investments and Mary Walker, 1277 S. Park Ave., $36,000, 07/12/21
David Long and Carolyn Long, Kenneth Mitchell Carey, 3455 S. Brannon Stand Road, $345,000, 07/12/21
Wesley D. Williams Jr. and Glenda F. Williams, Aubrey Davis Jr. and Debra J. Davis, 140 Hidden Creek Circle, $276,000, 07/12/21
Charles Gerard Ryan, Ruby & Pearl LLC, 513 N. Park Ave., $205,000, 07/12/21
Charles B. Napier, Jason Overstreet and Jessica Cole Overstreet, Lot 12 West Cook Road, Taylor, $29,900, 07/12/21
Cynthia Lynn Watkins, Rocky Jackson, 435 Bay St., Gordon, $5,000, 07/12/21
Johnny E. Cope Jr. and Renee D. Cope, Tyson J. Randall, 120 Halls Creek Lane, $344,900, 07/12/21
Sect Real Estate Holdings LLC, Natarsha Hayes, 201 W. Roxbury Road, $178,000, 07/12/21
Michael Stevens and Alana Stevens f/k/a Joni Alana Dean, Sierra Logan Williams, 126 S. Broadway St., Ashford, $157,000, 07.12/21
Juanita Fambro Faulkner, Marty Alex Faulkner and Heidi Simone Faulkner, 5352 N. U.S. 431, $30,000, 07/12/21
Ralph Snell, Iva Nell Foerster, 0.46 acres, South County Road 55, Cottonwood, $1,140, 07/12/21
Rickey E. and Laura J. Kinsaul, Derek Kinsaul, 496 Golf View Drive, $250,000, 07/12/21
Tracy Lawson f/k/a Tracy M. White and Gregory Thomas Lawson, Kawana Paulette White, 510 Thunderbird Drive, $105,000, 07/12/21
Martin E. Leggett and Jeanette J. Leggett, Glenn Ray Cooper, 601 Main St., Ashford, $193,000, 07/12/21
Cynthia Wells, Cannon Charles Braddy and Ashley Braddy, 1113 Appian Way, $259,900, 07/12/21
Diversified Real Estate Development Inc., Kevin Michael King and Heather Bowers, 101 Mairead Drive, $229,900, 07/12/21
Dennis Kelly and Wanda Kelley, Richard Edward Armstrong and Robin Stanley Armstrong, 734 Zachary Road, $240,000, 07/12/21
Jerry E. Caffee, Stephanie Denise Danzey, 111 Brighton Court, $150,000, 07/12/21
Brantley Tolleson, Sandra Denise Rolley, 3016 Nottingham Way, $116,000, 07/12/21
Boubacar A. Dialio, Daley Ryan Goodwin and Diana Lee Goodwin, 1801 Northside Drive, $230,000, 07/12/21
John H. Watson and Janice C. Killebrew, Kriser Homes South Inc., 109, 111 and 113 Sandpiper, $54,000, 07/12/21
Rickey Harvey et al, Ellen Marie Garcia, 1308 Fleetwood Road, $91,500, 07/12/21
Estate of Mary Linda Smith, deceased, Houston County Board of Education, 10096 County Road 55, Cottonwood, $36,600, 07/12/21
Donald Wayne Hendley Jr., Darren Gerald Dawkins and Leah Marie Cuthriell-Dawkins, 208 Forsythia Lane, $255,220, 07/12/21
Billy C. Capps, Brandon Clay Thornton and Mary Katherine Thornton, 455 Willie Varnum Road, $225,000, 07/12/21
Patricia A. Griffin, Parkway Rentals LLC, 608 W. Adams St., $18,821.05, 07/13/21
Peachtree Hills LLC, Carson H. Everett, 509 Santolina Drive, $222,000, 07/13/21
Mireya Rios and Luis Alberto Pimental Alvarez, Cory LoQuidis, 326 Kornegay St., $79,000, 07/13/21
Charlie E. Brown and Marsha Hall Brown, Ryan Jeremy Brown and Haden Ward Brown, 210 Thornberry Place, Ashford, $911,000, 07/13/21
Richard Allen Fleming, Expedito Rodolfo Ricardo Jr. and Samantha Victoria Espin, 501 Taylor Road, $199,000, 07/13/21
Southern Home Builders LLC, Diana Alyse Hutchinson, 586 Sowell Road, $52,000, 07/13/21
Becker Holdings LLC, Alana Rene Lee, 104 Hickory Nut Circle, $132,000, 07/13/21
Edward Charles Freeman and Marilyn D. Freeman, Micayla Farris, 107 Whaley Court, Ashford, $156.000, 07/13/21
Sharon Garner, Westin Leland Kriser, 106 Fair Oak Drive, $170,000, 07/13/21
The Ephriam Group LLC, HDG Holdings LLC, 1103-1105 Greentree Ave., $450,000, 07/13/21
Joyce Gail Stewart, Thomas A. Blackstock Jr. and Amy M. Blackstock, 10 Blair Lane, $149,900, 07/13/21
W & C Holdings LLC, Demarius Mandell Lewis and Assunta Lewis, 1200 Fleetwood Road, $90,400, 07/13/21
Kimberly Brown, Charlie Mato-Toyela and Jessie Mato-Toyela, 115 Bobcat Lane, Cottonwood, $24,000, 07/13/21
Bitty’s Girls LLC, Christina Miller, TBD Rowland Road, $51,400, 07/13/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Carmen Robinson, 125 Winterberry Road, $195,000, 07/13/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Ronnie Paramore and Lindra D. Hill, 294 Paxton Loop, $362,498, 07/14/21
Celia Cloud Walker, Lana Joiner, 1801 Fern Drive, $175,000, 07/14/21
Charles B. Napier, Rainier Homes LLC, Lot 13 West Cook Road, Taylor, $29,900, 07/14/21
Vivian Caraway, BTG Properties LLC, 213 Highland St., $42,000, 07/14/21
Leslie Scott Hardy, Kevin Baxter and Kathrin Baxter, 5411 State Highway 605, $135,000, 07/14/21
Agnes G. Weiss, Patrick Weiss and Pamela Tatum, John W. Perkins and Rachel M. Perkins, 512 Windmill Road, Newton, $29,300, 07/14/21
Jerome Kennedy, Penny Quattlebaum, 646 Metcalf and 662 Metcalf, Cottonwood, $6,000, 07/14/21
Estate of William Perry Thomas, deceased, William Perry Thomas Trust, 14 parcels in Houston County, $1,875,150, 07/14/21
Jacob Walker and Brooke Walker, Matthew D. Black, 1612 Haisten Drive, $269,000, 07/14/21
Michael K. Slowinski, Vinitaben Chaudhari and Bharatbhai Chaudhary, 107 Vixen Court, $205,000, 07/14/21
Martha Carol Burnham Kirkland, Hibiscus LLC, 136 Woods Drive, $45,000, 07/14/21
Linda L. Brannon, Personal Representative of Estate of Charles A. Lewis, and Linda L. Branon, Person Representative of Estate of Clara Nell Lewis, Mary F. Walker and LBJ Investments LLC, 1718 Haisten Drive, $155,000, 07/14/21
Shirley Strozier, Michael Nguyen, 194 Amber Court, Ashford, $58,900, 07/14/21
Derek C. Brown and Danielle M. Brown, Anna Lynn King and Eli Logan King, 105 Tree Crest Road, $120,000, 07/14/21
Bette L. Harrison, Lauren Elizabeth Skipper, 5829 S. Park Ave., $233,700, 07/14/21
Rowdy Inc., Vonda R. Reeves, 1142 Meharis Circle, $97.619.62, 07/14/21
Steve Hodge Building & Development LLC, Adam N. Geroulis and Megan Judith Geroulis, 242 Braxton Drive, Newton, $427.396, 07/14/21
Mallorie A. Smith, Colby Danner, 593 Jester St., $150,000, 07/15/21
Natalie Walker and Jeremy William Mcinnish, Wayne Lynn Morseth and Janet E. Morseth, 306 Huron Drive, $190,000, 07/15/21
Joshua W. Storm and Christen D. King-Storm, Clifton Johnson and Sharon Johnson, 2303 Berryhill Drive, $272,000, 07/15/21
Chad L. Dykes and Lindsey W. Dykes, Ashley Gaskins and Tonyaneka Gaskins, 103 Reseda Lane, $434,000, 07/15/21
Ruby Allen, John S. Johnston and Angela Johnston, 47 Angus Drive, Ashford, $60,000, 07/15/21
Griffin Heights Corporation Inc., Rudolph McGlown and Lola M. McGlown, 0 Anita Court, $25,000, 07/15/21
Sally Onorato, Roscoe A. Dellinger and Sharon K. Dellinger, 803 Dexter St., $135,000, 07/15/21
Gregg A. Cason and Regina B. Cason, Mark Beckworth and Sheron Beckworth, 302 Whatley Drive, $259,900, 07/15/21
Brenda J. Herring, Richard Brian Nicholson and Wendy Lynn Nicholson, 1115 Cynthia Drive, $90,000, 07/15/21
Hannah B. Whigham, John Henry Kreklau and Erika Mendiola, 107 W. Bluemont Court, $149,900, 07/15/21
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 155 Sandbed Road, Newton, $29,000, 07/15/21
MustPitch Investments Inc., Blissett Builders Inc., 209 Wynnfield Way, $35,000, 07/15/21
Three Arrows Properties LLC, Salon BS LLC, 3246 Montgomery Highway, Suite 107, $55,000, 07/15/21
Danny Michael Darley and Gayle Cross Hinz, Gyle Cross Hinz, 2730 Dyras Road, Cottonwood, $4,000, 07/15/21
Adam Keith Comeens and Anna K. Comeens, Cynthia Ivette Pacheco Garcia, 203 Trunbury Drive, $207,500, 07/15/21
Joe Nelson and Brittany Nelson f/k/a Brittany P. Jackson, Margaret Amelia Mitta, 513 Gardenia Drive, $135,000, 07/15/21
David J. Kowalsky, Anna Stephens, 1902 Westover Drive, $186,000, 07/15/21
Drew and Ryan Kriser Family Trust, Christopher Johnson et al, 502 Covey Circle, $60,000, 07/15/21