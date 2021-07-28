 Skip to main content
Houston County real estate transfers July 19-22, 2021
Houston County real estate transfers July 19-22, 2021

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

James Browning and Rhonda Ledbetter, Joel Douglas Capra, 2 Danmor Place, $100,000, 07/19/21

Joshua Summerford and Bailey Summerford, Mark Hardin, 121 Mill Creek Circle, $137,000, 07/19/21

Clifton Roy Treadway Sr. and Elvira Martinez Orozco a/k/a Elvira Treadway, Angelica Fields, 401 Timbers Drive, $180,000, 07/19/21

Douglas A. Carter and Brandi Smith, Anthony Wilson and Cathy Wilson, 115 Yuri Drive, $156,500, 07/19/21

Martha Maddox, as Administrator of Estate of Johnny Junior Littlefield, Charles Brown and Louise Brown, 1112 Tate Drive, $85,000, 07/19/21

Phillip Harwood and Richard Pittenger, Joshua Summerford and Bailey Summerford, 905 Selkirk Drive, $200,000, 07/19/21

Betty J. Graves, James Pat Bradley and Brenda K. Bradley, property on Decatur Road, Cottonwood, $52,000, 07/19/21

Integrity Investments Inc., Michael Jackson and Heather Jackson, Hanging Moss Trail (Lot 1, Block A of Pristine Acres), Cottonwood, $10,000, 07/19/21

Ernest Brackin, Denese Meyer and Amy Hutchinson, Jonathan Lee Townsell, property on Bluff Springs Road, Cowarts, $74,430, 07/19/21

Town of Cottonwood, Care Bears Daycare & Development Center LLC, 10189 S. County Road 55, Cottonwood, $8,000, 07/19/21

CAT Properties Ltd. and W. Dan Morris Jr., Heather Irene Fish, 507 Chandler St., $85,000, 07/19/21

Advanta IRA Services LLC, Coastal Asset Management LLC, 73 acres on Lonnie Road, Cottonwood, $250,000, 07/19/21

Jeremy Clinton Enfinger and Kristyn Traci Enfinger, Leighanna Gabrielle Warner, 1351 N. Broadway St., Ashford, $170,000, 07/19/21

John Michael Fletcher, Patrick F. Healey, 1280 Metcalf St., Cottonwood, $135,000, 07/19/21

Debra Davis, Garrett K. Lorton and Adrienne Jo Lorton, 236 Chloe Court, $242,000, 07/19/21

Jimmy D. Hardin, Robert D. Nightingale Jr. and Lisa G. Nightingale, 103 Eufaula Drive, $190,000, 07/19/21

James W. McInnish and Cynthia L. McInnish, Lisa G. Cook, 236 Melrose Lane, $187,000, 07/19/21

Michael A. Berry, Andrew O. Yarbrough and Wendy L. Yarbrough, 1304 W. Powell St., $116,000, 07/19/21

Sandra Eford Vickers, Ashford Lions Club, 0 E. U.S. Highway 84, $6,500, 07/19/21

Steve Hodge Building & Development LLC & Treads Leasing LLC, Steve L. Hodge, Lot 26, Bear Creek subdivision, Newton, $65,000, 07/19/21

Timothy W. Tharp and Billie Jo Tharp, Judy Lynn Brewer, 104 Rickey Court, $130,000, 07/19/21

Richard Louis Allen Jr. and Judith Heather Allen, Kenja Welcher, 5061 S. Park Ave., Dothan, $49,900, 07/19/21

John V. Sweeney, Alex B. Hagan and Stephanie Hagan, 3700 Osage Trail, $205,000, 07/19/21

The Commercial Development Authority of the City of Dothan, PSM Cottonwood Corners LLC, property at Cottonwood Corners Shopping Center, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, $5,000, 07/20/21

The Commercial Development Authority of the City of Dothan, PSM Westway LLC, property at Westway Shopping Center, 4650 W. Main St., $5,000, 07/20/21

Joshua Gilley, Robert Enfinger and Elizabeth Ludlum, 272 Scott Nursery Road, $95,000, 07/20/21

Christopher J. Watson and Casie Watson, Jimmy Watkins and Regina Watkins, 252 Mills St., Webb, $180,130, 07/20/21

CKM Investments LLC, Nathan S. Pfau, 119 Winterberry Road, $236,000, 07/20/21

Michael L. Maze and Joann G. Maze, Jeremy Clinton Enfinger and Kristyn Traci Enfinger, 125 Johnnie Ingram Road, Webb, $260,000, 07/20/21

Karen Martin Strength and Billy Strength, Craig Lobaugh and Juanita Lobaugh, Parcel 5, 3.22 acres, Skipper Road, $47,500, 07/20/21

Karen Martin Strength and Billy Strength, Jamie and Cynthia Holderfield, Lot 4, 3.7 acres, Skipper Road, $47,500, 07/20/21

Karen Martin Strength and Billy Strength, Anthony Rase and Kelly Rase, Skipper Road, $41,490, 07/20/21

Efurd Properties LLC, Home Oil Company Inc., various parcels, U.S. Hwy. 84 East, Cowarts, $250,000, 07/20/21

James B. Kozak, Karis A. Smith, 404 Roberts St., $69.500, 07/20/21

W3 Properties LLC, Wanda Baxter Tennyson, 29.2 acres, Rowland Road, $90,500, 07/20/21

David W. Muehleisen and Mari D. Muchieisen, Gary Francis Schildgen, 116 Designer Circle, $206,000, 07/20/21

Jake Tyler Singleton, Charles Killingsworth and Erica N. Killingsworth, 340 Battles Road, Ashford, $165,000, 07/20/21

Susan Trawick Loftin, Peyton G. Dulac and Randy E. Dulac, 114 Bracewell Ave., $100,000, 07/20/21

Lawrence Cole Lipscomb, Darrell Hill, 205 N. Orange Ave., $218,000, 07/20/21

Billy Bruce Woodham and Sue Ellen Woodham, John Bert Woodham and Lisa F. Woodham, 8.13 acres off Fortner Street, $24,390, 07/20/21

Brad Woodham and Carla Woodham, John Bert Woodham and Lisa F. Woodham, 5.76 acres off Fortner Street, $14,400, 07/20/21

Scott B. Thomas III and Angela B. Thomas, Geoffrey Prince and Kelley Logsdon Prince, 401 Park St., Ashford, $176,000, 07/20/21

Eric F. Butts and Trina E. Lovegren, Ronald Reaves, 326 Cotton Ridge Lane, $395,000, 07/20/21

Legacy Properties LLC, Lesley Kent Marshall, 10160 Fortner St., $266,000, 07/20/21

W. Rhone Parrish and Susan Seaborn Parrish, Robert Allen Latimer and Veronica K. Latimer, 0 Burbank St. (Lot 1, Block A of Cherry Hill Place subdivision), $260,000, 07/20/21

Cody Miller and Aubrey Miller, Aimee P. Brannon, 2107 Shady Brook Lane, $160,000, 07/21/21

Courtney Sansom and Brandy Miller, Dennis Herring, 43 Granite Court, $215.000, 07/21/21

Martha F. Martin, Leslie Dulaney, Middleton Road, $5,000, 07/21/21

Shirley Ann Todd, Anthony Dwayne Todd, La Trenda Todd Tyler-Jones a/k/a Latrenda Todd Tyler-Jones and Stewart Lance Todd, Clifton Roy Treadway Sr. and Elvira Martinez Orozco a/k/a Elvira Treadway, 446 Timbers Drive, $98,000, 07/21/21

Morris Jinks and Diane Jinks, Brendon Robert Hill and Taylor Hill, 54 Ruth Circle, Cowarts, $167,500, 07/21/21

Phyllis Jean Drew, Bobby Joe Jones, 0 Gum St., Gordon, Lot 4, Block E of Peaceful Acres subdivision, $10,000, 07/21/21

Mickey Holland, Jonathan Kimbro and Halie Kimbro, 174 Dusty Lane, Ashford, $140,000, 07/21/21

Victoria Leiter Mele and John C. Novogrod, Co-Trustees of the Marion Oates Leiter Charles Revocable Trust, Bobby Darian Dillard and Amy Jordan Dillard, 0 Hickory Grove Road and 0 Wayne Ford Road, Cottonwood, $1,266,000, 07/21/21

Rebecca Delaine Jordan, Karen Denise Naglosky and Cathy Dianne Williams, The Anderson South Company, 447 Harrison Road, $87,000, 07/21/21

Nathan Kriser and Drew Kriser, Norman and Theresa Williamson, approximately 82.555 acres, Skipper Road, $432,775, 07/21/21

William Joseph Smith and Brenda J. Smith, Richard Hogan, 214 Okeechobee Drive, $189,000, 07/21/21, 07/21/21

Kathy Nguyen and Tony T. Tran, Robert Colosimo and Judith Colosimo, 606 Frankfort Drive, $219,000, 07/21/21

Polat Yesildag and Keith Goddard, Melanie Jo Miles and Brandi Lee Blocker, 4513 Prevatt Road, Cowarts, $270,000, 07/21/21

Jo Ann Maddox, Cynthia Williams, 102 Denise St., $131,000, 07/22/21

Douglas Shane Sinquefield and Christina M. Sinquefield, Tara Bell Black, 1512 Oak Drive, $189,000, 07/22/21

Robin Watford Lee and Randall Scott Lee, Paul Neil Strickland and Megan LeaAnn Strickland, 2090 Omussee Road, $230,000, 07/22/21

Darren G. Dawkins and Leah Cuthriell-Dawkins, Sandra H. Dykes, 229 Morning Glory Lane, $263,900, 07/22/21

Call Bob Properties LLC, PCP Properties LLC, 311 S. Oates St., $70,000, 07/22/21

Joshua N. Johnson and Mary G. Johnson, Tyler Ray Shortsleeve and Beverly Ewell Gray, 1165 Bluff Springs Road, Ashford, $185,000, 07/22/21

Cameron Anderson and Alicia Rose Anderson, Marion Williams and Yvonne Williams, 600 Junaluska Ave., $134,500, 07/22/21

Christopher M. Grace and Kelly Grace, Chenjia Lin, Jiquing Lin and WenHau Lin, 1111 Orchard Circle, $306,000, 07/22/21

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 255 Sandbed Road, Newton, $29,000, 07/22/21

WP Home Repairs LLC, Crystal Anglin and Hakim Jarboh, 3902 Richland Road, $148,900, 07/22/21

Allen Renfroe, Dianne Galos, 405 N. College St., $5,000, 07/22/21

Santiago Lopez-Geli and Sara Y. Lopez-Geli, Patrick Knight-Crane and Martha Ronnell Miles, 508 Frankfort Drive, $272,500, 07/22/21

Daniel Lee Odom and Chasity Nichols Odom, John Dupree Davis Jr. and Sharon L. Davis, Jordon Avenue, $180,000, 07/22/21

Michael Jon Peel and Andrea P. Lachance, Elisabeth A. Weatherford, 2021 Woodland Drive, $119,000, 07/22/21

BLRCC Investments LLC, Limitless Development LLC, 1215 Glenwood St., $33,500, 07/22/21

