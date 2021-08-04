Houston County real estate transfers July 26-29, 2021

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Plus Relocation, Alecia Allen Dale, 151 Ridgecrest Loop, $304,000, 07/26/21
Mauricio Sierra and Olivia Sierra, American International Relocation Solutions LLC, 108 Anthem Ave., $342,000, 07/26/21
American International Relocation Solutions LLC, Katherine Farmer and Matthew P. Farmer, 108 Anthem Ave., $342,000, 07/26/21
Calvary Baptist Church of Cottonwood, Patrick Scott Keane and Lisa Marie Keane, 228 Todd St., Cottonwood, $97,500, 07/26/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Edwin Jones and Sanita Jones, 102 Wellesley Drive, $285,536.40, 07/26/21
Andrew C. Mixon, The Broadway Group LLC, 55 Decatur Road, Cottonwood, $285,000, 07/26/21
Christina Faye Wagner, Joseph Tolver Dozier and Kay Kirby Dozier, 0 S. Beverlye Road, $43,500, 07/26/21
James G. McManus and Alicia A. McManus, Jessica Carol Spratlin and Herman Ernest Money, 832 Metcalf St., Cottonwood, $139,500, 07/26/21
Laura L. Hodge Scott and Eugene Miller Scott, Kevin Oberto, 110 Trenton Court, $177,500, 07/26/21
Bobby Efurd, Tammy Efurd, one-half interest in acreage off of U.S. Hwy. 84 East, Cowarts, $50,000, 07/26/21
Vlady A. Daniels and Joyce S. Daniels, White Oak Ridge LLC, 12311 U.S. 84, Newton, $515,000, 07/26/21
Jeanette L. Randall, Joseph Tabb Davis and Elizabeth Marie Davis, 3204 Tennyson Drive, $175,500, 07/26/21
Terry L. Perry, Peggy Jeaneane Irvin, Trustee of Peggy Jeaneane Irvin Revocable Trust, 3210 Springdale Drive, $92.500, 07/26/21
Elizabeth M. Davis f/k/a Elizabeth M. Mitchell and Joseph Tabb Davis, Kennedy Nicole Lawson, 3207 S. Rocky Creek Road, Ashford, $130,000, 07/26/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Lori R. Snell and Michael D. Snell, 444 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $218,500, 07/26/21
Mark Osmond Pinneo and Kimberly Sue Pinneo, Wesley Saunders and Tricia Saunders, 521 Edinburgh Way, $249,000, 07/26/21
Kevin Michael Kohl, Kenneth Treadaway and Janice R. Treadaway, 200 Chapelwood Drive, $180,000, 07/26/21
Anslie Pollard Peters and W. Mychal Peters, Steve Perkins and Bobbie Brooke Perkins, 2760 Holland Road, Newton, $379,000, 07/26/21
Jonathan Patrick Martin and Jade S. Martin, Alex Barnett and Susana Barnett, 207 Pepperridge Road, $205,000, 07/26/21
Shawn D. Talley and Rebecca S. Talley, Gilbert Holding LLC, 985 Malvern Road, $79,700, 07/26/21
Russell Forrest Griffin, Lisa Ann Williams and Laura Lee Blue, LaDonna Glenn Williams, 1112 Southland Drive, $110,000, 07/26/21
Stephanie M. Stalcup, Ronald DeVega Jr., 3100 E. Cottonwood Road, $192,500, 07/26/21
The Estate of Walter William Weaver, Zach Rogers and Abby Rogers, 2757 S. State Highway 605, $120,000, 07/27/21
Gregg Soifer and Shazia Soifer a/k/a Shazia Khan, Richard White and Deidra White, 501 Royal Parkway, $695,000, 07/27/21
Charles Keys, A & R Family Investments LLC, 1130 Fir St., $31,500, 07/27/21
Homer Spooner and Sheila Spooner, Christy Latasha Scarver, 355 Pristine Court, Cottonwood, $15,000, 07/27/21
April Hataway f/k/a April Carden, Lorenzo Inez Gonzalez Diaz and Brenda Aricely Mendez Escobar, 281 Knob Hill Circle, $40,000, 07/27/21
Evan C. Ballard and Hannah R. Ballard, Lydia Feist, 1206 Monte Carlo Drive, $234,000, 07/27/21
Jimmy C. Kent and Candice L. Kent, Jordan Taylor Cooper and Clay Ryan Hill, 2829 S. County Road 33, Ashford, $183,900, 07/27/21
Stacey D. Tew, Forrest Wayne McKinnon, 103 Danny Lane, $188,000, 07/27/21
Lonzo Ingram and Natanya Ingram, Erin Reed, 200 Thistlewood Drive, $175,000, 07/27/21
MSGLP LLC, SRI Operating Company, 1067 Ross Clark Circle, $2,254,832, 07/28/21
Sean K. Ingram and Amy Ingram, Bradley Neal Parrish and Heather Ashley Parrish, 506 Redbud Circle, $357,500, 07/28/21
William P. Andrews and Mary B. Andrews, Jacob Ryan Phillips and Sara Frances Phillips, 180 Branton Road, Taylor, $54,500, 07/28/21
Jacob Dorman Walker and Leah Brooke Walker, Ryan York and Kaylie York, 1808 National Road, Rehobeth, $144,000, 07/28/21
Jonnie Jo Cox, Stephen Douglas Malone and Nelgie Padilla Malone, 605 Baywood Road, $205,000, 07/28/21
MSGLP LLC, SRI Operating Company, 4177 W. Main St., $2,340,730, 07/28/21
MSGLP LLC, SRI Operating Company, 4332 Montgomery Highway, $2,405,154, 07/28/21
Demi-Plein II LLC, SRI Operating Company, 3371 S. Oates St., $2,512,527, 07/28/21
Lynn Duy Nghiem and Duke Nguyen, A&A Auto Imports LLC, 1149 W. Main St., $170,000, 07/28/21
Houston County Judge of Probate Patrick H. Davenport and Dorsey Kirkland and Mary Frances Kirkland, Willie Copeland, parcel in Houston County, $175, 07/28/21
Houston County Judge of Probate Patrick H. Davenport and Jasper E. Ray and Mary C. Ray, Willie Copeland, 301 N. Edgewood Drive, $131.91, 07/28/21
Houston County Judge of Probate Patrick H. Davenport and Mary Newson, Willie Copeland Life Estate-remainder to Tristan Long, Academy Street, $175, 07/28/21
Houston County Judge of Probate Patrick H. Davenport and Johnny Robert Johnson, Willie Copeland, parcel in Houston County, $221.13, 07/28/21
Gregory Kyle Davis, Joseph Brandon Scarborough and Shelley A. Scarborough, 103 Prentice Court, $135,000, 07/28/21
Lynda Faulk and LaDerle Faulk, Loretta Hart, 103 Sterling Ridge Court, $417,500, 07/28/21
Brandon C. Spence and Christie H. Spence, Jeff Hopkins and Charlotte Hopkins, 424 Caravella Drive, $340,000, 07/28/21
Estate of Jeanette Smith, Deceased, Debra Lynn Speigner and Juston Wayne Carpenter, Zach Rogers and Abby Rogers, 85 S. County Road 9, Newton, $110,000, 07/28/21
Steve Glover Revocable Trust, Rory Cassandra Moore, 504 Rebecca Ave./783 Westgate Parkway, $68,900.87, 07/28/21
Brandon Kent and Brianne Kent, Charles H. McPeak, 2961 Lucy Grade Road, Ashford, $35,000, 07/28/21
Curtis Grimsley, Beverly Kaye Cole and Edward Cole, 3303 Dena Drive, $95,000, 07/28/21
CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, 610 Billings Trail, $64,500, 07/28/21
Terry E. Nix and Virginia T. Nix, Nathan Weathers, 228 Little Oak Court, $72.500, 07/28/21
Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Rosalyn Louise Warren, 1211 Fairlane Drive, $24,000, 07/29/21
Rickey G. Lipham, Andrew S. Dadd and Shannon M. Dadd, 804 Wimbledon Drive, $249,000, 07/29/21
Gabriel Granger and Jonathan C. Jones, James J. Lane Sr., 3407 Candlewood Drive, $180,000, 07/29/21
Daniel Christian and Donna L. Christian, Randy H. Hurst and Julieann H. Hurst, TBD Royal Parkway, $154,000, 07/29/21
Integrity Investments Inc., Michael G. Hannon, 134 and 136 Little Oak Court, $30,000, 07/29/21
Karen Ann Robinson, Janice Lee Fitchpatrick, 1908 George Road, $50,000, 07/29/21
Mary E. Parker, Haisten Lane Murphree and Blake Elisabeth Murphree, 443 Jester St., Cowarts, $133,100, 07/29/21
Ronald Tracy Adams, Regina Stafford, 66 Harper Joy Road, $79,000, 07/29/21
Deborah L. Fletcher, Tanis Edwards, 1203 S. Bell St., $75,000, 07/29/21
Jack Delano Pennington Jr. and Robin L. Pennington, Gloria Jean Howard, 110 Wendys Way, Midland City, $190,000, 07/29/21
William P. Godwin by Tammy Godwin (power of attorney), Billy D. Cameron, 310 Twin Creeks Lane, Ashford, $10,000, 07/29/21
Roshell Marie Durr f/k/a Roshell M. Peoples, Larry Norton and Rometha Norton, 0 Rocky Branch Road, $17,500, 07/29/21
Delois K. Fitts, Chelsea Vantassel Reese and Keotta Mizell Reese, 203 6th Ave., Ashford, $197,000, 07/29/21
SHW LLC, Stephanie A. Ulmer and Thomas T. Lee, 328 Darlington Circle, $128,000, 07/29/21