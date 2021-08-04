 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Houston County real estate transfers July 26-29, 2021
0 Comments

Houston County real estate transfers July 26-29, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
dot generic real estate transactions 4 generic.jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Plus Relocation, Alecia Allen Dale, 151 Ridgecrest Loop, $304,000, 07/26/21

Mauricio Sierra and Olivia Sierra, American International Relocation Solutions LLC, 108 Anthem Ave., $342,000, 07/26/21

American International Relocation Solutions LLC, Katherine Farmer and Matthew P. Farmer, 108 Anthem Ave., $342,000, 07/26/21

Calvary Baptist Church of Cottonwood, Patrick Scott Keane and Lisa Marie Keane, 228 Todd St., Cottonwood, $97,500, 07/26/21

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Edwin Jones and Sanita Jones, 102 Wellesley Drive, $285,536.40, 07/26/21

Andrew C. Mixon, The Broadway Group LLC, 55 Decatur Road, Cottonwood, $285,000, 07/26/21

Christina Faye Wagner, Joseph Tolver Dozier and Kay Kirby Dozier, 0 S. Beverlye Road, $43,500, 07/26/21

James G. McManus and Alicia A. McManus, Jessica Carol Spratlin and Herman Ernest Money, 832 Metcalf St., Cottonwood, $139,500, 07/26/21

Laura L. Hodge Scott and Eugene Miller Scott, Kevin Oberto, 110 Trenton Court, $177,500, 07/26/21

Bobby Efurd, Tammy Efurd, one-half interest in acreage off of U.S. Hwy. 84 East, Cowarts, $50,000, 07/26/21

Vlady A. Daniels and Joyce S. Daniels, White Oak Ridge LLC, 12311 U.S. 84, Newton, $515,000, 07/26/21

Jeanette L. Randall, Joseph Tabb Davis and Elizabeth Marie Davis, 3204 Tennyson Drive, $175,500, 07/26/21

Terry L. Perry, Peggy Jeaneane Irvin, Trustee of Peggy Jeaneane Irvin Revocable Trust, 3210 Springdale Drive, $92.500, 07/26/21

Elizabeth M. Davis f/k/a Elizabeth M. Mitchell and Joseph Tabb Davis, Kennedy Nicole Lawson, 3207 S. Rocky Creek Road, Ashford, $130,000, 07/26/21

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Lori R. Snell and Michael D. Snell, 444 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $218,500, 07/26/21

Mark Osmond Pinneo and Kimberly Sue Pinneo, Wesley Saunders and Tricia Saunders, 521 Edinburgh Way, $249,000, 07/26/21

Kevin Michael Kohl, Kenneth Treadaway and Janice R. Treadaway, 200 Chapelwood Drive, $180,000, 07/26/21

Anslie Pollard Peters and W. Mychal Peters, Steve Perkins and Bobbie Brooke Perkins, 2760 Holland Road, Newton, $379,000, 07/26/21

Jonathan Patrick Martin and Jade S. Martin, Alex Barnett and Susana Barnett, 207 Pepperridge Road, $205,000, 07/26/21

Shawn D. Talley and Rebecca S. Talley, Gilbert Holding LLC, 985 Malvern Road, $79,700, 07/26/21

Russell Forrest Griffin, Lisa Ann Williams and Laura Lee Blue, LaDonna Glenn Williams, 1112 Southland Drive, $110,000, 07/26/21

Stephanie M. Stalcup, Ronald DeVega Jr., 3100 E. Cottonwood Road, $192,500, 07/26/21

The Estate of Walter William Weaver, Zach Rogers and Abby Rogers, 2757 S. State Highway 605, $120,000, 07/27/21

Gregg Soifer and Shazia Soifer a/k/a Shazia Khan, Richard White and Deidra White, 501 Royal Parkway, $695,000, 07/27/21

Charles Keys, A & R Family Investments LLC, 1130 Fir St., $31,500, 07/27/21

Homer Spooner and Sheila Spooner, Christy Latasha Scarver, 355 Pristine Court, Cottonwood, $15,000, 07/27/21

April Hataway f/k/a April Carden, Lorenzo Inez Gonzalez Diaz and Brenda Aricely Mendez Escobar, 281 Knob Hill Circle, $40,000, 07/27/21

Evan C. Ballard and Hannah R. Ballard, Lydia Feist, 1206 Monte Carlo Drive, $234,000, 07/27/21

Jimmy C. Kent and Candice L. Kent, Jordan Taylor Cooper and Clay Ryan Hill, 2829 S. County Road 33, Ashford, $183,900, 07/27/21

Stacey D. Tew, Forrest Wayne McKinnon, 103 Danny Lane, $188,000, 07/27/21

Lonzo Ingram and Natanya Ingram, Erin Reed, 200 Thistlewood Drive, $175,000, 07/27/21

MSGLP LLC, SRI Operating Company, 1067 Ross Clark Circle, $2,254,832, 07/28/21

Sean K. Ingram and Amy Ingram, Bradley Neal Parrish and Heather Ashley Parrish, 506 Redbud Circle, $357,500, 07/28/21

William P. Andrews and Mary B. Andrews, Jacob Ryan Phillips and Sara Frances Phillips, 180 Branton Road, Taylor, $54,500, 07/28/21

Jacob Dorman Walker and Leah Brooke Walker, Ryan York and Kaylie York, 1808 National Road, Rehobeth, $144,000, 07/28/21

Jonnie Jo Cox, Stephen Douglas Malone and Nelgie Padilla Malone, 605 Baywood Road, $205,000, 07/28/21

MSGLP LLC, SRI Operating Company, 4177 W. Main St., $2,340,730, 07/28/21

MSGLP LLC, SRI Operating Company, 4332 Montgomery Highway, $2,405,154, 07/28/21

Demi-Plein II LLC, SRI Operating Company, 3371 S. Oates St., $2,512,527, 07/28/21

Lynn Duy Nghiem and Duke Nguyen, A&A Auto Imports LLC, 1149 W. Main St., $170,000, 07/28/21

Houston County Judge of Probate Patrick H. Davenport and Dorsey Kirkland and Mary Frances Kirkland, Willie Copeland, parcel in Houston County, $175, 07/28/21

Houston County Judge of Probate Patrick H. Davenport and Jasper E. Ray and Mary C. Ray, Willie Copeland, 301 N. Edgewood Drive, $131.91, 07/28/21

Houston County Judge of Probate Patrick H. Davenport and Mary Newson, Willie Copeland Life Estate-remainder to Tristan Long, Academy Street, $175, 07/28/21

Houston County Judge of Probate Patrick H. Davenport and Johnny Robert Johnson, Willie Copeland, parcel in Houston County, $221.13, 07/28/21

Gregory Kyle Davis, Joseph Brandon Scarborough and Shelley A. Scarborough, 103 Prentice Court, $135,000, 07/28/21

Lynda Faulk and LaDerle Faulk, Loretta Hart, 103 Sterling Ridge Court, $417,500, 07/28/21

Brandon C. Spence and Christie H. Spence, Jeff Hopkins and Charlotte Hopkins, 424 Caravella Drive, $340,000, 07/28/21

Estate of Jeanette Smith, Deceased, Debra Lynn Speigner and Juston Wayne Carpenter, Zach Rogers and Abby Rogers, 85 S. County Road 9, Newton, $110,000, 07/28/21

Steve Glover Revocable Trust, Rory Cassandra Moore, 504 Rebecca Ave./783 Westgate Parkway, $68,900.87, 07/28/21

Brandon Kent and Brianne Kent, Charles H. McPeak, 2961 Lucy Grade Road, Ashford, $35,000, 07/28/21

Curtis Grimsley, Beverly Kaye Cole and Edward Cole, 3303 Dena Drive, $95,000, 07/28/21

CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, 610 Billings Trail, $64,500, 07/28/21

Terry E. Nix and Virginia T. Nix, Nathan Weathers, 228 Little Oak Court, $72.500, 07/28/21

Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Rosalyn Louise Warren, 1211 Fairlane Drive, $24,000, 07/29/21

Rickey G. Lipham, Andrew S. Dadd and Shannon M. Dadd, 804 Wimbledon Drive, $249,000, 07/29/21

Gabriel Granger and Jonathan C. Jones, James J. Lane Sr., 3407 Candlewood Drive, $180,000, 07/29/21

Daniel Christian and Donna L. Christian, Randy H. Hurst and Julieann H. Hurst, TBD Royal Parkway, $154,000, 07/29/21

Integrity Investments Inc., Michael G. Hannon, 134 and 136 Little Oak Court, $30,000, 07/29/21

Karen Ann Robinson, Janice Lee Fitchpatrick, 1908 George Road, $50,000, 07/29/21

Mary E. Parker, Haisten Lane Murphree and Blake Elisabeth Murphree, 443 Jester St., Cowarts, $133,100, 07/29/21

Ronald Tracy Adams, Regina Stafford, 66 Harper Joy Road, $79,000, 07/29/21

Deborah L. Fletcher, Tanis Edwards, 1203 S. Bell St., $75,000, 07/29/21

Jack Delano Pennington Jr. and Robin L. Pennington, Gloria Jean Howard, 110 Wendys Way, Midland City, $190,000, 07/29/21

William P. Godwin by Tammy Godwin (power of attorney), Billy D. Cameron, 310 Twin Creeks Lane, Ashford, $10,000, 07/29/21

Roshell Marie Durr f/k/a Roshell M. Peoples, Larry Norton and Rometha Norton, 0 Rocky Branch Road, $17,500, 07/29/21

Delois K. Fitts, Chelsea Vantassel Reese and Keotta Mizell Reese, 203 6th Ave., Ashford, $197,000, 07/29/21

SHW LLC, Stephanie A. Ulmer and Thomas T. Lee, 328 Darlington Circle, $128,000, 07/29/21

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer surveying Surfside damage: 'This is huge'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert