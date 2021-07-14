Houston County real estate transfers July 6-8, 2021

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Gayle L. Nelson, Sarah Nichole King and McKinley Menefee III, McKinley Menefee III and Sarah Nicole King, 117 Wembley Court, $127,645, 07/06/21
Joe N. Hall Jr. and Jane K. Hall, Brandon Kyle Sears and Michaela A. Sears, 534 Trawick Road, $686,000, 07/06/21
John Lucas Inc., Robbie Wayne Brown and Kelly Lynn Brown, 45 Cowarts Creek Road, Ashford, $181,400, 07/06/21
Christopher Mozley and Marilyn Mozley, John M. Pascoe and Nichelle D. Pascoe, 302 Petersburg Court, $182,000, 07/06/21
Drew Kriser and Tamra Kriser, Aubrey Boyette, 246 Oak St., Slocomb, $54,900, 07/06/21
Patrick H. Davenport, Judge of Probate, Curtis Poland, parcel on Joe Cook Road, $155, 07/06/21
Willie and Lula Copeland, Tristen Long, 1123 Meharis Circle, $40,000, 07/06/21
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 213 Sandbed Road, Newton, $29,000, 07/06/21
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 169 Sandbed Road, Newton, $29,000, 07/06/21
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 500 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 07/06/21
Victoria Zlotea, Constantin Zlotea, 102 Morning Glory Lane, $100,000, 07/06/21
Constantin Zlotea, Edmond Zlotea, 102 Morning Glory Lane, $100,000, 07/06/21
Triple S Properties LLC, Buntin Family Properties LLC, 33 West Chadwick Circle, $115,000, 07/06/21
Hannah Hurst and David W. Hurst, Jeff A. Myers and Tricia L. Myers, 203 Junaluska Ave. $142.200, 07/06/21
John Allen Forehand, James G. Starkweather, 5519 Cottonwood Road, $11,000, 07/06/21
Omega Builders LLC, Shashikant G. Patel, 707 Royal Parkway, $250,000, 07/07/21
Peppi Cooper and William Charles Preston, Moises Pinto Yohely and Yohely Ramirez, 40 Acres South County Road 33, Ashford, $180,000, 07/07/21
Timothy Blane Brawner and Anita Dawn Brawner, Jerry Smith and Kimberly Smith, 0 Kendall Lane, Taylor, $45,000, 07/07/21
Stephanie Irwin Hagan and Alex Brandon, Justin Chad Baker and Lydia Lynn Baker, 3402 Candlewood Drive, $165,000, 07/07/21
Drew and Ryan Kriser Family Trust, Ryan Kriser, 1856 Trawick Road, $153,600, 07/07/21
Ryan Kriser, Jarman Reid et al, 703 Evert Drive, $175,000, 07/07/21
Barry Douglas Lewis, Cory Kriser, 13.042 +/- acres, South Park Avenue, $160,000, 07/07/21
Joel R. Watkins, Executor and Beneficiary of The Estate of Nadine Watkins, Craig C. Watkins and Julia T. McKissack, Beneficiaries of The Estate of Nadine Watkins, Allen McJunkins and Deborah Enfinger, Heir of Beverly C. McJunkins of The Estate of Nadine Watkins, Robert Shan Howell and Mounty Howell, Heir of Bobbie C. Howell of The Estate of Nadine Watkins, and Micah Watkins and Brian Jeffrey Watkins, Heir of C. Jeffrey Watkins of The Estate of Nadine Watkins, Isabel Gonzales, 1252 S. Park Ave., $72,000, 07/07/21
Sanders Construction Services LLC, Hong Thi Nguyen, Du Van To and Nghia Hoang To, 129 Sugarberry Road, $206,134, 07/07/21
George C. Dickerson and Janie L. Dickerson, Steven Blake Davis, 107 Lancaster Court, $183,900, 07/07/21
Michael T. Lewis and Crystal M. Lewis, Michael McGowan II, 2208 S. Park Ave., $74,700, 07/07/21
C.F. Properties Groups LLC, Paige Ellen Meadows, 20 Rose Court, $186,000, 07/07/21
Mary F. Walker and LBJ Investments LLC, William R. Wheeler, 729 Hatton Road, $126,000, 07/07/21
Kathryn L. Hara, Personal Representative of Estate of Mary Frances Lockwood, Ramnarace Heera, 2013 Woodland Drive, $85,000, 07/07/21
Karen Martin Strength and Billy Joe Strength, Timothy Rase and Shannon Rase, Lots 1 and 3, Skipper Road, $65,000, 07/07/21
Everett Construction Company Inc., Bianca Tiara Culver, 20 Nomad Circle, Kinsey, $135,000, 07/07/21
Tracy L. Dee and Tracy L. Dee NKA Tracy L. Johnson, Gregg Ward and Marcia Faulkner Ward, 4105 Eddins Road, $184,900, 07/07/21
Steve Hodge Building & Development LLC and Treads Leasing LLC, Joshua David Campbell and Miranda Lynn Pendergraft, 145 Grace Drive, Newton, $70,000, 07/07/21
Michael Darren Tyler, Jeffrey T. Beasley and Gloria G. Beasley, 426 Eton Drive, $255,000, 07/07/21
Ryne M. Andrews and Bethany L. Andrews, Jared William Thogersen and Alexa Miller, 841 Sheppard Road, Taylor, $163,000, 07/08/21
Peter A. Zavitz and Andrea Zavitz, Bret D. Wilber and Melissa K. Wilber, 315 Cotton Ridge Lane, $355,000, 07/08/21
Robert J. Barnett, William R. Harrison, 60 Dove Drive, $43,000, 07/08/21
Rustee Bolin, Walter G. Waters, 0 Johnny Murphy Road, $10,100, 07/08/21
Sect Real Estate Holdings LLC, Keyana Marie Griffin, 904 Dogwood Trail, $138,000, 07/08/21
Martha Glanton Gonzales, Isaac Gonzales III, Martha Glanton Gonzales and Tammy Marie Gonzales, 635 Webb Road, $35,100, 07/08/21
Wallace R. Vinson and Wendy J. Vinson, Cheyenne Anderson and Ryan Anderson, 502 Church St., $152,500, 07/08/21
Cody Nathen Sikora, Linda Faye Bush, Karen Newsom and Charity Sikora, 112 Waxmyrtle Road, $160,000, 07/08/21
Ida J. Harper, Reid Stephens Parrott and Mary Kathryn Parrott, 123 Winthrop Court, $214,500, 07/08/21
Wile E Investments LLC, DL Branton Enterprises LLC, 815 E. Selma St., 837 E. Selma St. and 974 Third Ave., $233,900, 07/08/21