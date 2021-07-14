Houston County real estate transfers July 6-8, 2021

Joel R. Watkins, Executor and Beneficiary of The Estate of Nadine Watkins, Craig C. Watkins and Julia T. McKissack, Beneficiaries of The Estate of Nadine Watkins, Allen McJunkins and Deborah Enfinger, Heir of Beverly C. McJunkins of The Estate of Nadine Watkins, Robert Shan Howell and Mounty Howell, Heir of Bobbie C. Howell of The Estate of Nadine Watkins, and Micah Watkins and Brian Jeffrey Watkins, Heir of C. Jeffrey Watkins of The Estate of Nadine Watkins, Isabel Gonzales, 1252 S. Park Ave., $72,000, 07/07/21