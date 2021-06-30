 Skip to main content
Houston County real estate transfers June 21-24, 2021
  • Updated
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Mark Anthony Howard, Trustee of One Mah Trust, Kenyetta Carter and Carlos Redding, 104 Carpenter Court, $329,900, 06/21/21

Thomas James Fotopoulos, Justin Lee Pettis, 168 Ridgeview Drive, $287,500, 06/21/21

William Earl McKenzie and Susan H. McKenzie, Nicholas Warren Porter Baity, 316 Bradford Lane, Rehobeth, $227,200, 06/21/21

Jonathan Wood and Christi Wood, Tracey Kim Ramsey, 104 Talquin Court, $213,000, 06/21/21

Jimmy Dan Hatfield and Brenda Carol Hatfield, Trustees of The Jimmy and Brenda Hatfield Revocable Trust, Jessica Brooke Gay, 117 Heyward Drive, $134,300, 06/21/21

John W. Martin, Jorge Roldan, Christopher Todd Pietstch and Lindsey Pietsch, 3206 Alderbrook Road, $335,000, 06/21/21

Pamela J. Lowe, Kimberly J. Dillard and Christopher T. McCardle, Cecelia Ann McCardle, 5692 State Line Road, Cottonwood, $60,000, 06/21/21

Wendi Odom and Paul Ray Money, Angela Santan, 111 Michigan Drive, $183,000, 06/21/21

Lauren Tidwell f/k/a Lauren Herndon and Lucy Cline a/k/a Lucille Cline, 406 Powder Horn Drive, Midland City, $126,965, 06/21/21

Anthony Clark and Ashton Clark f/k/a Ashton Brawner, Steven Holloman and Caitlin A. Holloman, 400 N. Main St., Columbia, $185,000, 06/21/21

Debra Lashley, Martin Racke and Pam Racke, 1018 Deborah St., $99,900, 06/21/21

Kara Michelle Hatcher, Stewart Exum, 109 N. Broadway St., Ashford, $76,000, 06/21/21

Suter Corporation Inc., Antonio V. Hill, 912 Mercury Drive, $7,200, 06/21/21

Viola W. Jones, Alvin Lewis Bright and Rebecca C. Bright, 133 Crawford Creek Drive, $440.000, 06/21/21

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Kayla Sipper, 121 Sugarberry Road, $182,000, 06/21/21

LBJ Investments LLC, Enrico Fenzi and Amalia Ida Salerno Fenzi, 400 Rebecca Ave., $156,000, 06/21/21

C&K Weeks Properties LLC, Hunter C. Jaques, 100 Hidden Sunset Drive, $118,500, 06/21/21

Ward Roy Wilkie and Claudia Jean Wilkie, Khushnood Elahi and Nuzhat Elahi, 216 Huron Drive, $192,000, 06/21/21

Fred L. Trawick and Sandra L. Trawick, Keith DeWayne Hall Jr., 0 E. County Road 8, $12,500, 06/22/21

Fred L. Trawick and Sandra L. Trawick, Keenen Dejuan Hall, 0 E. County Road 8, $11,500, 06/22/21

Robert Davis Gray and Alana Andrews Gray, Bart M. Boothe and Shanna A. Boothe, 619 Prestwick Drive, $489,900, 06/22/21

Jenifer Tompkins and Bruce Kelvin Tompkins, Randy Earl Garner and Martha Susanne Garner, 417 Orchard Circle, $205,000, 06/22/21

William B. Yeomans and LaRhonda D. Yeomans, Edwin Allen Deal and Aimee L. Deal, 202 Shadowood Drive, $225,000, 06/22/21

Brian Charles Center, Christopher Brown and Nancy C. Brown, 120 Lilac Lane, $250,000, 06/22/21

Richard Louis Allen Jr. and Judith Heather Allen, Kenja Welcher, 5063 S. Park Ave., $272,900, 06/22/21

Kisha McLoyd, Leroy Smith, 304 7th Ave., Ashford, $2,300, 06/22/21

Kisha McLoyd and Kennedye McGhee, Leroy Smith, 705 Houston St., Ashford, $1,200, 06/22/21

Aaron Pollard, Kyle Reiss and Mui Reiss, 558 Sandbed Road, Newton, $278,000, 06/22/21

Rebecca V. English and George Danny English, Katrina C. Hagler and Shakera Davis, 108 Blue Bird Drive, $265,000, 06/22/21

William Hunter Green and Whitney Deese Green, Joseph Wallace Drake and Allison Drake, 520 Rosemont Drive, $274,900, 06/22/21

Mavis Moseley, Hayen R. Polumbo and Emily L. Polumbo, 306 Sprucepine Road, $185,000, 06/22/21

Bart M. Boothe and Shanna A. Boothe, Bruce Kelvin Tompkins and Jennifer Seymour Tompkins, 410 Forsythia Lane, $385,000, 06/22/21

Amy P. Counts, Jumby Bay LLC, 80 +/- acres in Dale and Houston counties, Midland City, $75,000, 06/22/21

Cynthia Birks, Priscilla A. Spann, 110 Hidden Sunset Drive, $135,300, 06/22/21

Myras E. Granberry and E. June Granberry Irrevocable Trust, Cottonwood Drugs LLC, 12867 Cottonwood Road, $105,000, 06/22/21

Jack D. Real, Addis Blue Deese and Paula Deese, 0 Greenview Circle, $32,500, 06/22/21

Billy Charles Holmes, Nicholas A. Oliver and Laura Oliver, 103 Parkview Lane, $395,000, 06/22/21

Robert A. Haynes and Susan I. Haynes, Clifton Schauer and Teresa Schauer, 1065 Edsel Deese Road, Ashford, $435,000, 06/22/21

David Reuben Chavez and Pamela Chavez, Yolanda B. Corbitt, 312 Daniel Circle, $140,000, 06/22/21

Everett Construction Co. Inc., Lovell Hill, Gentry Hill and Felechia Hill, 28 Nomad Circle, Kinsey, $145,000, 06/22/21

Machelle J. Kennedy, Sean L. Miles and Kimberly Miles, 20 Hidden Springs Court, Taylor, $269,000, 06/22/21

Julianne Louise Wright, Kimberly Dean, 508 Baywood Road, $154,900, 06/22/21

Gisela Kramer, Martha J. Kyser, 320 Hidden Creek Circle, Unit 4, $240,000, 06/22/21

Ron D. Meadows and Mona Meadows, Steve Hodge, 412 Kentworth Drive, $95,000, 06/22/21

H. Kevin Arnold and Anita P. Arnold, Eugene Cobb and Gwen Cobb, 504 Audubon Drive, $180,010, 06/22/21

Martha J. Kyser, Machelle J. Kennedy, 319 Hidden Creek Circle, Unit 1, $229,900, 06/22/21

Eugene Cobb and Gwen Cobb, Paul A. Stewart Jr. and Alana S. Stewart Jr., 1303 Buena Vista Drive, $169,900, 06/22/21

Dryden Contracting Inc., Allen J. Jones and Amanda Jones, 107 Yaupon Court, $145,819.91, 06/23/21

Malcolm Reaves and Lisa Reaves, Nathan Hansen Sheffield, 103 Hattiesburg Court, $254,900, 06/23/21

Bard Chance Powell, DMO Properties LLC, 0 Cobb Road, $75,000, 06/23/21

Lowell F. Weiss and Carolyn M. Weiss, Herman Miller Jr. and Mary Ann Miller, 100 Hunter St., $207,500, 06/23/21

SHW LLC, Linda C. Richards, 413 Christopher Drive, $118,500, 06/23/21

Daniel J. Parker and Savanna Parker, Aleksey V. Posheyko and Liya Posheyko, 1300 Burbank St., $199,999, 06/23/21

Cowarts Baptist, Timothy Dixon, 5 acres, Sixth Street, Dothan, $13,000, 06/23/21

Mary Ann Tindell et al, Matthew James McCaslin, 1104 S. Edgewood Drive, $70,000, 06/23/21

Everett Construction Company Inc., Tifany Kaye Evans, 34 Nomad Circle, Kinsey, $145,000, 06/23/21

Kriser Homes South Inc., Willie E. Truitt et al, 3208 Springfield Lane, $170,849, 06/23/21

Misty Deann Williams, Emily Jacqueline Kingry, 100 Londonberry Drive, $165,000, 06/24/21

Henry W. Ivey III and Elizabeth B. Ivey, Pamela Springrose Hallford and Thomas Comer Hallford Jr., 401 Montezuma Ave., $570,000, 06/24/21

Morgan Annette McClellan n/k/a Morgan Annette Land and Christopher Carter Land and Jerry Miller, Jerry Miller, Morgan Annette Land and Christopher Carter Land, 145 Tree Crest Road, $87,000, 06/24/21

Alfred Saliba Corporation, James Wessly Howell and Vanessa Feretti Howell, 201 Wicklow Drive, $305,000, 06/24/21

Philip G. Granberry, Loyce Michael Davis, 495 Metcalf St., Cottonwood, $25,000, 06/24/21

Edward R. Glaize and Alecia C. Glaize, Brandon S. Shirah and Olivia M. Shirah, 302 Riveredge Parkway, $315,000, 06/24/21

Jerome Leon Blackmon, Corelle Griffin, 1100 Eastwood Drive, $125,000, 06/24/21

Lori Ann Krisner, Robert Webster Robinson, 1001 Stadium St., $115,000, 06/24/21

Julie Rose Lengfelder, Billy Charles Holmes, 200 Kelso Lane, $267,570, 06/24/21

Fourth Quarter Investments LLC, CMP Holdings LLC, TBD W.G. Bond Road, $330,000, 06/24/21

Bob A. Barry, Dean L. Vaughn and Wanda Sue Vaughn, 305 Courtland Drive, $234,500, 06/24/21

Ronald E. Howes, Timothy Leon Parker and Jessica Parker, 202 Prestwick Drive, $269,000, 06/24/21

Betty Stringfellow Pippin and Phillip G. Pippin, Donald Allen Alexander, 226 Spring Hill Road, $125,000, 06/24/21

Tom West Company Inc., Brandon C. Spence and Christie H. Spence, 109 Ayreswood Drive, $55,000, 06/24/21

Harold Holbrook Whiffen and Trina Benton Whiffen, Kerry Paul Gulledge Jr. and Julie Elizabeth Payne, 112 Lilac Lane, $222,000, 06/24/21

Ann Matlock, Paul Anthony Padgett and Susan Padgett, 2864 Woodham Road, $1,000,000, 06/24/21

David Gause and Sara Gause, Brian Roddam and Tammy Roddam, 170 Easy St., $499,000, 06/24/21

Ronald G. Churchwell and Ronald G. Churchwell, Personal Representative of Estate of Mary B. Churchwell, Tomaka Debose, 4009 Woodberry Drive, $171,500, 06/24/21

Elizabeth Ann Killets, Elaine Carleton and Donna du Mee, Stephen J. Madden and Jordan Michelle Madden, 109 Aspen Circle, $11,000, 06/24/21

Glenn Pate, Daniel H. Jones and Kelly Ann Crowell, 7.96 acres, 1st Avenue, Ashford, $39,800, 06/24/21

Mary F. Walker and LBJ Investments LLC, Kayson R. Allen and Lindsie P. Allen, 503 Hill St., $95,000, 06/24/21

Assad Sam, Linda Adkinson, 245 Everett Way, Headland, $55,000, 06/24/21

Roni Elyse Garrett, Mark L. Ward, 216 Primrose Drive, $157,000, 06/24/21

