Houston County real estate transfers June 28-July 1, 2021

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Jimmy R. Taylor and Cynthia Janiece Taylor, Jesse Taylor and Brittany Taylor, 340 Tyson Road, $210,000, 06/28/21
John Lucas Inc., Joshua S. Smith and Sarah C. Smith, 63 Cowarts Creek Road, Ashford, $181,400, 06/28/21
Tiffany Dawn Davis, Jeremy Kinkle and Jessica Davy, 859 Watford Road, Cottonwood, $125,000, 06/28/21
The Estate of Jerry M. Parrish, Sandra M. Parrish, and The L. Donald Holland Revocable Trust, Kevin Shaun Carpenter, 11.41 acres off Highway 123, Newton, $150,000, 06/28/21
Melinda Veazey f/k/a Melinda V. Wallace, Larry T. Smith and Rhenella B. Smith, 102 Beckett Court, $158,900, 06/28/21
Andrew Hunter Wright and Nealy Delanie Hatcher, Christina Hall and Caleb Hall, 506 Landview Drive, Taylor, $130,000, 06/28/21
Collier H. Espy Jr. a/k/a C. H. Espy Jr., William Gray Espy Jr., approximately 128 acres located north and south of Memphis Church Road, $300,000, 06/28/21
William Griggs Espy, William Gray Espy Jr., approximately 152 acres located at the intersection of County Road 2 and County Road 81, $300,000, 06/28/21
Pollard Investments & Construction LLC, SMB Land LLC, Sandbed Road, Newton, $60,000, 06/28/21
Pollard Investments & Construction LLC, SMB Land LLC, Sandbed Road, Newton, $129,500, 06/28/21
Pollard Investments & Construction LLC, SMB Land LLC, Sandbed Road, Newton, $634,000, 06/28/21
Bonny Hatcher, Gregory Chase Dickerson and Tracy Dickerson, 305 Trapper Ridge, Cottonwood, $192,000, 06/28/21
Garlon R. Rogers and Kimberly Jones Rogers, Joseph L. Knowles IV, 317 Cypress Glade Lane, Midland City, $425,000, 06/28/21
Christopher Shane Martin and Brooke Alyson Martin, Gabriel Hall, 3300 Singletary Road, Slocomb, $24,000, 06/28/21
Michael R. Johnson, Joel Andrew Tyree and Meaghan Michelle Tyree, 667 Fuller Road, Taylor, $230,000, 06/28/21
Robert E. Flowers and Carol M. Flowers, Henry W. Ivey III and Elizabeth B. Ivey, 103 Kent Drive, $220,000, 06/28/21
Robert E. Flowers and Carol Morrow Flowers, Henry W. Ivey III and Elizabeth B. Ivey, 201 Kent Drive, $602,500, 06/28/21
Johnny Reagan and Laura Reagan, Gary Abdiel Castillo Diaz, 99 Martha St., Cowarts, $155,000, 06/28/21
Robert Johnston and Mary Kay Johnston, Ervin Jordan Danford, 2143 Omussee Road, $124,900, 06/28/21
William P. Hillsman, Jeffrey S. Mayo and Heather A. Mayo, 1375 Fletcher Smith Road, Cottonwood, $9.600, 06/28/21
Cameron N. Ball Investments LLC, Ramkrishna R. Swami, 404 Blackshear St., $36,000, 06/28/21
Jason E. Collins and Nicole M. Collins, Darrel A. Ceballos and Lieu Ceballos, 109 Berwick Court, $592,500, 06/28/21
David Bruce Woodham, Delbert Neal Sanders and Carolyn Renee Sanders, 335 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $1,700,000, 06/28/21
Barbara K. Glass and Temijuiin H. Glass, David Hurst III and Hannah Hurst, 125 Gaffney Court, $223,300, 06/28/21
Joseph R. Adams and Helen Adams, Tonya Pollard, 121 Smoke Rise Court, $167,000, 06/28/21
David Woods, Antonio F. Potter Sr. and Tammie Leake Potter, 2011 Roebuck St., $70,000, 06/28/21
Jason Thomas, Hasnain Y. Meghani, 2225 Burbank St., $412,563.78, 06/28/21
Katherine Cotten (seller), Katherine Cotten, James Cotten, Christina Cotten and Miranda Cotten, Wildwood Court, $5,000, 06/28/21
Blissett Builders Inc., Michael Brett Gerber and Janet Marie Gerber, 213 Wynnfield Way, $285,000, 06/28/21
Gary M. Johnson and Deborah L. Johnson, Jennifer Danielle Revell and Jerimie Bobbie Revell, 1006 Winchester Circle, $217,500, 06/28/21
Brandon G. Sledge and Jana Sledge, Brian Drennan, 119 Brattleboro Court, $195,500, 06/28/21
David A. Benton II and Casey Benton, Chad L. Dykes and Lindsey W. Dykes, 4326 W. Cook Road, $176,000, 06/28/21
Sandra K. Womble, Haley Gresham and Joel Gresham, 216 Petunia Drive, Taylor, $116,900, 06/29/21
Roy C. Chappell and Christine L. Chappell, Roy C. Chappell, Christine L. Chappell and Tina M. Chappell, parcel at 0 S. Oates St., $1,500, 06/29/21
Jeffrey Scott Hatcher and Kimberly Lynn Pike, Rogatien Mason and Megan L. Spilman, 110 Doncaster Way, $225,000, 06/29/21
Lisa Joanne Kloster, Jazmine America Real and Diego Real, 100 W. Marion Drive, $89,500, 06/29/21
Gladys Corbin f/k/a Gladys Tew, Wanda Collins and Maxine Jackson, Gordon D. Oresti, 1209 S. Park Ave., $50,000, 06/29/21
Eve Adkins Espy, Mark Allen Byard, 213 Prestwick Drive, $311,000, 06/29/21
Lance Whitehurst and Anitia Jill Whitehurst a/k/a Jill Whitehurst, Chris Whitehurst and Kori Whitehurst, 2110 Centenial Drive, $120,000, 06/29/21
David Pitchford, Jessica A. Wolfgang, 804 Clearmont Drive, $138,000, 06/29/21
Mark A. Byard, Jonathan Meyers and Julie Allen, 479 Hubbard Road, Newton, $1,688,500, 06/29/21
Howard Ray Hix Sr., 714 Shady Lane LLC, 714 N. Shady Lane, $1,250,000, 06/29/21
Patricia T. Conaway and Jane Thrower, Justin Michael Evans and Stephanie Morgan Evans, property on Memphis Church Road, $45,000, 06/29/21
Estate of Bonnie Palmer, Michael R. Pennington, 2539 S. County Road 9, Newton, $170,000, 06/29/21
Chad Dean Construction Inc., Marc C. Guillory and Derrielle L. Guillory, 1712 Middleton Road, $749,515, 06/29/21
Donna F. Parrish, Timothy Sawyers and Valerie Sawyers, 2010 Ben Ivey Road, Webb, $317,500, 06/29/21
Daniel G. Lynn and Shannon Lynn, Derek A. Ratchford and Tressa Ratchford, 106 Carpenter Court, $304,900, 06/29/21
Nelda Nolan, Edmon Nelson, 1467 W. Selma St., $40,000, 06/29/21
James E. Fleming, Karen M. Wessner, Ricky O. Richardson and Frederick L. Richardson, Francisco Rivera and Ashley Nichole Rivera, 411 Pine Hills Drive, $99,000, 06/29/21
Rebecca Hodges McQueen, Trustee of Rebecca Hodges McQueen Trust, Brenda K. Hughes, 3500 Headland Ave., $21,000, 06/30/21
Adam Doswell and Amanda Shelley Doswell, Greg Moring and Lana Moring, 3.389 acres +/-, Country Garden Road, Headland, $31,000, 06/30/21
Julie A. Henderson, Arturo Mirra and Alison Mirra, 500 Otter Pond Road, Cottonwood, $165,000, 06/30/21
Erick Randolph Knarzer and Allison Cheryl Knarzer, Jesse R. Griggs and Jacqueline G. Griggs, 403 Caravella Drive, $277,400, 06/30/21
Now Properties LLC, Leita D. Scott and Robert G. Scott, 0.467 acres off Randy Road, Ashford, $3,500, 06/30/21
Now Properties LLC, Stephanie Ryals Ingram, 4.56 acres off Pansey Road, Ashford, $25,000, 06/30/21
Franklin C. Kennedy, Alena Jeanette Hutto and Jason Scott Dean, 190 Bobcat Lane, Cottonwood, $7,200, 06/30/21
William Wyatt Gregory III, Stafford Lee Gregory, 201 Pinetree Drive, $117,500, 06/30/21
Cheryl Harrison Caton, Monty Harrison Clark, Randall K. Bostick, Peter John Bostick, Carrie Bostick Zollman, Kari Bostick Isbister and Earnest Alexander Bostick, SWTJ LLC, 77 =/- acres, State Highway 53 and Memphis Church Road, $350,000, 06/30/21
Garrett Lorton and Adrienne Lorton, William Talbott and Cynthia Talbott, 12204 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, $208,000, 06/30/21
Andrew Mills Hudspeth, Jessica Camille Laurent, 2609 Robindale Drive, $113,000, 06/30/21
Dustin R. Goolsby and Jessica Goolsby f/k/a Jessica Manning, Michael J. Buckner and Deborah Ava Buckner, 120 Bluffton Road, $197,000, 06/30/21
Roy C. Chappell and Christine L. Chappell, Nathanael Heath Rice and Kim Rice, 1853 S. Oates St., $150,000, 06/30/21
Margaret H. Evans, Eric E. Tucci, 5024 S. State Highway 605, $50,000, 06/30/21
Mary S. Reeves, Alec Reeves and Chandler Reeves, Cynthia Stewart Matthews, 118 Chloe Court, $220,000, 06/30/21
James Beddoe and Diana Beddoe, Matthew C. Bergstedt, 823 Pepperridge Road, $238,000, 06/30/21
Midwest Niche Investments LLC, Bryan Albertson and Rebecca Albertson, 95 Butler Court, Cowarts, $140,000, 06/30/21
Mary Beth Reynolds n/k/a Mary Beth Maddox, Douglas A. Womack and Latricia L. Womack, 314 Cypressglade Lane, Midland City, $445,700, 06/30/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Dustin Edwards and Constance A. Edwards, 330 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $294,600, 06/30/21
3 G Construction LLC, Donald Allen Terpak, 344 Sage Road, Ashford, $255,000, 06/30/21
David D. West, Rosebud Company LLC, 408 Sprucepine Road, $167.000, 06/30/21
Denise G. Hawke f/k/a Denise G. McGowan and Michael S. Hawke, Khaled Elsayed, 1106 Victoria Ave., $250,000, 06/30/21
Ida N. Todd and Kenneth L. Todd III, Mancil Newton Todd and Valli Todd Catchpole, DPG Single Tenant LLC, vacant lot, Cottonwood Road and Granger Road, Cottonwood, $52,500, 07/01/21
PennyMac Loan Services LLC, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 450 Spring Hill Road, $171,462, 07/01/21
J.B. Stanford and Belinda M. Stanford, Justin Coleman and Brandi Melissa Coleman, 1008 Northfield Circle, $175,000, 07/01/21
Cynthia Bedsole, Mark Anthony Howard as Trustee of One MAH Trust, 134 Brockton Court, $210,000, 07/01/21
Kerri Skipper, Alan D. Hauenstein, 103 Denise St., $110,500, 07/01/21
Kriser Homes South Inc., Vickie Carter, 439 Bethlehem Road, $335,000, 07/01/21
Performance Machine Works LLC, Chad Dean Construction Inc., 344 Southgate Road, $220,000, 07/01/21
Richard Butler et al, William Chase Merritt et al, 106 Fernleaf Way, $305,000, 07/01/21
Kriser Homes South Inc., Smart Homes of the Wiregrass LLC, 1084 Trawick Road, $25,000, 07/01/21
Kriser Homes South Inc., Smart Homes of the Wiregrass LLC, 1080 Trawick Road, $25,000, 07/01/21
Benjamin A. Irwin and Christine C. Irwin, Kevin M. Crisler and Jessica L. Crisler, 2 Cross Creek Lane, $670,000, 07/01/21
Richard Otto Sutton III and Bonnie Anderson, Bart Anthony Elliott and Jewell Darene Elliott, 191 Williamson Way, $558.700, 07/01/21
Gregory C. Dickerson and Tracy Dickerson, Jane V. Schwartz, 123 Jules Lane, Ashford, $205,900, 07/01/21
Jennifer Trawick, Stephanie Renee Shirah, 114 Brighton Court, $145,000, 07/01/21
Alton B. Campbell III, Andrew Folse, 225 Morning Glory Lane, $354,000, 07/01/21
The Estate of Richard Saliba, Andrew Cowan and Victoria Cowan, 676 Trawick Road, $575,000, 07/01/21
Southern Home Builders LLC, Spencer James Bienvenu, 1176 W. Saunders Road, $275,150, 07/01/21
Wendy Lou Simpler, Anthony Lee Nelms, 103 Cedar Brook Lane, $114,400, 07/01/21
Norma Barber, Randy D. Boone, 2009 W. Woodland Drive, $79,000, 07/01/21
Richard C. Beck and Carolyn H. Beck, Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity Inc., 1302 Judson St., $41,600, 07/01/21
Gavin M. Cowan and Tracey Cowan, Ricky Don Gafford and Jamie R. Gafford, 225 Spyglass Road, $187,500, 07/01/21
Lexicon Relocation LLC dba Sterling Lexicon LLC, Jarett T. Maddox and Adrienne A. Maddox, 236 Reardon Road, $435,000, 07/01/21
William Peter Halstead, Warren J. Christian and Lydia J. Christian, 1804 Crenshaw Drive, $93,000, 07/01/21
John Arthur Keyton III and Christy Jordan Keyton, Samuel Armstrong and Alison Armstrong, 4 Woodmere Drive, $539,900, 07/01/21