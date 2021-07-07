 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Houston County real estate transfers June 28-July 1, 2021
0 Comments

Houston County real estate transfers June 28-July 1, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
dot generic real estate transactions 2 generic.jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Jimmy R. Taylor and Cynthia Janiece Taylor, Jesse Taylor and Brittany Taylor, 340 Tyson Road, $210,000, 06/28/21

John Lucas Inc., Joshua S. Smith and Sarah C. Smith, 63 Cowarts Creek Road, Ashford, $181,400, 06/28/21

Tiffany Dawn Davis, Jeremy Kinkle and Jessica Davy, 859 Watford Road, Cottonwood, $125,000, 06/28/21

The Estate of Jerry M. Parrish, Sandra M. Parrish, and The L. Donald Holland Revocable Trust, Kevin Shaun Carpenter, 11.41 acres off Highway 123, Newton, $150,000, 06/28/21

Melinda Veazey f/k/a Melinda V. Wallace, Larry T. Smith and Rhenella B. Smith, 102 Beckett Court, $158,900, 06/28/21

Andrew Hunter Wright and Nealy Delanie Hatcher, Christina Hall and Caleb Hall, 506 Landview Drive, Taylor, $130,000, 06/28/21

Collier H. Espy Jr. a/k/a C. H. Espy Jr., William Gray Espy Jr., approximately 128 acres located north and south of Memphis Church Road, $300,000, 06/28/21

William Griggs Espy, William Gray Espy Jr., approximately 152 acres located at the intersection of County Road 2 and County Road 81, $300,000, 06/28/21

Pollard Investments & Construction LLC, SMB Land LLC, Sandbed Road, Newton, $60,000, 06/28/21

Pollard Investments & Construction LLC, SMB Land LLC, Sandbed Road, Newton, $129,500, 06/28/21

Pollard Investments & Construction LLC, SMB Land LLC, Sandbed Road, Newton, $634,000, 06/28/21

Bonny Hatcher, Gregory Chase Dickerson and Tracy Dickerson, 305 Trapper Ridge, Cottonwood, $192,000, 06/28/21

Garlon R. Rogers and Kimberly Jones Rogers, Joseph L. Knowles IV, 317 Cypress Glade Lane, Midland City, $425,000, 06/28/21

Christopher Shane Martin and Brooke Alyson Martin, Gabriel Hall, 3300 Singletary Road, Slocomb, $24,000, 06/28/21

Michael R. Johnson, Joel Andrew Tyree and Meaghan Michelle Tyree, 667 Fuller Road, Taylor, $230,000, 06/28/21

Robert E. Flowers and Carol M. Flowers, Henry W. Ivey III and Elizabeth B. Ivey, 103 Kent Drive, $220,000, 06/28/21

Robert E. Flowers and Carol Morrow Flowers, Henry W. Ivey III and Elizabeth B. Ivey, 201 Kent Drive, $602,500, 06/28/21

Johnny Reagan and Laura Reagan, Gary Abdiel Castillo Diaz, 99 Martha St., Cowarts, $155,000, 06/28/21

Robert Johnston and Mary Kay Johnston, Ervin Jordan Danford, 2143 Omussee Road, $124,900, 06/28/21

William P. Hillsman, Jeffrey S. Mayo and Heather A. Mayo, 1375 Fletcher Smith Road, Cottonwood, $9.600, 06/28/21

Cameron N. Ball Investments LLC, Ramkrishna R. Swami, 404 Blackshear St., $36,000, 06/28/21

Jason E. Collins and Nicole M. Collins, Darrel A. Ceballos and Lieu Ceballos, 109 Berwick Court, $592,500, 06/28/21

David Bruce Woodham, Delbert Neal Sanders and Carolyn Renee Sanders, 335 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $1,700,000, 06/28/21

Barbara K. Glass and Temijuiin H. Glass, David Hurst III and Hannah Hurst, 125 Gaffney Court, $223,300, 06/28/21

Joseph R. Adams and Helen Adams, Tonya Pollard, 121 Smoke Rise Court, $167,000, 06/28/21

David Woods, Antonio F. Potter Sr. and Tammie Leake Potter, 2011 Roebuck St., $70,000, 06/28/21

Jason Thomas, Hasnain Y. Meghani, 2225 Burbank St., $412,563.78, 06/28/21

Katherine Cotten (seller), Katherine Cotten, James Cotten, Christina Cotten and Miranda Cotten, Wildwood Court, $5,000, 06/28/21

Blissett Builders Inc., Michael Brett Gerber and Janet Marie Gerber, 213 Wynnfield Way, $285,000, 06/28/21

Gary M. Johnson and Deborah L. Johnson, Jennifer Danielle Revell and Jerimie Bobbie Revell, 1006 Winchester Circle, $217,500, 06/28/21

Brandon G. Sledge and Jana Sledge, Brian Drennan, 119 Brattleboro Court, $195,500, 06/28/21

David A. Benton II and Casey Benton, Chad L. Dykes and Lindsey W. Dykes, 4326 W. Cook Road, $176,000, 06/28/21

Sandra K. Womble, Haley Gresham and Joel Gresham, 216 Petunia Drive, Taylor, $116,900, 06/29/21

Roy C. Chappell and Christine L. Chappell, Roy C. Chappell, Christine L. Chappell and Tina M. Chappell, parcel at 0 S. Oates St., $1,500, 06/29/21

Jeffrey Scott Hatcher and Kimberly Lynn Pike, Rogatien Mason and Megan L. Spilman, 110 Doncaster Way, $225,000, 06/29/21

Lisa Joanne Kloster, Jazmine America Real and Diego Real, 100 W. Marion Drive, $89,500, 06/29/21

Gladys Corbin f/k/a Gladys Tew, Wanda Collins and Maxine Jackson, Gordon D. Oresti, 1209 S. Park Ave., $50,000, 06/29/21

Eve Adkins Espy, Mark Allen Byard, 213 Prestwick Drive, $311,000, 06/29/21

Lance Whitehurst and Anitia Jill Whitehurst a/k/a Jill Whitehurst, Chris Whitehurst and Kori Whitehurst, 2110 Centenial Drive, $120,000, 06/29/21

David Pitchford, Jessica A. Wolfgang, 804 Clearmont Drive, $138,000, 06/29/21

Mark A. Byard, Jonathan Meyers and Julie Allen, 479 Hubbard Road, Newton, $1,688,500, 06/29/21

Howard Ray Hix Sr., 714 Shady Lane LLC, 714 N. Shady Lane, $1,250,000, 06/29/21

Patricia T. Conaway and Jane Thrower, Justin Michael Evans and Stephanie Morgan Evans, property on Memphis Church Road, $45,000, 06/29/21

Estate of Bonnie Palmer, Michael R. Pennington, 2539 S. County Road 9, Newton, $170,000, 06/29/21

Chad Dean Construction Inc., Marc C. Guillory and Derrielle L. Guillory, 1712 Middleton Road, $749,515, 06/29/21

Donna F. Parrish, Timothy Sawyers and Valerie Sawyers, 2010 Ben Ivey Road, Webb, $317,500, 06/29/21

Daniel G. Lynn and Shannon Lynn, Derek A. Ratchford and Tressa Ratchford, 106 Carpenter Court, $304,900, 06/29/21

Nelda Nolan, Edmon Nelson, 1467 W. Selma St., $40,000, 06/29/21

James E. Fleming, Karen M. Wessner, Ricky O. Richardson and Frederick L. Richardson, Francisco Rivera and Ashley Nichole Rivera, 411 Pine Hills Drive, $99,000, 06/29/21

Rebecca Hodges McQueen, Trustee of Rebecca Hodges McQueen Trust, Brenda K. Hughes, 3500 Headland Ave., $21,000, 06/30/21

Adam Doswell and Amanda Shelley Doswell, Greg Moring and Lana Moring, 3.389 acres +/-, Country Garden Road, Headland, $31,000, 06/30/21

Julie A. Henderson, Arturo Mirra and Alison Mirra, 500 Otter Pond Road, Cottonwood, $165,000, 06/30/21

Erick Randolph Knarzer and Allison Cheryl Knarzer, Jesse R. Griggs and Jacqueline G. Griggs, 403 Caravella Drive, $277,400, 06/30/21

Now Properties LLC, Leita D. Scott and Robert G. Scott, 0.467 acres off Randy Road, Ashford, $3,500, 06/30/21

Now Properties LLC, Stephanie Ryals Ingram, 4.56 acres off Pansey Road, Ashford, $25,000, 06/30/21

Franklin C. Kennedy, Alena Jeanette Hutto and Jason Scott Dean, 190 Bobcat Lane, Cottonwood, $7,200, 06/30/21

William Wyatt Gregory III, Stafford Lee Gregory, 201 Pinetree Drive, $117,500, 06/30/21

Cheryl Harrison Caton, Monty Harrison Clark, Randall K. Bostick, Peter John Bostick, Carrie Bostick Zollman, Kari Bostick Isbister and Earnest Alexander Bostick, SWTJ LLC, 77 =/- acres, State Highway 53 and Memphis Church Road, $350,000, 06/30/21

Garrett Lorton and Adrienne Lorton, William Talbott and Cynthia Talbott, 12204 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, $208,000, 06/30/21

Andrew Mills Hudspeth, Jessica Camille Laurent, 2609 Robindale Drive, $113,000, 06/30/21

Dustin R. Goolsby and Jessica Goolsby f/k/a Jessica Manning, Michael J. Buckner and Deborah Ava Buckner, 120 Bluffton Road, $197,000, 06/30/21

Roy C. Chappell and Christine L. Chappell, Nathanael Heath Rice and Kim Rice, 1853 S. Oates St., $150,000, 06/30/21

Margaret H. Evans, Eric E. Tucci, 5024 S. State Highway 605, $50,000, 06/30/21

Mary S. Reeves, Alec Reeves and Chandler Reeves, Cynthia Stewart Matthews, 118 Chloe Court, $220,000, 06/30/21

James Beddoe and Diana Beddoe, Matthew C. Bergstedt, 823 Pepperridge Road, $238,000, 06/30/21

Midwest Niche Investments LLC, Bryan Albertson and Rebecca Albertson, 95 Butler Court, Cowarts, $140,000, 06/30/21

Mary Beth Reynolds n/k/a Mary Beth Maddox, Douglas A. Womack and Latricia L. Womack, 314 Cypressglade Lane, Midland City, $445,700, 06/30/21

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Dustin Edwards and Constance A. Edwards, 330 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $294,600, 06/30/21

3 G Construction LLC, Donald Allen Terpak, 344 Sage Road, Ashford, $255,000, 06/30/21

David D. West, Rosebud Company LLC, 408 Sprucepine Road, $167.000, 06/30/21

Denise G. Hawke f/k/a Denise G. McGowan and Michael S. Hawke, Khaled Elsayed, 1106 Victoria Ave., $250,000, 06/30/21

Ida N. Todd and Kenneth L. Todd III, Mancil Newton Todd and Valli Todd Catchpole, DPG Single Tenant LLC, vacant lot, Cottonwood Road and Granger Road, Cottonwood, $52,500, 07/01/21

PennyMac Loan Services LLC, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 450 Spring Hill Road, $171,462, 07/01/21

J.B. Stanford and Belinda M. Stanford, Justin Coleman and Brandi Melissa Coleman, 1008 Northfield Circle, $175,000, 07/01/21

Cynthia Bedsole, Mark Anthony Howard as Trustee of One MAH Trust, 134 Brockton Court, $210,000, 07/01/21

Kerri Skipper, Alan D. Hauenstein, 103 Denise St., $110,500, 07/01/21

Kriser Homes South Inc., Vickie Carter, 439 Bethlehem Road, $335,000, 07/01/21

Performance Machine Works LLC, Chad Dean Construction Inc., 344 Southgate Road, $220,000, 07/01/21

Richard Butler et al, William Chase Merritt et al, 106 Fernleaf Way, $305,000, 07/01/21

Kriser Homes South Inc., Smart Homes of the Wiregrass LLC, 1084 Trawick Road, $25,000, 07/01/21

Kriser Homes South Inc., Smart Homes of the Wiregrass LLC, 1080 Trawick Road, $25,000, 07/01/21

Benjamin A. Irwin and Christine C. Irwin, Kevin M. Crisler and Jessica L. Crisler, 2 Cross Creek Lane, $670,000, 07/01/21

Richard Otto Sutton III and Bonnie Anderson, Bart Anthony Elliott and Jewell Darene Elliott, 191 Williamson Way, $558.700, 07/01/21

Gregory C. Dickerson and Tracy Dickerson, Jane V. Schwartz, 123 Jules Lane, Ashford, $205,900, 07/01/21

Jennifer Trawick, Stephanie Renee Shirah, 114 Brighton Court, $145,000, 07/01/21

Alton B. Campbell III, Andrew Folse, 225 Morning Glory Lane, $354,000, 07/01/21

The Estate of Richard Saliba, Andrew Cowan and Victoria Cowan, 676 Trawick Road, $575,000, 07/01/21

Southern Home Builders LLC, Spencer James Bienvenu, 1176 W. Saunders Road, $275,150, 07/01/21

Wendy Lou Simpler, Anthony Lee Nelms, 103 Cedar Brook Lane, $114,400, 07/01/21

Norma Barber, Randy D. Boone, 2009 W. Woodland Drive, $79,000, 07/01/21

Richard C. Beck and Carolyn H. Beck, Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity Inc., 1302 Judson St., $41,600, 07/01/21

Gavin M. Cowan and Tracey Cowan, Ricky Don Gafford and Jamie R. Gafford, 225 Spyglass Road, $187,500, 07/01/21

Lexicon Relocation LLC dba Sterling Lexicon LLC, Jarett T. Maddox and Adrienne A. Maddox, 236 Reardon Road, $435,000, 07/01/21

William Peter Halstead, Warren J. Christian and Lydia J. Christian, 1804 Crenshaw Drive, $93,000, 07/01/21

John Arthur Keyton III and Christy Jordan Keyton, Samuel Armstrong and Alison Armstrong, 4 Woodmere Drive, $539,900, 07/01/21

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Croatian sculptor draws temporary artworks on sand

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert