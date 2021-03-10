Houston County real estate transfers March 1-4, 2021

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Cody Schoonover and Nadja Schoonover, Amelia Tanner Fuller and William Dalton Fuller, 535 Edinburgh Way, $285,000, 03/01/21
Mona W. Spitler, Joshua Will Doster, 4101 Woodberry Drive, $172,000, 03/01/21
Mack C. Harrison, Sheila A.H. Kidd and Nenna G. Winn, Jeffrey Tyler Beck and Rhiannon Nicole Beck, 60.98 =/- acres, Harrison Road, $195,000, 03/01/21
Bryce Brodeur, Clifton Crapps and Mallory Allena Crapps, 1311 Haisten Drive, $176,000, 03/01/21
William H. Armstrong, Rebecca Gail Ellis, Beau B. Deatherage, Virgil Harrison Deatherage Jr., Kevin Deatherage and Keith Deatherage, Beau Deatherage, 6627 Hodgesville Road, $5,000, 03/01/21
Michael G. Poplin and Susan E. Poplin, Karina Isabel Castro Vargas, 701 Massee Drive, $91,000, 03/01/21
Jason Lee Arnold, DMO Properties LLC, 1426 Campbellton Highway, $60,000, 03/01/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Kenton B. Jones and Sarah H. Jones, 200 Billings Trail, $389,220, 03/01/21
Dorothy W. Bell and Jerry P. Gray, Chad Stephen Wheelock and Jennifer Leigh Newman, 1102 S. Edgewood Drive, $109,000, 03/01/21
Felisa Joan Beaty Coleman, Sadekabanu A. Behlim and Mohman Ashfaque I. Malek, 3810 Quail Creek Drive, $175,000, 03/01/21
Malcolm J. Sims, Cecelia Madison Blount, 1108 Magnolia Ave., $160,000, 03/01/21
Wiregrass Restoration LLC, William Blount, 1567 Fortner St., $120,500, 03/01/21
Fannie Mae A/K/A Federal National Mortgage Association, Devin El-Amin and Octavia El-Amin, 201 Lakeside Drive, $272,900, 03/01/21
David Mauldin, Sarah Emily Fortson and Cody Levon Fortson, 480 Jones Road, Newton, $176,200, 03/01/21
Reginald Hudson, Patrick J. Lynch and Judith A. Lynch, 115 Vixen Court, $227,500, 03/01/21
Carl and Janice Brooks, Roy Allen Redding, 102 River Road, Columbia, $1,000, 03/01/21
John W. Martin, Kamarian D. Millender, 902 Eastwood Drive, $97,500.25, 03/01/21
DBS Properties LLC, Allen Wade Baxley, 1237 S. Park Ave., $35,000, 03/01/21
Jaran Worley and Donnie G. Worley, Brittany Nichole Walker, 737 S. St. Andrews St., $18,000, 03/01/21
Jill D. Knopp and John W. Knopp, Paul Morelli and Ginger Wilder, 2114 W. Main St., $205,000, 03/01/21
Gail M. Kaye, Gregory T. Jacobs and Laurel L. Jacobs, 1108 Hillbrook Road, $270,000, 03/01/21
Toby C. Mathews and Cecilia M. Mathews, Michealangelo Ashley Givens and Roseann Givens, 915 N. Shady Lane, $385,000, 03/01/21
Robert Braden and Jennifer Braden, Clyde Laviolette and Lorna Laviolette, 47 Battles Road, $208,900, 03/02/21
Samanatha Clark, Christopher R. Daniels Sr., 207 Lighthouse Drive, $239,000, 03/02/21
Christopher Stewart, Tamara Stewart, 331 Jester St., Cowarts, $129,500, 03/02/21
Jane R. Saliba, Chirag Patel and Binal Patel, 302 Springoaks Way, $350,000, 03/02/21
Ken P. Schnell and Dimayra Rios Schnell, Charles Hayes, 808 Circleview Drive, $105,000, 03/02/21
Bruce Pritchard and Marie Pritchard, Janis E. Gibson, 706 Baywood Road, $185,000, 03/02/21
Tony F. Potter and Tammie L. Potter Sr., Jason A. Cave and Amanda L. Cave, 506 Riveredge Parkway, $375,000, 03/02/21
Chad A. Davis and Nichole Davis, Troy Shannon West, 316 Waynesboro Way, $175,000, 03/02/21
Edna E. McCardle/Vicki B. Green, RTCO LLC, 5483 Eddins Road, $27,500, 03/02/21
Ryan Bond and Beverly Bond, Bowen & Hanners Development LLC, 6.47 +/- acres, Thomley Road, Newton, $77,000, 03/02/21
Julia Majors and Haley Majors, Jerry Jackson and Shauna Jackson, 105 Tanner Court, $203,000, 03/02/21
Geraldine Herring, Ralph Stanley Neiman and Laura J. Neiman, 126 Greenview Circle, $260,000, 03/02/21
James A. Cordes and Joyce A. Cordes, Drew Deshazo and Ashley M. Goff, 217 Dahlia Drive, Taylor, $149,900, 03/02/21
Nancy S. Clarke, William V. Brackin, 206 N. Koonce St., Columbia, $25,000, 03/02/21
Bluegrass LLC, Robert E. Flowers and Carol M. Flowers, 110-5 Club Lane, $405,000, 03/02/21
Wendy W. Langston and Brian Mark Langston, Melvin Riley Sr., 118 Ridgecrest Loop, $238,900, 03/02/21
Emily L. Farley f/k/a Emily L. Trotter, Kyle David Cumbie and Kylee Harrell Cumbie, 166 Fuller Road, $162,000, 03/02/21
James L. Sparks Jr. and Nancy S. Sparks, Cynthia Rogers, 209 Conifer Court, $384,000, 03/02/21
Betty Ann Dowling, Brad Cumbie, property in Newton, $3,000, 03/02/21
Bryant D. Faulk, Timothy Edward King, 157 Adele Lane, $20,000, 03/02/21
Angela R. Weber, Christina Michele Harrison, 55 Lisa Circle, Cowarts, $87,000, 03/02/21
Creekside Bucks LLC, S. Goree Farms LLC, +/- 174.564 acres on County Highway 95, Gordon, $290,645.30, 03/02/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Phillip E. Santora, 300 Billings Trail, $329,500, 03/02/21
Charles C. McNair Marital Trust, Full Circle Towing and Recovery LLC, 504 Kornegay St., $20,000, 03/02/21
Gary Bowman, Gregory Allan Strickland and Marquise Strickland, 919 Sixth Ave., $82,500, 03/02/21
Tom West Company Inc., Kelley Michele Jenkins and John Eric Jenkins, 115 Bluffton Road, $198,000, 03/02/21
William H. Mayo, Amber Abercrombie, 1513 Oak Drive, $133,500, 03/02/21
Kelley M. Jenkins and John E. Jenkins, Jordan Lindsey McIntyre and Nickolas Dean McIntyre, 214 Thistlewood Drive, $148,700, 03/02/21
Tommy Ferguson, Lola Estelle Inlow, 360 Lookout Lane, Kinsey, $40,000, 03/03/21
Nancy Boland, Bobby Thweatt, Sherry Thweatt and Danielle Blake Deal, 1106 Cornell Ave., $193,000, 03/03/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, James B. Hart and Athena M. Hart, 132 Ridgeview Drive, $293,000, 03/03/21
Chadwick L. Bright and Erin Peyton Bright, Donald Judson Peters Jr. and Gerald Riley Andrews, 2434 Fortner St., $500, 03/03/21
Donald Judson Peters and Gerald Riley Andrews, Three Arrows Properties LLC, 2434 Fortner St., $285,000, 03/03/21
GL Robotics LLC, Three Arrows Properties LLC, 2323 W. Main St., 3246 Montgomery Highway, 1450 Hartford Highway, and 2700 Reeves St., $478,100, 03/03/21
Alpine Homes & Contracting, Mary J. Hatcher, 1400 Glen Lawrence Road, Cowarts, $194,300, 03/03/21
Judge of Probate Patrick H. Davenport and Agnes Hamm, Charles Parker, Lots 4-6 Block E. Stadium Place Subdivision, $625, 03/03/21
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 284 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 03/03/21
Rickey M. Watford, JLM Real Estate Inc., 2931 Jordan Ave., Cowarts, $26,000, 03/03/21
John H. Glanton Jr., YOLO Rivers LLC, 1000 Houston St., $20,000, 03/03/21
Gregory Trey Grammont and Savannah Kirkland Grammont, Lawrence Cole Lipscomb, 205 N. Orange Ave., $195,000, 03/03/21
Stephen R. Mixson and Cheryl A. Mixson, Diann Waller, 602 Ashland Drive, $40,000, 03/03/21
Rebecca J. Parrish, Scotty Dykes, 613 E. Lafayette St., $7,500, 03/03/21
Kevin M. Frost, Ruth A. Carr and Wallace B. Carr III, 11 Harrington Lane, $650,000, 03/03/21
H & W Wholesales Inc., Michelle Vorse and Alicia Hicks, Willie Tullis, 255 Timbers Drive, $41,000, 03/03/21
Earnest Scarborough, Brandi N. Lee, Doris O. Lee and Daniel G. Lee, 143 Mayberry Lane, $139,900, 03/03/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Emily Hearn and Josh Bush, 210 Kilkenny Drive, $198,902, 03/04/21
Estate of Mina L. Dickens a/k/a Mina Lee Dickens, Tommie Mitchell, 1308 Kinsey Road, $85,000, 03/04/21
Ken Campbell, Damon A. Losee, 0 Ed Tolar Road, Pansey, $18,000, 03/04/21
Joseph N. Garrett, Billy M. Morrison and Vivian K. Morrison, 14.05 +/- acres off of Kitts Road, Ashford, $35,000, 03/04/21
JLM Real Estate Inc. F/K/A BIM Inc., Rinkesh Patel and Mishal R. Patel, 315 Chevy Drive, Kinsey, $410,000, 03/04/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Dipali Maulik Patel and Maulik Patel, 101 Allendale/McAllister Trails S/D, $409,300, 03/04/21
Adam G. Kendrick, Chris Johnson and Susan Johnson, 604 Strauss St., $47,500, 03/04/21
Jonnie Jo Cox, Brandon Ryan Garner, 1204 Baywood Road, $165,000, 03/04/21
Linda L. Benton, Shahin J. Shamir, 105 Lancaster Court, $165,000, 03/04/21
First National Bank of Hartford, Richard L. and Stacy M. Rawlett, 0 Verde Trail, $3,725 plus survey fee of $4,000, 03/04/21
Gregory T. Jacobs and Laurel L. Jacobs, Cecilia Mathews and Tobu Mathews, 4 Twin Oaks Lane, $635,000, 03/04/21
Gary R. Maxwell and Carol M. Maxwell, Tasha M. Maxwell and Brooks Maxwell, 210 Londonberry Drive, $155,000, 03/04/21
Sanders Construction Services LLC, Brandon L. Smith and Kaitlyn E. Smith, 124 Sugarberry Road, $185,000, 03/04/21
Brandi N. Lee, Daniel G. Lee and Doris O. Lee, Emily Rebekkah Spivey, 1651 McCallister Road, Slocomb, $152,000, 03/04/21
Southeast Alabama Veterinary Hospital Inc., Benjamin Wade Skipper II and Emily Claire Skipper, 1205 Amherst Drive, $317,000, 03/04/21
Cyndi H. Milton, Jonathon Patrick Ford and Kelly Ford, 317 Redbud Circle, $330,000, 03/04/21
Jessica Brooke Gay, Wanda B. Carroll, 406 Rebecca Ave., $139,900, 03/04/21
Phillip H. Key and Ashley H. Key, Thomas A. Shirley and Charlotte Shirley, 408 E. Church St., Ashford, $27,000, 03/04/21
Yuk Yee Jacobs, J.W. Peterson and Bobbi C. Peterson, 103 Foxworth Court, $179,000, 03/04/21
J.W. Peterson and Bobbi C. Peterson, Richard H. Dunholter and Donna J. Dunholter, 110 Brockton Court, $224,424, 03/04/21
Mogul H. Wilson III and Shea Murphy Wilson, Meri M. Dunn and William T. Dunn, 1504 Randall Road, $127,000, 03/04/21
Steven E. Mashburn, Mark A. Mashburn and Tammy L. Davis, Glen Edan O/Neal and Sharon Shurett O’Neal, 1606 Keating Road, $142,990, 03/04/21