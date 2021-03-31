Houston County real estate transfers March 22-25, 2021

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Evelyn B. Hinson, Curtis A. Gilbert and Shannon S. Gilbert, 3625 Oak Ridge Lane, $207,500, 03/22/21
Don Trimnel and Donna Trimnel, Jeffry Hugh Warren and Monica Warren, 6560 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $444,000, 03/22/21
Michael C. Pompa and Katie L. Pompa, Matthew W. Johnson and Amanda S. McPherson, 205 Plantation Road, $254,700, 03/22/21
Stephanie Eiland Head, Matthew Alan Jenks and Madison F. Jenks, 105 Whaley Court, Ashford, $147,000, 03/22/21
Gilbert Construction Company Inc., Tamara Lynn Myers and Jon Robert Coslow, 3805 Pebblecreek Lane, $5,000, 03/22/21
Gilbert Construction Company Inc., Tamara Lynn Myers and Jon Robert Coslow, 3805 Pebblecreek Lane, $249,900, 03/22/21
Brentin Fuller Wilson and Jonathan Kane Wilson, Dylan T. O’Kraski and Cady A. Evans, 405 Anthony Lane, Newton, $392,000, 03/22/21
Pyramid Properties Inc., Dothan 39 Holdings LLC, 1880 Hartford Highway, $2,300,000, 03/22/21
Hillsboro Inlet LLC, Omar Tapla and Alma Delia M. Perez, 808 Walnut St., $1,897, 03/22/21
Dorothy M. Jeffers, Jeffers Real Estate LLC, 310 W. Saunders Road, $3,850,000, 03/22/21
Diana Davis, Rickie Temmins, 714/716 Shirley St., $11,000, 03/22/21
Shannon Peacock Helms and Daniel R. Helms, Frank Skoczylas and Rose Skoczylas, 60 Helms Drive and 20 Helms Drive, Webb, $69,900, 03/22/21
John D. Shy, Matthew Desta and Emebet Belayneh, 2480 E. Burdeshaw St., $95,000, 03/22/21
George Ralph Moseley and Sarah Moseley Gardner, Trenton Kilby Mancill a/k/a Trenton Mancill and Faraqued Amin Wells, Lot 5A, JB Jackson Road, Ashford, $39,500, 03/22/21
Real Estate LLC, Irwin V. Autrey, TBD Mayberry Lane, $11,000, 03/22/21
James A. Bradburn Jr., Chad Stephen Wheelock and Jennifer Leigh Newman, 601 Streyer St., $91,500, 03/22/21
CWS LLC, Joel Douglas Capra, 229 Windemere Lane, $115,500, 03/22/21
Carol Mocker and Margaret Ann Hornsby, Charles Albert Daum Jr. and Vicky D. Roberts Daum, 82.46 acres on N. State Highway 123, Newton, $198,250, 03/22/21
The Estate of Leslie McCallister, Antinio Murphy and Katrina Murphy, 3409 Candlewood Drive, $152,000, 03/22/21
Mark Daniel Schlotthauer and Angela L. Schlotthauer, Kenneth A. Dean and Barbara J. Dean, 1911 Northside Drive, $228,700, 03/22/21
Jonathan E. Oakley, Kenneth Ray Hall and Janice P. Hall, 101 Ridgecrest Loop, $230,990, 03/22/21
Young Chan Choi and Jinsil Park, Rebel Levi Tharp and Hannah Rebekah Tharp, 405 Pepperridge Road, $223,000, 03/22/21
Christine Truett, Sudharsan Aswin Elamparithi, 217 Londonberry Drive, $157,200, 03/22/21
Richard Sermino and Cheryl Sermino, Posadas & Arcos LLC, 1373 and 1381 Honeysuckle Road, $200,000, 03/22/21
Casey Kelly Bilz and Cory Clyde Kelly, Karen D. Willoughby, 0 East County Road 8, Gordon, $50,000, 03/23/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Jacob Wayne Gouge and Lauren Ashley Gouge, 189 Puent Drive, $277,074, 03/23/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Clint E. Johnson and Michelle Lynn Johnson, 120 Puent Drive, $282,151, 03/23/21
Billy Lane and Lucinda Harrison, BR King Properties LLC, 312 W. Burdeshaw St., $51,777, 03/23/21
Rehman S. Qureshi, Delephine W. Hamilton and Russell C. Hamilton, 2801 Briarcliff Road, $375,500, 03/23/21
Deborah S. Blackmon, Kathryn S. Mize and Cynthia S. Tindell, Douglas Shane Sinquefield, 2111 Baker Trace, $163,000, 03/23/21
Joshua Childree and Tiffany Childree, Alexis D. Crum, 1042 Furnie Folks Road, Webb, $75,000, 03/23/21
RSB Properties LLC, SPB Holdings LLC, 814 and 824 S. Foster St., $295,500, 03/23/21
Fannie Mae (Federal National Mortgage Association), Blanca Lidia Gonzalez De Palmer and Shawn D. Palmer, 104 E. Roxbury Road, $169,900, 03/23/21
Gregory E. Mills and Debra S. Mills, Angela Faye Howell and Lashaye Ronell Howell, 634 Wimbledon Drive, $194,900, 03/23/21
Judy Ann Olski, Gregory E. Mills and Debra S. Mills, 104 Cronan Court, $220,000, 03/23/21
Pam Longchamp, Steven R. Lanton and Susan B. Lanton, 9.997 acres, Edsel Deese Road, Ashford, $37,988.60, 03/23/21
Treads Leasing LLC and Steve Hodge Building & Development LLC, Steve Hodge Building & Development LLC, 193 Grace Lane, Newton, $65,000, 03/23/21
J&J Farms LLC, Bob the Builder LLC, .985 acres, Highway 33 and Baxter Road, Ashford, $15,000, 03/23/21
Debra A. Clark, JM & B Investments LLC, 1916 Montgomery Highway, $130,000, 03/23/21
Michelle Watkins, Robert D. Thomas and Donna A. Thomas, 988 Doe Run Drive, $176,000, 03/23/21
James Paden Ferguson and Lauren N. Ferguson, Ernest Bryan Boney and Tracy L. Boney, 218 Ontario Drive, $185,900, 03/23/21
George Ralph Moseley and Sarah Moseley Gardner, Ariel Keiko Lowe and Jordan Keenan Lowe, Lot 4 J B Jackson Road, Ashford, $55,500, 03/24/21
Anthony Armstrong and Houston County Probate Judge Patrick H. Davenport, Hubert or Nancy J. Boyett, parcel on BJ Mixon Road, $126.17, 03/24/21
David Lee Fitts III, Cole M. Langford, 1459 Hill Top Road, Newton, $15,000, 03/24/21
Estate of Cecil Jerome Varnum, James Bigbie II, 8875 E. State Hwy. 52, Webb, $219,000, 03/24/21
Charles W. Hartzog and Starla A. Hartzog, Jessie R. Cox and Ruby F. Cox, 5383 Fortner St., $27,000, 03/24/21
James Clarence Herman, David J. Cosma and Mary A. Cosma, 604 Blackshear St., $22,500, 03/24/21
Jessyka L. Bagshaw, Michael C. Quattlebaum, 489 Johnny Murphy Road, less than $500, 03/24/21
Ernest Morris Jinks and Kennan Braxton Jinks, Kenneth S. Seigler and Pamela Seigler, 115 Mills St., $315,000, 03/25/21
Madison Square Property Holdings LP, Adar Dothan Apartments LLC and Westgare Park LLC, $15,000,000, 03/25/21
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Aimee Cobb Smith, 606 Wimbledon Drive, $85,000, 03/25/21
Georgeann Jackson, Joseph Derflinger and Monique Derflinger, 1110 Citadel Ave., $43,000, 03/25/21
Jeffrey Jernigan and Theresa L. Jernigan, Haley Frances Williams, 219 Primrose Drive, $156,000, 03/25/21
Charlotte A. Snellgrove, Phillip Carl McEntyre and Janice C. McEntyre, +/-26.189 acres off Bill Yance Road, Headland, $74,704, 03/25/21
Sandra F. Register, Phillip Carl McEntyre and Janice C. McEntyre, +/-26.68 acres off Bill Yance Road, Headland, $74,704, 03/25/21
BHAVANA LLC, Camelia L. Garcia, 2009 Rosedale Terrace, $147,000, 03/25/21
Carol Mocker and Margaret Ann Hornsby, Matthew M. Reed and Kristin J. Reed, 37 acres on North State Highway 123, Newton, $101,750, 03/25/21
Nathan M. Thompson and Jessica A. Thompson, Nicklaus Weathers Powell and Mary Camille Powell, 9.53 acres on Johnny Murphy Road, $85,000, 03/25/21
Dewayne Stanford and Elaine Stanford, Becker Holdings LLC, 104 Hickory Nut Circle, $64,000, 03/25/21
Frederick Barry Littlefield Jr. and Tracy Marie Littlefield Walden, Ronald Tracy Adams, 1197 E. Saunders Road, $8,000, 03/25/21
Wayne Bonner and Mary Jo Bonner, Michael E. Bush, Trustee of Michael E. Bush Trust, 0 Kinsey Road, $134,540, 03/25/21
Hillary Singletary and Brett Singletary, Inwon Brown, 206 Wicklow Drive, $249,900, 03/25/21
June Meares Collins, Thu V. Bui and Loan Nguyen, 2023 Brackin Drive, $122,500, 03/25/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Danny A. Hicks, 466 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $197,300, 03/25/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Jeffery Elenburg Armstrong and Natalie Kay Armstrong, 350 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $228,000, 03/25/21
Norman Williamson and Theresa B. Williamson a/k/a Theresa Williamson, Broadus Kirkland III and Sharon Kirkland, 93 Crabapple Court, Rehobeth, $337,680, 03/25/21