Houston County real estate transfers March 8-11, 2021

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Kelly Springs Development Inc., Shafi Qureshi, 207 Wicklow Drive, $35,000, 03/08/21
Tammy Lynn Yerian, James Pat and Brenda K. Bradley, 2923 Decatur Road, Cottonwood, $21,000, 03/08/21
Ashton Blake Wallace and Olivia Carter Wallace, Clint Cox, 117 Brockton Court, $174,420, 03/08/21
Brian J. Hasselbring and Jennifer K. Hasselbring, Jason Cooper, 109 Ridgecrest Loop, $258,000, 03/08/21
Hall Senior Development LLC, Cowarts Creek Holdings LLC, 331 Moseley Farm Road, Cowarts, $890,000, 03/08/21
Earl L. Abbott and Clarisse Abbott, Natasha Griffin, 240 Melrose Lane, $154,900, 03/08/21
Monique Raquel Derflinger and Joseph W. Derflinger, Andrew Ryan Locklear and Samantha Jae Locklear, 118 Lewis St., Cottonwood, $125,000, 03/08/21
Velma Gwen McGilberry, Gilbert Construction Company Inc., 2102 Brookhill Road, $145,000, 03/08/21
Gilbert Construction Company Inc., Emily Anne Fuqua and Andrew Hudspeth, 104 Scarlet Oaks Court, $144,900, 03/08/21
R.H. Griswold, Jacob Kyle Patterson and Caitlin Griswold Patterson, Cecil Varnum Road, $50,000, 03/08/21
Trang Ngoc Le, Walter Scott Toombs, 103 Pace Lane, $121,000, 03/08/21
Dennis Lamar Crooms and Elizabeth M. Crooms, Seldon Properties LLC, 109 Roberts St., $18,000, 03/08/21
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 294 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 03/08/21
Charles Tyler King, Herman Linnen and Pennie Davis Linnen, 209 Pepperidge Road, $215,000, 03/08/21
Nancy W. Adams, Jared L. Early and Jessica R. Early, 201 Overlook Drive, $174,500, 03/08/21
Cady A. Evans and Dylan R. O’Kraski, M & P Developments LLC, 591 Sandbed Road, Newton, $229,000, 03/08/21
Freda Williford, James Harrell, Highway 231 and Oscar Godwin Road, $175,000, 03/08/21
Eighty Four West LLC, TRLT LLC, Lot 4, 5, and North one-half of Lot 3, Block “B” Eighty Four West, $375,000, 03/08/21
Baxley Family Trust, Emily C. Baxley and Mark H. Baxley, 26 Foxchase Drive, $455,100, 03/08/21
Ashley Givens et al, William Donald Brown et al, 1106 Deerpath Road, $174,900, 03/08/21
Glen W. Swicegood and Audrey P. Swicegood, The Lillian Vickers Revocable Trust, 1709 Keating Road, $122,500, 03/08/21
Randall K. Conway, Adam Battle, 404 S. Washington St., Columbia, $37,000, 03/08/21
Ricky and James D. Ellenburg, Jason Scott Strickland, 9 acres, Highway 431, $400,000, 03/08/21
Tom West Company Inc., M. Kevin Warren, 502 Oakwood Drive, $458,000, 03/08/21
Hermarsh LLC, CB & JE Properties LLC, 804 N. Herring St., $38,500, 03/08/21
D. Keith Martin, BamBam Real Estate Inc., 357 Darlington Circle, $95,000, 03/08/21
Chesley D. Cooner and Sonya K. Cooner, Kelly L. Meisenheimer, 126 Winthrop Court, $185,000, 03/08/21
M4 Development LLC, Christine I. Truett and Ryan D. Truett, 1168 Patterson Road, $248,087, 03/08/21
The Estate of David G. Williams Sr., Justin M. Zelinsky and Melissa S. Zelinsky, 606 Lakewood Drive, $172,000, 03/08/21
Matthew Mancil Randolph Walden, Becker Holdings LLC, 432 Mance Newton Road, $95,000, 03/08/21
Amanda M. Holcomb, Camren Kirkland, 402 Roosevelt Drive, $136,900, 03/08/21
James Earl Tew, Donald Ray Tew and Dwight Alex Tew, Dwight L. Gamble and Brian E. Gamble, acreage, Center Church Road, Webb, $95,000, 03/09/21
Brian E. Gamble, Dwight L. Gamble, acreage, Center Church Road, Webb, $47,500, 03/09/21
Spencer Jason Beacham and Kenneth Lamar Beacham, Douglas Dawkins and Tomika Dawkins, 0 Marshall Road, $7,000, 03/09/21
Nettles Place LLC, Jeffery W. Bass, Hunter Road, $12,500, 03/09/21
Robert N. Weems, John Weems and Kathy Schlagal, Solomon Farms Inc., 13.42 acres on Webb to Kinsey Road, Kinsey, $47,900, 03/09/21
Wiregrass Ministries Inc., Abbie Creek Construction LLC, 102 Remington Drive, $58,000, 03/09/21
Michael R. Pierce, Willie Peterson and Sharon Pender, 1390 Old U.S. Highway 84, Gordon, $61,644.09, 03/09/21
Qualeen W. Grace, Dennis L. McCord, 60.48 acres on O Womack Road, Cottonwood, $120,960, 03/09/21
Melissa M. Genthner, Kimberly A. Graham, Robert J. Benecchi, Robin T. Howard, and Rober J. Benecchi, Trustee of The Trustee of the Rosa Chiara Angiolina Benecchi Child’s Trust, Robert D. Williams and Bobbie L. Williams, 225 Wynnfield Way, $280,000, 03/09/21
Artis Whitehead, the Estate of Willodean Whitehead, Myrl Whitehead McCord, and Qualeen Whitehead Grace, Dennis L. McCord, +/- 77 acres on D. Hodge Road, Cottonwood, $120,000, 03/09/21
Jadah Waston Cobb and Steve Lee Cobb Jr., Jadah Watson Cobb and Steve Lee Cobb Jr., 926 Forrester Road, $148,500, 03/09/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, John A. Cole and Cathy A. Cole, 623 Billings Trail, $377,768, 03/09/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Craig Benard Weatherington, 108 Puent Drive, $315,787, 03/09/21
Jessica Reynolds, Rusty A. Jordan and Michelle L. Jordan, 405 Hugh St., Ashford, $160,000, 03/10/21
LBM LLC, Om Sai Joint Venture, 2165 S. Brannon Stand Road, $379,000, 03/10/21
Fannie Mae AKA Federal National Mortgage Association, Sharon Watson Simpkins, 223 Petunia Drive, $115,000, 03/10/21
Benny F. Jones and Peggy F. Jones, Walter H. Jones and Judy E. Jones, 807 N. Herring St., $25,000 (Walter H. Jones already owns one-half interest in said property), 03/10/21
Keith R. Jeffers Family Trust, Dorothy Jeffers, 310 Saunders Road, $10,000, 03/10/21
Kalia LLC, Logan King, 0 Pansey Road, Ashford, $52,000, 03/10/21
George Ralph Moseley and Sarah Moseley, Stephanie Ann Head a/k/a Stephanie Eiland Head and Andrew Curtis Head a/k/a Andrew Head, Lot 8, J B Jackson Road, Ashford, $56,500, 03/10/21
Houston County Probate Judge Patrick H. Davenport, PMC Equity Partners LLC, 204 Louise St., $6,100, 03/10/21
Linda LeBaron, Roy Lynn Carter II and Angela Lee Carter, 769 Buie Road, Columbia, $160,000, 03/10/21
Thomas William Miller and Jennifer Lynn Miller, Patricia Wharton, 300 Stonegate Drive, $248,500, 03/10/21
Walter Wayne Mowbray and Mechau Mowbray, Jeffrey Van Rope, 70 Oak Hill Road, Newton, $420,000, 03/11/21
Cherriee L. Hales, Robin LuAnn Bartlett and John Patrick Bartlett, 4014 Woodberry Drive, $154,000, 03/11/21
Samantha Cash, Cara Leigh Hartley, 602 Church St., Ashford, $88,000, 03/11/21
Frances Lukowski, Kenneth Preston Still and Linzey Drew Still, 11436 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, $69,000, 03/11/21
Avi Grantham, Silvia Boreta Quelite, 211 Madison Ave., $32,300, 03/11/21
Justin L. Wright and Catherine E. Wright, Donald Wayne Little Jr. and Gabriela Justyna Little, 114 Boardwalk Place, $385,000, 03/11/21
Tanner B. Sims and Jacqueline Colleen Peterson Sims, Keenan Rachel and Katie Rachel, 104 Waxmyrtle Road, $192,000, 03/11/21
ServisFirst Bank, Church of Purpose Inc. Dothan, 0 Columbia Highway, $20,000, 03/11/21
Caleb Ezekial Tyree and Jacklyn Tyree, Ronald Foster and Sara Webb, 2602 Creekwood, $107,500, 03/11/21
Ross Andrew Fuller and Molly A. Fuller, Jacqueline Colleen Peterson-Sims and Tanner B. Sims, 1620 Chickasaw St., $299.900, 03/11/21
Chad Dean Construction Inc., Michael James Wilson Jr. and Alexandria McCrae Wilson, 12511 S. County Road 33, Cottonwood, $216,250, 03/11/21
Danny L. Shute, Jackie Lee Driver and Levon Driver, 420 Chapelwood Drive, $155,000, 03/11/21
Charles H. Hayes and Mary Lucinda Cosby, Linda Williams, 1675 S. State Highway 605, Taylor, $77,000, 03/11/21
Dick’s Rentals LLC, LS Asset Management LLC, 1734 S. Alice St., $20,000, 03/11/21
Curt Alfrey and Nickey Alfrey, Anna N. Nahlik and Timothy Nahlik, 802 Benton Store Road, Ashford, $80,500, 03/11/21
W3 Properties LLC, Manish Patel and Alka Joshi, 804 Live Oak Trail, $200,000, 03/11/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Kenneth P. Douglas and Rhoda J. Douglas, 213 Puent Drive, $256,053, 03/11/21
Vanessa Rena Snell, Jerome Jackson and Celestine P. Smith, Third Avenue, $1,500, 03/11/21
Robert C. Freeman and Brittany Freeman, Joshua A. Smith and Jessica H. Smith, 404 Crabapple Court, Rehobeth, $249,900, 03/11/21
Carlon Faye Fabian, George Fabian Jr. and Virginia Faye O’Farrell Stadler, Caryl VanDeBoe, 108 Wellston Court, $165,000, 03/11/21