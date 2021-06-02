Houston County real estate transfers May 24-27, 2021

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Pamela R. Daniels, Evelyn Leonor Mejia, 407 N. Lena St., $50,000, 05/24/21
Caleb Kriser and Elizabeth Kriser, Jimmy J. Maxwell and Lisa A. Maxwell, 1470 Skipper Road, $311,397, 05/24/21
GG&K LLC, Dennis Clark, 203 Twilight Drive, $67,500, 05/24/21
Gregory P. Bowers, Herman G. Miller and MaryAnn Miller, 203 Rusty Drive, $185,000, 05/24/21
Robert Oneil and Teresa Oneil, William Mackenzie Hudson and Phoebe Thorjusen, 632 Farrah Circle, $159,888, 05/24/21
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 143 Sandbed Road, Newton, $29,000, 05/24/21
Shellie G. Moore, Billy Moore and Shelbie Moore, 502 Owens St., $81,300, 05/24/21
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 257 Puent Drive and 512 Paxton Loop, $116,000, 05/24/21
Christopher Kent Slaughter and Christopher Kent Slaughter, Sole Trustee of Jason Linwood Slaughter Trust, Joe Hall and Jane Hall, 41.06 acres +/- South Shady Lane, $295,000, 05/24/21
Madison Dothan LLC, 104 Rock Bridge Road LLC, 104 Rock Bridge Road, $4,697,000, 05/24/21
Larry Crutchfield, Mark E. Kirkland, 1197 Chickasaw St., $85,000, 05/24/21
Mary J. Whigham, Janice Kay Williams, 102 Muirfield Lane, $235,000, 05/24/21
William Charles Preston and Peppi Cooper, William Ward and Sandra Ward, 0 Glen Lawrence, Webb, $225,000, 05/25/21
Mark C. Hermacinski and Maureen A. Hermacinski, Richard Coley Harris and Aaron Elizabeth Harris, 511 Edinburgh Way, $290,000, 05/25/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Tami M. Roper and Wayne Hoyle Roper Jr., 121 Bozeman Way, $346,126, 05/25/21
Michael McKnight and Susan McKnight, Justin S. Dillard and Esther R. Miller, 105 Setters Way, $220,000, 05/25/21
Brenden M. Morse and Brittany M. Morse, Mary J. Burnham, 111 E. Bluemont Court, $146,500, 05/25/21
Linda G. Donner, Robert E. Taylor and Lois V. Taylor, 908 Canterbury Drive, $158,500, 05/25/21
Edward Wayne Shackelford and Rebecca Riley Shackelford, Brenden Michael Morse and Brittany Morse, 443 Eton Drive, $220,000, 05/25/21
Noel E. Almario and Khristine C. Almario, Leticia Barreto Aguilar and Rodolfo Torres, 121 Elmwood Drive, $174,500, 05/25/21
Fredrick M. Beech and Cynthia E. Beech a/k/a Cindy Beech, Rosalyn Warren, 725 Dusy St., $15,000, 05/25/21
Ronald E. Bruce and Pamela Bruce, Nathan Wallace, 100 Cottage Court, $156,000, 05/25/21
Probate Judge Patrick H. Davenport and MCS Investments LLC, Nathaniel Martin, property on Hedstrom Drive, $130.71, 05/25/21
Probate Judge Patrick H. Davenport and Odell and Alice Martin, Nathaniel Martin, 2207 Stringer St., $725, 05/25/21
Probate Judge Patrick H. Davenport and Billie Ryals, Joshua Cody and Michael Capehart, 1204 N. Cherry St., $128.54, 05/25/21
Probate Judge Patrick H. Davenport and Barbara Hunt and Uzzell Latria, Joshua Cody and Michael Capehart, property on Sunset Drive, $200, 05/25/21
Probate Judge Patrick H. Davenport and Clarence and Mary Lawrence, Joshua Cody and Michael Capehart, property on North Cherry Street, $121.30, 05/25/21
Probate Judge Patrick H. Davenport and Travis L. Enfinger, Joshua Cody and Michael Capehart, 805 Chinook St., $625, 05/25/21
Probate Judge Patrick H. Davenport and Howard Lee, Joshua Cody and Michael Capehart, 1017 N. Bell St., $149.99, 05/25/21
Probate Judge Patrick H. Davenport and Frederick Lee Trawick, Joshua Cody and Michael Capehart, 1825 Dyras Road, $126.37, 05/25/21
Probate Judge Patrick H. Davenport and Frederick Lee Trawick, Joshua Cody and Michael Capehart, property on Dyras Road, $126.37, 05/25/21
Probate Judge Patrick H. Davenport and Mereline Guilford, Joshua Cody and Michael Capehart, 862 Persimmon St., $180, 05/25/21
Brandon S. Outlaw and Alexa Outlaw, Joyce Scott, 137 and 139 Heyward Drive, $28,000, 05/25/21
Brandon S. Outlaw and Alexa Outlaw, Joyce Scott, 147 Heyward Drive, $175,000, 05/25/21
Gilbert Construction Company Inc., Brandon Outlaw and Alexa Outlaw, 101 Buckhead Drive, Headland, $487,698, 05/25/21
Diversified Real Estate Development Inc., Ladd Mallard and Daisy Rochelle Mallard, 213 Mairead Drive, $279,900, 05/25/21
Alan Wages, Personal Representative of Estate of Dorothy Tice Wages, Candi L. Constable, 1400 Hiawatha Drive, $137,000, 05/25/21
Chambers Lawn & Landscape, Kevin Joseph Dunne and Sandra Kay Aplin, 1507 Oak Drive, $159,000, 05/25/21
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 214 Puent Drive, $58,000, 05/25/21
David E. White et al, Rebecca Petrie, 2444 Watford Road, Slocomb, $95,000, 05/25/21
Martha Coskrey Kingry, Chalmette Investments LLC, intersection of U.S. 231 South and Iris Road, $29,200, 05/25/21
Anthony Kyle Davis, Donald Athey, 710 Middleton Road, $69,000, 05/25/21
Shirley S. Coker Family Trust, Juan Carlos Delgado Guerrero, 0 Phillips Terrace, $16,000, 05/25/21
Kriser Homes South Inc., Dara M. Hernandez, 1302 Battles Road, $219,575, 05/25/21
Mary Beth Moody and Terry Wayne Moody, Sonya Ann Leeds, 108 Lamar Lane, $185,000, 05/25/21
Lee Ludlum Shaw and Lee Ludlum Shaw as Trustee of the Elizabeth Bell Ludlum Trust, Watson & Downs Investments II LLC, 2.36 acres on Whatley Drive, $420,000, 05/25/21
Phoebe B. Hamm, Darty Investments LLC, 2002 Brackin Drive, $50,000, 05/25/21
John-David Burtz Jenkins, Kristy Johnson and Michael Johnson, 105 Abbey Court, $250,000, 05/26/21
Estate of Jean N. Brown, deceased, Kenneth Everett, 2111 Aberdeen, $63,500, 05/26/21
Taycan Enterprises LLC, ALK Holdings LLC, 301 Pleasant Road and 221 Madison Ave., $100,000, 05/26/21
Bertram Lamar Lee, GLW Investments LLC, 8374 U.S. 84, $100,000, 05/26/21
Micah Beard, Lillian Haberle Raulerson, 353 Darlington Circle, $140,000, 05/26/21
Probate Judge Patrick H. Davenport and Feodus Baker a/k/a Theodies Baker, Willie Peterson, 702 Linden St., $250, 05/26/21
Probate Judge Patrick H. Davenport and Feodus Baker a/k/a Theodies Baker, Willie Peterson, 700 Linden St., $325, 05/26/21
Sherl W. Holloway and Elouise H. Holloway, Sammy M. Roney, Charlene B. Roney and Joshua S. Roney, 0 Gene Terry Road and 0 Willie Varnum Road, $120,000, 05/26/21
First Bank of Blakely, Jason Thomas, 2225 Burbank St., $412,563.78, 05/26/21
Charles J. Strowd, Dawn Louis Praeger, 0 Benton Store Road, Ashford, $60,000, 05/26/21
Barbara Beasley, David Meza Romero and Auriola Ortega Mendez, 207 Helen St., $61,000, 05/26/21
James W. Allen, Clayton Allen and Mary Elizabeth Allen Hall, Marilyn Arleen Mozley and Christopher Milton Mozley, 405 Audubon Drive, $245,000, 05/26/21
Aaron Perez, Joshua Caleb Parker, 668 Webb To Kinsey Road, Webb, $154,000, 05/26/21
Eva L. Loyless, Administrator of Estate of Betty Jean Hough Lane, Rendall Barfoot and Neva Barfoot, 1585 Blackman Road, $150,000, 05/26/21
The Cove LLC, Guirreck Jamar Walton and Taiisha Walton, 110 Sockeye Court, $45,000, 05/26/21
The Cove LLC, Guirreck Jamar Walton and Taiisha Walton, 101 Clam Gulch Court, $38,250, 05/26/21
George Ralph Moseley and Sarah Moseley Gardner, Charles Thomas Dunn and Leah Johnston Dunn, Lot 10 JB Jackson Road, Ashford, $60,000, 05/27/21
Rosalyn Warren, Lenarous Chambers and Henrietta Mathis, 725 Dusy St., $30,000, 05/27/21
Dana A. Longino and Judy Kim Longino, Angela Gibbons, 407 Santolina Road, $199,000, 05/27/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Matthew R. Middlebrooks and Caroline F. Middlebrooks, 112 Winterberry Road, $180,900, 05/27/21
William B. Berry and Kathleen D. Berry, Aimee Cobb Smith, 1608 Keating Road, $65,000, 05/27/21
Geri Elizabeth Rice Clark, Vikram S. Parmar, 16 +/- acres, $137,500, 05/27/21
Leticia D. Laffey, Andrew C. Mixon, quitclaim on land on U.S. 231, $1,000, 05/27/21
Jason E. Hall and Claudia E. Hall, Amanda Bosenberg and Bradley Bosenberg, 113 Martha Ave., $403,000, 05/27/21
Judy Perry Watts and Wanda Marie Maddox, Linda Joe Jones, quitclaim on 239 Gilley Road, $4,080, 05/27/21
Monroe Perry, Linda Joe Jones, quitclaim on 239 Gilley Road, $2,040, 05/27/21
Janice Granger, Linda Joe Jones, quitclaim on 239 Gilley Road, $2,040, 05/27/21
Gabriel Hall, Deborah Hendrickson, 406 Landview Drive, Taylor, $136,000, 05/27/21
Synovus Bank, Halle Properties LLC, 4255 Montgomery Highway, $1,050,000, 05/27/21
CAT Properties Ltd., Mary F. Walker, 135 Montreat Court and 117 Radford Circle, $135,000, 05/27/21
Anita DiSalvo, Katie Michelle Martin, 111 Westchester Drive, $169,000, 05/27/21
NBF Investments LLC, Wiregrass Leasing Company LLC, 1504 Keating Road, $82,000, 05/27/21
Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity Inc., Sheila Rogers, 24 Flournoy Moore Road, $118,000, 05/27/21
WATDOW LLC. Eyesight Properties LLC, acreage in Dothan, Circle East Medical Subdivision, $3,035,546, 05/27/21
WP Home Repairs LLC, Elliot A. Smith Child’s Trust, 907 N. Herring St., $46,000, 05/27/21
Jack Marshall Hinnen and Cheryl Smith Hinnen, Felix Feldman and Kateryna Feldman, 120 Falkirk Drive, $317,000, 05/27/21
Sterling Realty LLC, Adam Meuli and Sarah Meuli, 2176 John D. Odom Road, $70,000, 05/27/21
Lisa D. Wiggins Trust, Amanda Annette Kelly, 209 Melrose Lane, $144,000, 05/27/21
Martha Alice Arnold, John H. and Gail P. Watson, 0 Westgate Parkway, $32,500, 05/27/21
John Calhoun and Amanda Calhoun, James C. Eldridge II and Jody Elaine Eldridge, 232 Brushfire Drive, $175,000, 05/27/21
Highlands Cove LLC, Paul Lennicx and Denise Lennicx, 207 and 209 Kinning Park Lane, $371,800, 05/27/21
Theodore Rogers and Amakelech N. Abera, Joe Hall and Jane Hall, 104 Mooresboro Court, $176,500, 05/27/21
Nicole L. Blissett and James Jason Blissett, Aubrey Allison Reed and Trenton Reed, 107 Sunshine Lane, $209,500, 05/27/21
Marilyn Benson, Kristen Kaita, 131 Wood St., Cottonwood, $79,500, 05/27/21
Kevin Lynn Lewis and Quay P. Lewis, Daniel Cooper, 1204 Wedemeyer Road, $57,000, 05/27/21
Highlands Cove LLC, Duy Quoc Le and Trang Ngoc Le, 118 Yorkhill St., $299,900, 05/27/21
Becker Holdings LLC, Dean Charles Harmon, 333 Wiggins Road, Ashford, $76,000, 05/27/21
Randall Roland and Deborah Roland, Curtis B. Smith Jr. as trustee of the Curtis B. Smith Jr. Trust and Clara Wyndell B. Smith as trustee of the Clara Wyndell B. Smith Trust, real estate on East U.S. Highway 84, Ashford, $265,000, 05/27/21
Mary Ann Turner McGrady, Sterling Realty LLC, 214 Foxfire Drive, $215,000, 05/27/21
Kelly Ann Douglas, Alvie McDonald and Cheryl Joyce McDonald, 4318 S. Park Ave., $185,000, 05/27/21