Houston County real estate transfers Nov. 15-18, 2021

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Roger A. Arnold Jr. and Beverly A. Arnold, Myra Floyd, 129 Emerald Lake Drive, $176,000, 11/15/21
Allan Kimble, John Lucas Construction Inc., 0 First Ave., $20,000, 11/15/21
Martha W. Alexander, Danny Martha Cherokee LLC, 404 N. Cherokee Ave. and 112 Martha Ave., $315,800, 11/15/21
SA Fulford LLC, Carl Wayne Lormand, 21 acres, D Hodge Road, Cottonwood, $85,000, 11/15/21
Rosemary Dell Dunagan, Jerry B. Dell, approximately 96 acres in Houston County, $77,500, 11/15/21
Dajun F. Godwin and Jamie L. Godwin, John Solak, 103 Frankfort Drive, $215,000, 11/15/21
Tracey L. Peterson and Cynthia Denise Peterson f/k/a Cynthia D. Wiggins, Jerry Duane Hall and Jo Ann Hall, 212 Boulder Drive, $226,000, 11/15/21
Timothy W. Marshall, Maso Knight Jr. and Ashley Knight, 719 Frankfort Drive, $190,000, 11/15/21
Derek Thompson and Miranda Thompson, Daniel Oliver, 146 Ridgecrest Loop, $319,000, 11/15/21
The Wiley Robert Deal Sr. Revocable Living Trust, Randy Scott Anners and Dana Smith Anners, TBD Benton Store Road, Columbia, $224,389, 11/15/21
Michael B. Brown and Drucilla G. Brown, The Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority, 200 N. Bell St., $375,000, 11/15/21
Swift Home Buyer LLC, Willie Williams and Eleanor Williams, 1001 S. Lena St., $50,000, 11/15/21
Reginald A. Rhodes and Melisa A. Rhodes, Willie Winfred Brady and Mae F. Brady, 250 Chloe Court, $279,900, 11/15/21
Jennifer L. Wilmarth, Michael Chambers, 105 Lily Trace, $159,000, 11/15/21
Ann B. Ramsey, Gregory C. Lee, 1113 Glenwood St., $96,850, 11/15/21
Highlands Cover LLC, Richard Rosener and JoAnne Rosener, 302 Yorkhill Drive, $323,436, 11/15/21
Ashley Brent Croft, Deborah Leigh Brown, 111 Radford Circle, $106,000, 11/15/21
Christopher Roberts, Gerald Bruce Bernier, 8149 Bill Yance Road, Columbia, $135,000, 11/15/21
Benjamin C. Beall and Kimberly A. Beall, Larry W. Hall and Angela L. Hall, acreage, Killingsworth Road, Gordon, $21,000, 11/15/21
JMW Properties LLC and Chad Dean Development LLC, Matthew K. Storey and Katie B. Storey, 831 National Road, $60,000, 11/15/21
Terry Bonura Reeves, Donna Dunn Lowery, 116 Emerald Lake Drive, $155,500, 11/15/21
Hazel Peterman, Joseph Peterman and Elizabeth Peterman, 1106 Normandale Drive, $35,000, 11/15/21
The Wiley Robert Deal Sr. Revocable Living Trust, One MAH Trust, TBD Benton Store Road, Columbia, $131,491.80, 11/15/21
Alvin L. Flowers, Rashaud Simmons-Bennett and Jerry Bennett Jr., 2281 Lake St., $81,500, 11/15/21
Estate of Rube R. Hundley, Cory Kriser, 110 Royal Orleans, $31,500, 11/15/21
Skipper-Thomas Company Inc., James Jerry Skipper, Trustee, 1989 Reeves St., $130,000, 11/15/21
Tara Hubbard Construction Co., Amanda Schiebel and Alan Schiebel, 1298 W. Cook Road, $279,900, 11/15/21
Selfe Family Trust, Prissila Juan Reardon and Steve Reardon, 2 Williamsburg Place, $263,000, 11/15/21
Donald Keith Nall, Jared Danner, 2.38 ares on Woodham Road, $42,500, 11/15/21
Bobby Derek Deese, Bernard L. Bryant and Hattie Bryant, 913 Dogwood Trail, $120,000, 11/15/21
Emilee E. Rister, Jose Suarez and Van P. Nguyen, 113 Patriot Place, $205,000, 11/15/21
William F. Porter and Patricia A. Porter, Andria Porter, 206 Tiffany Drive, $230,000, 11/16/21
Norbert Lucien Lohse and Pamela Jean Lohse, Gary McLean and Janelle McLean, 920 Dogwood Trail, $191,500, 11/16/21
Brandon S. Skipper, Kelly Alexis Brooks, 136 Seaborn Drive, Columbia, $120,000, 11/16/21
JCG Properties LLC, Saint Matthias Anglican Church, 106 O Brannan Park Drive, $133,000, 11/16/21
Glenn Pate, Jimmy Ronald Monk, 3.5 acres on 1st Avenue, Ashford, $22,700, 11/16/21
Tallulah G. Snell, Vicki Maddox Martin, Charla Maddox McKoy, Laura Maddox Everett, Melissa Maddox Thornell and Rebecca Gregory, Clayton L. Wright and Betsy B. Wright, 10.8 acres on Woodham Road, $120,100, 11/16/21
NY DME Consultants LLC, WLDickens LLC and Anterica Danielle LLC, 335 S. St. Andrews St., $169,000, 11/16/21
Larry Thomas and Beverly Thomas, Thomas Stakelum and Karen Stakelum, 202 Yorkhill St. $340,000, 11/16/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Walton Ashwander Jr. and Carolyne D. Ashwander, 100 Clarksdale Court, $421,003, 11/16/21
Lisa D. O’Neal and K.O. O’Neal, James W. Freeman, 151 Radford Circle, $117,000, 11/16/21
Janet L. Knight, Randy Williams Cummings and Lisa Marie Cummings, 200 Pinecrest Drive, $144,900, 11/16/21
Tommy and Donna Cumbie, Joseph and Jenifer Gandy, Sandbed Road, Newton, $10,000, 11/16/21
State Land Commissioner of Alabama and Willie Turner, Keith Wilson, parcel, $3,368.63, 11/16/21
Velma Gwen McGilberry, Toni C. Goins, 8015 S. County Road 55, Cottonwood, $240,000, 11/16/21
Michele Rene Joiner and Robin Renee DeShazo, 4166 Wallace Buie Road, Webb, $112,000, 11/16/21
Chadwick Tyson, Joyce Richards and Scott Richards, 108 Lancaster Court, $159,000, 11/16/21
Kenneth L. Butler and Katie M. Butler, Annee Tadlock Chapin, 200 Caravella Drive, $315,000, 11/16/21
ARCP KR Dothan AL LLC, 175 Jones Partners, 175 Jones Drive, $1,150,000, 11/17/21
Steve Hodge Building & Development LLC, Adam M. Marshall and Lorie Beth Marshall, 386 Braxton Drive, Newton, $401,000, 11/17/21
David Wiley Alford, Marybeth Alford Mitchell and Marybeth Alford Mitchell, Trustee for the Thomas James Alford Trust, Michael Rex Goodson, 111 Habersham Drive, $290,000, 11/17/21
Kenneth Anglin, Administrator of The Estate of Wendell Everett Anglin a/k/a Wendell Anglin, Jules Summerford Clemmons and Haley Clemmons, 82 +/- acres, Church Creek Road, Ashford, $150,000, 11/17/21
Kimberly Ann Barlow Hayes, James J. Daniels and Jennifer Daniels, 305 Dunleith Blvd., $241,500, 11/17/21
SA Fulford LLC, Johnathon Trey Shelley and Morgan Rachel Cain Shelley, 20 acres, D Hodge Road, Cottonwood, $87,500, 11/17/21
Jenie A. Burns, Sara W. McKee, Michael J. Wehner and Connie M. Wehner, 0 Glenwood Estates, Kinsey, $48,500, 11/17/21
K Land LLC, f/k/a Hobbs-Kosan LLC, Limitless Development LLC, 3330 and 3332 W. Main St. and 0 Phillips Terrace, $473,500, 11/17/21
Dorothy Morgan Kyzar n/k/a Morgan Kyzar Ryals and Ben Ryals, Kyaw Soe Naung and Angiella Naung, 220 Maplecliff Drive, $182,500, 11/17/21
Judith Leigh Bosse, Michael Gavin Taylor, 110 Lilac Lane, $215,000, 11/18/21
Professional Storage Services LLC, GoldNI Taylor Development LLC, 4266 Hartford Highway, $260,000, 11/18/21
Hometown Lenders Inc., Kenneth Whatley, 112 W. Troy St., $100,000, 11/18/21
Hometown Lenders Inc., Michael B. Brown and Drucilla G. Brown, 112 W. Troy St., $365,000, 11/18/21
Richard Brantley and Carol Gordon-Brantley, Larry Patrick and Kelley Patrick, 1212 Bruner Road, $310,000, 11/18/21
Jimmy Morris and Carol Post Morris a/k/a Carol Morris, Ferdinand Loyacano, 202 Plantation Road, $313,500, 11/18/21
GSMK Enterprises LLC, Wicksburg Investments LLC, 3.5 acres, Highway 123, Newton, $47,000, 11/18/21
Brian E. Atkinson and Philip T. Atkinson, Ronald C. Haddan and Lori Haddan, 3101 Clayborne Road, $175,000, 11/18/21
Terri L. Walker, Natalie Kate Walden, 2804 Nottingham Way, $112,500, 11/18/21
James Joseph Daniels and Jennifer Charlene Daniels, Dawn M. Melancon and Robby Melancon, 111 Mill Creek Circle, $173,500, 11/18/21
William Cruz and Carmen D. Cruz, Michael Ray Johnson and Jennifer M. Johnson, 250 Caravan Lane, Kinsey, $143,000, 11/18/21
Andreas Muench and Amanda Bell Muench, DC & LC Enterprises LLC, Lots 1 and 2, Block “B” of Peachtree Hills, 0 Sunnycrest Drive, $60,000, 11/18/21
James O. McDowell, Feriba Grimes, 0 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $3,500, 11/18/21