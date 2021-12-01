Houston County real estate transfers Nov. 22-24, 2021

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Robert Keith Dickens Sr. and Betty Hand Dickens, Trinea Huyghue, 2603 Ravenwood Drive, $189,900, 11/22/21
George Mitchell Jr. and Kelly Bodeson, McCall Investments LTD, 118 Lawrenceburg Court, $176,000, 11/22/21
Julie Ann Schwindt, Bradley Holsclaw, 318 Courtland Drive, $259,900, 11/22/21
Matthew A. McEvers and Wendy E. McEvers, Chadrick Blake Popwell and Kristina Popwell, 102 Gloster Court, $432,500, 11/22/21
Theron Fondren, Mercedes G. Santiago Martinez and Fredy A. Torres Aguirre, 1.423 acres, Hatton Road, $12,000, 11/22/21
Patricia Elaine Collins as Personal Representative of The Estate of June P. Collins, Trotter Real Estate LLC, 0 County Road 203, Rehobeth, $60,000, 11/22/21
Alesha D. Flatt and Robert Troy Flatt, Jacques Talley, 203 Shelby Lane, $203,000, 11/22/21
Beth K. Northington, John Michael Lipsey, 1956 Harrison Road, $300,000, 11/22/21
Watson & Downs Investments II LLC, McDaniel Properties LLC, 1669 Whatley Drive, $435,000, 11/22/21
Villas at Honeysuckle Cove LLC, McCall Investments LTD, 141 Coral Lane, $125,000, 11/22/21
The Estate of Densel Hugh Keener, Khadejah Helms, 1210 S. Bell St., $75,000, 11/22/21
Dogwood Property Investments LLC, Kaylin Herman and Brantley Herman, 1306 Choctaw St., $187,500, 11/22/21
Jerry Hicks and Shirley A. Hicks, James M. Farris and Stacey L. Farris, 560 County Line Road, $300,000, 11/22/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Donna Paige Farris and Saege H. Johnson, 35 Laurel Court, Newton, $228,221, 11/22/21
Mallie C. Sellers and Rebecca M. Sellers, Randall Roland and Robert John Paul Gingerick, 0 Jordan Ave., Cowarts, $100,000, 11/22/21
Ida Brunnet, Matthew Ryan Sparkman, 9440 S. Park Ave., $170,000, 11/22/21
Brandi M. Rogers and Jeremy T. Rogers, Vivian Smith and Larry Smith, 229 Chinkapin Drive, $240,000, 11/22/21
Rocky Jackson, Tracy Lynn Johnson, 204 N. Koonce St., Columbia, $33,000, 11/22/21
Victoria Leiter Mele and John C. Novogrod, Co-Trustees of the Marion Oates Leiter Charles Revocable Trust, David Sewell and Janice Sewell, 7.88 +/- acres, Fletcher Smith Road, $45,000, 11/22/21
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB as Trustee, Ideal Property Holdings LLC, 301 Simms Road, $40,100, 11/22/21
Robert P. Chavez, Dennis Jay Mercer and Sara Ann Mercer, 103 Glenfinnan Way, $295,000, 11/22/21
Gabrielle Whitney Hughes and Joseph Trent Hughes, Teri Lynn Colquett and Krystal Gail Stephens, 1960 Cedar Springs Road, Ashford, $99,950, 11/22/21
Chad Dean Construction Inc., Michael Louis Minotti, 989 National Road, $446,105, 11/22/21
MustPitch Investments Inc., Blissett Builders Inc., 217 Wynnfield Way, $35,000, 11/22/21
Glenn Pate, Theresa Lynn Boyd, Lot 1, First Avenue, Ashford, $16,250, 11/22/21
Cameron Choquette and Lauren Lisenby Choquette, Gabrielle Eden Taylor and Davis Saunders Drake, 401 N. Englewood Ave., $203,000, 11/22/21
Joshua A. Lowe and Erin E. Lowe, Robert Dickens and Betty Dickens, 380 Moore Road, $299,900, 11/22/21
Blissett Builders Inc., Rebecca Louise Helwig and Denis L. Helwig, 211 Wynnfield Way, $285,000, 11/22/21
David Arriola Jr., Victoria Nicole Beverett, 1111 W. Newton St., $125,000, 11/22/21
Earl Welch and Sue Welch, Charles Edward Brinkley III and Misty Dawn Brinkley, lot on Sage Road, Ashford, $30,000, 11/22/21
Estella McGriff, Antonio D’Shae Benford, 1168 John D. Odom Road, $125,000, 11/22/21
Haywood Norwood, Tri-Whitaker Investments Inc., 1186 Battles Road, $52,000, 11/22/21
Leobardo Reyna Sr. and Christine Hyland Reyna, Jennifer Jean Stephens, 103 Appleton Court, $166,000, 11/22/21
Sect Real Estate Holdings LLC, Kasva Redding and Jacorey Kartz Underwood, 2693 Lucy Grade Road, Ashford, $195,000, 11/23/21
Tracy Adams, Jimmy Miller and Jared Miller, 7378 County Road 81, Gordon, $49,000, 11/23/21
Allen Scarborough, Aaron Martin, 117 Draughon Road, Gordon, $60,000, 11/23/21
Gaileen Conover, Crimson Homes of Alabama, 118 Cannondale Circle, Cowarts, $15,000, 11/23/21
Phil D. Mitchell, CAT Properties LTD, 2501 Creekwood, $90,500, 11/23/21
Ashley Meinert FKA Mary Price and Daniel J. Meinert, Michael Fischer and Jeniffer Jane Fischer, 114 Bluffton Road, $220,000, 11/23/21
Thanh Phan, Teresa Kennedy, 1705 Adrian Road, $147,000, 11/23/21
Mary A. Hutchison, Gladis Deleon and Ana Aguilar, 176 Candle Brook Drive, $148,900, 11/23/21
Lisa Marie Holland, Kenneth R. Holland and Stephen T. Holland, Stephen T. Holland, 0 Old Highway 84, Ashford, $3,200, 11/23/21
Linda S. Dollar, Lawrence Stuart Lee and Stephanie Chera Lee, 1740 Chickasaw St., $427,500, 11/24/21
Robert H. Miller, Evan Seaborn Mustapick, 120 Frankfort Drive. $220,000, 11/24/21
Lehmann Holdings LLC, William Peterson and Emmeline Peterson, 433 Woodland Drive, $360,000, 11/24/21
Megan Wright n/k/a Megan Wright Rhodes, Alicia Kacy Green, 1356 Chickasaw St., $205,000, 11/24/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Joshua Payton Randolph Haisten and Judith Lea Burnett Haisten, 707 S. Orange Ave., $418,682.77, 11/24/21
Brandon Blake West, Tho Duc Le, 301 Telluride Lane, Midland City, $210,000, 11/24/21