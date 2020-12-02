Houston County real estate transfers Nov. 23-25, 2020

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
James Michael Howell and Cynthia Deese Howell, Laura Sheff, 224 Cumberland Drive, $139,000, 11/23/20
Jennifer L. Snellgrove and Michael A. Snellgrove, Jonathan Scott Ferguson and Jennifer Lester Ferguson, 337 Waterford Way, Ashford, $259,900, 11/23/20
Lowell Jones, Cecila Morgado and Jose Luis Morgado Carrizal, 753 S. State Highway 109, $62,000, 11/23/20
52 West LLC, David W. Mauldin, 0 Hartford Highway, $240,000, 11/23/20
Michael Brooks, Robert Wayne Landwehr and Nancy Catherine Landwehr, 203 Cotton Ridge Lane, $299,900, 11/23/20
Mark E. Gamble, Ashley Kelly, 2210 Center Church Road, Headland, $172,000, 11/23/20
Nancy Irene Carroll, Earline Burley, 713 Sunset Drive, $18,500, 11/23/20
Oscar H. Freeman Jr., personal representative of the Estate of Oscar H. Freeman Sr., Thomas Culbreth, 238 Primrose Drive, $14,500, 11/23/20
Minerva Lozano, Michael Butka, 331 S. State Highway 109, $116,000, 11/23/20
Laura P. Sheff, Kenneth Loden and Sharon King, 846 S. County Road 33, Ashford, $245,000, 11/23/20
Pollard Investments & Construction LLC, Don E. McDaniels and Karen S. McDaniels, 5704 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $215,500, 11/23/20
William Joseph Smith and Brenda Parker Smith, Wanda Yeomans Walker and Randy Keith Hughes, 660 Waterford Way, Ashford, $225,000, 11/23/20
Helms Farms Inc., Jan Louise Largess, 2001 Hardwick Drive, $243,600, 11/23/20
Cecil Dustin Pybus and Aimee R. Pybus, Eric J. Brickman and Ange M. Brickman, 602 Kent Drive, $205,000, 11/23/20
Ange M. Brickman and Eric J. Brickman, William David Bradford II and Meredith Leigh Bradford, 401 Kirksey Drive, $385,000, 11/23/20
Starla B. Allgood, Virginia H. Holmes, 201 Habersham Drive, $287,929, 11/23/20
Jamison G. Brown and Jerry D. Brown, John Bradley King and Jacqueline King, Bruner Mill Road, Ashford, $182,275, 11/23/20
Chad Dean Construction Inc., Angela L. Johnson, 21 Fuller Road, $230,000, 11/23/20
Carol Dykes, Consuela Warren, 231 Okeechobee Drive, $159,900, 11/23/20
Schley M. Stahl and Kelly M. Stahl, Matthew Kruger and Kristin Denise Kruger, 1520 Skipper Road, $349,900, 11/23/20
Olin Suarez and Eucaris Suarez, Adam Searcy and Gina Searcy, 914 Baywood Road, $144,900, 11/24/20
Robert Lance Kirkland and Hannah Renee Kirkland, Lauren N. Register and Jonathan C. Register, 109 Middlebury Court, $225,000, 11/24/20
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Robert W. Gibson Sr. and Teresa J. Gibson, 118 Bozeman Way, $358,899, 11/24/20
Jody L. Piercy and Kelly Sue Piercy, Edward Allen McVey and Elizabeth McVey, 301 Olympia Drive, $345,000, 11/24/20
E. Stephen Creekbaum Family Trust, Bonnie Sutton, 1407 State Highway 103, Slocomb, $900,000, 11/24/20
The Estate of David A. Waters, Cecil Dustin Pybus and Aimee Pybus, 110 Pine Tree Drive, $250,000, 11/24/20
Narada Lloyd and Teresa Lloyd, Mason Shehane, 414 Pine Hills Drive, $105,000, 11/24/20
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 388 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 11/24/20
Patricia N. Mitchell and Emmitt Mitchell Jr., Trotter Real Estate, 1209 Bruce St., $35,000, 11/24/20
Cherie J. Atkinson, John Timothy Cunningham, 121 Windcreek Drive, $128,500, 11/24/20
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Cherie J. Atkinson, 201 Pepperridge Road, $173,750, 11/24/20
Greg White and Keith White, Chad Dean Development LLC and JMW Properties LLC, 51 acres, National Road, $357,000, 11/24/20
Kenneth B. Keith and Karen I. Keith, Nolan Kane Helder and Kasey Helder, 512 Rosemont Drive, $232,500, 11/24/20
Dynamic Developments LLC, Blue Deese Construction Co. Inc., 2586 Jordan Ave., Cowarts, $28,500, 11/24/20
Kim Richard Dismukes, David L. Bowers, lot on State Hwy. 52, Taylor, $39,500, 11/24/20
Blue Deese Construction Co. Inc., Nikolaj Zandvliet, 2586 Jordan Ave., Cowarts, $150,000, 11/24/20
Shai Hall, Andrae Tremayne Ballard and Queen Tremaine Ballard, 111 Nottoway Blvd., $155,000, 11/24/20
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Benjamin Raphael Becker, 333 Wiggins Road, Ashford, $35,500, 11/25/20
James E. Fleming and Nancy M. Fleming, Justin Chumney and Meagan Chumney, 310 Phillips Road, Cottonwood, $162,500, 11/25/20
Private Holdings LLC, Lawrence Johnson and Kendall Sellers, 211 N. Cherokee Ave., $301,750, 11/25/20
