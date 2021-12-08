Houston County real estate transfers Nov. 29-Dec. 2, 2021

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Willie Duran Christmas and Judge of Probate Patrick H. Davenport, Hattie Marie Pugh, 610 Florida Ave., $775, 11/29/21
Beau Holland and Ana Rodriguez, Daryl Eugene Odegard, 116 Waxmyrtle Road, $175,000, 11/29/21
Kenneth K. Olson and Ashley L. Olson, Brittany Edmondson, 1139 Dock Lamb Road, Pansey, $75,000, 11/29/21
Eugene Louis Fornecker, Chester David Lore and Lynn Anne Lore, 697 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $224,800, 11/29/21
Kevin Frost and Peggy Frost, Steve Hodge Building & Development LLC, 481 Grace Drive, Newton, $520,000, 11/29/21
James W. Folkes and Brenda D. Folkes, Allen D. Konrath and Debra L. Konrath, 2130 Ben Ivey Road, Webb, $372,500, 11/29/21
William Robison and Caitlyn Robison, Robert McCardle and Brittney Lee, 850 Windmill Road, Newton, $218,000, 11/29/21
Abner J. Rios-Blas and Zaidaenit Feliciano, Robbie D. Bonnette Jr. and Kristin N. Reeder, 1267 Hill Top Road, Newton, $305,000, 11/29/21
William Earl Duke, Tammy A. Baker and Brandi Michelle Harvey, 442 Broadway Ave., Ashford, $65,000, 11/29/21
Samuel Adam Temple and Sarah Elizabeth Temple, CS & D’s Farms LLC, 5180 S. County Road 75, Pansey, $2,000, 11/29/21
Joe M. Daughtry and Theresa L. Daughtry, Julie K. Lee, 129 Hidden Creek Circle, Unit 3, $230,000, 11/29/21
Grover Davis III and Tina A. Davis, Thomas M. Wilson and Teresa G. Wilson, 1405 Osceola St., $250,000, 11/30/21
Thomas AAAC Inc., Rivera Thomas Inc., 513 S. College St., $6,800, 11/30/21
Tullis Wayne Granger, Paying It Forward Ministries, 0 Hwy. 53, Cottonwood, $96,500, 11/30/21
Richard E. Johnson, Donna J. Lee and Deborah L. Booth, Richard E. Johnson, 4081 S. State Hwy. 605, $12,000, 11/30/21
Dorothy H. Turrell, Nancy Bromley and Gair Adams, Jacob Tyler Jones and Amy Runkel Jones, 1704 Northside Drive, $161,900, 11/30/21
Ollie C. Craddock et al, Cindy Marie Dodwick et al, 441 N. Bay Springs Road, $242,000, 11/30/21
Pearline P. Knight, Pearline P. Knight and John H. Knight, 900 Suzanna St., $87,500, 11/30/21
Sharon Kaye Hodges Burk and Lisa Kim Hodges Baynes a/k/a Lisa Hodges Baynes, Coyt Rental Properties LLC, 305 Pearce St., $95,000, 11/30/21
Esther M. Kaufman, Jonathan Dykes and Stefani Michayla Dykes, 109 Lawrenceburg Court, $189,000, 11/30/21
Walter B. Shelley and Sheila R. Shelley, Michael Scott Weeks and Misty J. Weeks, 1553 Omussee Road, $449,000, 11/30/21
Daniel C. Renfroe and Tiffany Lynn Renfroe, Steven M. Holmes and Rika Holmes, 742 Brandon Road, Taylor, $255,000, 11/30/21
Kenneth Hopkins and Barbara Hopkins, Brian Piper and Linda K. Piper, 1011 Deborah St., $149,900, 11/30/21
Frank Capri, Stehle Austin Graves and Kelly Kamstra Graves, 208 Kelso Lane, $335,000, 12/1/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Angeline Arana and Luis Enrique Astacio Arana, 169 Sandbed Road, Newton, $312,500, 12/1/21
John H. Watson and Janice C. Killebrew, Ciecierski Remodeling and Construction LLC, nine Sandpiper lots and 502 Birchwood Lane, $180,000, 12/1/21
Tara J. Whaley, Justin Deffinbaugh, 1801 Haisten Drive, $95,000, 12/1/21
Kimberly N. Trammell and Jason B. Trammell, Brandon R. Davis and Christina Nicole Davis, Sowell Rod, $38,000, 12/1/21
Brooke Walker and Jacob Walker, Peaceful Warrior LLC. 2312 W. Main St., $315,000, 12/1/21
Benjamin Paul Everage and Amanda Everage, Casey Michael Weston, 116 Sawtooth Drive, $215,000, 12/1/21
Andrew Lynn Franklin and Amy M. Franklin, James Steve Thomas, 408 Kornegay St., $59,000, 12/1/21
Stephen Horne, John David Andress, 0 Harden Road, $15,000, 12/1/21
Traci L. Quick, Ricky Davis and Cigi Davis, 101 Litchfield Drive, $355,000, 12/1/21
Arnaze Thompson, Felick Vallot, 403 Randwick Road, $212,000, 12/1/21
Patricia L. Palmer, Mona Lewis Ledford, 1001 Monte Carlo Drive, $232,000, 12/1/21
Joe Martin Daughtry, Betty J. Dean, .23 acres on U.S. Hwy. 84, Wicksburg, $3,910, 12/1/21
Treads Leasing LLC, Ark Dothan Inc., 126 S. Alice St., $165,000, 12/1/21
Anthony J. Williams, Dancin’ Properties c/o Daniel Lodwick, 2511 Dykes St., $38,700, 12/1/21
Randy Von Phillips, Fortino G. Santiago, 753 Hatton Road, $41,200, 12/1/21
George C. Talley and Judy B. Talley, Johnathan Sullivan and Jennifer Sullivan, 909 N. Herring St., 509 Chinook St., 705 Westmead St., 705 S. Lena, 211 Madison Ave, 219 Madison Ave., 1304 Summit St., and 2708 Nottingham Way, $359,900, 12/1/21
Patrick C. Clark, Olin Mack Bryan and Dora Elizabeth Bryan, 3950 Hodgesville Road, $120,000, 12/1/21
Willa Dean Dukes, Charles Christopher Dukes, Deana Reana Still, Karon R. Dukes, Shannon R. Dukes and Mildred A. Dukes, Shavanda Chante Stephens, 102 Mill Pond Drive, $195,000, 12/2/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Bernard J. Robbins and Kristen E. Robbins, 213 Sandbed Road, Newton, $311,481, 12/2/21
Dylan Spencer Givens and Anna Katherine Givens f/k/a Anna Katherine Blackwell, Cara Hamilton, 105 Jules Lane, Ashford, $160,148, 12/2/21
PeoplesSouth Bank, Von Watson, 0 Glen Oaks Drive, $20,000, 12/2/21
Travis L. Plummer and Janna W. Plummer, Michael Irschick and Rocio Marticorena, 3805 Heatherbrook Place, $249,000, 12/2/21
James. R. Howell, and Rosemary Howell, Larry Dunagan and Rosemary Dunagan, Lot 4, Woodham Woods Subdivision, $65,000, 12/2/21
Joe P. Collins and Patricia Elaine Collins, John Logan Shaffer and Eliza Susan Shaffer, 751 Hadden Road, $300,000, 12/2/21
Lester R. Miller and Kimberly J. Miller, Sunny Locklear, 2221 S. State Highway 123, Newton, $120,000, 12/2/21
David Kirkland, Peter Walthaus and Susie Walthaus, 318 Unit 4 Hidden Creek Circle, $220,000, 12/2/21
Mike Parthasarathy, as Trustee of the RH 401(k) Plan, Church of Purpose Inc., 1588 S. Oates St., $210,000, 12/2/21
Derenda Marie Beasley, Lawrence E. McMann and Ashley E. McMann, 241 Anthony Lane, Newton, $230,000, 12/2/21
Doug Shumate and Amy Shumate, Jennifer Bosworth, 596 W. Cook Road, Taylor, $140,000, 12/2/21
Kintenia Johnson, John R. Thomas and Cynthia K. Thomas, TBD Taylor Road, $5,000, 12/2/21
D & S Maxwell Properties LLC and Donnie Maxwell, Zachery Jerome Phillips, 316 Sixth Ave., 1200 Bruce St., 606 Haven Drive, 819 Memphis St., and 1836 W. Selma St., $292,000, 12/2/21
Joseph H. Sugg Jr., CSP Properties LLC, 1750 W. Main St. $610,000, 12/2/21
William David McLaughlin Jr. and Haley Collette McLaughlin, David F. Garvin and Karen S. Garvin, 1120 Crawford Road, Cowarts, $364,900, 12/2/21
Steven F. Kornegay and Cynthia Kay Kornegay, Gloriastine Session Driskell, 101 Lamont Circle, $157,500, 12/2/21