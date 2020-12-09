 Skip to main content
Houston County real estate transfers Nov. 30-Dec. 3, 2020
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Lougenia O. Oliver, Ellvan Duane Markley and Cathy Lynne Markley, 4714 S. Park Ave., $212,000, 11/30/20

Larry Wellington Boyer, Tricia N. Santora, 422 Christopher Drive, $80,000, 11/30/20

Charles McKinley, Rory C. and Elizabeth W. Farris, 17182 W. U.S. 84, Newton, $84,900, 11/30/20

Becky D. Alford, representative of the Estate of Benjamin Eugene Faulkner, Connor D. Metcalf, 307 N. Englewood Ave., $150,000, 11/30/20

Joel R. Watkins and Stacey H. Watkins, Kimberly Jenkins, 400 S. Orange Ave., $244,900, 11/30/20

Jonathan C. Register and Lauren C. Register, Adam Keith Perdue and Jordan Anne Perdue, 218 Breakfast Pond Drive, Ashford, $374,500, 11/30/20

J & J Farms LLC, Manuel Moctezuma and Candace Moctezuma, Lot 3 County Road 33, Ashford, $35,200, 11/30/20

Brandon S. Parsons and Caleigh W. Parsons, Nigel Ian Arnold and Tracy Anne Arnold, 121 N. Roberta Ave., $205,000, 11/30/20

South House LLC, Justin Cody Cain and William W. Hinesley, 1860 Denton Road, $125,000, 11/30/20

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Felicia Ann Jones and Robert Anthony Miles, 507 Cotton Ridge Lane, $185,900, 11/30/20

Jonathan Lane and Cori Shiver Lane, Frank A. Petrassi and Christine Petrassi, 103 Dunleith Boulevard, $255,000, 11/30/20

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Loyal Stan LLC, 111 Bluffton Court, $177,335, 11/30/20

Joe Eddie Moore III, JB Lewis Holdings LLC, 123 Cove Lane, $90,000, 11/30/20

Ludine Foxworth, Ray Alexander Harbin and Lisa D. Harbin, 153 Nathan Woods Road, Pansey, $25,000, 12/01/20

June P. McDaniel, Gabriel Granger and Jonathan C. Jones, 3407 Candlewood Drive, $47,767, 12/01/20

Jonathan Edward Keech Jr. and Christy M. Keech, Taylor Brian Williams and Virginia Williams, 10 Harrington Lane, $530,000, 12/01/20

Shannda A. Brown N/K/A Shannda Burkett, Jimmy Lee Adams and Syreeta A. Adams, 112 Michigan Drive, $163,000, 12/01/20

The Alabama-West Florida United Methodist Foundation, Bobby Lingo, Furnie Folks Road, $15,000, 12/01/20

Brian Johnson and Sonja Michelle Johnson a/k/a Sonya Michelle Johnson, Bethany Leigh Jordan, 161 N. County Road 15, Ashford, $145,000, 12/01/20

Steven Howard Miller and Teresa Karol Miller, Larry James Norris and Wanda Teresa Norris, 211 Chinkapin Drive, $190,000, 12/01/20

Community Loan Servicing LLC f/k/a Bayview Loan Servicing LLC, Community Loan Servicing LLC f/k/a Bayview Loan Servicing LLC, 208 May St., $26,000, 12/01/20

Camelot Dothan LLC, Westgate-Dothan 150 LLC, 100 Castle Drive, $8,625,000, 12/01/20

Estate of Roger L. Trant, deceased, David Torrey and Wanda Torrey, 122 Frankfort Drive, $160,900, 12/01/20

Adam Keith Perdue, Mitchell Ray Boles and Aubree S. Boles, 3303 Wellington Road, $174,900, 12/01/20

Kenara D. Byrd, Cynthia Dickens, 1211 N. Park Ave., $90,000, 12/01/20

Schley M. Stahl and Kelly M. Stahl, Matthew Kruger and Kristin Denise Kruger, 1520 Skipper Road, $349,900, 12/01/20

Michael Bess and Sheryl L. Bess, Christina Marie Strength, 467 Johnnie Ingram Road, Webb, $134,500, 12/01/20

John D. Gallo, Wicksburg Assembly of God Inc., TBD State Highway 103, Slocomb, $192,500, 12/01/20

Clifton R. Rodgers, Ian M. Worrell and Jennifer A. Worrell, 509 Redbud Circle, $278,000, 12/01/20

Matthew W. Barnes and Kimmie W. Barnes, Zachery J. Phillips, 335 Prevatt Road, $332,500, 12/02/20

Kevin Fisher and Whitney York Fisher, Kimberly Dawn Gautney, 232 Okeechobee Drive, $160,000, 12/02/20

Benjamin D. Crosby and Jenna M. Crosby, Rebecca Stahulak and Robert S. Stahulak, 113 Bluffton Road, $173,000, 12/02/20

Patrick H. Davenport, Probate Judge of Houston County, Rebecca Parrish, 76 Clover St., Gordon, $400, 12/02/20

Patrick H. Davenport, Probate Judge of Houston County, Rebecca Parrish, 800 Junction Road, Slocomb, $2,700, 12/02/20

Patrick H. Davenport, Probate Judge of Houston County, Rebecca Parrish, Nobles Road, $500, 12/02/20

Patrick H. Davenport, Probate Judge of Houston County, Rebecca Parrish, Grant Street, $425, 12/02/20

Patrick H. Davenport, Probate Judge of Houston County, Rebecca Parrish, 495 E. Selma St., $1,025, 12/02/20

Patrick H. Davenport, Probate Judge of Houston County, Rebecca Parrish, East Burdeshaw Street, $116.02, 12/02/20

James O. McDowell, LBJ Investments LLC and Mary F. Walker, 5425 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $155,000, 12/02/20

Gary Lawrence Johnston, Martha Johnston, Crimson Road, Cowarts, $2,000, 12/02/20

Leland J. Palonen and Debbie S. Palonen, Earl E. Stuart, 107 Oakley Drive, $215,000, 12/02/20

Cathy Pitts Adams, Joan Pitts Herig and Sybil Clark Pitts, Andre LeKeith Ward, 0 Providence Road and 1059 Providence Road, $185,000, 12/02/20

BMC Properties LLC, Limitless Development LLC, 2605 Choctaw St., $123,000, 12/02/20

SunSouth Bank, Carson H. Tew, 902 Selkirk Drive, $120,000, 12/03/20

Jason Brown and Shelley Brown, Rigoberto Olea-Amado and Yoalid Mejia Boreta, 1883 Wicksburg Road, Newton, $184,000, 12/03/20

PMAC LLC, Karen Reed Russ, 106 Legends Court, $120,000, 12/03/20

Circle City Telcom Equipment Leasing Company Inc., Susan Johnson and Christ Johnson, 103 Gaines St., $60,000, 12/03/20

Rent It LLC, Joe Eddie Moore III and Amber Wilkins, 117 Melrose Lane, $166,000, 12/03/20

Larry C. Roberts and Clara Sue Roberts, Robert W. Braden and Jennifer Braden, 4.388 acres on 605 Boys Club Road, $75,000, 12/03/20

Lawrence Scott Murphy and Jennie O. Murphy, Clifton Dwayne Baird and Sharon Faye Baird, 160 High Point Road, Newton, $255,000, 12/03/20

Ian M. Worrell and Jennifer A. Worrell, Lawrence S. Murphy and Jennie O. Murphy, 1309 Osceola St., $213,000, 12/03/20

Sheila J. Thomley and Bobby M. Thomley, Jonathan Ard and Adriana Ard, 405 Olympia Drive, $313,000, 12/03/20

Galen Nance Price, Wiregrass Leasing Company LLC, 301 Denise St., $85,000, 12/03/20

Danny Bonner and Sharlette Bonner, Casey Duana Bonner and Wendy Michell Bonner, 35 +/- acres, Antioch Road, $60,000, 12/03/20

Enrico Fenzi and Amalia Fenzi, David Daniel Tindall, 255 Folsom Road, $295,000, 12/03/20

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Thomas Hawthorne and Lynette Hawthorne, 601 Cotton Ridge Lane, $179,380, 12/03/20

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 189 and 213 Puent Drive, $116,000, 12/03/20

Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity Inc., Alabama Blossoms LLC, 408 E. Lafayette St., $22,000, 12/03/20

Justin Dodson and Jessie Dodson, Michael Quinn Cunningham and Yahnna Cunningham, 464 Barfield Road, Cowarts, $130,000, 12/03/20

Eddie Lundy, Double T LLC, 2078 Old U.S. 84, Gordon, $45,000, 12/03/20

Steven E. Mashburn and Janet P. Mashburn, Victoria A. Austin and George E. Austin, 102 Sandy Springs Road, $292,000, 12/03/20

Dawn Dunning Theune f/k/a Dawn W. Dunning and Robert J. Theune, Aaron B. McKinley and Aleigha McKinley, 105 Heron Way, $999,000, 12/03/20

Lloyd Douglas Golden, William Kevin O’Brien and Allison Lynn O’Brien, 221 McDaniel Road, Ashford, $70,000, 12/03/20

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Michael Brooks, 232 Daphne Drive, $317,000, 12/03/20

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Paul Smith and Brandie Smith, 116 Sugarberry Road, $173,508, 12/03/20

