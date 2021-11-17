Houston County real estate transfers Nov. 8-10, 2021

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Melonee Skipper Hodges, Donald Scott Buhl and Melissa Joy Buhl, 1786 George Road, $5,000, 11/08/21
Rebecca J. Parrish, MMA Holdings LLC, 604 Collier St., $10,000, 11/08/21
Christopher K. Kuttner, Donna M. Grijak, 355 Phillips Road, Cottonwood, $115,000, 11/08/21
Patrick H. Davenport, Tami F. Black and John Forehand, Zachary P. Smith and Shelby L. Smith, 2159 E. Cottonwood Road, $140,000, 11/08/21
Erik Ayers Lindholm, Personal Representative of The Estate of Cheryl Lindholm Browning, William B. Oliver and Monica F. Oliver, 1503 Houston St., $215,000, 11/08/21
Henry Banks Jr., Jerry Lee Bush, Susie Mae Safford, Ruby Dean Sisk, Sheila Ann Sisk, Shandra Mitchell, Gwendolyn Calloway, and Jerry Lee Bush, Personal Representative of The Estate of Willie Bush, Robert Christopher Bennett and Mary Lynn Bennett, 68.133 +/- acres, Ed Tolar Road, Pansey, $170,000, 11/08/21
ServisFirst Bank, Schmitz Properties LLC, 6 Watford Place, $60,000, 11/08/21
Mary T. Jarrett LLC, Tabor Properties LLC, 2043 Montgomery Hwy., $375,000, 11/08/21
Debra Trawick, Katherine Ramsey, 2405 Middleton Road, $25,000, 11/08/21
James Gilmore and Jenny Gilmore, Cynthia Cathy Enfinger and Gary Eugene Enfinger, 110 Coventry Court, $150,000, 11/08/21
Gregory M. Wells and Stephanie L. Wells, Kelvin Michael Rice and Lauren Madison Pennington Rice, 623 Westbrook Road, $430,000, 11/08/21
Estate of Martha Dianne Holland, Craig Steven Holland and Clay Stuart Holland, Sheila Bell, TBD Holland Road, Newton, $12,620, 11/08/21
Estate of Willie Faye Hamm, Robin Charles Swipes, 159 Candle Brook Drive, $142,500, 11/08/21
John Coleman, Emanuel Bravo Alvarez, 0 Cowart Creek, $35,000, 11/08/21
Roy Rogers, Nicholas J. Sonnier and Vanessa Faye Sonnier, 303 Waynesboro Way, $213,000, 11/08/21
CWS LLC, SMB Land LLC, 41 lots, Ridgeland Road, $1,433,250, 11/08/21
Michael Shannon Sheppard and Jennifer L. Sheppard, Warren Reeves, 202 Pinetree Drive, $357,000, 11/08/21
Christopher D. Sanders and Marie Sanders, Michael Shannon Shepard and Jennifer Lynn Sheppard, 504 Riveredge Parkway, $430,000, 11/08/21
Diane H. Caldwell, Salvatore Russotto and Muriel Russotto, 204 Melrose Lane, $168,500, 11/08/21
Teena M. Allen et al, Rocshun Lamar Mathis and Tiana Roshay Mathis, 506 Thunderbird Drive, $87,500, 11/08/21
Franksisco Josea Guadiana and Shellyanne Guadiana, Erik Welk and Tori Lanea Riley, 773 Woodland Drive, $160,000, 11/08/21
Charlotte B. Miller and Jacqueline B. Segrest, A.W. Herndon Oil, 1817 Montgomery Highway, $300,000, 11/08/21
Stephen W. Amanzio, Salvatore C. Amanzio and Amparo Amanzio, 100 Mill Ridge Road, $225,000, 11/08/21
Regina Carroll, Samantha Askew and Steven Askew, 178 Allen Wells Road, $297,000, 11/09/21
John A. Zapor and Julie R. Zapor, Eric F. Stephens, 1202 Scenic View Drive, $217,000, 11/09/21
Joseph D. Radler and Kelly A. Hyre, Chad Stephen Wheelock and Jennifer Leigh Newman, 2201 Dykes St., $73,000, 11/09/21
William James Ffalzgraff Jr. and Rachael Bradley Pfalzgraff, Abraham Lee Swisher, Parcel A 3.14 acres South County Road 33, $36,000, 11/09/21
Sharon D. Graves, Hunter L. Tedder and Charlsie P. Bryant, 1225 Fletcher Smith Road, Cottonwood, $215,000, 11/09/21
Todd E. Buhr and Michelle B. Buhr, Michael J. Cousins, 100 Rambling Way, $175,000, 11/09/21
Jacob Andrew Anderson and Sarah Anderson, Vinaykumar Chimanlal Patel, 143 Ridgecrest Loop, $305,900, 11/09/21
David Mauldin, Shalonda Marie Brooks, 1246 Middleton Road, $198,700, 11/09/21
Joseph Taylor Bass and Laura L. Pelham Bass, Ma Lester Dempsey, 148 Dempsey Road, Ashford, $160,000, 11/09/21
Mary F. Gappa, Hope Homes LLC, 205 Palmetto St., $72,500, 11/09/21
Carl A. Dickerson and Vivian W. Dickerson, Trotter Real Estates LLC, 1206 Frederick Road, $15,000, 11/09/21
Margaret D. Tutwiler, SHB Investments LLC, 12414 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, $30,000, 11/09/21
Gayle H. Brannon Revocable Trust Agreement, Chemco Properties LLC, 114 and 116 OBrannon Park Drive, $210,000, 11/09/21
Susan Scarbrough, Terry Lee Walker Jr., 1112 W. Burdeshaw St., $89,900, 11/09/21
Heath Brown and Courtney A. Brown, Emily Elizabeth Singleton and Susan Manning Cowart, 502 Landview Drive, Taylor, $135,000, 11/09/21
Larry W. Turvin, Jerry D. Thomley and Joan H. Thomley, 695 Hanners Road, Newton, $99,900, 11/09/21
Winnie Salisbury f/k/a Winnie R. Fluellen, Ronald A. Foster and Sara E. Webb, 2605 Creekwood Drive, $79,000, 11/10/21
John P. Cornetto, Jeanie Marie Frederick, 1226 Sandbed Road, Newton, $225,000, 11/10/21
Jerrad Hatcher, Wiregrass Leasing Company LLC, 231 Dahlia Drive, Taylor, $87,000, 11/10/21
Larry L. Smith and Nora Smith, John Edwin Morris and Janice Buie Morris, 100 Cedar Chase Drive, $376,715, 11/10/21
William M. Beason, Wiregrass Leasing Company LLC, 312 Brushfire Drive, $133,000, 11/10/21
James Barton Regan Jr., Echo Properties LLC, 885 N. Park Ave., $90,000, 11/10/21
Deborah E. Hughes f/k/a Deborah L. Hughes, Jennifer Greenwell, 449 Settlement Road, $68,650, 11/10/21