Houston County real estate transfers Oct. 12-14, 2021

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Aaron K. Palmer and Julie M. Palmer, Gregory B. Thomas and Eugenia Stark Thomas, 1210 Hillbrook Road, $350,000, 10/12/21
Jefferson Speight, Gary Sam Monk and Debra Sue Monk, 1724 Hopkins Road, Webb, $278,000, 10/12/21
Dennis L. Onan and Judy R. Onan, Blake Robert South, 234 Okeechobee Drive, $187,000, 10/12/21
Terry L. Watkins, The Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority, 405 W. Burdeshaw St., $300,000, 10/12/21
Ryne J. Walker and Lindsey D. Walker, Jared Moring, 1120 Cornell Ave., $225,000, 10/12/21
Nancy Hein Covert, Don R. Williams II and Carly Glass Williams, 104 Cardinal Court, $250,000, 10/12/21
Dennis Cook and Beverly Cook, David J. Richardson, 1192 Blackman Road, $145,000, 10/12/21
Home Properties Inc., Edward Freeman and Marilyn Freeman, 0 S. County Road 33, Ashford, $28,000, 10/12/21
Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Mr. Cooper, David Salinovich and Laura Salinovich, 3356 County Road 203, $136,500, 10/12/21
Kenneth Lee St. Pierre Sr. and Nancie D. St. Pierre, Joseph D’Wayne Taylor and Brandy Jane Taylor, 207 Boulder Drive, $297,500, 10/12/21
Randy Alan Weaver and Jane Tucci Weaver, Michael D. Pinnella, 2440 Westgate Parkway, $176,000, 10/12/21
David Mauldin, David Asbill Sr. and David Asbill Jr., 0 Sandbed Road, Newton, $30,000, 10/12/21
Charles B. Napier, Rainier Homes LLC, Lot 10 West Cook Road, Taylor, $32,000, 10/12/21
Mary Ann Tindell and Barbara Lewis, Charles Wayne Dillard, 2410 Stonewood Drive, $190,000, 10/12/21
Sam Larry Jones Jr., Tony Smith, 64 Glenwood Estates, Kinsey, $332,000, 10/12/21
Roy D. Henderson Jr. and Kimberly D. Henderson, Tiana Marie Crudup Harewood, 3014 Nottingham Way, $112,500, 10/12/21
Brunetta Brannon and Shirley Waters, Duoy Cuong Hong Tran and Vy Phuong Tran, 102 Trenton Court, $198,300, 10/12/21
Clayton Realty Company LLC, 2308 N. Range LLC, 2308 N. Range St., $923,823, 10/12/21
Jose Alejandro Ramirez Sanchez, Jose Hernandez and Marilyn Carroll, 1710 Graduate St., $29,500, 10/12/21
Marion Oates Leiter Charles Revocable Trust, SA Fulford LLC, 115 +/- acres, 0 Sewell Road, $330,625, 10/12/21
King’s Crossing LLC, Henry Quintero Real Estate LLC, Lots 3 and 4, 2nd addition, King’s Crossing Subdivision, $40,000, 10/12/21
Larry C. Roberts and Clara Sue Roberts, Lee Messick and Krystal Messick, 2.028 acres on Highway 605, $30,428, 10/12/21
Larry C. Roberts and Clara Sue Roberts, Robert W. Braden and Jennifer Braden, 2.028 acres on Highway 605, $30,428, 10/12/21
J. Henry Williams and Janice Williams, Ratchadaporn McQuade and Patrick Jonathan McQuade, 105 Glenfinnan Way, $305,000, 10/12/21
Richard D. Cleveland, Robert S. Cleveland and Kenneth E. Cleveland, Wiregrass Restoration LLC, 1205 Magnolia Ave., $200,000, 10/12/21
Jerry Franklin Brown and Mildred E. Brown, Robert Earl Ballor II, 702 Wimbledon Drive, $166,500, 10/12/21
Timothy Wiley Shirley, Gary N. Bowman, 588 Waterford Way, Ashford, $40,000, 10/12/21
Samuel Christopher Money and Carolyn M. Money, Dana Lang Cody, 104 Rosetta Circle, $255,000, 10/12/21
Jeremy Roberts and Courtney Wilson, Gretchen M. Ryle and Robert L. Jones, 112 Hidden Sunset Drive, $128,500, 10/12/21
James M. Downs and Patricia H. Downs, Jonathan Andrew Harbuck and Robin L. Harbuck, 1205 Monte Carlo Drive, $172,500, 10/12/21
Sananjay Singh and Himanshu Rathore, Hayes Battles and Loghan Battles, 210 Folsom Road, $268,000, 10/12/21
Patricia J. Guarino, City of Dothan, 0.06 acre, 0.05 acre, 0.06 acre and Honeysuckle Road Improvements Phase I-Tract 15, $60,000, 10/12/21
Patricia J. Guarino, City of Dothan, 0.06 acre, 0.05 acre, 0.06 acre and Honeysuckle Road Improvement Phase I-Tract 15, $500, 10/12/21
Patricia J. Guarino, City of Dothan, easement -- line clearing, guy and anchor rights, $500, 10/12/21
Van Hoai Nguyen and Linh Tran Truc Nghiem, Cyrenthia Denise Thompson, 504 Falcon Drive, $106,000, 10/13/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Terry Dean Selser Jr. and Christine Heather Selser, 409 Paxton Loop, $340,046, 10/13/21
Julie George Living Trust, Governor Jackson II, 0 Fairway Drive, $45,000, 10/13/21
The Titan Group LLC, Melba S. Lisenby, 1756 W. Selma St., $93,000, 10/13/21
Benjamin Saliba and Kathryn Schneider Saliba, Hillary McLemore and Joshua H. Pybus, 215 Wicklow Drive, $350,000, 10/13/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Michael Warren Johnson Jr. and Felecia Ann Johnson, 285 Paxton Loop, $364,763, 10/13/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Jeffery Eugene Rivers, 255 Sandbed Road, Newton, $297,838, 10/13/21
Margie Bockhorst Revocable Trust, Steve Howard Rentz and Deborah Lynn Rentz, 20 acres on Coot Adams Road, Ashford, $57,502, 10/13/21
Margie Bockhorst Revocable Trust, Luciano Flores Jr. and Debra Kay Flores, 7 acres on Coot Adams Road, Ashford, $20,125.70, 10/13/21
Margie Bockhorst Revocable Trust, Jason Robert Flores and Karen Elizabeth Flores, 70.63 acres on Coot Adams Road, Ashford, $201,257, 10/13/21
Troy Oates and Christy L. Oates, Stephanie Bradley, 644 E. Cottonwood Road, $35,000, 10/13/21
Tallulah G. Snell, Rebecca G. Gregory, Charla Maddox McKoy, Vicki Maddox Martin, Laura Maddox Everett and Melissa Maddox Thornell, Stephen L. Hughes and Nealy Y. Hughes, 0 Woodham Road, $320,000, 10/13/21
Laken Danielle Pitchford, Thomas M. Dalton and Melissa Dalton, 286 Prevatt Road, $395,000, 10/13/21
Darran D. Williams and Wanda R. Williams, Norma M. Barrios, 701 Tacoma St., $13,500, 10/13/21
Benjamin M. Coale and Olivia D. Coale f/k/a Olivia D. Thomas, Glen Jones and Evelyn Jones, 150 Radford Circle, $112,000, 10/13/21
Jeannie H. Mathews, Fred Alden Blackwell III, 406 N. Englewood Ave., $125,000, 10/14/21
S & S Development Company LLP, John Lucas Inc., Lot 7, 1st Ave., Ashford, $17,000, 10/14/21
Home Oil Company Inc., Larry Winston Smith Jr., acreage on Clayton Road, Ashford, $127,205, 10/14/21
S & S Development Company LLP, John Lucas Inc., Lot 6, 1st Ave., Ashford, $17,000, 10/14/21
S & S Development Company LLP, John Lucas Inc., Lot 5, 1st Ave., Ashford, $17,000, 10/14/21
Keeth Elexander Miller, Ritesh Mohan, 1003 N. Alice, 821 S. Appletree and 902 Greentree Ave., $47,000, 10/14/21
Teresa Chestnut, Rached Yusuf, 3 parcels, East North Street, Columbia, $28,000, 10/14/21
Drew A. Kriser and Nathan Kriser, Eleanor Moore, 0.4 +/- acres, Skipper Road, Rehobeth, 10/14/21
Ida Carolyn Ballard Braswell and Remer E. Braswell, Christina M. Broadaway, 509 Rutgers Road, $250,000, 10/14/21
Shedrick Smith, Brick & Mortar Investments LLC, 103 George Cook St., Ashford, $40,000, 10/14/21
Houston County Judge of Probate Patrick H. Davenport and Irish Gail Edwards, Doug Shumate, 209 Morgan St., $900, 10/14/21
Estate of Brian Thomas Taylor, deceased, David Alan Benton II and Casey Benton, 11096 S. State Hwy. 605, Slocomb, $325,000, 10/14/21
Estate of Willie Dixon Jr., deceased, Kyeong Lee, 1003 Worthy Ave., $56,000, 10/14/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Michael D’Angelo Murphy and Keely Alyssa Johnson, 286 Puent Drive, $324,233, 10/14/21