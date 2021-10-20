 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Houston County real estate transfers Oct. 12-14, 2021
0 Comments

Houston County real estate transfers Oct. 12-14, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
dot generic real estate transactions 4 generic.jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Aaron K. Palmer and Julie M. Palmer, Gregory B. Thomas and Eugenia Stark Thomas, 1210 Hillbrook Road, $350,000, 10/12/21

Jefferson Speight, Gary Sam Monk and Debra Sue Monk, 1724 Hopkins Road, Webb, $278,000, 10/12/21

Dennis L. Onan and Judy R. Onan, Blake Robert South, 234 Okeechobee Drive, $187,000, 10/12/21

Terry L. Watkins, The Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority, 405 W. Burdeshaw St., $300,000, 10/12/21

Ryne J. Walker and Lindsey D. Walker, Jared Moring, 1120 Cornell Ave., $225,000, 10/12/21

Nancy Hein Covert, Don R. Williams II and Carly Glass Williams, 104 Cardinal Court, $250,000, 10/12/21

Dennis Cook and Beverly Cook, David J. Richardson, 1192 Blackman Road, $145,000, 10/12/21

Home Properties Inc., Edward Freeman and Marilyn Freeman, 0 S. County Road 33, Ashford, $28,000, 10/12/21

Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Mr. Cooper, David Salinovich and Laura Salinovich, 3356 County Road 203, $136,500, 10/12/21

Kenneth Lee St. Pierre Sr. and Nancie D. St. Pierre, Joseph D’Wayne Taylor and Brandy Jane Taylor, 207 Boulder Drive, $297,500, 10/12/21

Randy Alan Weaver and Jane Tucci Weaver, Michael D. Pinnella, 2440 Westgate Parkway, $176,000, 10/12/21

David Mauldin, David Asbill Sr. and David Asbill Jr., 0 Sandbed Road, Newton, $30,000, 10/12/21

Charles B. Napier, Rainier Homes LLC, Lot 10 West Cook Road, Taylor, $32,000, 10/12/21

Mary Ann Tindell and Barbara Lewis, Charles Wayne Dillard, 2410 Stonewood Drive, $190,000, 10/12/21

Sam Larry Jones Jr., Tony Smith, 64 Glenwood Estates, Kinsey, $332,000, 10/12/21

Roy D. Henderson Jr. and Kimberly D. Henderson, Tiana Marie Crudup Harewood, 3014 Nottingham Way, $112,500, 10/12/21

Brunetta Brannon and Shirley Waters, Duoy Cuong Hong Tran and Vy Phuong Tran, 102 Trenton Court, $198,300, 10/12/21

Clayton Realty Company LLC, 2308 N. Range LLC, 2308 N. Range St., $923,823, 10/12/21

Jose Alejandro Ramirez Sanchez, Jose Hernandez and Marilyn Carroll, 1710 Graduate St., $29,500, 10/12/21

Marion Oates Leiter Charles Revocable Trust, SA Fulford LLC, 115 +/- acres, 0 Sewell Road, $330,625, 10/12/21

King’s Crossing LLC, Henry Quintero Real Estate LLC, Lots 3 and 4, 2nd addition, King’s Crossing Subdivision, $40,000, 10/12/21

Larry C. Roberts and Clara Sue Roberts, Lee Messick and Krystal Messick, 2.028 acres on Highway 605, $30,428, 10/12/21

Larry C. Roberts and Clara Sue Roberts, Robert W. Braden and Jennifer Braden, 2.028 acres on Highway 605, $30,428, 10/12/21

J. Henry Williams and Janice Williams, Ratchadaporn McQuade and Patrick Jonathan McQuade, 105 Glenfinnan Way, $305,000, 10/12/21

Richard D. Cleveland, Robert S. Cleveland and Kenneth E. Cleveland, Wiregrass Restoration LLC, 1205 Magnolia Ave., $200,000, 10/12/21

Jerry Franklin Brown and Mildred E. Brown, Robert Earl Ballor II, 702 Wimbledon Drive, $166,500, 10/12/21

Timothy Wiley Shirley, Gary N. Bowman, 588 Waterford Way, Ashford, $40,000, 10/12/21

Samuel Christopher Money and Carolyn M. Money, Dana Lang Cody, 104 Rosetta Circle, $255,000, 10/12/21

Jeremy Roberts and Courtney Wilson, Gretchen M. Ryle and Robert L. Jones, 112 Hidden Sunset Drive, $128,500, 10/12/21

James M. Downs and Patricia H. Downs, Jonathan Andrew Harbuck and Robin L. Harbuck, 1205 Monte Carlo Drive, $172,500, 10/12/21

Sananjay Singh and Himanshu Rathore, Hayes Battles and Loghan Battles, 210 Folsom Road, $268,000, 10/12/21

Patricia J. Guarino, City of Dothan, 0.06 acre, 0.05 acre, 0.06 acre and Honeysuckle Road Improvements Phase I-Tract 15, $60,000, 10/12/21

Patricia J. Guarino, City of Dothan, 0.06 acre, 0.05 acre, 0.06 acre and Honeysuckle Road Improvement Phase I-Tract 15, $500, 10/12/21

Patricia J. Guarino, City of Dothan, easement -- line clearing, guy and anchor rights, $500, 10/12/21

Van Hoai Nguyen and Linh Tran Truc Nghiem, Cyrenthia Denise Thompson, 504 Falcon Drive, $106,000, 10/13/21

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Terry Dean Selser Jr. and Christine Heather Selser, 409 Paxton Loop, $340,046, 10/13/21

Julie George Living Trust, Governor Jackson II, 0 Fairway Drive, $45,000, 10/13/21

The Titan Group LLC, Melba S. Lisenby, 1756 W. Selma St., $93,000, 10/13/21

Benjamin Saliba and Kathryn Schneider Saliba, Hillary McLemore and Joshua H. Pybus, 215 Wicklow Drive, $350,000, 10/13/21

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Michael Warren Johnson Jr. and Felecia Ann Johnson, 285 Paxton Loop, $364,763, 10/13/21

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Jeffery Eugene Rivers, 255 Sandbed Road, Newton, $297,838, 10/13/21

Margie Bockhorst Revocable Trust, Steve Howard Rentz and Deborah Lynn Rentz, 20 acres on Coot Adams Road, Ashford, $57,502, 10/13/21

Margie Bockhorst Revocable Trust, Luciano Flores Jr. and Debra Kay Flores, 7 acres on Coot Adams Road, Ashford, $20,125.70, 10/13/21

Margie Bockhorst Revocable Trust, Jason Robert Flores and Karen Elizabeth Flores, 70.63 acres on Coot Adams Road, Ashford, $201,257, 10/13/21

Troy Oates and Christy L. Oates, Stephanie Bradley, 644 E. Cottonwood Road, $35,000, 10/13/21

Tallulah G. Snell, Rebecca G. Gregory, Charla Maddox McKoy, Vicki Maddox Martin, Laura Maddox Everett and Melissa Maddox Thornell, Stephen L. Hughes and Nealy Y. Hughes, 0 Woodham Road, $320,000, 10/13/21

Laken Danielle Pitchford, Thomas M. Dalton and Melissa Dalton, 286 Prevatt Road, $395,000, 10/13/21

Darran D. Williams and Wanda R. Williams, Norma M. Barrios, 701 Tacoma St., $13,500, 10/13/21

Benjamin M. Coale and Olivia D. Coale f/k/a Olivia D. Thomas, Glen Jones and Evelyn Jones, 150 Radford Circle, $112,000, 10/13/21

Jeannie H. Mathews, Fred Alden Blackwell III, 406 N. Englewood Ave., $125,000, 10/14/21

S & S Development Company LLP, John Lucas Inc., Lot 7, 1st Ave., Ashford, $17,000, 10/14/21

Home Oil Company Inc., Larry Winston Smith Jr., acreage on Clayton Road, Ashford, $127,205, 10/14/21

S & S Development Company LLP, John Lucas Inc., Lot 6, 1st Ave., Ashford, $17,000, 10/14/21

S & S Development Company LLP, John Lucas Inc., Lot 5, 1st Ave., Ashford, $17,000, 10/14/21

Keeth Elexander Miller, Ritesh Mohan, 1003 N. Alice, 821 S. Appletree and 902 Greentree Ave., $47,000, 10/14/21

Teresa Chestnut, Rached Yusuf, 3 parcels, East North Street, Columbia, $28,000, 10/14/21

Drew A. Kriser and Nathan Kriser, Eleanor Moore, 0.4 +/- acres, Skipper Road, Rehobeth, 10/14/21

Ida Carolyn Ballard Braswell and Remer E. Braswell, Christina M. Broadaway, 509 Rutgers Road, $250,000, 10/14/21

Shedrick Smith, Brick & Mortar Investments LLC, 103 George Cook St., Ashford, $40,000, 10/14/21

Houston County Judge of Probate Patrick H. Davenport and Irish Gail Edwards, Doug Shumate, 209 Morgan St., $900, 10/14/21

Estate of Brian Thomas Taylor, deceased, David Alan Benton II and Casey Benton, 11096 S. State Hwy. 605, Slocomb, $325,000, 10/14/21

Estate of Willie Dixon Jr., deceased, Kyeong Lee, 1003 Worthy Ave., $56,000, 10/14/21

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Michael D’Angelo Murphy and Keely Alyssa Johnson, 286 Puent Drive, $324,233, 10/14/21

Michael Bernard Semeniuk and Amy P. Semeniuk, Debra Ann Anderson, 127 Winthrop Court, $212,000, 10/14/21

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Kasie Leigh Rice, 370 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $267,303, 10/14/21

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This snake ancestor apparently trapped prey with four tiny feet

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert