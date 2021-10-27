Houston County real estate transfers Oct. 18-21, 2021

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Target 10 Investments LLC, Deerfield LLC, 121 Naomi Drive, $30,000, 10/18/21
Target 10 Investments LLC, Deerfield LLC, 791 Headland Ave., $40,000, 10/18/21
Target 10 Investments LLC, Deerfield LLC, 913 Fountain St., $55,000, 10/18/21
Target 10 Investments LLC, Deerfield LLC, 1151 Fountain St., $44,500, 10/18/21
Target 10 Investments LLC, Deerfield LLC, 1964 S. Alice St., $30,000, 10/18/21
Estate of Barbara Jean Seay, deceased, Rickey C. Gaines, 2208 Glen Haven Drive, $128,000, 10/18/21
Madie L. Moulton, Smith Brothers Real Estate Investments LLC, 1215 Petty St., $59,000, 10/18/21
Glen C. Jones and Evelyn Jones, Shontoria Worlds, 100 Erie Drive, $199,000, 10/18/21
Beatrice Lynn Pfalzgraff fka Beatrice L. Parrish, Cynthia Elaine Davis, Arthur Earon Davis and Kimberly Denise Davis, 101 Bartlet Lane, $175,000, 10/18/21
Cynthia Davis and Arthur Earon Davis, Madison Alondra Perez, 141 Lisa Circle, $115,000, 10/18/21
Madie L. Moulton, Rosalindo Vasquez Gomez and Maria Andrea Diaz Lopez, 2224 S. Park Ave., $75,000, 10/18/21
John P. Hatcher and Peggy J. Hatcher, Jesse Peters, 2090 Wicksburg Road, Newton, $150,000, 10/18/21
Susan Frumin, Linda Rosh and Roberta Marblestone, Andrew B. Leeman and Jewel Leeman, 210 W. Washington St., $300,000, 10/18/21
Robert P. Bergeron IV and Traci H. Bergeron, Benjamin Coale and Olivia Davis Coale, 200 Royal Orleans Court, $345,000, 10/18/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Jay Patrick Shipman and Charlotte Whatley Shipman, 235 Windemere Lane, $99,275, 10/18/21
Earl Harrison, Tracy Adams, 7418 Houston County 81, Gordon, $60,000, 10/18/21
Randall T. Boothe, Kaylee Hawthorne, 109 Periwinkle Court, Taylor, $131,000, 10/18/21
Larry R. Lee and Kath O. Lee, Amanda Lee Williams and Cody Michael Williams, 1705 Haisten Drive, $215,500, 10/18/21
Leslie Everett, Executrix of Estate of Barbara Wasdin, Allissa Ross, 244 Mikado Drive, Kinsey, $120,000, 10/18/21
Brittaney McLean Wray and Michael Q. Wray, Daniel Bristow and Sherron Newton Bristow, 1808 Haisten Drive, $166,300, 10/18/21
Montgomery Highway LLC, Tarry L. Watkins, 1676 Montgomery Highway, $365,000, 10/18/21
Brian Ross Hickner and Jordan M. Hickner, Patricia Carol McNeal, 501 Eton Drive, $264,000, 10/18/21
Betty W. Brewer and Robert W. Brewer, Thomas J. Truschka, 617 Earline Road, $175,000, 10/18/21
Ciecierski Remodeling and Construction LLC, Lynda Ann Williford and Thomas Lamar Williford, 101 Sandpiper Lane, $188,877, 10/18/21
Jules Summerford Clemmons and Haley Clemmons, John Speights Jr. and Lauren Taylor Speights, 433 Enon Road, Ashford, $420,000, 10/19/21
Suter Corporation Inc., DTD Estates LLC, 1005 S. Range St., $7,000, 10/19/21
Harold King and Eunice King, Johnnetta Baskin, 108 Lakeside Drive, $440,000, 10/19/21
3G Construction LLC, Larry Bailey, 80 Lizzy Court, Cowarts, $231,000, 10/19/21
Willie Fred McNealey and Alice M. McNealey, Kalimah D. Thompson and Nicholas D. Oglesby Sr., 0 Cherryhill Court, $16,000, 10/19/21
Dorothy J. Raby and Frederick D. Raby, Roger Alan Newman and Lana Marie Newman, 28 Williamsburg Place, $255,000, 10/19/21
Michael F. Hall and Janet W. Hall, LaTanya Buchanan, 101 Arapahoe Lane, Midland City, $212,000, 10/19/21
Melinda Blue, J. Henry Williams and Janice Williams, 5218 Fortner St., $350,000, 10/19/21
C & K Weeks Properties LLC, Katherine Acreman, 115 Hidden Sunset Drive, $124,500, 10/19/21
Larry C. Roberts and Clara Sue Roberts, Kristina Richards, 1 acre, Boys Club Road, $30,000, 10/19/21
Angus Louis Miller Jr., Timothy Craig Silavent and Pamela Childers, 1807 Dale Court, $149,900, 10/19/21
Brandon Mayfield, Austin R. Padgett and Elizabeth Howard, 176 Golf View Drive, $180,000, 10/19/21
John E. Smith and Martha S. Smith f/k/a Martha S. Schryer, Laura Wise Keinat, 768 Westgate Parkway, $221,000, 10/19/21
Ciecierski Remodeling and Construction LLC, James Turner and Jeanne Turner, 129 Thistlewood Drive, $151,900, 10/19/21
Ralph J. Wright Jr. and Lara M. Kosolapoff-Wright, Falin Williams, 123 S. Roberta Ave., $175,000, 10/19/21
Kriser Homes South Inc., Philip Mizell and Princess Mizell, 5579 S. Park Ave., $299,900, 10/20/21
William Jansen King and Lesley H. King, Curtis L. Bock and Cheryl L. Bock, 1112 Orchard Circle, $329,900, 10/20/21
Kenneth A. Starling and Deborah D. Starling, Fred W. Phillips Jr., 918 Yorktown Road, $93,500, 10/20/21
Madie L. Moulton, Chris Johnson and Susan Johnson, 312 Chandler St., $65,000, 10/20/21
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 447 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 10/20/21
Jesus Rodriguez Sr. and Maria F. Rodriguez, Maaz Najam, 221 Belhaven Drive, $213,000, 10/20/21
James and Sherrie Plummer, Cassandra DiGregorio, 0 Sandbed Road, Newton, $22,500, 10/20/21
William D. McFatter and Mildred T. McFatter, The Broadway Group LLC, 144 W. Grey Hodges Road, $250,000, 10/20/21
Tan Vo and Thanh Ho, Jordan D. Kincer, 204 Folsom Road, $275,000, 10/21/21
Foster Corner LLC, Deborah Glick, Trustee of The Deborah Glick Revocable Trust, 188 N. Foster St., $850,000, 10/21/21
Shelby White, Shawn Michael Tew and Tristen Janna Tew, 2802 Griffin Drive, $190,000, 10/21/21
Christopher E. Mitchell, Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity Inc., 1110 Alpine Lane, $65,000, 10/21/21
Blake Allen Floyd, Preston Eric Floyd and Preston Wayne Fennell, BLRCC Investments LLC, 3549 Hodgesville Road, $85,000, 10/21/21
Mike Gamble and Jane Gamble, Keith Damen Brady and Melodie Garrett Brady, 6609 County Road 22, Headland, $195,000, 10/21/21
Daniel McLean, Wendy McLean and Lucille Harris, J. McDonald Investments LLC, 309 Ontario Drive, $165,000, 10/21/21
Insignificant LLC, Madison Earl Development LLC, 102 and 104 Jennie Drive, $323,000, 10/21/21
Richard K. Tolbert Jr. and Pamela Tolbert, Lisa Mari Parks, 712 Virginia Drive, $105,100, 10/21/21
Janie Kathryn Dell Curtis, Jerry B. Dell, approximately 96 acres in Houston County, $77,500, 10/21/21
Estate of James Paul Johnson, deceased, Amy Johnson Malecki, Michael Olaf Johnson and Elizabeth Ann Johnson, Gay Bush and Kathy E. Bush, 2905 Peachtree Drive, $314,900, 10/21/21
Jeffrey Chad Roberts and Nicoel Roberts, Dan Lee Construction Co. Inc., Lot 5, West Cook Road, $35,000, 10/21/21
Gary A. Chavis, Julie B. Chance, 143 Coral Lane, $124,900, 10/21/21
Jon Michael Kelley, The Town of Rehobeth, 18.203 acres +/- near Hadden Road, $300,000, 10/21/21
Constantine Theodore Tampary and Cheyenne Y. Tampary, Charles G. Morgan and Carol P. Morgan, 402 Junaluska Ave., $140,000, 10/21/21
Emmanuel Etienne Segui De Carreras, Jazzmyne Kiara B. Riley, 1741 Denton Road, $176,900, 10/21/21