Houston County real estate transfers Oct. 19-22, 2020

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Beverly Shields, personal representative of Estate of Clyde Tyler, Barry J. Watford and Lisa Watford, 101 Berkeley Way, $269,700, 10/19/20
Ameris Bank, Chadwick R. Barrentine, 93.29 acres, Houston County Road 8, Pansey, $265,000, 10/19/20
Gail Evelyn Armstrong, Matthew Dillon Peoni, 401 Whatley Drive, $214,000, 10/19/20
Edward H. Efurd and Janet B. Efurd, Eugene Fody and Ronica Fody, 85 Hidden Springs Court, $259,900, 10/19/20
James H. Woodham and Patricia E. Woodham, Terry Lance Beasley and Michelle G. Beasley, 874 W. Grey Hodges Road, $251,000, 10/19/20
Lyle Albert Peluso Jr. and Meagan Doyal Peluso, Matthew Carothers and Kristen McLean Carothers, 509 Riveredge Parkway, $349,500, 10/19/20
NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, Wyatt Mooring, 509 Gene Terry Road, $67,500, 10/19/20
Federal National Mortgage Association, Johnathan Edward Bond, 1901 Fairway Drive, $129,500, 10/19/20
Republic Apartments LLC, Reserve Properties LLC, 291 Alabaster Drive, $2,955,000, 10/19/20
Tate O’Connor and Mary Grace O’Connor, Frans Erik Schonberg and Ann Christie Schonberg, 1602 Osceola St., $345,000, 10/19/20
Julie Palmer, John A. Walker and Donna H. Walker, Brookside Drive, Lot 12, Block F, 1st addition to Northwest Heights, $46,000, 10/19/20
Diversified Real Estate Development Inc., Michael Walters, 108 Halls Creek Lane, $219,900, 10/19/20
Walter Toombs and Joyce Toombs, Allen Owens and Kendra Ryan Owens, 200 Darlington Circle, $142,000, 10/19/20
Peak Odell III LLC, Dorinda Peterson Henry, 305 N. Edgewood Drive, $29,900, 10/19/20
James Nell Snellgrove, JoBeth Brid Burgoon and Joel William Weatherford Jr., 110 S. Roberta Ave., $177,400, 10/19/20
John K. Hoffman and Mary S. Hoffman, Abimael Hernandez and Sandra Y. Hernandez, 110 Pond Cypress Loop, Midland City, $310,000, 10/19/20
Billy Ray Wilson and Jenny Lynn Wilson, Patricia Denise Symister, 109 Knoxville Drive, $109,000, 10/19/20
Terry Davis and Virginia Davis, Susan Kennedy, 2700 Nottingham Way, Dothan, $94,000, 10/19/20
Walter L. Bowers Sr. and Denise Bowers, David M. McGonegal and Shannon R. McGonegal, 305 Glencoe Way, $375,000, 10/19/20
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Kelly Joy Rice and Benjamin T. Rice, 271 Puent Drive, $289,064, 10/20/20
Billy W. Parker and Hilda R. Parker, Michael Ray Pittman and Cassandra Newby Pittman, 105 Reseda Lane, $300,000, 10/20/20
Ciecierski Remodeling and Construction LLC, Kenyatta Bonds, 108 Thistlewood Drive, $137,800, 10/20/20
Ruby B. Harris a/k/a Ruby Harris, Lakiesha Green, 521 E. Selma St. and 531 E. Selma St., $40,000, 10/20/20
Michael Zendejas and Alicia Zendejas, Patrick W. Jones and Angela G. Jones, 106 Barnwell Lane, $254,000, 10/20/20
Desmond Mangal and Dhanmattie Mangal, Shelly Zack Smith, 317 Daniel Circle, $172,000, 10/20/20
Ashley Clark Matthews, Danny Paul Mallory and Pamela Davis Mallory, 206 Lincolnshire Way, $514,900, 10/20/20
Jean K. Golden, Robert L. Merrifield, 1087 Campbellton Highway, $133,500, 10/20/20
Christopher Paul Lane and Tabitha Dale Myers, Revina L. Collins, 413 Dexter Sr., $126,000, 10/20/20
Connie Logan Fuhr, Ahmed A. Anderson and Karen Joy P Natividad, 1602 Randall Road, $93,000, 10/20/20
Revocable Trust Agreement of Gayle Ingram Whitaker, William Jeffrey Carlisle and Allison Marie Carlisle, Turnpike Road, Gordon, $12,000, 10/20/20
Cliffton B. Wells and Jessica Wells, Aaron J. Walls and Dana Walls, 1054 Waddell Road, Gordon, $175,000, 10/20/20
Leonard M. Gilley Jr., Alexandria N. Griffin, 107 Dearborn Drive, $155,700, 10/20/20
Steven Russell Caldwell and Stacey Lawson Caldwell, Chad Dean Construction Inc., Lot 1 and 2 Boys Club Road, $30,000, 10/20/20
The Cove LLC, Timothy A. Pitts and Annette M. Pitts, 117 Mad River Lane, $40,000, 10/20/20
Michael Ray Adams and Teresa Adams, trustees of the Adams Living Trust, Kim Dawn Hill and James Hill, 106 Marella Court, $79,000, 10/20/20
Dan P. Riley, Paul M. Hinds and Tiffani C. Hinds, 222 Sherwood Drive, $55,000, 10/20/20
Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity Inc., Asia Jackson, 305 Atlanta St. and 603 Vassar St., $2,000, 10/20/20
BMC Investment Group, 1208 Properties LLC, 307 Willowbrook Terrace, $125,000, 10/21/20
Martya Murakami, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 1911 Sullivan Drive, $43,430.53, 10/21/20
Kathy Deese, Robert Knie and Donna Knie, 106 Nashville Drive, $10,000, 10/21/20
Derek Deese, Robert Knie and Donna Knie, 1006 Cabot St., $15,000, 10/21/20
Michael M. Gordon, William A. Roughton Jr. and Angela R. Hitt, Norman E. Hooben and Deborah B. Hooben, 9 Parkplace Court, $175,000, 10/21/20
Vincent Dean Wright and Beverly Jane Wright, Elizabeth Wiley and Roger W. Wiley, 1 Williamsburg Place, $285,000, 10/21/20
Anthony Lynn Kemp and Doris Jane Kemp, Maria Coyt, 117 Massee Drive, $54,000, 10/21/20
Susan S. Blumberg, Larry Dennis Lee and Rhonda Crickett Lee, 101 Connemara Lane, $34,000, 10/21/20
Richard and Barbara McWhirter, Deborah S. Brazell, 1903 Saddlewood Trail, $64,000, 10/21/20
Brandon Harrell and Heather Harrell, William Sack and Elizabeth Sack, 404 Craftsman Drive, $290,000, 10/21/20
Terry E. Nix and Virginia E. Nix, Annie G. Tanner, 317 Trawick Road, $149,000, 10/21/20
James Rodney Reeves, Adam E. Schmidt and Lisa Schmidt, 2311 S. County Road 9, Newton, $80,000, 10/21/20
Wells Fargo Bank NA as trustee for John B. Brannan Jr. SDIRA, John D. Brown and Carrie M. Brown, 122 OBrannan Park Drive, $115,000, 10/21/20
Estate of Terrence Whitney Butler, Roger Arjoonsingh and Jilliam Arjoonsingh, 1364 Honeysuckle Road, $149,000, 10/21/20
Mallory-Tate Insurance Services LLC and Melody Kim Tate, Wiregrass Insurance LLC, 2426 S. Park Ave., $1,165,000, 10/22/20
Deborah S. Adkinson, Antonio F. Potter Sr. and Tammie L. Potter, 1209 Cannon Road, $35,000, 10/22/20
Charles S. Senn, Jeffrey Chad Roberts and Nicoel Roberts, 2817 Nottingham Way, $40,000, 10/22/20
William E. McRae III and Shannon S. McRae, Samuel Bryan Bratcher and Courtney Bratcher, 1603 Tacoma St., $475,000, 10/22/20
Bunyon D. Melvin and Ann Banks f/k/a Ann Melvin, Christopher Mark Cureton, 4110 Pansey Road, Pansey, $52,680.79, 10/22/20
Thomas W. McCloud, Tami Gina Miller, 303 Bent Oak Drive, $320,000, 10/22/20
Myra P. Morgan, Orion L. Hall, 123 Woodleigh Road, $115,000, 10/22/20
Aaron Walls a/k/a Aaron J. Walls and Dana Faye Walls, Billy Ray Wilson and Jenny Lynn Wilson, 1100 Iris Road, $178,700, 10/22/20
Bradford Creamer, Brandon Shirah, 700 Rollins Ave., $84,000, 10/22/20
Dennis H. Gamble, Patricia Ann Ganey, Peggy Jo Blocker, Joseph W. Gamble, Myra Jean McCraney and Carolyn P. Harrell, Ralph Lamely and Sharron Lamely, 3536 Bill Yance Road, Headland, $150,000, 10/22/20
