Houston County real estate transfers Oct. 25-28, 2021

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Micheal Dwayne Dykes Sr., Marcus Bianchetti and Ashley Bianchetti, 1202 Conti Road, $5,000, 10/25/21
Chad Dean Construction Inc., Tonya Adams, 1.2 acres, Boys Club Road, $27,000, 10/25/21
Philip Terry Atkinson and Martha Jenkins Atkinson, Joel WM Weatherford and Cynthia Weatherford, 3103 Mockingbird Lane, $495,000, 10/25/21
Michael Harold Tew, Barbara Carol Tew and Kenneth Lamar Tew, Larry G. Flippo, 108 Prentice Court, $196,500, 10/25/21
Kalia LLC, Drinda Yates, 325 Day Road, Ashford, $198,000, 10/25/21
Alvin D. Brock and Glenda G. Brock, Tim Allen Watson and Johnnie Mae Watson, 507 Main St., Ashford, $118,000, 10/25/21
David Allen McKern and Lisa McKern, Michael V. Henderson and Faith Hope Henderson, 105 Ridgecrest Loop, $249,900, 10/25/21
Ashley Nichole Smith fka Ashley N. Batson and Derek L. Smith, Jeremy Rollan, 110 W. Fontana Circle, $145,000, 10/25/21
KDP Properties LLC, Heather C. Gatewood and Joshua Gatewood, 6.57 acres, National Road, Rehobeth, $71,000, 10/25/21
Jeremy S. Johnson and Tianna C. Johnson, Jessice Nix Unterkofler, Jonathan B. Unterkofler, Terry Nix and Virginia Nix, 640 Sanders Road, Newton, $420,000, 10/25/21
Willie Frances Schrader, Timothy B. Green and Tammy Green, 1030 Baywood Road, $210,000, 10/25/21
Lary Mason and Jeanna Mason, William D. Sanders and Jeannine Sanders, 0 Crawford Road, Cowarts, $127,000, 10/25/21
Brian Henderson and Susan Burkett, James L. Burleson Jr. and Jeanie B. Burleson, 2701 Peachtree Drive, $340,000, 10/25/21
Brittany Cole f/k/a Brittany Owens and Michael Cole, Tony Irwin and Priscilla Bryan, 371 Berlin Road, $180,000, 10/25/21
Randy L. Brown and Kelly L. Brown, Michael Robert Cole and Brittany Marie Cole, 141 Crabapple Court, Rehobeth, $293,000, 10/25/21
Donal Wayne Goan and Eileen B. Goan, Brenda G. Towler and David W. Towler, 0 Fletcher Smith Road, Cottonwood, $5,000, 10/25/21
Michael G. Hall, Jeffrey Mark Hall, Kimberly R. Johnson and Karla K. Willis, Felix Hernandez and Linda Hernandez, 1109 Tate Drive, $97,000, 10/25/21
Cordaryl Knight and Christina D. Jackson, Cecil Casey and Jessyka Bagshaw, 110 Mannington Court, $222,000, 10/25/21
Dennis Alan Newton and Angela L. Newton, Daniel L. Fox and Jodi L. Fox, 306 Jones Road, Newton, $285,000, 10/25/21
Johnathan Andrew Martin, Jeffrey A. Dierberger and Alice W. Dierberger, 3444 Singletary Road, Lot 5, Slocomb, $26,455, 10/25/21
Andrew D. Ming and Morgan H. Ming, Justin Harden and Stephanie M. Harden, 843 Oppert Road, $232,000, 10/25/21
Judy White Detamore et al, Jere Whiddon Lawrence, 105 Boardwalk Lane, $400,000, 10/25/21
John E. Smith, Michael Tammaro, 519 Santolina Road, $135,000, 10/25/21
Jane Kriser Hall, Kriser Homes South Inc., 661 Littlefield Road, $25,000, 10/25/21
Sam Hubbard et al, Helms Farms Inc., 2240 Cumbie Road, Newton, $153,000, 10/25/21
Estate of Cathryn Martin, Gregory Wayne David, 3097 Omussee Road, $12,000, 10/25/21
Myra E. Floyd, Adam Hyland, 2031 Prevatt Road, $461,500, 10/25/21
Glenn Anthony Weber and Leslie Ann Weber, Brian Lee and Catherine Lee, 2080 Eddins Road, $400,000, 10/25/21
Echo Properties LLC, Alfredo Jimenez Diaz and Juana Mendez Ruiz Jtros, 606 E. Lafayette St., $27,000, 10/25/21
Joseph W. Jackson and Susan D. Jackson, Kyeong Lee, 2504 Evans Drive, $86,500, 10/26/21
Courtney R. Craddock, Lyubov Boemmel, 308 Ridgeland Road, $229,000, 10/26/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Beverly Thomas and Larry Thomas, 506 Billings Trail, $64,125, 10/26/21
Jon J. Gamble, Stuart Gamble, 206 E. Main St., $240,000, 10/26/21
Wallace Earl Reynolds, Sharon Renay Bruce and Steve Eddie Reynolds, 1643 Battles Road, Ashford, $60,770, 10/26/21
Danny Lamar Shute and Paula Campbell Shute, Sarah M. Goolsby, 2615 Sherrick Drive, $305,000, 10/26/21
John W. Hauser and Amy M. Hauser, Anthony G. Erickson and Trisha D. Erickson, 111 Pageland Road, $339,500, 10/26/21
James Hines and Yvonne Hines, Jeffrey Dean Culbreth and Crystal Jada Starling, 0 Glenwood Estates, Kinsey, $26,000, 10/26/21
Estate of Jennie M. Easley, Martha A. Boyd, 323 Young America Drive, $45,500, 10/26/21
Martha Judith Ayala, Timothy E. Hatcher and Sarah Jane Hatcher, 427 Orchard Circle, $225,000, 10/26/21
Keith B. Alford and April S. Alford, George Austin and Victoria Austin, 0 South County Road 33, Ashford, $47,500, 10/26/21
Norma McCloud, Lynn Edward Neal, 403 Lagrand Drive, $100,000, 10/26/21
Helms Farms Inc., Samuel Diefenbacher et al, 903 El Dorado Drive, $209,000, 10/26/21
Angela D. Etress, Ronald Van Buren and Joyce Michelle Van Buren, 171 Horne Road, $234,000, 10/26/21
Estate of Morris C. Wash, deceased, Timothy Bradley Philpot Jr., 107 Glenfinnan Way, $320,000, 10/27/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Kai Thomas Jacobson and Jazman Marie Jacobson, 271 Paxton Loop, $350,088, 10/27/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Charles Harold Davis and Linda Barlow Davis, 119 Bozeman Way, $375,270, 10/27/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Evan Michael Hood and Haleigh Bledsoe Hood, 246 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $231,500, 10/27/21
Chad Dean Construction Inc., Charlie L. Thomas, 6641 Eddins Road, $25,000, 10/27/21
Chad Dean Construction Inc., Charlie L. Thomas, 6641 Eddins Road, $266,800, 10/27/21
Michele L. Redmond, Jennifer Nicholson and Jeffrey Morgan, Robles Rentals LLC, 209 Thistlewood Drive, $189,900, 10/27/21
Robert K. Seagle and Gay A. Seagle, Gordon Garver, 5126 Hodgesville Road, $229,000, 10/27/21
Lyle Albert Peluso Jr., Zimarie Noemi Spencer and Noemi Rodriguez Torres, 106 Candle Brook Drive, $135,000, 10/27/21
Leroy Horne and Latasha Horne, Kimberly Dawn Gautney, 2207 Saddlewood Trail, $185,000, 10/27/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Patrick Scott Nelson, 231 Daphne Drive, $406,883, 10/27/21
Cassandra Brackin and Joseph Matthew Houston Brackin, Grant Adams and Tamara Lynne Adams, 201 E. Church St., Columbia, $119,500, 10/27/21
Mark Jackson and Cynthia Jackson, Tonya Darlene Money, 4157 Murphy Mill Road, $88,000, 10/27/21
Patricia Jerrell Leonard fka Patricia Jerrell, Matthew Halbeisen and Ashley Halbeisen, 402 Roslyn Glen Way, $269.900, 10/27/21
LBJ Investments LLC and Mary F. Walker, Thomas G. Dyer III and Donna Jo Dyer, 201 Azalea Terrace, $215,000, 10/27/21
Michael Patrick McNeill and Mary Cones McNeill, David Allen McKern, 8090 S. Park Ave., Taylor, $483,500, 10/27/21
Josh Sewell, Boris Melton and Latosha Melton, 321 Granger St., Cottonwood, $46,000, 10/27/21
Denton Road United Methodist Church, Casey O’Neal and Jerod O’Neal, 1100 Appian Way, $177,500, 10/27/21
Gregory M. Wells and Stephanie L. Wells, William M. Barefield and Ashley Barefield, 529 Edinburgh Way, $280,000, 10/28/21
Mark A. Jordan and James A. Bradburn Jr., Jerry Brown, 105 Bobby Lane, Taylor, $15,000, 10/28/21
Daniel Fraley and Della Sue L. Fraley, Mohan Properties LLC, 1646 Montgomery Highway, $110,000, 10/28/21
Gerard M. Pimentel and Mary C. Pimentel, Lutina M. Milton and Lonnie L. Milton, 104 Pioneer Trail, $252,500, 10/28/21
Stephen Malone, Tina E. Stahle and Eric A. Stahle, 1102 Normandale, $89,500, 10/28/21
Judy D. Keith, Paul L. Allen and Donna M. Allen, 1609 Fortner St., $145,000, 10/28/21
Tatum LLC, Susan DeCapua, 600 E. Washington St. $9,000, 10/28/21
AR Seven LLC and Houston County Judge of Probate Patrick H. Davenport, Doug Shumate, 654 Headland Ave., $227.07, 10/28/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Malcolm K. Smith and Kellie P. Smith, 500 Paxton Loop, $387,915, 10/28/21
Nelly Guadalupe San Miguel Lopez and Diego Raul Banda Ramirez, John Blake Roberson and Amanda Morgan Roberson, 1104 Deerpath Road, $197,000, 10/28/21