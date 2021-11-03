 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Houston County real estate transfers Oct. 25-28, 2021
0 Comments

Houston County real estate transfers Oct. 25-28, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
dot generic real estate transactions 4 generic.jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Micheal Dwayne Dykes Sr., Marcus Bianchetti and Ashley Bianchetti, 1202 Conti Road, $5,000, 10/25/21

Chad Dean Construction Inc., Tonya Adams, 1.2 acres, Boys Club Road, $27,000, 10/25/21

Philip Terry Atkinson and Martha Jenkins Atkinson, Joel WM Weatherford and Cynthia Weatherford, 3103 Mockingbird Lane, $495,000, 10/25/21

Michael Harold Tew, Barbara Carol Tew and Kenneth Lamar Tew, Larry G. Flippo, 108 Prentice Court, $196,500, 10/25/21

Kalia LLC, Drinda Yates, 325 Day Road, Ashford, $198,000, 10/25/21

Alvin D. Brock and Glenda G. Brock, Tim Allen Watson and Johnnie Mae Watson, 507 Main St., Ashford, $118,000, 10/25/21

David Allen McKern and Lisa McKern, Michael V. Henderson and Faith Hope Henderson, 105 Ridgecrest Loop, $249,900, 10/25/21

Ashley Nichole Smith fka Ashley N. Batson and Derek L. Smith, Jeremy Rollan, 110 W. Fontana Circle, $145,000, 10/25/21

KDP Properties LLC, Heather C. Gatewood and Joshua Gatewood, 6.57 acres, National Road, Rehobeth, $71,000, 10/25/21

Jeremy S. Johnson and Tianna C. Johnson, Jessice Nix Unterkofler, Jonathan B. Unterkofler, Terry Nix and Virginia Nix, 640 Sanders Road, Newton, $420,000, 10/25/21

Willie Frances Schrader, Timothy B. Green and Tammy Green, 1030 Baywood Road, $210,000, 10/25/21

Lary Mason and Jeanna Mason, William D. Sanders and Jeannine Sanders, 0 Crawford Road, Cowarts, $127,000, 10/25/21

Brian Henderson and Susan Burkett, James L. Burleson Jr. and Jeanie B. Burleson, 2701 Peachtree Drive, $340,000, 10/25/21

Brittany Cole f/k/a Brittany Owens and Michael Cole, Tony Irwin and Priscilla Bryan, 371 Berlin Road, $180,000, 10/25/21

Randy L. Brown and Kelly L. Brown, Michael Robert Cole and Brittany Marie Cole, 141 Crabapple Court, Rehobeth, $293,000, 10/25/21

Donal Wayne Goan and Eileen B. Goan, Brenda G. Towler and David W. Towler, 0 Fletcher Smith Road, Cottonwood, $5,000, 10/25/21

Michael G. Hall, Jeffrey Mark Hall, Kimberly R. Johnson and Karla K. Willis, Felix Hernandez and Linda Hernandez, 1109 Tate Drive, $97,000, 10/25/21

Cordaryl Knight and Christina D. Jackson, Cecil Casey and Jessyka Bagshaw, 110 Mannington Court, $222,000, 10/25/21

Dennis Alan Newton and Angela L. Newton, Daniel L. Fox and Jodi L. Fox, 306 Jones Road, Newton, $285,000, 10/25/21

Johnathan Andrew Martin, Jeffrey A. Dierberger and Alice W. Dierberger, 3444 Singletary Road, Lot 5, Slocomb, $26,455, 10/25/21

Andrew D. Ming and Morgan H. Ming, Justin Harden and Stephanie M. Harden, 843 Oppert Road, $232,000, 10/25/21

Judy White Detamore et al, Jere Whiddon Lawrence, 105 Boardwalk Lane, $400,000, 10/25/21

John E. Smith, Michael Tammaro, 519 Santolina Road, $135,000, 10/25/21

Jane Kriser Hall, Kriser Homes South Inc., 661 Littlefield Road, $25,000, 10/25/21

Sam Hubbard et al, Helms Farms Inc., 2240 Cumbie Road, Newton, $153,000, 10/25/21

Estate of Cathryn Martin, Gregory Wayne David, 3097 Omussee Road, $12,000, 10/25/21

Myra E. Floyd, Adam Hyland, 2031 Prevatt Road, $461,500, 10/25/21

Glenn Anthony Weber and Leslie Ann Weber, Brian Lee and Catherine Lee, 2080 Eddins Road, $400,000, 10/25/21

Echo Properties LLC, Alfredo Jimenez Diaz and Juana Mendez Ruiz Jtros, 606 E. Lafayette St., $27,000, 10/25/21

Joseph W. Jackson and Susan D. Jackson, Kyeong Lee, 2504 Evans Drive, $86,500, 10/26/21

Courtney R. Craddock, Lyubov Boemmel, 308 Ridgeland Road, $229,000, 10/26/21

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Beverly Thomas and Larry Thomas, 506 Billings Trail, $64,125, 10/26/21

Jon J. Gamble, Stuart Gamble, 206 E. Main St., $240,000, 10/26/21

Wallace Earl Reynolds, Sharon Renay Bruce and Steve Eddie Reynolds, 1643 Battles Road, Ashford, $60,770, 10/26/21

Danny Lamar Shute and Paula Campbell Shute, Sarah M. Goolsby, 2615 Sherrick Drive, $305,000, 10/26/21

John W. Hauser and Amy M. Hauser, Anthony G. Erickson and Trisha D. Erickson, 111 Pageland Road, $339,500, 10/26/21

James Hines and Yvonne Hines, Jeffrey Dean Culbreth and Crystal Jada Starling, 0 Glenwood Estates, Kinsey, $26,000, 10/26/21

Estate of Jennie M. Easley, Martha A. Boyd, 323 Young America Drive, $45,500, 10/26/21

Martha Judith Ayala, Timothy E. Hatcher and Sarah Jane Hatcher, 427 Orchard Circle, $225,000, 10/26/21

Keith B. Alford and April S. Alford, George Austin and Victoria Austin, 0 South County Road 33, Ashford, $47,500, 10/26/21

Norma McCloud, Lynn Edward Neal, 403 Lagrand Drive, $100,000, 10/26/21

Helms Farms Inc., Samuel Diefenbacher et al, 903 El Dorado Drive, $209,000, 10/26/21

Angela D. Etress, Ronald Van Buren and Joyce Michelle Van Buren, 171 Horne Road, $234,000, 10/26/21

Estate of Morris C. Wash, deceased, Timothy Bradley Philpot Jr., 107 Glenfinnan Way, $320,000, 10/27/21

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Kai Thomas Jacobson and Jazman Marie Jacobson, 271 Paxton Loop, $350,088, 10/27/21

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Charles Harold Davis and Linda Barlow Davis, 119 Bozeman Way, $375,270, 10/27/21

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Evan Michael Hood and Haleigh Bledsoe Hood, 246 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $231,500, 10/27/21

Chad Dean Construction Inc., Charlie L. Thomas, 6641 Eddins Road, $25,000, 10/27/21

Chad Dean Construction Inc., Charlie L. Thomas, 6641 Eddins Road, $266,800, 10/27/21

Michele L. Redmond, Jennifer Nicholson and Jeffrey Morgan, Robles Rentals LLC, 209 Thistlewood Drive, $189,900, 10/27/21

Robert K. Seagle and Gay A. Seagle, Gordon Garver, 5126 Hodgesville Road, $229,000, 10/27/21

Lyle Albert Peluso Jr., Zimarie Noemi Spencer and Noemi Rodriguez Torres, 106 Candle Brook Drive, $135,000, 10/27/21

Leroy Horne and Latasha Horne, Kimberly Dawn Gautney, 2207 Saddlewood Trail, $185,000, 10/27/21

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Patrick Scott Nelson, 231 Daphne Drive, $406,883, 10/27/21

Cassandra Brackin and Joseph Matthew Houston Brackin, Grant Adams and Tamara Lynne Adams, 201 E. Church St., Columbia, $119,500, 10/27/21

Mark Jackson and Cynthia Jackson, Tonya Darlene Money, 4157 Murphy Mill Road, $88,000, 10/27/21

Patricia Jerrell Leonard fka Patricia Jerrell, Matthew Halbeisen and Ashley Halbeisen, 402 Roslyn Glen Way, $269.900, 10/27/21

LBJ Investments LLC and Mary F. Walker, Thomas G. Dyer III and Donna Jo Dyer, 201 Azalea Terrace, $215,000, 10/27/21

Michael Patrick McNeill and Mary Cones McNeill, David Allen McKern, 8090 S. Park Ave., Taylor, $483,500, 10/27/21

Josh Sewell, Boris Melton and Latosha Melton, 321 Granger St., Cottonwood, $46,000, 10/27/21

Denton Road United Methodist Church, Casey O’Neal and Jerod O’Neal, 1100 Appian Way, $177,500, 10/27/21

Gregory M. Wells and Stephanie L. Wells, William M. Barefield and Ashley Barefield, 529 Edinburgh Way, $280,000, 10/28/21

Mark A. Jordan and James A. Bradburn Jr., Jerry Brown, 105 Bobby Lane, Taylor, $15,000, 10/28/21

Daniel Fraley and Della Sue L. Fraley, Mohan Properties LLC, 1646 Montgomery Highway, $110,000, 10/28/21

Gerard M. Pimentel and Mary C. Pimentel, Lutina M. Milton and Lonnie L. Milton, 104 Pioneer Trail, $252,500, 10/28/21

Stephen Malone, Tina E. Stahle and Eric A. Stahle, 1102 Normandale, $89,500, 10/28/21

Judy D. Keith, Paul L. Allen and Donna M. Allen, 1609 Fortner St., $145,000, 10/28/21

Tatum LLC, Susan DeCapua, 600 E. Washington St. $9,000, 10/28/21

AR Seven LLC and Houston County Judge of Probate Patrick H. Davenport, Doug Shumate, 654 Headland Ave., $227.07, 10/28/21

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Malcolm K. Smith and Kellie P. Smith, 500 Paxton Loop, $387,915, 10/28/21

Nelly Guadalupe San Miguel Lopez and Diego Raul Banda Ramirez, John Blake Roberson and Amanda Morgan Roberson, 1104 Deerpath Road, $197,000, 10/28/21

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Physicists say these theoretical black holes could hold the key to time travel

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert