Houston County real estate transfers Oct. 26-29, 2020

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Estate of Winnie E. Trawick, Jameson Properties LLC, 838 S. Alice St., $60,000, 10/26/20
Pamela Gail Hebert, Cheraton Anne Fagan, 1377 S. St. Andrews St., $130,000, 10/26/20
Karen Thomas Joiner and Charles Thomas Joiner, co-trustees of The William Perry Thomas Jr. Residual Trust, James E. Franklin, 0.9469 +/- acres, Bill Yance Road, Ashford, $6,000, 10/26/20
Christopher Lee Deal, Seth Taylor Harrison and Ashley Suzanne Harrison, 326 Gilley Mill Road, Webb, $180,000, 10/26/20
David Mauldin, Terrell Carroll and Margie Carroll, 516 Birchwood Lane, $173,400, 10/26/20
Isaac N. Steed and Julia C. Steed, Charles Aaron Daniels, 113 Hidden Springs Court, $187,500, 10/26/20
Joseph A. Maag, Deirdre A. Tucker, 100 Lookout Lane, $38,000, 10/26/20
Debra Martin, Joseph Garrett, 19.813 acres, McDaniel Road, $49,532.50, 10/26/20
Kenneth E. Pate and Jacklyn S. Pate, Sarah M. Wilson, 118 Elmer Road, Ashford, $125,000, 10/26/20
George Franklin, Kip L. Curry, 0 Carver Drive, $2,000, 10/26/20
Tommy Ferguson, Carlos Lopez and Lubia Garcia Lopez, 120 Blackberry Lane, $53,000, 10/26/20
ASE & CCE LLC, Hope Homes LLC, 702 Sunset Drive, $31,500, 10/26/20
Bridget R. Taylor, Alan Keith Volf II, 612 Wimbledon Drive, $226,400, 10/26/20
Ray Bland and Allison Williams, Bruce M. Robb and Brenda Robb, 407 Junaluska Ave., $151,000, 10/26/20
He Owns It All Real Estate LLC, Derek Nowell and Courtney Nowell, Lots, Riverside Drive, $46,000, 10/26/20
Arlen Chapman and Huyn-thi-Tinh Chapman, PARI LLC, 2329 and 2313 S. Park Ave., $300,000, 10/26/20
CWS LLC, Sanders Construction Services LLC, 129 Sugarberry Road, $22,950, 10/26/20
Adam Adkinson and Katie Adkinson, Elliott Allen Payne and Kara Roberts Payne, 2941 D Hodge Road, Cottonwood, $341,000, 10/26/20
Lori A. Egler, personal representative of The Estate of Edward E. Ramshur, Gary Dewayne Howard and Stephanie Still Howard, 111 Ridge Road, $308,000, 10/26/20
James Hubert Jackson, Tina Louise Hughes and Stephan Hughes, 1149 Gus Love Road, Ashford, $239,000, 10/26/20
Jerry Randell Collins, James H. Woodham and Patricia E. Woodham, 101 Sawgrass Drive, $245,000, 10/26/20
Houston County, Home Oil Company Inc., 632 N. Oates St., $12,121, 10/26/20
Tammy Vinson, Rebecca Smith, 1207 Hunter Road, Columbia, $25,000, 10/26/20
Eli A. Payne and Kara Payne, Wayne Allen Decker and Paula Andre Decker, 7960 S. Park Ave., $199,950, 10/27/20
Michael M. Gordon, William A. Roughton Jr. and Angela R. Hitt, Norman E. Hooben and Deborah B. Hooben, 9 Parkplace Court, $175,000, 10/27/20
Micah Anthony Dismukes, Greg Bunti, 45 +/- acres, County Road 55, Ashford, $150,000, 10/27/20
Richard H. Lowther Jr. and Kathy L. Lowther, Michael Dale Sutterfield, 100 Lucy Lane, $327,800, 10/27/20
David A. Parrish, Webb Baptist Church, acreage, Knowles Drive, Webb, $5,000, 10/27/20
Sandra Jean Hilyard and Miriam Lynnette Hannahs, Dale Fowler, 11 Williamsburg Place, $172,750, 10/27/20
Bluegrass LLC, Lone Wolf Enterprises LLC, 1733 W. Main St., suites 300, 400, 500 and 600, $700,000, 10/27/20
Steve Hodge Building & Development LLC, Steve Hodge Building & Development LLC, 338 Braxton Drive, Newton, $65,500, 10/27/20
Joseph Keith Pruitt, Bethany LeAnne Rivas, 200 Huron Drive, $169,000, 10/27/20
Hartley B. Ramsey Sr. and Kandis Latorial Ramsey, Hartley B. Ramsey Sr. and Kandis Latorial Ramsey, 2147 Starling Road, $414,400, 10/27/20
Gary Phillip Reynolds, Drew Hubbard and Kaitlin E. King, Bobby Brazzelle and Carolyn Brazzelle, Lot 11, English Forrest Subdivision Phase I, Newton, $3,000, 10/27/20
Kim R. Dismukes and Jeanne T. Dismukes, Ben Layton and Lena Layton, 15 Venture Drive, Taylor, $194,000, 10/27/20
Steve Hodge Building & Development LLC, Jai Merlyne Wong-Hicks and Beth Wong-Hicks, 194 Braxton Drive, Newton, $358,830, 10/28/20
Jonathan W. Dykes and Tina L. Dykes, Andrea Lee Kennedy Carroll, 902 Hayes Drive, $150,000, 10/28/20
Joseph A. Bright and Patrice A. Bright, Cynthia Ann Johnson Debose, 2304 Stonebridge Road, $151,500, 10/28/20
Alberta Burks, American Interstate Investments LLC, 1200 N. Cherry St., $30,000, 10/28/20
James W. Holland and Danna R. Holland, Nancy Hein Covert, 104 Cardinal Court, $256,000, 10/28/20
Patrick Davenport, Judge of Probate, Houston County, Fredrick McClain, 1675 S. Saint Andrews St., $6,500, 10/28/20
Charles B. Napier, Jeffrey Chad Roberts et al, Lot 5, West Cook Road, $30,500, 10/28/20
Alfred Saliba Corporation, John Donald Frank and Kristy Frank, 166 Firefly Court, Rehobeth, $189,000, 10/28/20
Gloria R. Mathews, Ronnie Earl Marchman and M. Edward Mathews Jr., and Eben H. Mathews, Steven Finch and Kearran Finch, 105 W. Roxbury Road, $140,000, 10/28/20
John T. Caldwell II, person representative of Estate of Barbara Caldwell, Mary Walker, 1109 Woodlawn Drive, $120,000, 10/28/20
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, Wayne Yesbick, 2649 Third Ave., $71,388, 10/29/20
Springwoods Ltd., The Pines at Harwick Ltd., property, $489,000, 10/29/20
Springwoods Ltd., VLH Dispositions LLC, property, $1,000, 10/29/20
Diann Waller, Kathy B. Kirkland and Tracy N. Kirkland, 30 Bruner Pond Road, Ashford, $37,600, 10/29/20
Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority, Tammi Leake, 531 E. Burdeshaw St., $1, 10/29/20
James A. Fife and Linda S. Fife, Jeffrey Nicolay and Ramona Carrozza, 855 Blackman Road, $283,000, 10/29/20
Brigitta F. Coker and Kyle Dean Coker, Mark Alan Cartwright, 1009 Cynthia Drive, $129,900, 10/29/20
Bradly A. Pippin and Anika S. Pippin, Felecia Fuller and Robert Peterman Jr., 206 Caravan Lane, $115,000, 10/29/20
The Estate of Garland Kimble Offutt, Legail Thomas, 3401 Vista Grande Drive, $135,000, 10/29/20
Brenda Sue Poole, Sherry Elaine Kirkland, Judith Ann Roberts and Charlotte E. Andrews, Randy Roland and Deborah Roland, 0 N. Broadway St., Cowarts, $48,000, 10/29/20
Steve Hodge Building & Development LLC and Treads Leasing LLC, Steve Hodge Building & Development LLC, 146 Braxton Drive, Newton, $65,500, 10/29/20
David T. Dennis and Glenda Dennis, Wiregrass Restoration LLC, 405 S. Orange Ave., $125,000, 10/29/20
Alvy Wayne Carroll and Dawn Marie Carroll, Stacey Jones and Marcia Jones, 2213 Provincial St., $159,000, 10/29/20
Kristen M. Kaita, Penny Marie Chandler, 110 Hanging Moss Trail, Cottonwood, $82,000, 10/29/20
Watson & Downs Investments LLC, Watson & Downs Investments II LLC, Plum Road/Hospitality Lane, $381,778.21, 10/29/20
