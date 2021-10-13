Houston County real estate transfers Oct. 4-7, 2021

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Ricky Brian and Amanda B. Chilton, Kenneth V. and Theresa J. Bruner and Travis B. Bruner, 350 Ben Ivey Road, Webb, easement for right-of-way, $500, 10/04/21
Karen J. Boothe, William Stephen Jordan, Hope J. Moon and Keith Lamont Jordan, John Lucas Inc., 7,43 acres, Prevatt Road, Ashford, $104,020, 10/04/21
Jason H. McVey and Lauren B. McVey, David Etheridge and Esther Juanita Etheridge, 438 S. County Road 9, Newton, $355,000, 10/04/21
Deborah Grubbs, Xuan Buong Nguyen, 116 Belhaven Drive, $225,000, 10/04/21
William C. Wallace Jr., Cynthia J. Haddock, J. Stanton Wallace and Sharon E. Craney, Warren Gray Williams, 1205 Burbank St., $210,000, 10/04/21
B & L Investment Properties LLC, Hunter Walker Love and Kavia McDaniel Love, 1110 Woodlawn Drive, $236,000, 10/04/21
Thomas B. Bindley and Carole C. Bindley, Donald Franklin Weaver and Mary Kathryn Weaver, 112 Greenview Circle, $269,900, 10/04/21
Kenneth Kent and Teresa Kent, Steven Tyler Jones, 1040 Oppert Road, $256,000, 10/04/21
Jane Kriser Hall, Kriser Homes South Inc., 673 Littlefield, $25,000, 10/04/21
Jeffrey Chad Roberts et al, Tara Hubbard Construction Company, Lots 9 and 10, National Road, $61,000, 10/04/21
Southern Siding LLC, Christian Ingram, 225 Petunia Drive, Taylor, $130,000, 10/04/21
Rory Cassandra Moore et al, Judy D. Franklin, 504 Rebecca Ave., $128,000, 10/04/21
Eyesight Properties LLC, Rao Properties LLC, 200 Medical Care Way, $950,000, 10/04/21
David McCroan, Kenneth D. Hopkins and Barbara J. Hopkins, 106 Littleleaf Court, $247,500, 10/04/21
Michele Andrews, Wendy Lou Simpler, 118 Emerald Lake Drive, $150,000, 10/04/21
David A. Davis Revocable Trust, Michael Siedler, 1125 Appian Way, $184,500, 10/04/21
Willie Tullis, Marion Alexander McKenzie, 255 Timbers Drive, $65,000, 10/04/21
Jenny L. Reeves and Jerry Frank Reeves, Gloria Ann Johnson, 107 Denise St., $160,000, 10/04/21
Blue Deese Construction, Carlos Pedro Rodas and Akira Samantha Rodriguez Rodas, 381 Jester St., Cowarts, $175,000, 10/04/21
John G. Heersink, Lehmann Holdings LLC, 402 S. Orange Ave., $172,000, 10/04/21
Robert Dale Huddleston, Robert B. Huddleston and Sidney C. Harris, 1384 Honeysuckle Road, $130,000, 10/04/21
Cynthia Mabel Fitzwater, Rachel Jeanelle Sampson, 402 Main St., Ashford, $80,000, 10/04/21
Sheila K. Tiner, George F. Cooper, 304 Montclair Drive, $82,500, 10/04/21
Houston County Judge of Probate Patrick H. Davenport and Julia Pittman, Willie JR Hawkins, 806 Whiddon St., $803.89, 10/04/21
Houston County Judge of Probate Patrick H. Davenport and Margarette A. Hinds, Willie Hawkins, Lot 1 Block B Fairmont Addition, $105.47, 10/04/21
The Parrish Family Trust, Juan Manuel Martinez and Maricela Rubio Muniz, 0 Coot Adams Road, Ashford, 4.3 acres, $17,900, 10/04/21
Brent M. Ordway and Allison Ordway, Nicole B. Stallman, 320 Telluride Lane, Midland City, $198,000, 10/04/21
James W. Campbell and Ann J. Campbell, Mark Wooldridge, 5082 W. State Hwy. 52, Taylor, $525,000, 10/04/21
K&C Patel Group Inc., Shailendrasinh Arvindsinh Champavat, 13182 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, $10,000, 10/04/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Ronda Roberts, 214 Puent Drive, $275,000, 10/05/21
Jerry H. King, Jonathan Alan Sorensen and Jacinda Faye Sorensen, 0 S. County Road 9, Newton, $80,000, 10/05/21
Estate of Michael E. Roberts, deceased, and Ronald Allen Roberts, Charles A. Daum Jr. and Vicky D. Roberts Daum, 1751 N. State Highway 123, Newton, $250,000, 10/05/21
Shelley L. Brown and Jason W. Brown, Amber Whitehead, 8064 S. Park Ave., Taylor, $415,000, 10/05/21
Pollard Investments & Construction LLC, Deion James and Sabrine Vendelle James, 386 Sandbed Road, Newton, $292,180, 10/05/21
Tim Ladon Johnson, Nickie J. Mack and Vivian L. Mack, 319 Gwinnett Place, $260,000, 10/05/21
Wilburn Pouncey, Robert Reynolds and Victoria Reynolds, 201/205 S. Edgewood Drive, $4,000, 10/05/21
Robert Leon Finch and Doris Pittman, Stacy Nicole Reeves, 274 Melrose Lane, $165,000, 10/05/21
Tracy Futch, Danny Monfort, 951 Bud Moore Road, Cottonwood, $45,000, 10/05/21
Virginia Wells Crooms, Payton Jacob Crooms, 8.941 acres on Willie Varnum Road, Cottonwood, $27,000, 10/05/21
Homer Spooner, Rex Beasom Painter, 3245 Decatur Road, Cottonwood, $475,000, 10/05/21
Billy E. Gray, Administrator of The Estate of Sherry Gray a/k/a Sherry Diane Gray, Kevin Jackson, 2300 Glen Haven Drive, $70,000, 10/05/21
Jeremy D. Geiger and Deborah A. Geiger, Gary Ray Ginn and Jean Lynette Ginn, 2000 Stonewood Drive, $234,000, 10/05/21
Dana Cody, Remington Shane Fowler and Baley Marie Fowler, 203 Sandstone Drive, $225,000, 10/05/21
Sally Creel, Jerry Brown, 107 Royal Orleans Court, $22,000, 10/05/21
Houston County Judge of Probate Patrick H. Davenport, Ethel Mitchell and Jessie Turner, Accacia S. Hammonds, 511 Spellman St., $603.43, 10/05/21
Manjula Patel, Dashamaa LLC, 733 N. Oates St., $825,000, 10/05/21
Houston County Judge of Probate Patrick H. Davenport, Harvey and Ruby McSwain, Accacia S. Hammonds, 911 N. Bell St., $260.14, 10/05/21
Houston County Judge of Probate Patrick H. Davenport and Billie Ryals, Accacia Sanchez Hammonds, 2600 Basin Ave., $135.06, 10/05/21
Houston County Judge of Probate Patrick H. Davenport and Yvonne Lee, Accacia S. Hammonds, 1011 N. Bell St., $237.89, 10/05/21
Houston County Judge of Probate Patrick H. Davenport and House Hold Resurrection Inc., Accacia S. Hammonds, Allen Road, $1,264.94, 10/05/21
Houston County Judge of Probate Patrick H. Davenport and Ardis P. Brown, Accacia S. Hammonds, 702 Allen Road, $376.44, 10/05/21
David Wayne McKin, Paul Kenneth Adams, 6001 Lucy Grade Road, Ashford, $80,000, 10/05/21
Derrick E. Cox and Windy Nicole Brewer Cox, Tonya Smith Cawthon and Dennis Bernard Cawthon, 218 Okeechobee Drive, $198,900, 10/06/21
Indra Bahadoorsingh, Krishna Bahadoorsingh and Sabra Bahadoorsingh, Carla M. Ventress, 104 Gooseberry Lane, $299,900, 10/06/21
Shane and Misti Wood, Richard L. and Stacy Rawelee, Lot 15 and 16, Block A, North Pointe Estates, Verde Trail, $6,000, 10/06/21
Brad Rice and Cilem Rice, Nestor Daniel Estrada, 0 Furnie Jackson Road, Ashford, $31,000, 10/06/21
L&R Developments LLC, Armando Arreola, 1167 Chickasaw St., $40,000, 10/06/21
Charles Anthony Hartley, Kathryn Kay Addrisi and Francis Thomas Addrisi, 710 Dogwood Trail, $104,000, 10/06/21
21st Mortgage Corporation, James Baker, 6425 Willie Varnum Road, Cottonwood, $85,000, 10/06/21
Jeffrey Lynnwood Maloy, Call Bob Properties LLC, 356 S. Foster St., $15,000, 10/06/21
Joseph Cody Senior, Barry Barfield and Keashia Barfield, 0.44 acres lot off Grove Street, $5,000, 10/06/21
Gary E. Hale II and Jaime L. Hale, Brian Dickens, 248 Melrose Lane, $194,000, 10/06/21
Gail Hooper Snoddy, Walton Andrew Creamer and Eva Monnette Creamer, 40 acres, Hooper Cherry Road, $50,000, 10/06/21
Sandra Hyde, Abney Family Properties LLC, 109 Bartlet Lane, $130,000, 10/06/21
Rebecca J. Parrish, Aramis Thomas, 513 S. College St., $6,800, 10/07/21
Jimmy McCord, Holland Property Group LLC, 996 W. Carroll St., $180,000, 10/07/21
Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity Inc., Jason C. Hammett, 1201 Woodland Drive, $5,800, 10/07/21
Christopher Lee Daughtry, Michael Harrison and Mark Harrison, 1217 Avondale Drive, $83,600, 10/07/21
LaShanda Fields, Randell and Shirley Lewis, 416 Spring Hill Road, $23,000, 10/07/21
Julia Wright Hunter, Capital Drywall & Foam Insulation LLC, 603 8th Ave., Ashford, $12,000, 10/07/21
Southern Home Builders LLC, Thomas Trupia and Angie Trupia, 4460 Flowers Chapel Road, $42,500, 10/07/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Andrea Yvain Bonam-Whigham, 111 Waxmyrtle Road, $192,500, 10/07/21
Melinda Cochran, Michael K. Hughes, 1.273 acres, Kinsey Road, $9,000, 10/07/21
CWS Inc., Alfred Saliba Corporation, 35 Windemere, $94,050, 10/07/21
Kyle Bryan Cooke and Hilary Dawn Cooke, Aaron L. Knight, 507 Birchwood Lane, $193,000, 10/07/21
Brian Edward Atkinson and Kristen Celeste Atkinson, Eva Yance and Gregory Yance, 501 Bracewell Drive, Apartment 2, $105,000, 10/07/21
Carlos Manuel Flores and Audrey C. Flores, Donavon Dean Leeder and Teri Lyn Leeder, 108 McKemie St., Columbia, $290,000, 10/07/21
JCG Properties LLC, Geoffrey M. Gaunt, 104 Obrannan Park Ave., $154,900, 10/07/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Melinda Kay Williams, 300 Ridgeland Road, $269,900, 10/07/21
Theresa Lynn Boyd, Amanda Leigh Faust and James Paul Faust, 217 Folsom Road, $294,900, 10/07/21
The Estate of Waverly Ann Askew, deceased, Tamika Fleming, Leroy Harris and Cory Harris, Keangela Yarborough, 1250 N. Park Ave., $128,000, 10/07/21
Albert Timothy Jordan and Edna Merle Jordan, My Acres LLC, 1467 W. Selma St., $89,000, 10/07/21