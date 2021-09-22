Houston County real estate transfers Sept. 13-16, 2021

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Danny Hayes, Rafael Angel Rivera and Elizabeth Rivera, 2846 3rd Ave., $144,900, 09/13/21
Charles E. Brinkley and Misty D. Brinkley, Christopher Ryan Condrey and Jordan Madison Condrey, 8251 S. Park Ave., Taylor, $412,500, 09/13/21
Munazza Q. Rana, 2 Veterans Assets Solutions LLC, 1462 S. St. Andrews St. and 112 Woods Drive, $34,800, 09/13/21
Diana Peters, Personal Representative of Estate of Mary E. Frith, Somiya Murtadi, 708 Virginia Drive, $46,000, 09/13/21
Lillian Vickers, Trustee of Lillian Vickers Revocable Trust, Lee Roy Proctor and Zorina Linda Pride, 1709 Keating Road, $165,000, 09/13/21
Vivian Y. Ellison, Jason Lee, 0 E. North St., Columbia, $2,000, 09/13/21
Sarah Kathryn Cole, Mitchell Danford and Kathy Danford, 381 Draughon Road, Gordon, $48,000, 09/13/21
Chad Dean Development LLC, Chad Dean Construction Inc., Parcel 2, Middleton Road, $75,880.20, 09/13/21
Chad Dean Development LLC, and JMW Properties LLC, Chad Dean Construction Inc., Lot 3, National Road, $32,000, 09/13/21
Edward Shelley, Maria Coyt, 3000 Old Highway 84, Ashford, $35,000, 09/13/21
Elmwood Management LLC, Rebecca Donham and Justin Nguyen, 115 Elmwood Drive, $160,000, 09/13/21
Mitchell Timothy George, Mark Filter, 307 Highland St., $70,400, 09/13/21
Cotton Tails LLC, Chris Johnson and Susan Johnson, 800 and 802 Lakeland Drive, $80,000, 09/13/21
Deloney Construction Inc., David Andrew Wadas and Kayla M. Wadas, 204 Sprucepine Road, $203,000, 09/13/21
Laura Geisel Sullivan and Jerome Lee Sullivan IV, in their capacity as Trustees of the Jerome Lee Sullivan III Family Trust, Franklin Newton Sullivan and Sara Sullivan Wiggins, Realo Properties LLC, 2112 Montgomery Highway and 0 Montgomery Highway, $860,000, 09/13/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, George Evan Ash and Kathleen Ash, 629 Billings Trail, $70,775, 09/13/21
Alexander G. Lewis, Tri-Whitaker Investments Inc., 4105 E. Cottonwood Road, $115,000, 09/13/21
Rachel Callahan Skipper and David Harrison Skipper, Clayton L. Collins, 112 Middlebury Court, $200,000, 09/13/21
Gary Brown and Mary Brown, Fredrick Leon Jenkins III, 1526 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $185,000, 09/13/21
Vickie S. Dykes, David Sapp, 106 E. Fontana Circle, $137,000, 09/13/21
Lexicon Relocation LLC, d/b/a Sterling Lexicon LLC, Ryan Chaney, 225 Puent Drive, $402,000, 09/13/21
Dennis Overton Geer and Lillie Pearl Geer, Pamela Brooks, 1507 Warrick Ave., $142,000, 09/13/21
John R. Post and Elizabeth R. Post, Jenna Susanne Brown and Timothy Andrew Brown, 2310 Creekwood Drive, $95,000, 09/13/21
Keri Klemptner, Pam Nolin, 10 E. Chadwick Circle, $111,000, 09/13/21
James Brown, Christopher B. Jenkins and Racheal S. Jenkins, 103 E. Roxbury Road, $170,000, 09/13/21
Rankin Properties LLC, Anedra Rispress, 2902 Thorndale Place, $203,500, 09/14/21
Susan Wiggins, Shellyanne Guadiana, 107 Eufaula Drive, $187,000, 09/14/21
Jonathan Courtney and Erin Courtney, John D. Langdon and Alanis Willis, 111 Foxworth Court, $232,000, 09/14/21
Kathy Bond Carpenter and Nineveh LLC, Donna I. Grantham, 0 Fortner St., Newton, $44,673.55, 09/14/21
Michael A. Berry, Paul Morrow and Margaret Morrow, 2104 Baker Trace, $228,000, 09/14/21
Jeanie H. MacKenzie, Harris McCloud and Dixon Thuston, M & D Property LLC, 4101 Ross Clark Circle, $420,000, 09/14/21
Randy E. Shepherd and Marcella J. Shepherd, Martiro Holdings LLC, 2513 Dykes St., $82,000, 09/14/21
Timothy L. Brannon, Nelson’s Properties and Investments LLC, 416 Rebecca Ave., $85,000, 09/14/21
Patricia H. Woodham, Thomas Kirkland Farmland LLC, Faulkner Road, $54,000, 09/14/21
Mary Sue Patterson, Southern Properties, 1703 Landau Court, $47,000, 09/14/21
Renna Noel Holley Fowler and Jimmy Joseph Holley, Carl Richardson and Valoris Richardson, 131 Hedstrom Drive, $82,000, 09/14/21
Nathan D. McCord and Melissa H. McCord, Stephen Mark Allen and Mercy Zgambo Allen, 307 Shelby Lane, $187,000, 09/14/21
Michael T. Gorland and Kimberly F. Gorland, Michael Vosika and Robin Regina Vosika, 1496 Skipper Road, $340,000, 09/14/21
Raymond Keith Crews, Michael Thomas Gorland and Kimberly Free Gorland, 112 Orchard Circle, $237,500, 09/14/21
Triple S. Properties LLC, Martiro Holdings LLC, 301 Rimson Road, $70,000, 09/15/21
Willie Tullis, Anita Louise Foran, 271 Timbers Road, $58,000, 09/15/21
James L. Martinez, Stephen E. Peterman and Colleen Peterman, 102 Lancaster Court, $112,000, 09/15/21
Kenneth L. Robbins, Delene Cobb, 86 Blackberry Lane, Kinsey, $65,000, 09/15/21
Donald Wayne Harbison, Eric Rashaad Newsom and Hiep Van Nguyen, 303 Pinehills Drive and 114 Sycamore St., $110,000, 09/15/21
Donna M. Carnes of Estate of Carolyn H. Moon, Andrew J. Lucas and Gina L. Lucas, 1802 Azure Drive, $160,000, 09/15/21
Laura F. Thomas and Nancy F. Mitta, Wesley Higginbotham, 212 S. Idlewild Path, $150,000, 09/15/21
LBJ Investments LLC and Mary F. Walker, Megan Cie Oliver and Andrew James Dodson, 107 B J Mixon Road, Cottonwood, $122,000, 09/15/21
Samuel C. Owens and Brooke P. Owens, Michelle Summerlin, 105 Sawtooth Drive, $203,000, 09/16/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Geraldine Herring, 397 Paxton Loop, $264,500, 09/16/21
Tsuyako Shimoda, Grayson Lee Wood, 2402 Stonewood Drive, $179,000, 09/16/21
Steve A. Brannon and Lucy H. Brannon, Wesley Ray Cole Jr. and Elizabeth Ann Cole, 252 Golf View Drive, $135,000, 09/16/21
Gary Nelson Bowman and Melissa Smith Bowman, Vinh Quang Do and Alysha Marie Do, 1844 Johnny Murphy Road, $379,900, 09/16/21
3G Construction LLC, Tacorey A. Hardamon and Khadaiha Walker Hardamon, 132 Christmas Road, Avon, $218,000, 09/16/21
Joel J. Walworth, Tracy M. Lawson, 309 Fox Valley Drive, $227,000, 09/16/21
Rosemary Williams, Kimberly Moody and Brittney P. Adams, 153 Muirfield Lane, $280,000, 09/16/21
Sheikh Muhammad Ilyas, as Trustee of the Sheikh Muhammad Ilyas, M.D., P.A., Profit Sharing Pension Plan, 2 Veterans Assets Solutions LLC, 105 Woods Drive, $10,200, 09/16/21
George Hilton Miles Jr., LBJ Investments LLC and Mary F. Walker, 2013 Charlton Drive, $55,000, 09/16/21
Shirley Catrett Jerrell and Amanda Joy Johnson Comer, Lakenite Enterprises LLC, 603 Collingswood Drive, $160,000, 09/16/21
Mark Anthony Howard, Trustee, Spectrum Southeast LLC, 0 S. Woodburn Drive, $175,000, 09/16/21
Sherrie K. Benton and Marcus G. Benton, Ira Wesley and Shawanna Wesley, 763 First St., Ashford, $43,200, 09/16/21
Michael C. Scarbrough and Ginger L. Scarbrough, J&I Renovations LLC, 1662 Campbellton Highway, $100,000, 09/16/21
Steve Parker and Cheryl Todd, Personal Representatives of The Estate of Joe C. Parker, Transport 4 Less LLC, 1324 Reeves St., $115,000, 09/16/21
Direct Land Buyers LLC, David Johnston, Lot No. 6 and 7, Block D, McIntyre Mobile Villa, $4,500, 09/16/21
Estate of M. Roger Peterson, Janna Plummer and Travis Plummer, 1602 Deerpath Road, $450,000, 09/16/21
Downtown Investments LLC, RAM Dothan Hospitality LLC, 4978 Montgomery Highway, $1,100,000, 09/16/21
One Mah Trust, Todd Bernard Tipton, 134 Brockton Court, $220,000, 09/16/21
Nasser P. Samuy, Mark David Hunt and Kelli K. Hunt, 205 Kilkenny Drive, $325,000, 09/16/21
John Langdon and Alanis Willis, Taylor Manning, 207 Greenridge Road, Taylor, $140,000, 09/16/21
Jeffery Ruesing and Laura Ruesing, Melba York, 2700 Sylvania Road, $165,000, 09/16/21
Vincent Somma and Amaris Somma, Juan O. Vargas and Diana E. Bolton, 4000 S. State Highway 109, $272,000, 09/16/21
Desa Michelle Gurganus, Larry J. Holmes and Rebecca B. Holmes, 689 Skipper Road, $240,000, 09/16/21
Melody P. Bruner, Kenneth Dwayne Reeves, 112 Lakeside Drive, $282,400, 09/16/21