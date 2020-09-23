Houston County real estate transfers Sept. 14-17, 2020

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
The Estate of Leslie Bunch Penniman, Gregory F. Skipper and Cynthia L. Skipper, 4301 S. Park Ave., $113,500, 09/14/20
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Zachary D. Lott and Kristi K. Lott, 1985 S. County Road 9, Midland City, $268,563, 09/14/20
Loretta Womack f/k/a Loretta Ann Koen, Jason Alan Koen and Ginny Koen Miller, 40 U.S. Hwy. 84, Gordon, $100,600, 09/14/20
Christopher Van Granger, Homer White III, 1.37 acres, Koonce St., Columbia, $7,000, 09/14/20
Parrish Investments LLC, Sea Breeze Dothan LLC, 3551 Napier Field Road, $2,000,000, 09/14/20
A D Investment Properties LLC, Hakeem Hasan, 403 Hickory Court, Webb, $78,000, 09/14/20
Oliver B. Beasley Jr., Andrea Udvardi-War, 138 Radford Circle, $114,500, 09/14/20
Joshua Holdridge and Crystal Holdridge, Michael Anthony Shutes and Mary Shutes, 203 Chase Ridge Drive, $163,000, 09/14/20
Ashley Simmons, Walter Leingle Vickery, 305 Powder Horn Drive, Midland City, $152,000, 09/14/20
A, Davis Enterprises LLC, Troy McKinley Shope and Jacquelyn Y. Shope, 808 Gonzales Drive, $193,000, 09/14/20
Mary E. Rhea, Bhavana LLC, 81 Wicker Road, Cowarts, $40,000, 09/14/20
William D. Martinson, Angelica Cruz Reyna and Pablo Guerrero Moreno, 112 Jester St., Cowarts, $20,000, 09/14/20
Jonathan F. Neal and Beth K. Neal, Charlotte Kennan, 319 Telluride Lane, Midland City, $188,000, 09/14/20
Jeremie Zabko and Angela Zabko, Richard W. Treadaway and Angela D. Treadaway, 2035 South Bay Springs Road, $265,000, 09/14/20
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 178 Puent Drive, $50,000, 09/14/20
Paige W. Mims and Raye Ann W. Calton, James Wessly Howell and Vanessa F. Howell, 10 acres, Woodham Road, $97,500, 09/14/20
Martha Jean Hall, Miranda Flint, 403 Twilight Drive, $15,000, 09/14/20
William Joel Humphrey and Casey Joan Humphrey, Daniel William Parker and Dianna Lynn Parker, 12411 S. County Road 33, Cottonwood, $87,000, 09/14/20
Michael E. Wilkins, Timothy and Kerri Stevenson, Earline Road, $4,666.67, 09/14/20
Stephine Diane Bumpus and Michael Wayne Wolfe Sr., Jeffrey Bumpus, 106 Academy Drive, Ashford, $137,000, 09/14/20
Ray Bunery, Manuel Perez Vasquez and Rosa Catarina Juarez Romero, 1201 S. Range St., $25,000, 09/14/20
Kyle B. Woodham and Brittney Easterwood Woodham, Peter Hebron and Amy S. Hebron, 213 Folsom Road, $224,000, 09/14/20
Stan Smith Construction Company Inc., Brinley K. Crawford, 6611 Eddins Road, $215,000, 09/14/20
Brenda Rice, Robert Wallace Adams and Jessica Renee Adams, 291 Jack Bruner Road, Ashford, $145,000, 09/15/20
Dan Lee Construction Company Inc., Daniel G. and Doris O. Lee, Lot 10, 4368 County Road 203, Rehobeth, $22,000, 09/15/20
Nathan L. Worsham and Kimberly M. Worsham, Michael L. Maze and Joann G. Maze, 125 Johnnie Ingram Road, Webb, $250,000, 09/15/20
Michael R. Pierce and Angelina Pierce, Ryan Robert York and Kaylie Pierce York, South Brannon Stand Road, $129,900, 09/15/20
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 167 Ridgeview Drive, $50,000, 09/15/20
Anthony O’Neal and Susan O’Neal, Trotter Real Estate LLC, 806 Meridian St., $22,500, 09/15/20
Tammy D. Suggs, Paul Barnett and Donna Burnett, 813 N. Bell St., $5,500, 09/15/20
Stanley K. Danner and Tammy K. Danner, Betty Cunningham, 2500 Stonebridge Road, $189,900, 09/15/20
Rebecca Sue Canfield, Sherry Ann Sonny, 2627 Robindale Drive, $90,000, 09/15/20
J&J Farms LLC, Chris Roberts, 3 acres, Bill Yance Road, Ashford, $13,000, 09/15/20
Joseph A. Rea and Vanessa L. Rea, Drew McKenzie Hubbard, 313 Shelby Lane, $175,000, 09/15/20
James C. Fulford and Polly A. Fulford, Harold Randall Jordan and Daphne Anne Jordan, 0 S. State Hwy. 605, Slocomb, $114,900, 09/15/20
Lynda D. Prevatt and Phillip D. Dodson, Justin Douglas Dodson and Jessie Lauren Dodson, 5 +/- acres, 3010 Glen Lawrence Road, Webb, $5,000, 09/15/20
Cecilia Bradley, Raymond D. Baker, 1106 Valley Forge Road, $6,500, 09/15/20
Andrej Eugene Pulver and Andrea Lauren Pulver, Joseph Alan Rea and Vanessa L. Rea, 1208 Hillbrook Road, $230,000, 09/15/20
Cathy J. Hollon and Fred A. Hollon, Carl Crittenden and Evelyn Louis, 127 Princeton Drive, $210,000, 09/15/20
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Mohammed Shahjahan, 1005 Deborah St., $33,501, 09/15/20
Christopher Green and Kathryn Nix Green, Victor F. Pemberton and Lorie A. Pemberton, 237 Prestwick Drive, $273,750, 09/15/20
Edith Grimsley, Peggy Margaret Ann Groll and John Richard Manz, 290 S. Jerusalem Road, Gordon, $93,000, 09/15/20
Heath A. Parker and Amy A. Parker, Tyler P. Black and Margo S. Black, 36 Foxchase Drive, $765,000, 09/15/20
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Collin A. Rodgers, 2003 S. County Road 9, Newton, $259,975, 09/15/20
Stone Martin Builders LLC, William M. Parker Jr. and Yolanda C. Parker, 408 Billings Trail, $354,101, 09/15/20
Drew A. Kriser and Nathan Kriser, Joshua Ryan Portela and Meagan Cassidy Portela, Lot 13, 1.5 acres, Reardon Road, Rehobeth, $22,000, 09/16/20
Drew A. Kriser and Nathan Kriser, Robert Evan Smith, Kayla Nicole Smith and Susan R. Smith, Lot 8, 7.15 acres, Reardon Road, Rehobeth, $59,000, 09/16/20
Colby Murphree, Peyton Ambria Parsons, 2011 Omussee Road, $136,000, 09/16/20
Integrity Investments Inc., Ronnal Ranorald Johnson Jr., 261 Pristine Court, Cottonwood, $10,000, 09/17/20
Laurie Sellers and Shirley Belcher, Becky Barfield, 1616 Hill Top Road, Newton, $115,000, 09/17/20
J&J Farms LLC, Tracey Renee Franklin and Benny Franklin, 0 Rufus White Road, Ashford, $61,000, 09/17/20
B.C. Kapadia and S.B. Kapadia, Southwest Georgia Oil Company Inc., parcel, 1.41 acres, more or less, $90,000, 09/17/20
Krysten T. Reiser, Angela Thompson Andrews, 165 Heyward Drive, $155,000, 09/17/20
Georgia Faye Young as trustee of the Georgia Faye Young and Cecil Ommer Young Jr. Family Trust Agreement, Larry C. Roberts and Clara Sue Roberts, 0 S. State Highway 109, 10.106 acres, $101,060, 09/17/20
Adam Troy Davis and Paulette Davis, Kyle Dean Coker and Brigitta Coker, 1260 Skipper Road, $259,000, 09/17/20
Rebekah Suzanne Odegard Sewell f/k/a Rebekah Suzanne Odegard and Joel Sewell, Ivy Sewell and William Sewell, 143 Candle Brook Drive, $115,000, 09/17/20
Michael E. Bush, Danny Gay, 223 Halifax Drive, $390,900, 09/17/20
