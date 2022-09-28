Houston County real estate transfers Sept. 19-22, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Virginia Elizabeth Heinrich, Carson Grady Wells, 1667 Miller Merrett Road, Cottonwood, $100,000, 09/19/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Pamela Gainous Parris, 190 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $244,430, 09/19/22

Tommy J. McLendon and Cheryl A. McLendon f/k/a Cheryl A. Meadows, Billy A. Doster and Jeanette Doster, 204 Primrose Drive, $218,000, 09/19/22

Tonny Lowe, South Oaks LLC, 765 Webb Road, $28,000, 09/19/22

Southgate Mobile Homes LLC, Savvy Developers LLC, 206 Massee Drive, $16,500, 09/19/22

Charles and Francina Williams, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 903 E. Bunche St., $157,991.95, 09/19/22

Daniel Jacob Stephens and Courtney Celeste Stephens, Norman G. Huddleston, Trustee of Norman G. Huddleston Revocable Trust, 1798 National Road, Rehobeth, $355,000, 09/19/22

Matthew Ronnie Kendrick and Macey Kendrick f/k/a Macey Trawick, Jayden Lily Phillips and Tyler Andrew Anderson, 2592 Fletcher Smith Road, Cottonwood, $158,000, 09/19/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, James R. Howell and Rosemary Howell, 223 Wicklow Drive, $313,000, 09/19/22

Jodi Lynn Walker and Eric J. Walker, David N. DelCastillo and Denise K. DelCastillo, 1087 Bruner Pond Road, Ashford, $342,500, 09/19/22

Robert Thomas Hudson and Teresa Hudson, Susan Renee Cobia, 119 Montreat Court, $205,000, 09/19/22

Mark Allen Hollis and Amanda Jo Hollis, Janine M. Perkins, 7474 N. County Road 33, Columbia, $165,000, 09/19/22

Lesley Kent Marshall, George R. Rollins III and Holly S. Rollins, 10160 Fortner St., $299,999, 09/19/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Jacob A. Sanford and Jessica C. Sanford, 221 Wicklow Drive, $332,014, 09/20/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Phuoc Ho, 244 Paxton Loop, $417,241, 09/20/22

Glenda Z. Carlson, Jordyn Holland, 410 Mill Creek Circle, $220,000, 09/20/22

Shane M. Bailes and Emilie B. Bailes, Deanna L. Hutchins, 3721 State Line Road, Cottonwood, $228,000, 09/20/22

Jimmy W. McCord and Judith McCord, Jonathan C. Jones, Gabriel Granger, and Weston Glover, 694 Drew Road and additional land, $250,000, 09/20/22

Janet Egger, Venancio Humberto Mendez, 5763 Cottonwood Road, $30,000, 09/20/22

William T. McFatter and Mildred T. McFatter, Watson & Downs Investments II LLC, U.S. 431 North and Grey Hodges Road (50.54 acres), $164,500, 09/20/22

Lee Whitman, Dorsey Builders LLC, 231 Melrose Lane, $7,000, 09/20/22

Alan Hauenstein, SPNB Prop LLC, 120 Candle Brook Drive, $156,800, 09/20/22

C Enterprises of Dothan Inc. and Eliu Cepero, Eddie Gonzalez, 111 Metcalf St., Cottonwood, $170,000, 09/20/22

Starla G. Smith and Todd W. Smith, Caleb C. Steele and Jami Lee Steele, 161 Cherry Road, Cowarts, $300,000, 09/20/22

David Mauldin, SHW LLC, 509 Birchwood Lane, $20,000, 09/20/22

Tom West Company Inc., Charlotte B. Solomon, 115 Waxmyrtle Road, $230,000, 09/20/22

Clayton Shoupe, Shane Edward Cook and Amanda Cook, approximately 6.5 acres on Windmill Road, Newton, $70,000, 09/20/22

Rupert M. Skipper and Carol Lynn Skipper, James Chance Windham and Shanna Elaine Windham, 401 Summerrain Terrace, $225,000, 09/20/22

Robert Edward Owens, as Trustee of the Robert Edward Owens Revocable Trust and as Trustee of the Betty Frances Owens Revocable Trust, Marc Snyder, as Trustee of The Marc Snyder Revocable Trust, and Donna McCullough Snyder, as Trustee of The Donna McCullough Snyder Revocable Trust, 117 Prestwick Drive, $345,000, 09/20/22

Nationstar Mortgage LLC DBA Mr. Cooper, DNA Ventures, 3046 Jordon Ave., Cowarts, $16,250, 09/21/22

Charles G. Sasser, Cesar Agusto Lopez Ochoa and Bertha Flor De Maria Escobar Lopez, 113 Woods Drive, $30,000, 09/21/22

Sharonica Chambers a/k/a Sheronica Chambers, Kemeya Walker and Antonio Bolanos-Pile, 111 Constitution Drive, $160,000, 09/21/22

SBH Investments LLC, Jeferson Esquivel and Selena Esquivel, 430 Hubbard Road, Newton, $55,000, 09/21/22

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 598 Sandbed Road, Newton, $35,000, 09/21/22

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 126 Sandbed Road, Newton, $35,000, 09/21/22

Eric and Lindsey Hatcher, Eric N. Hatcher, 2312 Aberdeen Road, $83,900, 09/21/22

Donna L. Cantu, John L. Maddox IV, 94 Choctawhatchee Hills, $335,000, 09/21/22

Ida N. Todd, Raunel Galindres, 12.212 acres on Denver Street, Cottonwood, and Lot 6, Block A; Lots 4 and 5, Block B; and Lots 6 and 7, Block C of Bryant Meadows S/D, Bryant Street, Cottonwood, $24,300, 09/21/22

Teri A. Mitchell, Paula M. Casher, and Bryan E. Clark, Manuel E. Johnson St. and Carolyn N. Johnson, 106 Oakview Drive, $310,000, 09/21/22

Connie R. Applegate, Ashley Pugh et al, 1051 Rice Road, Taylor, $30,000, 09/21/22

Sarah Smith Curry Memorial Trust, Wayne Frier Home Center of Dothan LLC, 1.2 +/- acres, Pine Tree Court, Cottonwood, $15,000, 09/21/22

Cory A. Bennett and Regan C. Bennett, Thanh Ngoc Pham, 123 Smoke Rise Court, $185,000, 09/22/22

Darryl J. Long, Quentin Garner Umphrey, 304 Bracewell Ave., $110,000, 09/22/22

Jordan Keenan Lowe and Ariel Keiko Lowe, Ronald Mark Harper and Kacey Whitehead Harper, 0 J B Jackson Road, Ashford, $74,400, 09/22/22

Cameron N. Ball Investments LLC, Saffold Properties LLC, 1302 S. Bell St., $34,000, 09/22/22

Hazel Kaye Creel Frith, Earl C. Jones, Gloria A. Jones, and Earl C. Jones Jr., TBD Columbia Highway, $30,000, 09/22/22

James A. Bradburn Jr., Mark E. Johnson and Glenda R. Johnson, 2002 Aberdeen Road, $140,000, 09/22/22

William Joseph Burks and Victoria S. Burks, Coastal Asset Management LLC, 1105 Sumter St., $75,000, 09/22/22

Poland Real Estate LLC, Harpreet Kaur and Kamaldeep Singh, 104 Roberts St., $65,000, 09/22/22

Richard McGee Jr., Edward K. Matthews and Linnea J. Matthews, 324 Hanging Moss Trail, Cottonwood, $99,900, 09/22/22

Willis Smitherman and Lana Smitherman, Lisa A. Holcomb, 213 Landview Drive, Taylor, $158,700, 09/22/22

The Estate of Cindy Gale Lightsey, Eric C. Spivey, 503 Mohawk Ave., $124,000, 09/22/22

William J. Shafer Sr. and Victoria Louise Shafer, Wilfred Pettway and Arlene Pettway, 108 Roberts St., $111,000, 09/22/22

Everett Construction Company Inc., Jon Christopher Bryan and Elizabeth Mullis, 10 Beauville Drive, Kinsey, $150,000, 09/22/22

James D. Allen and Ashley Allen, Michael Rich and Christine Rich, 230 Chinkapin Drive, $230,000, 09/22/22

Garvin L. Akridge and Pamela L. Akridge, William A. Harris Jr. and Gina Floyd Harris, 100 Wendys Way, Midland City, $230,000, 09/22/22

Jeremy Ladon Benton and Kenlie Benton, Loushonia Markist Harris and Dionne Maria Harris, 107 Cronan Court, $299,000, 09/22/22

Danny Mike Enfinger and Malcom Glynn Enfinger Jr., SHW LLC, 0 Settlement Road, Rehobeth, $55,000, 09/22/22

Suzanne J. Hanahan Revocable Trust, Justin Parish Martin and Katherine Denney Martin, 205 Ashborough Circle, $925,000, 09/22/22