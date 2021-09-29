 Skip to main content
Houston County real estate transfers Sept. 20-23, 2021
Houston County real estate transfers Sept. 20-23, 2021

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Robert F. McGee, 143 Sandbed Road, Newton, $325,600, 09/20/21

Jimmilene Davis, William A. Christian and Elizabeth N. Christian, 515 Collingswood Drive, $180,000, 09/20/21

Linda Dianne Simms and Mary Amy Underwood, Taycan Enterprises LLC, acreage on U.S. Highway 84, Newton, $355,000, 09/20/21

Joshua Miller, Trevor Lloyd Hosterman, 408 Orchard Circle, $238,000, 09/20/21

Lee Whitman, Jeffery Emberton and Wendy Emberton, 1405 Eastwood Drive, $135,000, 09/20/21

Stanley M. Scott, Administrator of the Estate of Alice Faye Scott, Daniel Sparkman and Abby Hodge Sparkman, 1112 Appian Way, $117,000, 09/20/21

Gregory A. Thompson, Andrew James Borem and Kay Lynn Borem, 114 Falkirk Drive, $365,000, 09/20/21

Richard H. Dunholter and Donna J. Dunholter, Dawn Elizabeth Stewart and Jeffery Scott Steward, 110 Brockton Court, $249,900, 09/20/21

James A. Etress and Dawn S. Etress, Robert Dickard and Karla Brooke Dickard, 5027 Willie Varnum Road, Cottonwood, $105,000, 09/20/21

Barstone Partners Ltd., Barstone Holdings LLC, 927 Honeysuckle Road, $8,442,000, 09/20/21

Ruby Collard, Terry Michael Druckenmuller and Katelynn C. Smith, 1606 Cone Drive, $196,000, 09/20/21

Candace Williams f/k/a Candace Ballew and Franklin D. Williams Jr., Jonathan Kenneth Williams and Casey N. Williams, 1376 N. Broad St., Cowarts, $105,400, 09/20/21

Kerry Kanouse and Alicia Kanouse, Fady Said Wanna, 101 Dunleith Boulevard, $263,900, 09/20/21

Adam Riddle and Danielle Riddle, Rodney Stuckey and Candice Taylor Stuckey, 505 Audubon Drive, $216,000, 09/20/21

Charles J. Burnett and Rosana C. Burnett, Kerry Wayne Kanouse and Alicia Kanouse, 1174 Honeysuckle Road, $439,100, 09/20/21

Samuel Trey Moore and Victoria Stewart Moore, Jessie F. Porter and Debra Porter, 602 Davis St., Ashford, $127,000, 09/20/21

Charles Douglas McNeill and Charles Gregory McNeill, Tony Turviin, 0 South County Road 33, Ashford, $150,000, 09/20/21

Barry DeFleron, H. Bryan Bain, 1145 Holland Road, Newton, $100,000, 09/20/21

Beverly S. Pickard, Robert J. Lee and Kimberly K. Lee, 658 Westbrook Road, $55,000, 09/20/21

Benjamin A. Wachuku and Dominique Marie Wachuku, Samantha Lynn Harris, 319 Powder Horn Drive, Midland City, $170,000, 09/20/21

Stephen Wesley Jones and Yolanda Ann Jones, Patrick W. Jones and Angela G. Jones, 1203 Cambridge Road, $635,500, 09/21/21

Brent Williams and Stephanie Ann Williams, Kaleb Brian McNeal, 19528 Cottonwood Road, Gordon, $282,000, 09/21/21

David Keith Wells and Penny Dean Wells, Charles Clay McCord and Carol Renee McCord, 1.039 acres, South State Hwy. 605, Slocomb, $2,500, 09/21/21

William Lawrence Beech, Personal Representative of the Estate of Patricia Ann Beech, Bailey O’Neal Davis, 119 Woodleigh Road, $136,000, 09/21/21

Clementine Davey, Trustee of the Clementine Davey Revocable Trust, Lela L. Abrams, 409 Mount Vernon Lane, $155,000, 09/21/21

Barbara Anne Ray, Vickie S. Dykes, 130 Emerald Lake Drive, $129,000, 09/21/21

George Talley and Judy B. Talley, Carl Jerry Fields and Faye Fields, 800 S. Lena St., $13,144.71, 09/21/21

John Lucas Inc., Stacy L. Griffin, 4976 Prevatt Road, Ashford, $208,000, 09/21/21

Real Estate Services Inc., Willie Charles Woods, 702 S. Ussery St., $25,700.89, 09/21/21

Charles Schaule, Cassidy Marie Spires, 15280 County Road 8, Gordon, $35,000, 09/21/21

Ashley Dean Skinner and Wesley D. Dean, Corknie N. Hardrick, 2011 Stonewood Drive, $193,500, 09/22/21

Amanda Hartzell, Paul Andrews, 812 Clearmont Drive, $433.93 (tax assessor’s valuation of $88,200 minus mortgage balance of $87,766.07), 09/22/21

Kimberly Zellner Granberry, Kellie Holman and Nathan Holman, 306 Brushfire Drive, $202,000, 09/22/21

Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Alexander Gatlin Lewis and Dianna Marie Kimberlin Lewis, 450 Spring Hill Road, $227,557, 092221

Glen Craig Powell, William Barber, 315 Creekside Drive, $255,000, 09/22/21

Steve Hodge Building & Development LLC, Martin Del Toro and Keely Jackson, 193 Grace Drive, Newton, $356,408, 09/22/21

Refugio Robles and Guadalupe Resendiz, ERA Porch Light Properties LLC, 2967 Ross Clark Circle, $525,000, 09/22/21

Ten Fifty Thirty Fifteen LLC, Stephanie E. Lynch-Persinger and Pamela Hartzog, 1125 Garden Lane, $97,500, 09/23/21

Antionne Winston, Jesse Rhines, 213 Blackshear St., $9,000, 09/23/21

Dale Pitts and Amanda Pitts, Kristoffer Rainey and Paula Rainey, 1866 Windmill Road, Newton, $229,000, 09/23/21

Gail Martin, Roy Durrell Henderson Jr. and Kimberly Dawn Henderson, 2883 S. County Road 55, Ashford, $170,000, 09/23/21

Dennis C. Bustos, Judy A. Bustos and Michael D. Bustos, Seven Timbers LLC, 102 Timbers Drive, $116,000, 09/23/21

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Andrew David Poston and Margaret M. Poston, 229 Daphne Drive, $355,845, 09/23/21

Ashley J. Werner and Benjamin J. Werner, Evelyn Davalos and Martin Davalos, 956 John D. Odom Road, $175,000, 09/23/21

Clock Tower Properties LLC, JMLA Properties LLC, 179 Honeysuckle Road, $1,100,000, 09/23/21

Christopher Dickens and Amanda Dickens, Amanda K. Moulton, 218 Stonegate Drive, $295,000, 09/23/21

Linda A. Williams, Peggy Williams, 0 Furnie Johnson Road, Ashford, $85,200, 09/23/21

Patrick W. Jones, Co-Trustee of Patrick and Angela Jones Trust, and Angela G. Jones, Trustee of Patrick and Angela Jones Trust, 106 Barnwell Lane, $280,000, 09/23/21

Patrick and Angela Jones Trust, Timothy M. Haley, Vicki M. Haley, Claude T. Ashley Jr. and Kelly M. Ashley, 107 Farmstead Road, $172,000, 09/23/21

Steven Fowler and Krystal Fowler, Ronald C. Kornegay, 133 Waterford Place, $190,000, 09/23/21

Albert Lester Lewis, Gary Williams and Luciana Williams, 1 acre, Ruby Drive, Kinsey, $10,000, 09/23/21

Everett Construction Company Inc., Kristen Galego and Joao P. Galego, 17 Nomad Circle, Kinsey, $144,900, 09/23/21

Robert W. Chandler, Charles R. Madrie II and Sara D. Madrie, 100 Rickey Court, Taylor, $142,000, 09/23/21

Charles B. Weed and Stephanie A. Weed, Fox Family Trust, 74 Quail Drive, $215,000, 09/23/21

Eunice Edmondson (Prokopchuk), Kay Thames, Steven Edmonson and Wendell Edmonson, Joyce Parson-Matlock, 907 Post Oak Drive, $82,000, 09/23/21

Jansen K. Tidmore and Laura M. Tidmore, Ronald J. Clifton Sr. and Kristine J. Biller, 320 Wicklow Drive, $340,400, 09/23/21

