Houston County real estate transfers Sept. 21-24, 2020
Houston County real estate transfers Sept. 21-24, 2020

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Pamela Longchamp, Gabrielle Whitney Hughes and Joseph Trent Hughes, TBD Cedar Springs Road, Webb, $59,200, 09/21/20

William A. Dorminy and Catherine Lyne Dorminy, Adam Meuli and Sarah Meuli, 3443 Murphy Mill Road, $339,500, 09/21/20

John Aaron and Linda Aaron, Ronald P. Swendris and Cathy Ann Swendris, 107 Allendale Court, $430,000, 09/21/20

Benjamin E. Meredith and Carol Anne Meredith, Premiered Partners LLC, 707 W. Main St., $160,000, 09/21/20

Susan Himes and Daniel Draughon, Marilyn Benson, 131 Woods St., Cottonwood, $30,000, 09/21/20

OST Industrial Properties LLC, Keystone Dothan Property LLC, 0 Twitchell Road, $880,000, 09/21/20

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 165 Puent Drive, $50,000, 09/21/20

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 250 Puent Drive, $50,000, 09/21/20

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 606 Wimbledon Drive, $89,700, 09/21/20

Christopher M. Wren and Brooke W. Wren, Brandy Alicia Vann-Powell and Charles Lamar Powell, 108 W. Fontana Circle, $132,000, 09/21/20

Rebecka Leigh Lane, David Hayes Lane, 113 Park Ridge Drive, $219,000, 09/21/20

Kem F. Templeton and Debra Jeanne Bauerele, William Ivey Owen III, 110 Oak Grove Drive, $292,000, 09/21/20

Estate of Ann Banks Todd, William E. McRae III and Shannon S. McRae, 22 Foxchase Drive, $570,000, 09/21/20

Diversified Real Estate Development Inc., Kimberlee Ione Dohnert, 101 Halls Creek Lane, $234,900, 09/21/20

Timothy Stillman Harding, Ryan Langhammer, 601 Dogwood Trail, $15,000, 09/21/20

Gloria F. Brackin and Glenn D. Franklin, Nellie M. Purnell, 1873 S. Alice St., $43,500, 09/21/20

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Anthony Craig Childree and Alissa Jean Henry, 117 Bozeman Way, $307,400, 09/21/20

Stephen Y. Woodham and Sandra L. Woodham, Purple Properties LLC, 907 Baywood Road, $135,000, 09/21/20

Katherine Dukes Brunson, Russell Evan Ellis and Jodie Fraze Ellis, 44 Breakfast Pond Drive, Ashford, $365,000, 09/21/20

Christopher D. Hall, Benjamin Hutto and Kira Hutto, 900 Camelot Court, $147,675, 09/21/20

Kenneth V. Bruner and Theresa J. Bruner, Amanda Jessica Chilton Tew, 0 Ben Ivey Road, $31,500, 09/21/20

Kerri T. DeShazo and Mark J. DeShazo, Wallace Earl Reynolds and Janice Murkerson, 2103 Berryhill Drive, $239,500, 09/21/20

Jeff S. Andrews, Angie T. Andrews, 105 Clancy Court, $220,000, 09/21/20

Angie T. Andrews, Kenneth Purinton and Joy Pridgen Purinton, 105 Clancy Court, $220,000, 09/21/20

Karen Strickland, Dianne Brooks, 1204 Montevallo Ave., $12,000, 09/21/20

Judy Matrelle Yarbrough, William David Burks and Judy A. Burks, 312 Ameris Ave., $166,452.05, 09/21/20

Richard A. Scales and Brenda G. Scales, Waldon L. Hall Jr. and Donna M. Hall, 207 Foxmore Drive, $223,000, 09/21/20

Joe C. Ausley II and Brooke Ausley, Barbara Jean Flowers, 509 Gardenia Drive, $185,000, 09/22/20

Savvy Developers LLC, Selena Thomas, 110 Yuri Drive, $150,000, 09/22/20

Estate of Annice E. Strickland, Tyson Belisomo and Shelley D. Belisomo, 113 Taybridge Lane, $205,000, 09/22/20

Daniel J. Turner and Meredith R. Turner, Rene Valero III, 803 Shorewood Drive, $177,900, 09/22/20

Louise Albritton and Lillian Joyce Sanders, Hector Carson and Kenisha Carson, 409 Alabama Ave., $18,700, 09/22/20

Gregory Lamar Gibson and Tina Byrd Gibson, Jessie M. Smith and Amanda L. Smith, 324 Cotton Ridge Lane, $247,500, 09/22/20

Reta Blackmon Durr, Cheryl Brantley and Derrick Brantley, 1201 Corner St., $91,650, 09/22/20

Ricky Allen Cochran, Daryl Holley, Hydraulic Road, Webb, $24,000, 09/22/20

Daniel Paul Carriger, 115 Tree Crest Road LLC, 115 Tree Crest Road, $108,899, 09/22/20

Ansley E. Whatley, 158 Tree Crest Road LLC, 158 Tree Crest Road, $118,000, 09/22/20

Roy Wesley Arnold and Shirley Arnold, Michael Edward Bush Sr., 0 E. Wayne Road, $130,260, 09/22/20

Frank J. Buono Jr. et al, Dustin Fowler and Lanie Fowler, 704 Landview Drive, Taylor, $126,500, 09/22/20

Charles B. Napier, Maria Dora Gamboa Hernandez and Pablo Galindo Santiago, 0.834 acre lot, West Cook Road, $11,000, 09/23/20

Estate of Peggy Morris Wells, Ronald Eric Hanberry and Teresa Hanberry, 102 Boulder Drive, $234,000, 09/23/20

Joshua Payton Haisten and Judith Lea Haisten, Kyle B. Woodham and Brittney E. Woodham, 103 Barnwell Lane, $296,000, 09/23/20

Floyd Covington and Christine Covington, Antonio F. Potter and Tammie L. Potter, 0 Railroad Ave., $15,000, 09/23/20

Matthew Don Grantham and Andrea Grantham, Jeremy Putman and Dinelle Putman, 103 Setters Way, $229,900, 09/23/20

David Alberson and Kim Alberson, Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, 511 Laura Lane, Newton, $43,310, 09/23/20

Viney Marie Scott, Betty Carol Sheppard, 207 Pine Hills Drive, $85,000, 09/23/20

James Denny Mercer and Ocie Mercer, Benjamin McCory and Mamie McCory, 222 Glen Oaks Drive, $241,000, 09/23/20

Emily Hearn, Jessica Dawn Lindsey, 103 Montreat Court, $163,900, 09/23/20

Betty J. Brewster, Connie Lynn Brewster Johnson, 2316 Brookwood Drive, $75,000, 09/23/20

Gregory Capra and Patricia Capra, Emily Hearn, 210 Kilkenny Drive, $38,000, 09/23/20

Jeremy F. Smith and Kimberly Gilley Smith, James Ellis Cloud, 1191 Junction Road, Slocomb, $210,000, 09/23/20

Jeffrey Ladon Grantham and Brandi Shea Grantham, Jennifer Paige Stanley, 907 Derbyshire Drive, $139,900, 09/23/20

Randall V. Williams, Sandra Brown a/k/a Sandra Williams and Peggy Willoughby, Tami Denise Holland, 108 Charleston Lane, $118,840, 09/23/20

Matthew C. Bond, Emily Nicole Flathmann, 564 Jester St., Cowarts, $147,000, 09/23/20

Federal National Mortgage Association, Dogwood Property Investments LLC, 1306 Choctaw ST., $113,000, 09/23/20

Wayne Merritt and Taylor Merritt, DDCU IV LLC, 8573 W. U.S. 84, $75,000, 09/23/20

Phillip J. Riley and Amber N. Riley, Alison L. Grommes, 29 Fleetside Court, Kinsey, $114,000, 09/23/20

Benjamin R. Hamilton, Brent C. Barrett and Pamela J. Barrett, 200 Lakeside Drive, $285,000, 09/23/20

C. Dianne Butterfield, Jason Hinton, 303 Helen St., $4,000, 09/23/20

Ronald D. Pierson and Ricky L. Pierson, Preston Vaughn and Kaylee Vaughn, 201 Fox Hollow Way, $145,000, 09/23/20

Hubert Jerome Barnes, Angela Bradley, 1069 Furnie Folks Road, Webb, $50,000, 09/23/20

Kevin Ralph Broyles and Susan Elaine Anderson Broyles, Linda C. Frank, 106 Moultrie Drive, $330,000, 09/23/20

Carol I. Wikel, Patriots Property Management LLC, TBD Hartford Highway, $100,000, 09/23/20

Peter B. Covert, Joe Frank Smith and Kristi Lee Smith, 201 Westbrook Road, $465,000, 09/23/20

Amber Rodriguez Mendheim and John G. Lewis, Calvin J. Kidd and Ashley B. Kidd, 105 Kildare Court, $258,000, 09/23/20

Norman Williamson and Theresa B. Williamson, Andrew W. Johnson and Melanie Johnson, 175 Crabapple Court, Rehobeth, $323,450, 09/23/20

Gary S. Maddox and Joann Maddox, Lakenite Enterprises LLC, 2555 S. Park Ave., $425,000, 09/23/20

ELM 26 AL LLC, Dothan Investment Partners, 3930 S. Oates St., $1,850,000, 09/24/20

Holly McCardle Unger and Timothy Unger, William C. Wade Jr. and Lakonya Blanton, 7150 S. Park Ave., Taylor, $120,000, 09/24/20

Daniel G. Lee and Doris O. Lee, David Shelton Rogers Jr. and Vicky L. Rogers, 1655 McCallister Road, Slocomb, $277,000, 09/24/20

Clayton Realty Company LLC, JPI LLC, 165 Hood St., Cottonwood, $794,904, 09/24/20

Estate of Clara Myrtice Hurst, Sherree J. Gunter and S. Louise Britto, 212 Madison Ave., $73,500, 09/24/20

Anthony Craig Childree, Wesley Dunn, 119 Tuscany Lane, $191,600, 09/24/20

Joseph Meyers and Amanda Meyers, Tanya Posey Morrison and Clifton Everett Morrison, 975 Cumbie Road, Newton, $250,000, 09/24/20

Judy A. Deal, James Michael Williams and Barbara Ann Williams, 203 S. Shady Lane, $230,000, 09/24/20

