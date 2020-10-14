Houston County real estate transfers Sept. 28-Oct. 8, 2020

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
William Henry McBride III, trustee of The William McBride and Ann McBride Living Trust, Thomas W. Daprato and Lori L. Daprato, 2226 Randall Wade Road, Headland, $83,000, 09/28/20
Torrie E. Nelson and Terry Nelson, Randall Joe Tindell and Dianne Tindell, 109 Woodcreek Drive, $132,000, 09/28/20
Sherrie K. Benton and Marcus G. Benton, Rickey B. Dozier and Arica Dozier, 104 Princeton Drive, $210,000, 09/28/20
Craig D. Boesch Revocable Living Trust, Curlie Ann Grace, 220 Madison Ave., $109,500, 09/28/20
Dan Lee Construction Inc., Renee Filson, 455 W. Cook Road, $179,900, 09/28/20
M4 Development LLC, The Broadway Group LLC, 894 N. Brannon Stand Road, Midland City, $235,000, 09/28/20
Charles F. Phipps and Catherine H. Phipps, Dorothea Waters and Brandy Waters, 2102 Shady Brook Lane, $160,000, 09/28/20
Michael M. Stonebraker and Christine M. Stonebraker, Scott Jackson Rackley and Joy Ellen Rackley, 95 Bradford Lane, Rehobeth, $165,000, 09/28/20
David Mauldin, Jermaine Eugene Johnson and Franchesca Williams, 526 Birchwood Lane, $168,900, 09/28/20
BBK Construction LLC, Don Trimnel and Shane Kelly, 13384 W. U.S. Hwy. 84, Newton, $100,000, 09/28/20
Frankie W. Brantley, personal representative of Estate of Thomas K. Brantley, T&T Potter LLC, 401 N. Foster St., $80,000, 09/28/20
Raymond C. Spann and Cheri A. Spann, Michael Thomas Josefosky and Lean Dawn Josefosky, 104 Spillway Court, $162,000, 09/28/20
Aubrey Jordan Park and Chelsea Marie Park, Darryl J. Long and Monica Marie Harrison, 213 Holmes Road, Newton, $240,000, 09/28/20
Delaina Futch, administrator of Estate of Eric Lamar Futch, Rebecca Y. Steinfeld and Matthew Phillip Steinfeld, 144 Sheppard Road, Taylor, $305,000, 09/28/20
Treads Leasing LLC, Steve Hodge Building and Development LLC, 434 Braxton Drive, Newton, $65,000, 09/28/20
Connie A. Coleman and David L. Coleman, William J. Humphrey and Casey J. Humphrey, 4220 D. Hodge Road, Cottonwood, $325,000, 09/28/20
John D. Smith and Henrietta Griggs, Michael A. Trawick and Mae Trawick, 2.525 acres on Green Valley Road, $16,000, 09/28/20
Rebecca J. Parrish, Keisha Hall, 705 Walnut St., $3,900, 09/28/20
Rebecca J. Parrish, Rickie Temmis, 0 Walnut St., $100, 09/28/20
Richard B. Davis and Kimberly A. Davis, Donnie R. Smith and Teresa C. Smith, 5.96 acres on Willie Varnum Road, $19,402.97, 09/28/20
River Road Investments LLC, MR Development LLC, Lot 10 Patterson Road, $18,500, 09/28/20
Aubrey Jordan Park and Chelsea Marie Park, Darryl J. Long and Monica Marie Harrison, 3 +/- acres, Holmes Road, Newton, $20,000, 09/28/20
River Roads Investments LLC, M4 Development LLC, Lot 7, Patterson Road, Lots 5 and 6, Roy Martin Road, $55,500, 09/28/20
Thomas V. Haney and Casey M. Haney, Natalie N. Chapman, 103 Cottage Court, $259,000, 09/28/20
BLRCC Investments LLC, Zachery J. Phillips, 1528 S. Park Ave., $27,000, 09/28/20
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Mark Scott Weidert and Jennifer R. Weidert, 404 Billings Trail, $355,630, 09/29/20
Jason Creel and C & G Industries LLC, CDMG LLC, 904 Irwin St., 702 W. Adams St., 502 Chinook St., 2602 Kristie Road, 813 W. Powell, $298,000, 09/29/20
Jennifer Findley Trujillo, Paul J. Gochenaur and Shelby E. Gochenaur, 122 Heyward Drive, $133,500, 09/29/20
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Jason Darbone and Lativia Darbone, 115 Litchfield Drive, $277,860, 09/29/20
Joel Douglas Capra and Natalie Capra, John G. Lewis and Amber Mendheim, 205 Cedar Chase Court, $361,000, 09/29/20
Caleb Phillip McCoy and Ellen Morgan McCoy, Joe Mitchell Chambers and Lauren Kate Killian Chambers, 1101 McClintock Drive, $461,750, 09/29/20
Joe Chambers and Lauren K. Chambers, Christopher A. Smith and Kathryn A. Smith, 200 Holly Lane, $380,000, 09/29/20
Kathleen Grande Martin, U.S. Bank National Association, 215 Twin Creek Lane, Ashford, $59,500, 09/29/20
3G Construction LLC, Angela Johnson, 360 Christmas Road, Cowarts, $230,000, 09/29/20
Robert Charles Wester, Michael Lampkin, 101 Woodvalley Court, $3,000, 09/29/20
Leo Paul Green, Advanta IRA Services LLC FBO Anna Scott IRA, 1726 Lonnie Road, $225,000, 09/29/20
Lynda W. Sykes and James Ward, trustees of The Myra S. Ward Revocable Living Trust, Joseph Cody Sr. and Vanessa Cody, 11 +/- acres Grove Street, Cottonwood, $35,500, 09/29/20
Julie D. Huldtquist and Jeffrey R. Huldtquist, Robert Emmett Miller Jr. and Mary L. Miller, 102 Margate Ave., $155,000, 09/29/20
Chester L. Sowell III and Pamela H. Sowell, Moye Properties LLC, 509 N. Herring St., $15,000, 09/29/20
Joseph Wichowski Jr., Nellena Jacobs, 114 Paul Revere Run, $165,000, 09/29/20
Cynthia Ann Maxwell, Caroyln Ann Jordan, Cathy Annette Davis, Charles Allen Granger, James Jones and Eleanor Ramer, Ritchie L. Colbert and Theresa C. Colbert, 8722 U.S. 231 South, $160,000, 09/29/20
George F. Maxwell, John D. Brooks Jr. and Donna M. Brooks, 229 Prestwick Drive, $330,000, 09/29/20
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Kenneth Donaldson and Yasmine Donaldson, 205 Pepperridge Road, $181,900, 09/29/20
Jack David Dawkins Jr. et al, Randy Dale Enoch, 117 Belhaven Drive, $200,000, 09/29/20
Kriser Homes South Inc., Charles Benjamin Thomley et al, 569 Bully Road, Newton, $196,050, 09/29/20
Jerry C. Hicks, William B. Beachem, 804 S. Lena St., $79,900, 09/29/20
Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity, Kriser Homes South Inc., Fortner Street, $10,000, 09/29/20
Arthur Watons et al, AD&D LLC, 111 Timberline Court, $127,500, 09/29/20
J. Kevin Moulton, Karen Lynn, 1121 Martin St., $84,000, 09/30/20
Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, A. Davis Enterprises LLC, 1802 Haisten Drive, $89,500, 09/30/20
Christopher D. McMahan and Suzanne E. McMahan, Robert Janiel Perez-Rodriguez and Katelyn Birdsong, 506 Metropolitan Court, $157,000, 09/30/20
Richard Bruce McCormick and Laura L. McCormick, Christopher Duane McMahan and Suzanne McMahan, 620 Westbrook Road, $368,000, 09/30/20
NYRIDE LLC, 4MJB Properties LLC, 208 Nypro Lane, $4,000, 000, 09/30/20
David Hayes Lane, Cassidy Birge, 113 Park Ridge Drive, $230,000, 09/30/20
Matthew Latham and Brooke Latham, Sherri I. Gore, 301 Setters Way, $201,576, 09/30/20
Nancy Goddard and James Goddard, Norma Jean Blackmon, 314 Hidden Creek Circle Unit 3, $189,000, 09/30/20
Michael N. Barron and Anna R. Barron, Woodrow Jackson Farrington and Patty Neal Farrington, 1207 Monte Carlo Drive, $230,000, 09/30/20
Donald W. Mansfield and Mary V. Mansfield, Amy Hancock Mellinger, 806 St. Thomas Court, $173,100, 09/30/20
J&J Farms, Warren J. Christian and Lydia J. Christian, North County Road 33, Lot 2, Ashford, $38,500, 09/30/20
Lawrence S. Hammond and Annie B. Hammond, Troy A. Dawson and Victoria Dawson, 96 Bradford Lane, Rehobeth, $183,000, 09/30/20
Nancy R. Anderson, Shada Lee Mathis, 1908 Stonebridge Road, $173,000, 09/30/20
Pamela Dickerson, James and Mardie Rogers, 1401 Hunter Road, Columbia, $1,800, 09/30/20
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Austin Reynold Alberti and Doris Sanchez, 406 Billings Trail, $355,627, 09/30/20
Jorge Rodriguez and Ana Rodriguez, Billy Wayne Grindstaff, 219 Halifax Drive, $378,400, 10/01/20
Manuel Moctezuma and Candace Moctezuma, Jordan Max Smith, 268 Melrose Lane, $188,000, 10/01/20
Brian Christopher Blindauer and Whitney M. Blindauer, Anna B. Long, 2283 Jordon Ave., Cowarts, $145,900, 10/01/20
William J. Humphrey and Casey Humphrey, Gregory Lynn and Cortney Lynn, 2701 Iris Road, $215,000, 10/01/20
James M. Simmons and Susan W. Simmons, Bethany Wadsworth and Carolyn Hope, 103 Ormond Court, $397,800, 10/01/20
Charles Anthony Hartley, Kim Xuan Thi Hartley, 5796 Walden Drive, Kinsey, $20,000, 10/01/20
Timothy Traylor Griswold and Briana Garrard Griswold, Chase Randall Glover and Ashton Glover, 2212 Jordon Ave., Cowarts, $125,000, 10/01/20
Everett Construction Company Inc., Magnehskumar Patel and Dehuti Patel, 8.258 acres, Murphy Mill Road and John D. Odom Road, $340,000, 10/01/20
Mark D. Bonner, Terry W. Carpenter, Anthony W. Carpenter and Dustin C. Carpenter, 123.05 acres metes and bounds, Highway 123, Newton, $461,250, 10/01/20
Pollard Investments & Construction LLC, SMB Land LLC, n/a Lots K thru U, North Sandbed Road Phase 2 and unplatted Parcel J, $348,000, 10/01/20
William M. Griggs, Rebecca Jo Griggs and Mary Ann Griggs, James A. Cornett, 108 Pine Needles Drive, $198,000, 10/01/20
Kenneth L. Barfield and Linda D. Barfield, Cindy Robinson and Raymond Robinson, 6364 Hodgesville Road, $90,000, 10/01/20
Christopher M. Dress and Kellie A. Dress, Linzy Kurt Savage and Laurie Kay Savage, 1780 Omussee Road, $450,000, 10/01/20
Kristi Lee Guinn Smith, Joe Frank Smith and Windy Ridge Farm LLC, Jessica Nix Unterkofler and Jonathan B. Unterkofler, 588 Sanders Road, Newton, $933,000, 10/01/20
Richard Leigh Risher, Christopher Lee Turner and Kyong Hui Turner, 270 Folsom Road, $265,000, 10/01/20
Alvin Eugene Hess and Geri Hess, Tim Burlingham, 325 Bill Yance Road, Webb, $15,000, 10/01/20
Michael Harold Crews, James Tindell Crews and Rory Christopher Crews, Theodore Ash, 1719 Verde Trail, $132,000, 10/01/20
Jace Johnston Construction LLC, Susan E. Fifield, 1375 N. Broadway St., Ashford, $173,000, 10/01/20
Gary E. Bruce and Cathy C. Bruce, David B. Bruce and Ashley M. Bruce, 1420 Omussee Road, $255,000, 10/01/20
Joshua Ryan Portela and Meagan C. Portela, Tammie Loraine Thomas, 806 Baywood Road, $170,000, 10/01/20
SRM Properties LLC, City of Dothan, 6.27 acres accessing Hartford Highway and Honeysuckle Road, $200,000, 10/01/20
Melissa M. Hall, Patricia Walters and Coy Marc Hall, City of Dothan, 0.57 acres at 1095 Earline Road, $6,000, 10/01/20
Catherine R. Hollon and Hollon Investments LLC, Randy S. Anners and Dana S. Anners, 3 +/- acres, Prevatt Road, Cowarts, $31,000, 10/01/20
7581 Properties LLC, Gilbert Construction Company Inc., 0 Old Highway 84, Ashford, $300,000, 10/01/20
Gregory Burl Lane, personal representative of Estate of Cecil Burl Lane Jr., Daniel Lee Odom and Chasity Nichols Odom, 3523 Jordon Ave., Cowarts, $285,000, 10/01/20
River Roads Investments LLC, M4 Development LLC, Lot 9 Patterson Road, $18,500, 10/01/20
David Peddicord and Justina Peddicord, William Austin Lang, 21 Corvette Drive, Kinsey, $36,500, 10/01/20
Jonathan Spears and Rhonda Spears, Charles Hugh Swicord Jr. and Freida P. Swicord, 103 Canvasback Court, $230,000, 10/01/20
Joseph W. Drake and Kim G. Drake, CKM Investments LLC, 1002 Fieldstone Drive, $13,000, 10/01/20
Stephen Renner and Kathy Renner, Jodi Megan Grayson, 3246 Springhill Road, Gordon, $131,500, 10/01/20
Roy Wesley Arnold, Nestor Fabian Rodriguez and Carrie L. McLendon, 241 E. Wayne Road, $259,000, 10/05/20
Robert A. Moore Jr. and Alexis D. Ellis, Gaberial Demond Franklin and Angela Franklin, 230 Blazer Drive, Kinsey, $120,000, 10/05/20
Dustin W. Lash, Benjamin Crosby and Jenna Crosby, 1009 Orchard Circle, $320,000, 10/05/20
Dustin Woodham and K. Michael Woodham, Adam E. Rominger, 1311 Woodleigh Road, $171,001, 10/05/20
James R. Fuller, John D. Davis Jr. and Sharon L. Davis, 655 W. Selma St., $65,000, 10/05/20
Barbara Antoinette Haney Morrison, Jerry Wayne Griffin, 2406 Stonewood Drive, $173,000, 10/05/20
Pablo Galindo Santiago and Maria Dore Gamboa Hernandez, Charles B. Napier, tract, $100, 10/05/20
Charles B. Napier, Maria Dora Gamboa Hernandez and Pablo Galindo Santiago, 0.834 acre lot, West Cook Road, $11,000, 10/05/20
Deloney Construction Inc., Tyyacca Kendrell Pelt and Antavis Martez Reeves, 104 Littleleaf Court, $265,500, 10/05/20
Evelene Sizemore, Joy Sizemore, Lot 5, Block A of Southside Estates Subdivision, $20,000, 10/05/20
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 168 Ridgeview Drive, $58,000, 10/05/20
SMG Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 200 Billings Trail, $80,000, 10/05/20
Emily Granberry Young, Legacy Custom Homes & Remodeling LLC, 687 N. County Road 55, Ashford, $25,000, 10/05/20
Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, 202 Jeff St., $10,000, 10/05/20
Zachary Dane Daniels and Hannah Elizabeth Daniels, Thanh Thi Vo and Thanh T. Nguyen, 214 Maplecliff Drive, $208,000, 10/05/20
David Ray Clark, Edeltraud Monahan, 100 N. Idlewild Path, $132,000, 10/05/20
Jerrold Ealy and Whitney Ealy, Joshua Ready and Brittany Ready, 1008 Southland Drive, $90,000, 10/05/20
Jacqueline Kay Livingston, Hannah Elisabeth Smith, 207 Landview Drive, Taylor, $117,000, 10/05/20
Patti Exum, Robert A. Couture, 710 Dusy St., $93,500, 10/05/20
Netties Place LLC, Jeremy Enfinger and Kristyn Enfinger, Lot 4 Netties Place Hunter Road, Columbia, $14,000, 10/05/20
Chad Dean Construction Inc., Mark J. Presnell and Misty D. Loffer, 140 Dawsey Road, $392,000, 10/05/20
Jason Penny, Chad Stephen Wheelock and Jennifer Leigh Newman, 1202 Andrew St., $64,500, 10/05/20
Teresa Lewis and Brian Lewis, Brent Allen Bond, 1111 Woodland Drive, $121,000, 10/05/20
Charles Wood Lamb and Darlene Michelle Lamb, Andrew Jenkins and Megan Jenkins, 161 Ridgecrest Loop, $249,900, 10/05/20
The Estate of John S. Keppy, Guy William Martabano, 155 Marilyn Drive, $30,000, 10/05/20
Delbert Neal Sanders, Sharon Fleming, 1435 Zachery Road, $15,000, 10/05/20
Roberto Price, Kevin Cook, 4100 E. Cottonwood Road and 0 E. Cottonwood Road, $105,000, 10/05/20
Hermarsh LLC, Bryan Patrick Touchton and Mikaela Touchton, 119 Bartlet Lane, $128,000, 10/05/20
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Nancy C. Wilson, 237 Puent Drive, $276,886, 10/05/20
Reginald Lee, Markita Thornton, 1511 Carver Drive, $10,300, 10/06/20
Jason Crowley and Cindy Crowley, Amanda Jo Wolf, 37 Nobles Road, Cottonwood, $85,000, 10/06/20
Mary Fisher, David S. Fredrick James and Timothy M. James, 0 Railroad Road, Cowarts, $2,500, 10/06/20
Loren K. Johnson and Holly Pearce Johnson, Olivia Preston Thompson and John B. Thompson, 802 San Juan Court, $194,000, 10/06/20
David W. Schaefer and Michelle Schaefer, Kelsey C. Paul, 127 Gaffney Court, $172,500, 10/06/20
Sanders Construction Services LLC, Karl Volney Van-Reil and Brenda Marie Van-Reil, 110 Sugarberry Road, $188,475, 10/06/20
William M. Lane and Rebecca E. Lane, Gary J. Paulk and Dianne M. Paulk, 11963 County Road 203, Slocomb, $206,077.07, 10/06/20
Vinaykumar Patel, Donna J. Olds, 128 Thistlewood Drive, $126,000, 10/06/20
Linda Danberry, Hugh McCullough and Sara McCullough, 319 Hidden Creek Circle Unit 2, $238,900, 10/06/20
James M. Williams and Barbara A. Williams, Marcy Frances Holder and Kathryn Diane Bonner, 185 S. Shady Lane, $197,000, 10/06/20
Mark C. Langford and Charlotte Ann Langford, Mark W. Lewis and Rachel Roberts Lewis, 1150 Sowell Road, $185,000, 10/06/20
Michael N. Davis and Roberta M. Davis, Tracy A. Robinson and Mary Lane Robinson, 241 Lighthouse Drive, $248,000, 10/06/20
Pollard Investments & Construction LLC, Ethan M. Caudle and Chelsey L. Caudle, 5734 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $205,000, 10/06/20
Marcus F. Murdock et al, Joshua Alexander Baker et al, 1354 S. County Road 33, Ashford, $131,500, 10/06/20
Woodrow J. Farrington et al, Evans Fine and Joann Fine, 1603 Montcliff Drive, $271,000, 10/06/20
Kriser Homes South Inc., John Charles Wagner et al, 215 Glen Oaks Drive, $233,106, 10/06/20
Watson & Downs LLC, LG APT AL Dothan Rucker LLC, Plum Road/Hospitality Lane, $500,000, 10/07/20
Josh Cody, Jerry Moore Jr., 0 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, $2,000, 10/07/20
Paul M. Hughes, Michael and Lakisha Capehart, Granger Street, Cottonwood, $3,000, 10/07/20
Eric B. Morris and Katreena Morris, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, 1731 Dyas St., Cottonwood, $22,200, 10/07/20
Blue Deese Construction, Nikolaj Zandvliet, 547 Jester St., Cowarts, $147,900, 10/07/20
Irene G. Hallford, individually and as executrix of Estate of Porter M. Hallford, Sylvia Gail Quattlebaum and Billy Wayne Quattlebaum, 549 Hartzog Road, Slocomb, $54,000, 10/07/20
Curtin Allen Gilbert, trustee of Clayton Alva Gilbert and Edna Christine Wheeler Irrevocable Trust, Christopher R. Jones, 846 S. Park Ave., $78,000, 10/07/20
Jerome Hightower, Bertha Smith and Gee Smith, 2526 Kinsey Road, $35,000, 10/07/20
Gary Phillip Reynolds, Drew Hubbard and Kaitlin E. King, Stanley and Tammy Danner, 2555 Holland Road, Newton, $40,000, 10/07/20
Rebecca Parrish, Elizabeth Ransom and Jimmy Ray Ransom, 601 S. Appletree St., $8,000, 10/08/20
Bitty’s Girls LLC, Christina Miller, TBD Rowland Road, $28,500, 10/08/20
Daniel R. Danford, Stephen Ray King and Leslie Shawn Tarter King, 16.234 acres on Ben Ivey Road, Webb, $48,702, 10/08/20
Gene H. Watford and Shirley N. Watford, Danny M. Hayes, 1209 Fairlane Drive, $45,000, 10/08/20
Melissa C. Moore, Donald F. Moore Jr., 103 Foxmore Drive, $169,000, 10/08/20
Marc J. Miller and Cynthia L. Miller, Andrew Vance Smith, 104 Heron Way, $736,000, 10/08/20
William D. McFatter and Mildred T. McFatter, The Dothan Landmark Foundation Inc., 0 Highway 431 North, $64,850, 10/08/20
David Mauldin, Timothy E. Vierkandt and Laura A. Vierkandt, 5985 Eddins Road, $305,000, 10/08/20
Benjamin Layton and Lena P. Layton, Alan Gordon Fowler, 126 Cove Lane, $100,000, 10/08/20
Heather A. Bogart, Keith Jamal Henry and Octavia Starks Henry, 168 Ridgecrest Loop, $302,000, 10/08/20
Payten E. Redfearn and Alaina D. Redfearn, Dan Sinas and Susan Sinas, 113 Pace Lane, $107,000, 10/08/20
K.D. Forehand, Elizabeth B. Battles, 1603 Cone Drive, $140,000, 10/08/20
Wayne Olmsted and Peggy Olmsted, Raymundo Hernandez Sanchez and Nancy Carolina Lainez, 3.756 acres, Lucy Grade Road, $25,000, 10/08/20
Highlands Cove LLC, Patrick Dale Cunningham and Carol Trawick Cunningham, 211 Kinning Park Lane, $277,000, 10/08/20
Legacy Builders Construction LLC, Joseph M. Byrd, 205 Cotton Ridge Lane, $358,988, 10/08/20
Jenni R. Spann, Jessica Johnson Morris, 214 Madison Ave., $58,000, 10/08/20
