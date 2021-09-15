Houston County real estate transfers Sept. 7-9, 2021

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Kenneth C. Juneau and Harold D. Phillips, David Shelton Andrews Jr. and Megan Mooney, 1207 Cannon Road, $48,000, 09/07/21
Seth L. Whatley and Jennifer D. Whatley, Dennis Ray Baker, 15.14 acres, Coot Adams Road, Ashford, $57,000, 09/07/21
David T. Dennis and Glenda Dennis, Charles Alan Killingsworth and Angela Killingsworth, 1709 Choctaw St., $159,900, 09/07/21
Andy Johns, Elizabeth P. Johns, 190 Candle Brook Drive, $144,000, 09/07/21
Kenneth H. Thompson Sr. and Elizabeth W. Thompson, Kenneth Henry Thompson Jr., 1000 State Road 605, $59,300, 09/07/21
Kenneth H. Thompson Sr. and Elizabeth W. Thompson, Kenneth H. Thompson Sr. and Elizabeth W. Thompson for and during their natural lives with remainder to William Thompson, 102 Twilight Drive, $75,600, 09/07/21
Amber Whitehead, Jason Murphy, 8099 S. Park Ave., Taylor, $385,000, 09/07/21
James Wessly Howell and Vanessa F. Howell, Larry Dunagan and Rosemary Dunagan, 1204 Woodham Drive, Headland, $65,000, 09/07/21
Justin T. Palmer and Kortney Anna Kropp, Billy Joe Merritt Jr. and Susan Merritt, 209 Kelso Lane, $287,000, 09/07/21
Everett Construction Company Inc., Sagar Patel and Asmita Patel, 12.268 acres off of Woodsvale Drive, $96,000, 09/07/21
Jeremy Kent Calhoun and Brittany Alise Calhoun, Brandon D. Barnes and Jamie L. Barnes, 13080 Fortner St., Newton, $306,000, 09/07/21
Katie Baine Storey and Matt Storey, Summer Tillis Siriphatra and Nalart Siriphatra, 108 Crestview Court, $285,000, 09/07/21
Daniel D. McMahon and Jessica Michelle McMahon, Brian Davidson and Rachel Davidson, 110 Telford Place, $395,000, 09/07/21
Becky D. Alford, Personal Representative of Estate of Benjamin Eugene Faulkner, Deceased, and Becky D. Alford, Trustee of Benjamin Eugene Faulkner Trust Agreement, K. Berger Properties LLC, 263 Kelley Drive, $320,000, 09/07/21
Derriet Reed and Daymesha Reed, Alexia Ealey, 314 Darlington Circle, $135,000, 09/07/21
William Frank Talliaferro (Toliver), Sheila Talliaferro (Toliver) West, 2612 Springhill Road, Gordon, $2,000, 09/07/21
Robert Samuel Collins Etzler and Savanna Etzler, Patric Stig Tessman, 154 Coral Lane, $122,500, 09/07/21
Christopher A. Foley and Anastasia I. Foley, William Mark Patterson, 110 Wentworth Drive, $285,000, 09/07/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Frank M. Lovrich and Billie R. Lovrich, 237 Daphne Drive, $344,800, 09/07/21
David A. Spisak and Virginia W. Spisak, William Ray Sanders and Sandra Kate Cobb Sanders, 3007 Mimosa Drive, $375,500, 09/07/21
Estate of Barbara R. Wasdin, Jasmine Schrae Marsh, 259 Mikado Drive, $135,000, 09/07/21
Raymond Lowe and Brandy Lowe, Jessica Salinas, 381 Nomad Circle, Kinsey, $120,000, 09/07/21
Joseph S. Johnson and Samantha T. Johnson, Ritesh Mohan, 211 E. Spring St., $91,000, 09/08/21
Geoffrey Alan Gibson and Clarice Gibson, PC LLC, 355 Sketo Road, $87,500, 09/08/21
Adris E. Pender, Houston County Properties LLC, 2969 Ross Clark Circle, $400,000, 09/08/21
Ed and Shirley Hughes Revocable Living Trust, James M. Taylor and Shelby R. Taylor, 14382 E. State Hwy. 52, Columbia, $45,000, 09/08/21
Slade G. Jones and William Eugene Sellers, Mule Shoe Family Land and Timber LLC, 5.9 acres off South County Road 95, Gordon, $11,000, 09/08/21
Jak LLC, Edmon Nelson, 306 Pettus St., $15,000, 09/08/21
2M Real Estate Holdings LLC, Dru Hinton, 303 Helen St., $59,900, 09/08/21
Estate of Glenda Sue Walker, Thomas Andress, 4196 W. Cook Road, $21,000, 09/08/21
Robert Talliaferro (Toliver), Shirley Talliaferro (Toliver) Singleton, 2612 Springhill Road, Gordon, $1,300, 09/08/21
Joshua L. Jones, MTD Acquisitions LLC, 603 Florence St., $80,000, 09/08/21
Nicole A. Cossel, CMP Holdings LLC, 108 Westmont Drive, $45,000, 09/08/21
Charlotte Gayle Shirley, Tyler and Teri Gardino, 203 Church St., Ashford, $145,000, 09/08/21
Molly Martin, Trustee of The Charles and Molly Martin Living Trust, Terry Galloway and Janice Galloway, 1309 Woodleigh Road, $180,000, 09/08/21
Estate of Ann G. Stutts, Wiregrass Restoration LLC, 103 N. Cherokee Ave., $141,000, 09/08/21
Roosevelt Scott and Corinne Scott, David J. Wier and Chedaria Wier, 282 Silver Maple Lane, $385,000, 09/08/21
Cory Kriser, Jonathan B. Wilson et al, 1215 Campbellton Hwy., $280,000, 09/08/21
Estate of Lessie Mae Whitehurst, John Ray Coleman, 186 Moss St., Ashford, $120,375, 09/08/21
Fazeel A. Karim and Dana L. Harripersad, Farouk Yusaf Khan and Aliya Farouk Khan, 304 Billings Trail, $425,000, 09/09/21
Richard T. Miles, Executor of Estate of James Benjamin Miles II, Garry C. Gilley and Amy M. Gilley, 7366 S. Park Ave., $123,000, 09/09/21
Justin Martin and Kate D. Martin, Martin C. Everett and Hailey L. Everett, 271 S. Park Ave., $550,000, 09/09/21
Jerry H. King, Jerry Owen Pylant and Gabrielle Nicole Santora, 0 County Road 9, Newton, $80,000, 09/09/21
Ashley L. Harlow, Edgar I. Amelco, 807 Gonzales Drive, $147,062.06, 09/09/21
Justin Dakota Hudson and Margaret Annalee Marshall Hudson, Scott Brown and Vicki Brown and Sabrina Blankenship, 205 Londonberry Drive, $177,000, 09/09/21
CES LLC,, Alfred Saliba Corp., 506 Billings Trail and 629 Billings Trail, $134,900, 09/09/21
Joe Hall and Jane Hall, Tina Michele Chappell and Fawn Christine Chappell, 0 Smith Road (2.31 acres +/- corner of South Shady Lane and Smith Road), $38,500, 09/09/21
Pinkey Mullens and Cathy Mullens, Direct Land Buyers LLC, 00 John David Road, Gordon, $1,057, 09/09/21
Cynthia Fields, Ashford Downtown Redevelopment Authority, 411 3rd Ave. and 0 Church St., Ashford, $50,000, 09/09/21
Aimee Cobb Smith, Amanda K. Cobb, 1102 Decatur St., $52,500, 09/09/21
Chris Condrey and Jordan Condrey, Derrick Meyer and Billie Jean Meyer, 1030 Hardy Road, $290,000, 09/09/21
Jeffrey Todd Prevatt and Julia Amanda Prevatt, William Frederick Porter and Tenisha Reante Porter, 2227 Prevatt Road, $550,000, 09/09/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Cheyanne L. Bolin, 108 Winterberry Road, $191,184.75, 09/09/21