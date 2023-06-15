The bridge connecting the East & West Forever trail sections to the North Forever Wild trail head will be closed until further notice due to damage.

According to the City of Dothan, a large tree fell down in that section and caused significant damage. The tree must be removed, and all repairs must be completed before the bridge can reopen.

Connectivity between the East & West trails is still available. Dothan Leisure Services will announce when the bridge is reopened.

For more information, contact Dothan Leisure Services at 334-615-3700.