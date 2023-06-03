A former Dothan Police K9 passed away peacefully on Thursday at his home due to advanced age.

According to Dothan Police Facebook post, Canine Zipo began his career with the department in 2009 and remained there for seven years until retiring in 2016.

After he retired, he lived out the rest of his life with the handler who worked with him.

"People often ask what happens when a canine retires and the answer can be seen here, they are adopted by a current or past member of our canine unit who allow them to enjoy endless love, family and the perks of retirement for their remaining days!" the post read.

The department said Zipo will be dearly missed, and they are grateful for the seven years he gave serving the community.