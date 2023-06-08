ENTERPRISE-A former Enterprise police officer pleaded guilty Thursday to 14 child sex abuse and pornography in Coffee County Circuit days before his jury trial was set to begin.

Tomas Arias, 38, who had been free on $600,000 bond, was immediately taken into custody after pleading guilty to begin his 35 year sentence imposed by Twelfth Judicial Circuit Judge Sonny Reagan.

According to Twelfth Judicial Circuit District Attorney James Tarbox, after the jury had been selected for Arias’ June 13 trial, Arias entered into a plea agreement with the state wherein he would plead guilty to all charges against him and receive a 35-year sentence to be executed in the Alabama Department of Corrections. Under Alabama law, due to the nature of the crimes for which he has pleaded guilty, Arias will serve his 35-year sentence day-for-day. He will not be eligible for parole or early release.

Arias was arrested by Alabama State Bureau of Investigation agents on Oct. 16, 2019, and charged with 14 felony child sexual abuse and child pornography charges, including five counts of producing pornography with minors, six counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, two counts of parent permitting production of pornography with minors, and one count of first degree sodomy.

At an Oct. 16, 2019, press conference, then interim Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore announced that Arias, a field training officer who has served with the EPD since 2007, had been placed on administrative leave since Oct. 5 when the initial allegations arose. He was terminated on Oct. 8 at the completion of the police internal investigation. Because of its relationship with the suspect, EPD requested that ABI conduct the investigation.

“We as police officers have sworn to protect those who cannot protect themselves, and children are the most vulnerable of these,” Moore said at the 2019 press conference. “The anger and disappointment towards the unbecoming actions of one officer are echoed throughout the Enterprise.”

“There are no winners today,” said Tarbox. “This is a sad case but we are grateful that it has finally concluded. This matter was only worsened by the fact that Mr. Arias was a police officer and violated the public trust.

“He knew how cases like these are investigated and he knew exactly what process these victims were going to have to go through for an investigation and trial,” Tarbox said. “I am very thankful for the work of Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Mitchell and our entire office on this case. Jeremy let the way in preparing for trial and our team made sure that these victims were property represented and cared for during this entire process.”