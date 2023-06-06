A Dothan chaplain who was well known in the Wiregrass community passed away late last week.

Rev. Willie Byron Parker, of Dothan, died Saturday, June 3, at the age of 85. He served as the lead chaplain for 35 years at Southeast Health before retiring in 2016, according to his obituary.

Rev. Parker also served as a pastor of South Lena Baptist Church in Dothan, First Baptist Church of Gordon, and Pilgrim's Rest Baptist Church in Gordon. In 1993, he was named the Minister of the Year by the Alabama Baptist Convention.

A native of Seminole County, Georgia, the Rev. Parker attended Florida Baptist Theological College in Graceville and was an active member of Dothan's Southside Baptist Church.

Rev. Parker's visitation and memorial service was held on Tuesday, June 6, at the Southside Baptist Church. His burial service took place later that day at the Friendship Memorial Gardens in Donalsonville, Georgia.