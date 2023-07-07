A survey to gather public opinion about future development and land uses near Fort Novosel is available online at the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission’s website (searpdc.org) until Monday.

The SEARP&DC is working with Fort Novosel and communities in Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, and Houston County to develop a Compatible Land Use Study (CLUS) that will address land use issues that may arise between the army installation and nearby landowners.

A 90-member CLUS Committee is comprised of federal, state, county, and municipal officials, along with economic development, real estate, and utility representatives. The CLUS Committee has held three meetings this year to discuss issues affecting their respective communities, said Scott Farmer, SEARP&DC Executive Director.

The survey takes about five minutes to complete, Farmer said. The results of this survey and a draft summary of the Fort Novosel Land Use Study will be presented in public information meetings held in the Geneva County Courthouse on the first floor July 17 at 3 p.m., in the Dale County Government Building in Ozark at 2 p.m. on July 18, and at the Sen. Jimmy Holley Administration Building in New Brockton at 10 a.m. on July 19.

“This is a non-scientific survey, being disseminated by the CLUS committee to help gauge citizen response to living and working near Fort Novosel and its outlying airfields, stage fields, and remote training areas. Survey responses will be used in the development of the Fort Novosel Compatible Land Use Study,” Farmer added. “No identification information is gathered in the survey.

“Recognizing the overlap and interdependence between the surrounding civilian communities and Fort Novosel, the purpose of this study is to improve the intergovernmental coordination and notification process by and between local governments and Fort Novosel about future development and land uses near the installation and landowners and residents,” Farmer said. “Its purpose is to educate the public and elected officials about Fort Novosel’s missions and promote a coordinated approach to making land use decisions.”