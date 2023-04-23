Northside Methodist Academy is the recipient of four new raised garden beds constructed by Fort Novosel Troop 50 Eagle Scout candidate Johnny Dzieciolowski and his team of fellow Scouts and classmates. The project, a step in Dzieciolowski’s pursuit of the Eagle Scout rank, was completed Friday.

Scouts need to accumulate at least 21 merit badges before earning the Eagle Scout rank. Of those 21 badges, 14 must come from a required list. The Eagle Scout must demonstrate “Scout Spirit,” based upon the Scout Oath and Law, service, and leadership. This includes an extensive service project that the Scout plans, organizes, leads, and manages.

The son of John and Kathy Dzieciolowski of Midland City is an all-A student in the ninth grade at Northside Methodist Academy in Dothan. He is a member of Fort Novosel Scout Troop 50 and the Eagle Scout project he chose was to build four 4-foot by 8-foot raised garden beds at NMA.

The garden beds will be used by the school’s clubs, including the 4-H club, gardening club, and other outdoor clubs. The beds will supply vegetables, herbs, and flowers, which can all be used for many events at the school, Dzieciolowski said.

Friday he officially completed his project after helping plant plants in the garden beds with his 4-H club. Scout who helped construct the raised beds include Addison Cook, Zach James, Ethan Herbek, Brantley Forehand, Evan James, Orion Monday, Sam Keller, Charlie Dzieciolowski, Cambelle Khim, Charlotte James, Michael Dzieciolowski, and Sam Monday. Dzieciolowski’s parents and Amanda Monday, Alicia Khim, and Jocelyn Cook, mothers of some of the scouts, assisted.

Once the project was chosen, Dzieciolowski planned the project completely; everything from designing the beds, making a list of all the supplies needed and securing those supplies, to logistics and making sure everything ran smoothly on the install day.

"The most rewarding thing about being a leader was that I gathered everyone here to help me and we finished the garden beds together as a group,” Dzieciolowski said. He had more 20 people help on his project and together they put in over 140 hours of to bring the project to fruition.

After the NMA 4-H Club planted the beds, a plaque identifying the Eagle Scout project was installed on one of the raised beds and the project was officially presented to the school Friday.

Dzieciolowski is working on completely all the other Eagle Rank requirements and hopes to officially become an Eagle Scout this summer.