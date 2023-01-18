 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fort Rucker soldier charged with murder of fellow soldier

Fort Rucker gate Enterprise

The Enterprise Gate to Fort Rucker

 Dothan Eagle File photo

FORT RUCKER  A Fort Rucker soldier has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the Jan. 10 death of another soldier, according to Fort Rucker Public Affairs Officer David Agan.

Pvt. Brian Jones Jr., 21, is in military custody and will remain so pending a pretrial confinement hearing, Agan said Wednesday.

The arrest comes after 21-year-old Pvt. Abdul N. Latifu of the Bronx, New York City, was killed in what was described by the public affairs office at the time as an "altercation" on the military installation that turned violent.

Latifu, 21, and Jones were assigned to the 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment, 1st Aviation Brigade, where they trained as Army air traffic control operators.

Post public affairs officers at the time announced an arrest was made, but Jones’ identity was not released until Wednesday.

Following Latifu's death, the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker released a statement from USAACE and Fort Rucker Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, expressing condolences to Latifu's "family, friends and community.  

"Together we mourn the loss of a promising young soldier,” said McCurry. “Our hearts are with the families and units impacted by the incident, and we are focused on taking care of soldiers, families, and leaders.”

Military and Family Life counselors, behavioral health specialists, and Army chaplains have been present and available to the unit to provide support.

“Fort Rucker leaders are working closely with military police and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division as the investigation continues,” said McCurry.

The case is expected to proceed under the Uniform Code of Military Justice in accordance with the Manual for Courts-Martial, Agan said.

