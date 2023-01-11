Fort Rucker soldier dead after altercation on post

FORT RUCKER — An Army soldier is dead after an altercation with another soldier on the military base, Fort Rucker Public Affairs Chief Jimmie Cummings said Wednesday.

Pvt. Abdul N. Latifu, of the Bronx, New York City, died Tuesday from injuries sustained during an incident with another soldier on post, according to Cummings.

Latifu, 21, was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment, 1st Aviation Brigade, as he trained as an Army air traffic control operator, he said.

The U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker released a statement Wednesday regarding Latifu’s death.

“On behalf of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker, I extend our deepest condolences to Pvt. Latifu’s family, friends, and community. Together we mourn the loss of a promising young soldier,” said Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, USAACE and Fort Rucker commander. “Our hearts are with the families and units impacted by the incident, and we are focused on taking care of soldiers, families, and leaders.”

Military and Family Life counselors, behavioral health specialists, and Army chaplains are present at the unit and available around the clock to provide support.

“Fort Rucker leaders are working closely with military police and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division as the investigation continues," said McCurry.